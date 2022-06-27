#Islam
The MM Recap: A Dhul-Hijjah And Hajj Resource
As we bid farewell and message dua’ requests to friends, family, friends of family, family of friends (and everyone else in between) off for Hajj this year -despite all the complications-, we also make fervent dua’ that we too get to be among the blessed to fulfill this pillar of Islam soon.
Here, we at MuslimMatters have compiled for you another edition of ‘The MM Recap’ with this ultimate Dhul-Hijjah and Hajj resource straight from the MuslimMatters archives.
For the Non-pilgrim:
– Performing Actions Equal to Hajj in Reward | Shaykh Waleed Basyouni
– Reviving the Sacred Months: Dhul Hijjah
– Hajj from Home
– Hajj: A Culmination of a Lifetime’s Work
– Yaser Birjas | The Days of Hajj Series | The 8th of Dhul Hijjah
Reflections from Hujjaj:
– My Dream, and the Hajj Journey that Almost Didn’t Happen
– The Eastern Toilet: A Hajj Reflection
– Hajj Reflections: The Mortality of Man
– Chronicles of A Muslim Father: It All Began With a Prayer
For the Kids:
MuslimKidsMatter | How to Be a Super-Hero During the First Ten Days of Dhul-Hijjah
– MuslimKidsMatter | When Parents Go to Hajj
– MuslimKidsMatter | In Sacrifice is Abundance
On Eid-ul Adha:
– The Etiquettes of Sacrifice for Eid al Adha
– MM Treasures | ‘Eid Al-Adha: Important Reminders
Bonus Articles:
– Ten Things You Didn’t Know About The Kaaba
– A Rebuttal to ‘Should Muslims Reconsider Animal Slaughter on Eid?’
– One Thousand Roads to Makkah: Four Women’s Stories | Book Review
A Husband
June 27, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Muslim Matters authors should write on the following topics, since there is nothing on the following topics on this website:
1. Continuous interference in marriages by in-laws, especially the mother-in-law.
2. Domestic violence against men.
3. Men losing life savings and children after a divorce.