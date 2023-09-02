#Life
The MM Recap: Your Back-to-School Resource [Muslim Edition]
It’s that time of year again! The Summer holidays have come to an end and all we’re hearing is back-to-school everything.
Whether you’re home-schooling, embarking on a public school journey, sending your teenagers off to college, or even wondering how to tackle LGBTQ-related questions with the kids, we’ve got you covered with another MM Recap; this time with useful and relevant schooling-centered articles from the MM archives. Have a read!
Podcasts
– [Podcast] Man2Man: Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah
[Podcast] Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
– [Podcast] Man2Man: The LGBTQ+ Curriculum, Public Schools, & Islamic Values | Omar Abdul Fatah
[Podcast] Man2Man: The LGBTQ+ Curriculum, Public Schools, & Islamic Values | Omar Abdul Fatah
– Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy
– Podcast: Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child? Corporal Punishment & Islamic Education
Podcast: Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child? Corporal Punishment & Islamic Education
Back-to-School Advice
– Advice To Students Starting A New School Year
– From Muslim Parents To Educators: A Back To School Resource
– MuslimKidsMatter | How to Survive School Without Swearing
Homeschooling
– 12 Tips For Suddenly-At-Home-Schoolers
– MuslimKidsMatter | Stereotypes About Homeschooling: The Kids’ Response
MuslimKidsMatter | Stereotypes About Homeschooling: The Kids’ Response
– Is Homeschooling for Losers?
– Teaching Your Kids Time Management
– The Adventures of Homeschooling
Islamic School
– 14 Topics All Islamic Schools Should Address During High School | Dr Shadee Elmasry
14 Topics All Islamic Schools Should Address During High School | Dr Shadee Elmasry
– Lessons from Ibrahim: Sacrifice and Islamic Schools
– Child + Teacher + Parent = Quran Lessons
– Revitalizing Islamic Education for Children
University/College
– From The Chaplain’s Desk: Serve Others, Seek Knowledge, And Study The Quran
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Serve Others, Seek Knowledge, And Study The Quran
– Three Musts for Every Muslim College Student This Year
– Navigating the College Experience: Nihal’s Narrative
– How University Made Me a Better Muslim
– Advice for New University Students: Work Hard, Play Hard, PRAY harder
Advice for New University Students: Work Hard, Play Hard, PRAY harder
Sex-Ed
– Why Sex-Ed Should Be Given at Home and not in Public Schools
Why Sex-Ed Should Be Given at Home and not in Public Schools
– Sticky Situations: Helping Muslim Kids Navigate LGBTQ
Parenting Series | Part V(b): The Reality of Sex-Education in Public Schools
Parenting Series | Part V(b): The Reality of Sex-Education in Public Schools
Parenting Series | Part VI: Sexual Education from an Islamic Perspective
Parenting Series | Part VI: Sexual Education from an Islamic Perspective
For Educators
– New School Year- Two Important Questions Teachers Should Ask Themselves
New School Year- Two Important Questions Teachers Should Ask Themselves
Rethinking How We Teach The Topic Of Sīrah In K-12 Settings
– O! Teacher, Stop Teaching
Politics
– Islamophobia In American Public Schools
– Why American Muslims Should Celebrate A SCOTUS Victory For Christian Private Schools
Why American Muslims Should Celebrate A SCOTUS Victory For Christian Private Schools
– The Black Muslim Experience In K-12 Education
Is there a topic we’ve missed out on that you’d love to read/learn more about? Do let us know in the comments section below.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The MM Recap: Your Back-to-School Resource [Muslim Edition]
Kindness: A Manifestation Of Faith In Islam
The Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2023
Bosnia And Herzegovina: A Politically Stable Future Still Hangs In The Balance
[Podcast] Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah
Structural Cohesion In The Quran: Heavenly Order
Are Western Muslims Becoming Right-Wing? The Emergence Of A Politically Mature Community With Agency
Pursuing Islamic Scholarship Alongside Another Career? Guidance For Aspirants | Dr. Hatem El Haj
The Many Eids Spent In Guantanamo: An Ex-Detainee Reflects
[Podcast] Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah
IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
Trending
-
#Islam4 weeks ago
Structural Cohesion In The Quran: Heavenly Order
-
#Current Affairs2 weeks ago
Are Western Muslims Becoming Right-Wing? The Emergence Of A Politically Mature Community With Agency
-
#Life5 days ago
Pursuing Islamic Scholarship Alongside Another Career? Guidance For Aspirants | Dr. Hatem El Haj
-
#Current Affairs3 weeks ago
The Many Eids Spent In Guantanamo: An Ex-Detainee Reflects