The MM Recap: Your Back-to-School Resource [Muslim Edition]

It’s that time of year again! The Summer holidays have come to an end and all we’re hearing is back-to-school everything.

Whether you’re home-schooling, embarking on a public school journey, sending your teenagers off to college, or even wondering how to tackle LGBTQ-related questions with the kids, we’ve got you covered with another MM Recap; this time with useful and relevant schooling-centered articles from the MM archives. Have a read!

Podcasts

– [Podcast] Man2Man: Public School, Islamic School, Or Homeschool Education? | Omar Abdul Fatah

– [Podcast] Man2Man: The LGBTQ+ Curriculum, Public Schools, & Islamic Values | Omar Abdul Fatah

– Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy

– Podcast: Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child? Corporal Punishment & Islamic Education

Back-to-School Advice

– Advice To Students Starting A New School Year

– From Muslim Parents To Educators: A Back To School Resource

– MuslimKidsMatter | How to Survive School Without Swearing

Homeschooling

– 12 Tips For Suddenly-At-Home-Schoolers

– MuslimKidsMatter | Stereotypes About Homeschooling: The Kids’ Response

– Is Homeschooling for Losers?

– Teaching Your Kids Time Management

– The Adventures of Homeschooling

Islamic School

– 14 Topics All Islamic Schools Should Address During High School | Dr Shadee Elmasry

– Lessons from Ibrahim: Sacrifice and Islamic Schools

– Child + Teacher + Parent = Quran Lessons

– Revitalizing Islamic Education for Children

University/College

– From The Chaplain’s Desk: Serve Others, Seek Knowledge, And Study The Quran

– Three Musts for Every Muslim College Student This Year

– Navigating the College Experience: Nihal’s Narrative

– How University Made Me a Better Muslim

– Advice for New University Students: Work Hard, Play Hard, PRAY harder

Sex-Ed

– Why Sex-Ed Should Be Given at Home and not in Public Schools

– Sticky Situations: Helping Muslim Kids Navigate LGBTQ

Parenting Series | Part V(b): The Reality of Sex-Education in Public Schools

Parenting Series | Part VI: Sexual Education from an Islamic Perspective

For Educators

– New School Year- Two Important Questions Teachers Should Ask Themselves

Rethinking How We Teach The Topic Of Sīrah In K-12 Settings

– O! Teacher, Stop Teaching

Politics

– Islamophobia In American Public Schools

– Why American Muslims Should Celebrate A SCOTUS Victory For Christian Private Schools

– The Black Muslim Experience In K-12 Education

Is there a topic we’ve missed out on that you’d love to read/learn more about? Do let us know in the comments section below.