The MM Recap: MuslimMatters’ Most Popular Ramadan Articles [2024 Edition]

Every year -right before the coming of Ramadan- we at MuslimMatters put together a list of ‘must read!’ Ramadan articles from our platform that have proven exceptionally popular over the years gone by. From articles on reverts’ first fasts, fasting with a disability, boosting our ‘ibaadah during that mid-Ramadan slump, to even tips on social media management for the Holy Month.

And as alhamdulillah we approach yet another Ramadan, here’s your MM Ramadan Recap for 2024:

Spirituality

– Prophetic Guidance For An Exemplary Ramadan

– Al-Wahhab And The Gift Of Ramadan

– Beginning My Quran Memorization Journey In Ramadan

– Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past

– The Ramadan Of The Early Muslims | Sh Suleiman Hani

– Show Up As You Are: Overcoming Ramadan Guilt For The Last 10 Nights

Social Media

– This Ramadan, Delete TikTok Before It Deletes You

– Get Your Phone Ramadan Ready!

Parenting & Children

– Ramadan With A Newborn: Life Seasons, Ibaadah, And Intentionality

– Beyond The External Trappings: Teaching Children The True Essence Of Ramadan

– Foster Love For The Blessed Month With These 5 Fun And Easy Ramadan Crafts For Kids

– Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship

– My Dear Ramadan Stay-at-Home Mom, I Salute You

Ramadan & Illness

– Eating Disorders And Ramadan: Debunking The Myths, Mechanisms To Cope

– Reflections On Observing Ramadan With A Disability

– How To Maximize Ramadan When Not Fasting

– Mental Illness and Ramadan

– What I Learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting

On Campus/At The Workplace

– From The Chaplain’s Desk: Prep Guide For Ramadan On Campus

– Ramadan While Working Full-Time: Tips For Young Muslim Professionals

– Tips For Managing School And Ramadan

– From The Chaplain’s Desk: Engage With The Quran

– How University Made Me a Better Muslim

Podcasts

– Ramadan Reflections: 30 Days of Healing | Aliyah Umm Raiyaan

-Man 2 Man: Beast Mode – Spiritual Preparation For Ramadan

– Ramadan Vibes: Connecting with the Quran | Sh Muhammad Ziyad Batha

– Ramadan Imposter Syndrome | Shaykha Taimiyyah Zubair

– Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan

Have we missed out on mentioning any of our articles that have deeply impacted you, or at least made a small change in the way you approach Ramadan? Do let us know in the comments below!

