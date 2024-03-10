#Islam
The MM Recap: MuslimMatters’ Most Popular Ramadan Articles [2024 Edition]
Every year -right before the coming of Ramadan- we at MuslimMatters put together a list of ‘must read!’ Ramadan articles from our platform that have proven exceptionally popular over the years gone by. From articles on reverts’ first fasts, fasting with a disability, boosting our ‘ibaadah during that mid-Ramadan slump, to even tips on social media management for the Holy Month.
And as alhamdulillah we approach yet another Ramadan, here’s your MM Ramadan Recap for 2024:
Spirituality
– Prophetic Guidance For An Exemplary Ramadan
– Al-Wahhab And The Gift Of Ramadan
– Beginning My Quran Memorization Journey In Ramadan
– Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past
– The Ramadan Of The Early Muslims | Sh Suleiman Hani
– Show Up As You Are: Overcoming Ramadan Guilt For The Last 10 Nights
Social Media
– This Ramadan, Delete TikTok Before It Deletes You
– Get Your Phone Ramadan Ready!
Parenting & Children
– Ramadan With A Newborn: Life Seasons, Ibaadah, And Intentionality
– Beyond The External Trappings: Teaching Children The True Essence Of Ramadan
– Foster Love For The Blessed Month With These 5 Fun And Easy Ramadan Crafts For Kids
– Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship
– My Dear Ramadan Stay-at-Home Mom, I Salute You
Ramadan & Illness
– Eating Disorders And Ramadan: Debunking The Myths, Mechanisms To Cope
– Reflections On Observing Ramadan With A Disability
– How To Maximize Ramadan When Not Fasting
– Mental Illness and Ramadan
– What I Learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting
On Campus/At The Workplace
– From The Chaplain’s Desk: Prep Guide For Ramadan On Campus
– Ramadan While Working Full-Time: Tips For Young Muslim Professionals
– Tips For Managing School And Ramadan
– From The Chaplain’s Desk: Engage With The Quran
– How University Made Me a Better Muslim
Podcasts
– Ramadan Reflections: 30 Days of Healing | Aliyah Umm Raiyaan
-Man 2 Man: Beast Mode – Spiritual Preparation For Ramadan
– Ramadan Vibes: Connecting with the Quran | Sh Muhammad Ziyad Batha
– Ramadan Imposter Syndrome | Shaykha Taimiyyah Zubair
– Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan
Have we missed out on mentioning any of our articles that have deeply impacted you, or at least made a small change in the way you approach Ramadan? Do let us know in the comments below!
