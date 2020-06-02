#Society
Racism Is A Disease of the Heart And Other Epiphanies In A Journey Towards Anti-Racism
I thought I wasn’t racist. I grew up in Sudan and the humanity of my friends and neighbors was something I took for granted. Muhammadain taught me how to drive, Mrs. Bashary was a beloved teacher and the twins next-door were chatty Safiya and Summaiya, who shared my secrets and whose mother smelled heavenly. Race was an American conversation I was introduced to after coming to the United States. I counted my blessings and thought, what if I was raised in Indo-Pakistan and if I had not been raised around people with black skin? Would I have seen them in the same way as many South Asians do?
I thought I was okay. I was well-read, trained.
I thought I was not racist, but we all have internal biases which come out. Admitting this is imperative to moving forward.
A few years ago, I wrote a news story for a local paper about a mainly South Asian youth group who delivered Ramadan meals to the inner city masajid. My tone came across as very “desi savior,” even if I did not consciously attempt to write it that way. The youth did not stay to break their fast with the community, I didn’t comment on that behavior and covered dilapidated mosques and did not give the same attention to the organized and well-run masjid in the center of the city. Black elders in Baltimore checked me, and I tried to explain it away until I realized I needed to stop. They were not being oversensitive; I was being oversensitive. I was just as biased as anyone else – my perspective was influenced by my own experiences and position of privilege.
I have been checked a few times since. My sister, Romana Muhammad, checked me when I wrote a news article in which I quoted a woman from a housing project I had interviewed, verbatim. “E tu brute?” said Sr Romana, expecting better of me. I thought I was relaying authentic vernacular. But I had fixed the grammar of many immigrant leaders that I had interviewed; why didn’t I fix her quote?
These are times when your intentions don’t matter as much as the effects of what you say, write or do. In these examples, I was perpetuating stereotypes of Black Muslims, which can cause real harm.
Nice people can do and say racist things.
If someone points out that something you said or did is an act of racism and you take it as a personal attack on your character, you’re making the situation all about you – not the bigger picture of how all of us can take responsibility for our own role in white supremacy. Really good people can do this. Really nice people can do this.
I knew I had to work on myself.
My dearest nonBlack family,
We need to have a hard conversation. We have come a little way forward but we are nowhere near where we need to be in learning how not to be racist.
Many of us come from colonized lands where our parents and grandparents were forced to hate themselves for their own identities- we carry this baggage with us. We have negative feelings about our own selves, our languages, traditions, culture. This is called internalized racism. We are taught to value white culture and white values over our own through television, movies etc. So much so that when we are told Musa was a Black man we gasp, as if hearing blasphemy. We have to analyze ourselves and learn to filter that out before we react to people and the world around us.
“And among His wonders is the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the diversity of your tongues and colors. For in this, behold, there are messages indeed for all who are possessed of innate knowledge!” (Quran 30:22).
We have to admit that many, many times we aspire to whiteness—maybe because that is where power and wealth lies— many times over piety, even over doing the right thing. What does this mean for those of us who live in the West? We move into white neighborhoods as fast as we can afford them, as far away as possible from black people. We choose white schools and label black areas as bad.
We coo over light skinned babies, bleach our skin, and dismiss the idea of marrying into black families as if it is a haram act. Whiteness is a norm. So much so that we sometimes even stop treating Black people as humans.
It is a learned behavior and we can unlearn it. If we have been miseducated, we can educate ourselves.
Race
What is interesting is that many scholars who study race believe that race is a social construction with no true or absolute biological basis. “Americans of European descent invented race during the era of the American Revolution as a way of resolving the contradiction between a natural right to freedom and the fact of slavery,” explains historian Barbara J. Fields in the PBS’s series Race: The Power of An Illusion.
Many of us don’t know that the word “white” in the United States has more to do with regulating marriage, property rights, citizenship, and voting than it has to do with actual ancestry. Mexicans were considered white until the 1930s. Historically, many people of differing skin color were placed in the category of “white.”
Racism to Anti Racism
According to Dr Anneliese A. Singh, in her book on racial healing, the term “antiracist” refers to people “who are actively seeking not only to raise their consciousness about race and racism, but also to take action when they see racial power inequities in everyday life.” Being an antiracist is much different from just being “nonracist,” writes Black antiracist Marlon James.
Dr Singh also urges us to keep in mind that we have internalized White supremacist notions about our own race and others, so we have to keep a lookout for how those internalized attitudes show up and provide an obstacle to us joining forces with other people of color groups.
Start your education on racism
Racism occurs between individuals, on an interpersonal level, and is embedded in organizations, institutions and countries through their policies, procedures and practices.
Interpersonal racism
The Messenger of Allah said: These lineages of yours do not make you superior to anyone. You are all sons of Adam. No one has superiority over another except in piety and consciousness. It is sufficient shame for one to be foul, evil, or stingy.”
As a Muslims, dealing with interpersonal racism is incumbent on us. Many people say they do not see color, but Allah asks us in the Quran, “Do you not see that Allah sends down rain from the sky? With it We then bring out produce of various colors. And in the mountains are tracts white and red, of various shades of color, and black intense in hue. And so amongst men, and crawling creatures, and cattle – they are of various colors. Those truly fear Allah, among His Servants, who have knowledge. For Allah is Exalted in Might, Oft-Forgiving” (Quran 35:27-28).
As a people of “color” and a minority, we don’t want people looking at us colorblind, do we? We all have vibrant, beautiful histories, some filled with pain of colonialism and neocolonialism. When we don’t want this for ourselves, then why do we take the “colorblind” approach to our black brothers and sisters? We can’t erase their histories.
When you find yourself in a situation when you know racism is the cause of a marriage proposal being rejected, or someone not being offered a job, then for Allah’s sake speak up. Speak up when you hear people use a derogatory slur even in jest. It is incumbent upon you.
How many times do we fail to speak up when racism is happening because we do not want to draw attention to ourselves?. It’s our job to call it out when it happens, even if it feels uncomfortable. We had to have these difficult conversations with our families. You’re not “ruining” an otherwise peaceful occasion—they’re ruining it by being racist.
You have the truth with you and this is so powerful. Sīdī Aḥmad Zarrūq said that “the truth has the power to penetrate the hearts of people, including those whose hearts have a seal. Humanity has the right to have among us witnesses to the truth, those who are willing to defend the truth no matter how unpopular it may be.” We are all creations of Allah.
Structural Racism
Systemic Racism includes policies and practices entrenched in established institutions, which result in the exclusion or promotion of certain groups.
Many of us who live in the United States need to study the life of Al Hajj Malik Shabazz (Malcolm X), if we haven’t already. He was Allah blessing to this nation for a reason: to cure the cancer of racism, before his life was snatched. He wrote in his column in the Eygptian Gazette, “Racism: the Cancer that is Destroying America,” in Aug. 25 1964. “The common goal of 22 million Afro-Americans is respect as human beings, the God-given right to be a human being. Our common goal is to obtain the human rights that America has been denying us. We can never get civil rights in America until our human rights are first restored. We will never be recognized as citizens there until we are first recognized as humans.”
If you can not understand why people are protesting right now in so much anger, read The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander, which shows how the criminal justice system perpetuates racist oppression, or Cornel West’s Race Matters, or watch 13th by Ava DuVernay.
I remember my first visit to DC and witnessing the abject poverty under the shadow of the Capitol of the most powerful nation in the world. Nothing made sense. Venture into parts of Baltimore city with large presence of police and the state of the schools, playgrounds and empty buildings reemphasize how little resources are channeled into certain areas.
So I read up on housing policy and department of transportation, drug enforcement policies , use of force policies that destroy Black neighborhoods. I am educated everyday.
I learned about the the vicious policies that forced some Black fathers to leave their families from Ustadha Zakia Amin, the wife of Imam Hassan Amin and cofounder of the Muslim Social Services. She shared stories of the 60s, when governmental aid was only given to single women and the department of Human Services would conduct a raid of laundry baskets inside homes to make sure no man lived in the house. Many fathers who could not find jobs in their wrecked neighborhoods had to walk away from families because they faced the difficult choice of watching their children starve or to live with them. How many Black fathers are imprisoned for petty crimes while white men get away with much worse crimes?
Remember this, the next time people talk about broken Black families, which is such a gross stereotype.
Understanding Race and Whiteness
It was important to study and read about Whiteness. “Racism is based on the concept of whiteness—a powerful fiction enforced by power and violence,” writes Paul Kivel in Uprooting Racism, “whiteness is a constantly shifting boundary separating those who are entitled to have certain privileges from those whose exploitation and vulnerability to violence is justified by their not being white.”
During university in New Orleans, my white roommate shared that there was white side of Lake Ponchatrian and a black side and that I should not go to the black side. This was a defining and very jarring moment for me in a superbly divided city. I had no place in it as a dusky South Asian international student. “Hena, you are white,” she drawled. I most certainly am not. But her binary way of thinking, made me pick up some reading. American philosopher, Dr Cornel West explained it all in his 1994 book Race Matters, “Yet the enslavement of Africans—over 20 percent of the population—served as the linchpin of American democracy; that is, the much-heralded stability and continuity of American democracy was predicated upon black oppression and degradation. Without the presence of black people in America, European-Americans would not be “white”—they would be only Irish, Italians, Poles, Welsh, and others engaged in class, ethnic, and gender struggles over resources and identity. What made America distinctly American for them was not simply the presence of unprecedented opportunities, but the struggle for seizing these opportunities in a new land in which black slavery and racial caste served as the floor upon which white class, ethnic, and gender struggles could be diffused and diverted. In other words, white poverty could be ignored and whites’ paranoia of each other could be overlooked primarily owing to the distinctive American feature: the basic racial divide of black and white peoples. From 1776 to 1964… this racial divide would serve as a basic presupposition for the expansive functioning of American democracy, even as the concentration of wealth and power remained in the hands of a Few well-to-do white men.” I realized how whitewashed my U.S. history books had been.
There is plenty of literature that you can study that considers whiteness — most notably by W. E. B. Du Bois, James Baldwin, and Ralph Ellison. In his 1984 essay, James Baldwin provided an excellent description of the nature of whiteness in the United States as a social construction. Writing about how European immigrants to this country (Irish, German, Italian, Jewish, French, Polish, and so on) began to define themselves as white — sometimes not by choice and other times by choice in order to gain privileges — he explains how this new way of thinking and this new category changed the immigrants’ mindset: “Because they think they are white, they cannot allow themselves to be tormented by the suspicion that all men are brothers.” In conclusion, he writes: “However — ! White being, absolutely, a moral choice (for there are no white people), the crisis of leadership for those of us whose identity has been forged, or branded, as Black is nothing new.”
Michelle Alexander’s book, The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, is an essential read as it explains for profit prisons, how Black communities are punished with harsher prison sentences for minor crimes and the “caste system” as she calls it. “The genius of the current caste system, and what most distinguishes it from its predecessors, is that it appears voluntary. People choose to commit crimes, and that’s why they are locked up or locked out, we are told. This feature makes the politics of responsibility particularly tempting, as it appears the system can be avoided with good behavior. But herein lies the trap. All people make mistakes. All of us are sinners. All of us are criminals. All of us violate the law at some point in our lives. In fact, if the worst thing you have ever done is speed ten miles over the speed limit on the freeway, you have put yourself and others at more risk of harm than someone smoking marijuana in the privacy of his or her living room. Yet there are people in the United States serving life sentences for first-time drug offenses, something virtually unheard of anywhere else in the world.”
Racism in Muslim Communities
There are many articles on Muslimmatters on this subject. Here, here, here, here, and here, and especially by Umm Zakiyyah. Read them with an open heart, willing to purify yourself and your community.
I have often stood on the port in Annapolis, where they used to dock slave ships. There is a memorial to Kunta Kente. We don’t know or teach our children that Muslims have been on this soil from the time they were brought on slave ships from Africa, or even before that when Moors traveled on Spanish ships. By doing this we erase the history and justify why the Black struggle is not “Muslim” issue. I urge people to visit America’s Islamic Heritage Museum in Washington DC, run by Br Amir Muhammad with their family and then spend the day at the African American History Museum.
Another segment in Alexander’s book, The New Jim Crow, is an aha moment, especially when it comes to the Muslim community. She writes that when we think of racism “we think of Governor Wallace of Alabama blocking the schoolhouse door; we think of water hoses, lynchings, racial epithets, and “whites only” signs. These images make it easy to forget that many wonderful, goodhearted white people who were generous to others, respectful of their neighbors, and even kind to their black maids, gardeners, or shoe shiners–and wished them well– nevertheless went to the polls and voted for racial segregation… Our understanding of racism is therefore shaped by the most extreme expressions of individual bigotry, not by the way in which it functions naturally, almost invisibly (and sometimes with genuinely benign intent), when it is embedded in the structure of a social system.”
When you understand this, then you understand that we do the same in Muslim communities. Just because we may not be actively banning Black people from the masjid, or harming them physically doesn’t mean we are not consciously or subconsciously not voting for them for board positions or not inviting them to speak at our events, not donating to their causes. When we do this we uphold similar power structures in our own institutions.
Many NonBlack Muslims, especially immigrants, buy into the model minority myth – hook, line and sinker. We were allowed to come to the United States because of the sacrifices Black people made in the civil rights movement.
Nearly 60 years ago, four African-American college students sat down at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina and started a movement that led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. Congress then passed the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, abolishing the race-based immigration quota system and replacing it with a system that prioritized refugees, people with special skills, and those with family members living in the United States. It also forbade discrimination in the issuance of immigrant visas on the basis of race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence.
Most of us or our parents were allowed to come because we were highly educated. We fail to see the inequities or learn history, and blame Black people for not working hard, after all we made it so why can’t they? This point of view fails to take into account the systematic dehumanization that Black people have faced during slavery and continue to face today.
“It is from the unseen world that the phenomenal world emerges, and it is from the unseen realm of our hearts that all actions spring,” writes Shaykh Hamza. Muslim communities and institutions run by non-Blacks (we often forget that upto ¼ of our community is Black) must reflect on this extremely important communal spiritual state. The well-known civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. said that in order for people to condemn injustice, they must go through four stages. The first stage is that people must ascertain that indeed injustices are being perpetrated. In his case, it was injustice against African Americans in the United States. The second stage is to negotiate, that is, approach the oppressor and demand justice. If the oppressor refuses, King said that the third stage is self-purification, which starts with the question: “Are we ourselves wrongdoers? Are we ourselves oppressors?” The fourth stage, then, is to take action after true self-examination, after removing one’s own wrongs before demanding justice from others.(Purification of the Heart)
We are going through a time when we are faced with openly anti-Muslim administrations in many Western countries. The Muslim community has to examine our collective wrongs, and racism (both personal and structural) is a wrong doing in our communities.
How many times do we fail to speak up when racist events are happening because we do not want to draw attention to ourselves.
Self-reflection is a crucial part of the journey
The Prophet warned us over and over again: “Narrated Uqbah Bin Aamir: The Messenger of Allah said: These lineages of yours do not make you superior to anyone. You are all sons of Adam. No one has superiority over another except in piety and consciousness. It is sufficient shame for one to be foul, evil, or stingy.”
Racism is a disease of the heart
Allah didn’t create racial disparity, society did, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect the way we live in this world.
I believe Racism is a sin. No one can tell me that they don’t sin ever. No one can say they are not a liar. You may not lie today, but you could lie tomorrow. You may try never to do gheebah, but could slip tomorrow. It is a sin that we fight against our nafs. We try not to do it but we acknowledge that we are weak and that we can fall. We accept our mistake and learn from it and promise Allah not to do it again. We apologize to the person that we have harmed and try to be better. It is as simple as that.
Racism is a disease of the heart. Mufti Menk taught me that. You think you are better than another person, which is directly against the orders of the Quran.
The heart can be purified. I learnt that from a beautiful book, Purification of the Heart, many years ago. Sh Hamza writes that “purifying the heart is a process. First, one must understand the necessity of having courtesy with God and the importance of fulfilling its requirements, as noted above. Second, one must be aware of the diseases of the heart—aware of their existence, their ailments, and the deleterious complications and troubles that ensue from them, and recognize that these diseases prevent one from attaining this courtesy.”
Racism of the Tongue
Be careful with your tongue. Words like Abeed (which literally means slave) and Ka$%u are not just words. They carry poison for you and the people you say them to. If you are in the habit of saying the N word, please pay especially attention to the taubah section and cure yourself.
These are Prophetic teachings: “Abu Malik al-Ash’ari narrated Allah’s Messenger who said: Among my people there are four characteristics belonging to pre-Islamic time of ignorance which they do not abandon: boasting of high rank, reviling other peoples’ genealogies, seeking rain by stars, and walling (Sahih Muslim, #934).
So make sure you do not say a word about a person based on his or her race or the color of the skin.
“Whoever debases others is debasing himself.”― James Baldwin, The Fire Next Time
How to make Taubah and erase the disease
Imam Ali is quoted to have said that the tongue is the interpreter of the heart. We have to purify our hearts to perfect our relationship with God.
Allah commands us to be upright in our speech, which is a gauge of the heart’s state.
According to a Prophetic tradition, each morning, when the limbs and organs awaken in the spiritual world, they shudder and say to the tongue, “Fear God concerning us! For if you are upright, then we are upright; and if you deviate, we too deviate.
Engaging in the regular remembrance of God (dhikr) safeguards the tongue and replaces idle talk with words and phrases that raise one in honor. The tongue is essential in developing courtesy with God, which is the whole point of existence.”” (Purification of The Heart)
Sit with those feelings. This part of your education and development as a servant of Allah.
We can’t control what others say and do but we can control what we do. “In essence, what is forbidden to do is likewise forbidden as an object of reflection. Included in this is thinking about the weaknesses or faults of others, whether they are present or not. The Prophet said, “There is a tree in Paradise reserved for one whose own faults preoccupied him from considering the faults of others.” Spending time thinking or talking about other people’s faults is foolish. Time is short and is better invested in recognizing one’s own shortcomings and then working consistently to eradicate them.”(Purification of the Heart)
Another hadith states, “One of you will say a word and give it no consideration, though it will drag the person [who uttered it] through Hellfire for 70 years.”
Listen
When a person with dark skin color comes to you and shares their pain- for example that they were not allowed to give adhan at the masjid even though their recitation is amazing. Or they were passed over a raise or called angry for expressing their views, Listen, and do not try to explain their own experience to them. They are not ignorant or wrong about their own experiences, nor are they overly sensitive. Just give them some brotherly or sisterly love and hold space for them — which is the process of witnessing and validating someone else’s emotional state without interfering with your own feelings.
I still get confused because there are a variety of voices in the African American/ Black Muslim community and they don’t always agree with each other, but that’s like any community no? Can’t we afford to give them that- the space to differ? We differ all the time. Learn to learn. Listen. Be okay with being checked.
Don’t traumatize Black People
When you start realizing how racist society is and you see it everywhere, at this point resist the urge to share those stories with your Black friends. I do not relay anti-black racist incidents to my Black American or African friends or colleagues. See I can feel angry about the incident and vent. When I share it with you, a non Black person, we will be collectively upset for a while. But then we can move on. We don’t have to live it. That incident will not bring up lived memories of similar experiences that Black people have gone through or go through everyday.
We don’t share the pain of being dehumanized or internalizing that pain, especially from our own brothers and sisters in Islam.
In the same vein, don’t share dehumanizing photographs and videos of death by cops. Black people will stay the same color their entire life, they cannot take off their skins.
The Anti-Racist Grind
Anti-racism work is a continuing pursuit of acknowledging where you are on the spectrum of oppression, which is why I’ve made so many different choices since my earlier mistakes. Each of us should be striving to be an anti-racist- in word and in action. I urge you to get trained by Muslim AntiRacism Collaborative.
When you start actively becoming an anti-racist then do not make it about yourself. Many people who do this work all day and do not have time or the energy to educate you, to discuss racism that you start seeing it everywhere — once you see the matrix, you can’t unsee it.
My work with RashidunDC and CEPA forces me to witness the reality of these policies. When you work with the families affected by these policies it become so much more personal- you build relationships. I share all this to show you that everyone needs to constantly work on themselves and then do something with what they have learned.
There are a lot of strong figures within Black and Black Muslim communities that lead initiatives, show up and support their leadership. Be comfortable in taking their lead about issues that they are intimately familiar with.
Step out of your bubble. Volunteer for organizations that are doing solid, transformative work. Do work behind the scenes on a consistent basis. Don’t look for gratitude.
…….
We need spiritual remedies and social remedies, we need just policies and breaking the structures that support racism, like police accountability, like abolishing private prisons, dismantling the school to prison pipeline. We need love and we need seeking forgiveness from Allah, from each other.
This is hard, lifelong work. It is a test. It is not a selfie and a rant on social media. Let’s get to work. In the words of W. E. B. Du Bois, “Now is the accepted time, not tomorrow, not some more convenient season. It is today that our best work can be done and not some future day or future year. It is today that we fit ourselves for the greater usefulness of tomorrow. Today is the seed time, now are the hours of work, and tomorrow comes the harvest and the playtime.”
Those of us who have made the journey to this land – a settler colony – and now call it home must reconcile with and love our Black and Native siblings deeply, and adopt their struggles, for the sake of Allah, before we lose our souls to the devil.
It is a lifelong journey- let’s ride together.
with salam
#Current Affairs
Thoughts On I Can’t Breathe
Whether we like to admit it or not, the environment we live in has a very profound and sometimes subtle effect upon our beliefs, thoughts, and behavior. It plays a major role in shaping our world view and who we are as individuals. Society, our system of education, the mainstream media, literature, art, popular culture, t.v., movies, and music heavily influence the way we perceive things and process information. Because of that we tend to project these influences upon the Quran, Sunnah, and the person of the Prophet ﷺ. We start to see them through the prism of modern liberal thought or other philosophies and ideologies.
For example, I have seen and heard people saying that the Prophet ﷺ was the first feminist, he was a socialist, he was an activist, he was a social justice warrior, and he was a philosopher, among many other things. The Prophet ﷺ was not a feminist, he was not a socialist, he was not an activist, he was not a philosopher, and he was not a social justice warrior. All of these are very politically and socially charged words that are built upon ideals that may be completely antithetical to the teachings of the Quran.
He is a Prophet of God and His last and final messenger ﷺ sent for the guidance of humanity until the end of times.
“…He is God’s Messenger and the seal of the prophets.” (33:40)
He is a mercy for the worlds.
“It was only as a mercy that We sent you [Prophet] to all people.” (21:107)
He is the best role model for us to follow in every single aspect of our lives.
“The Messenger of God is an excellent model for those of you who put your hope in God and the Last Day and remember Him often.”(33:21)
He is a witness, one who gives glad tidings and warning, a caller to God, and a source of guidance. “Prophet, We have sent you as a witness, as a bearer of good news and warning, as one who calls people to God by His leave, as a light-giving lamp.” (33:45-46)
He was sent to recite revelation to his people, purify them, teach them the Quran and wisdom. “Our Lord, make a messenger of their own rise up from among them, to recite Your revelations to them, teach them the Scripture and wisdom, and purify them: You are the Mighty, the Wise.” (2:129)
Everything he did for the rights of women, for the weak and poor, the less fortunate, the oppressed, the wronged, the orphans, to establish justice, abolish racism, and classism was done in the light of divine revelation based upon the principles, values, and morals of the Quran.
Dusturuna al-Quran, our constitution is the Quran. And the Quran commands us as a community of believers to stand up for justice. Allah ﷻ tells us Surah al-Nisā, “O believers! Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate ˹from justice˺. If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then ˹know that˺ Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do.”
يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُونُوا قَوَّامِينَ بِالْقِسْطِ شُهَدَاءَ لِلَّهِ وَلَوْ عَلَىٰ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَوِ الْوَالِدَيْنِ وَالْأَقْرَبِينَ ۚ إِن يَكُنْ غَنِيًّا أَوْ فَقِيرًا فَاللَّهُ أَوْلَىٰ بِهِمَا ۖ فَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا الْهَوَىٰ أَن تَعْدِلُوا ۚ وَإِن تَلْوُوا أَوْ تُعْرِضُوا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ كَانَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرًا – 4:135
Similarly, Allah ﷻ tells us in Surah al-Mā’idah, “O believers! Stand firm for Allah and bear true testimony. Do not let the hatred of a people lead you to injustice. Be just! That is closer to righteousness. And be mindful of Allah. Surely Allah is All-Aware of what you do.”
يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُونُوا قَوَّامِينَ لِلَّهِ شُهَدَاءَ بِالْقِسْطِ ۖ وَلَا يَجْرِمَنَّكُمْ شَنَآنُ قَوْمٍ عَلَىٰ أَلَّا تَعْدِلُوا ۚ اعْدِلُوا هُوَ أَقْرَبُ لِلتَّقْوَىٰ ۖ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ خَبِيرٌ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ – 5:8
In both of these verses Allah ﷻ is commanding us to stand firm for justice and to be just. Allah ﷻ tells us in Surah al-Nahl, “Indeed, Allah commands justice, grace, as well as courtesy to close relatives. He forbids indecency, wickedness, and aggression. He instructs you so perhaps you will be mindful.”
إِنَّ اللَّهَ يَأْمُرُ بِالْعَدْلِ وَالْإِحْسَانِ وَإِيتَاءِ ذِي الْقُرْبَىٰ وَيَنْهَىٰ عَنِ الْفَحْشَاءِ وَالْمُنكَرِ وَالْبَغْيِ ۚ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُونَ – 16:90
Allah ﷻ commands justice.
One of the defining qualities of the Muslim Ummah is its general concern for the health, well-being, safety, security, protection, and prosperity of the community. Islam is not an individualistic religion; it has a very strong social and communal aspect to it. One of the ways in which the community works towards creating a healthy society is by demanding and standing up for justice.
We live in a society, in a country, that is plagued by several injustices based on race, economics, and politics. In this past week we have seen several instances of racism, structural racism, and police brutality. Racism, prejudice, and bigotry towards minorities run deep within the veins of America, this is a reality that none of us should be blind to. I mean there was official segregation between races, black and whites, up until the 60’s and there continues to be unofficial segregation until today. We as Muslims living in America should be aware of its history and how it has shaped the America we see today.
For those of us who are immigrants or children of immigrants, the problem may not seem as real to us; we are largely unaffected by it, in terms of our day to day lives, or are a degree removed from it.
But the problem is very real.
We’ve seen the news stories, we’ve studied and read about the civil rights movement, we’ve read Malcom’s biography, seen the movie, and heard Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech. In school we studied and learned about the transatlantic slave trade, but none of us have really experienced the structural, institutional, direct, blatant, and indirect racism that a black man faces almost on a daily basis. None of us have been pulled over for the color of our skin or have to speak to our children and warn them about their interactions with the police. I don’t think any of us have experienced police brutality. None of us have experienced being followed around in a store because of the color of our skin. It is impossible for me as a child of an immigrant to express what that feels like because I’ve never felt it.
That is why I want to share with all of you the words of our friend and colleague, one of our faculty members here at the Seminary, Sh. Jibreel Speight. He writes,
“Dear Muslim, Listen to me carefully. I would like to talk to you about something. It is not easy being who I am, an African-American. It is hard in this country. My people are descendants of slaves. My people have fought and died just so society can try to look at them as a possible human. My people have been through a whole lot throughout the centuries. Many of you or your parents came to this country and have benefited from the sacrifices of my people. Unfortunately, I sit here with a heavy heart and a tight stomach realizing that being my skin color is an opportunity to deny me entering Starbucks; to kill me while jogging; to kill me having skittles; to deny me breathing while detained by police officers, who are to “serve and protect;” to deny me watching birds; to, to, to…the list is long. Despite these obstacles, and I use that word loosely, there is a high level of resolve. What saddens and angers me further is the fact that we have a Scripture that commands us to speak up for justice. Instead, we bicker and debate about fiqh, theology, and politics, but we are silent concerning my people’s injustices. What stops you from denouncing these actions on your social media platforms? What? Please tell me! You need a fatwa? What?! I am not asking you to protest. I am demanding that each of you practice an aspect of this Deen, challenging humanity to reform themselves that would lead them to a higher moral level. Peace.”
When we read, hear, and see the stories of the likes of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Philando Castille, and Michael Brown we should feel upset, angry, enraged, and sad. It should stir something within our hearts. And those emotions should be channeled to working towards bringing about real change. As the Prophet ﷺ told us, “Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then [let him change it] with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart — and that is the weakest of faith.”
Our iman should drive us to:
1) Supplicate – Duʿā is one of the most powerful tools a person has. It is a direct line of communication between a person and their Lord. The Prophet ﷺ described it as the weapon of a believer and the essence of worship. Ask Allah ﷻ to bring about change and to make us a part of that change
2) Learn – We need to learn about the history of racism in America. We need to learn about racism in all its forms – institutional, structural, interpersonal, internalized – police brutality, the school to prison pipeline, and privilege. We also need to learn what Islam says about racism, how it deals with it, and how it works to removing it from hearts and communities. More importantly than simply learning about it is acting upon it.
3) Listen – Hear directly from our African American community to better understand their emotions and struggles.
4) Create awareness – particularly within our own social circles and communities.
May Allah ﷻ allow us to be among those who stand up for truth and justice in accordance to the Divine guidance of Allah ﷻ and His Messenger ﷺ.
Coronavirus
Alternative Eid Celebrations In The Midst Of A Pandemic
“Eid-al-Quarantine” is what my sister has so fondly dubbed our upcoming Eid al Fitr this year. I find myself asking, “How are we going to make Eid a fun and special celebration this year in the midst of a dangerous pandemic?” With a little bit of creativity and resourcefulness, this Eid can be fun–no matter the current circumstances. This post will provide you with some inspiration to get your alternative Eid preparations underway!
Special note: Shelter-in-place restrictions are lessening in many places in the United States, but this does not give us the green light to go back to life as normal and celebrate Eid in the ways we usually would have in the past. I am no health expert, but my sincerest wish for all Muslims throughout the world is that we all err on the side of caution and maintain rigorous precautions.
In-person gatherings are going to be much riskier in light of public health safety concerns. I do not recommend that people get together this Eid. Keep in mind, as well, that this is a big weekend for all Americans, as it is Memorial Day Weekend and crowds may be expected in places like parks and beaches.
Eid Day Must’s
Just because you are staying in, doesn’t mean that all of the Eid traditions have to go. Some may be exactly the same, some may be slightly adjusted this year.
- Get dressed up, even if it’s just for an hour or two. This might be a good chance to do hair and make up for sisters who normally don’t on Eid because of hijab or other modesty concerns.
- Take your family pictures, as usual.
- Decorate your house, even if it’s just with some fresh flowers in a vase or hanging up some string lights. (This time, I think sharing pictures of your setup may have some more wiggle room.)
- Find a way to pray Eid salah at home, if your local imam mentions a way to adapt for the current situation or check out this MM article.
- Eat some good food, and make sure to feast.
- Take that infamous Eid nap.
- Greet loved ones (phone calls, video calls, text messages, voice/video messages, make and send Eid cards).
- Give and receive gifts. (Electronic ways to transfer money/checks in the mail, dropping off gifts to homes/sending gifts in the mail/having an online order pick-up in-store. You may also choose to do a gift exchange, if not this weekend, next).
Virtual Parties
Virtual celebrations are a great, safe, option. The best thing about virtual hangouts is that people from all over the world can “come together” to celebrate Eid. This can be as simple as talking and catching up, or can be as orchestrated as a full-out party including games. Keep in mind, the games and virtual parties aren’t only for the kids–everyone should have fun this Eid! We recently threw a virtual birthday party for our one-year-old and it was quite the experience.
- Split guests into different calls (kids’ call, adults’ call; men’s call, women’s call)
- Party agenda for a rigorously planned party so everyone knows what to expect
- Party games, either with certain items that everyone has (or can easily and quickly purchase) or games that do not require much else besides an internet connection
- Games requiring physical items (think of items that everyone is likely to have and think of carnival-type games):
- Soccer ball juggling or basketball shooting competition
- Water balloon toss
- Timed races (three-legged, holding an egg in a spoon, etc.)
- Games with little to no special equipment
- Online Pictionary https://skribbl.io/
- Online Scrabble
- Video games
- Charades
- Taboo (we do this for our cousin game nights with pictures of cards that one person sends to people from the opposite team)
- Scattergories
- Bingo
- Mad libs
- Speaking games that take turns going around a circle (going through the alphabet saying names of animals or colors or foods, rhyming words [we played the last two lines of “Down by the Bay” for our son’s birthday party])
- Movement game (Simon says, dancing if you’re into that [“Cha Cha Slide,” dance-off, passing along dance moves as was a TikTok trend I heard of, simply dancing…])
- Games like in Whose Line is it Anyway? or like the “Olympics” (specifically the “middle games”) that I wrote about way back
- Games requiring physical items (think of items that everyone is likely to have and think of carnival-type games):
- Performances
- Skits prepared by one family or even across households
- Reciting a poem or surah or singing
- Other showcases of talent, by individuals or not
- Gift Exchanges (I’ve been doing this virtually since 2013 with friends/distant family members.)
Alternative Virtual/Group Celebrations
Being “together” isn’t always gathering for a party, and that’s what I think most people miss during the forced isolation caused by the pandemic. There are many things you can do to get ready for or celebrate Eid with loved ones even if you’re not together.
- Share special recipes with each other or plan to serve the same meals.
- Coordinate Eid outfits or attempt to do matching henna designs.
- Send Eid pictures to family and friends.
- Prepare and cook meals or clean or decorate while on a video call (you don’t have to be talking the entire time).
- Watch the same movie or show (whether that’s something everyone does as separate households or you do concurrently/even with a video or phone call running. This might be a good time to watch Hasan Minhaj’s “Homecoming King” and do the 10 things it invites us to do.)
- Go through family pictures or old videos together. Maybe even create a short slideshow/video of your favorites.
- Story time full of family legends and epic moments (the best Eid, a difficult time of sickness, immigration or moving story, new baby in the family, etc.). Someone build the fire and get the s’mores going.
Alternative “Outings”
In the same breath, it’s so refreshing to go out and do something fun, not just stay cooped up in your house, right? Seriously.
- Check out a virtual museum tour
- Go on a nice drive to some place you love or miss going to, like drive by the masjid or school or a beautiful area (but stay in your car if there are other people around)
- Watch an Eid Khutbah (or a regular one) on Eid day (make it special by listening outside in your yard or as a family where you pray).
- Create a movie theater experience inside the home (that might just mean some popcorn and homemade slushies).
- Get carry out from a favorite restaurant (if it’s open), and finally have the motivation to take a longer drive if needed
- Make fruit or gift baskets for friends and family and drop them off at their homes
- A “paint night,” or some other craft, that everyone in the family participates in
- Decorate your car and drive around to show it off to friends (I’ve heard there’s an actual Eid car parade at various masaajid in Chicago
Interesting Alternative Community Celebrations I’ve Heard About
Some communities are getting super creative. As I mentioned above, a handful of masaajid in Chicago (Orland Park Prayer Center, Mosque Foundation, and Islamic Center of Wheaton as well as Dar Al Taqwa in Maryland) are putting together Eid drive-thru car parades. I’ve heard of different communities, whether officially sponsored by the masjid or just put together by groups of individuals, having a drive-in Eid salah, in which families pray in their cars in a rented drive-in theater or parking lot (Champaign, Illinois and a community in Maryland). I’m definitely impressed with that last option, and I’m waiting to hear about more creative ways to get together and worship and celebrate.
So, what am I doing for Eid (weekend) this year? All the must’s, inshaAllah, including getting extra dolled up and making donuts from biscuit dough. A “game night” (virtual party) with alumni from my MSA. A gift exchange party with my cousins as well as another gift exchange party with classmates from my Arabic program (we’ll send unboxing videos out instead of meeting at the same time.) Check out a local college campus we’ve been dying to drive around. Binge a few episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender newly released on Netflix and do some online Memorial Day sale shopping. Le’s put a tentative on all of those, haha.
At the end of the day, Eid al Fitr is about acknowledging the month of worship we engaged in during Ramadan and spending quality time with loved ones. It doesn’t really matter what that quality time looks like–as long as it is intentional, this Eid will be special no matter what, inshaAllah. Who knows, this might be one of the best, most memorable holidays ever!
Eid Mubarak!
#Current Affairs
A Response To Habib Ali Al-Jifri’s Comments On Uyghurs
Toqa Badran and Aydin Anwar respond to the statements made by Shaykh Habib Ali Al-Jifri
Protests preceding the Ghulja Massacre, 1997
By Toqa Badran, Aydin Anwar
We acknowledge that those individuals who have devoted their lives to the spiritual empowerment of others are to be admired and respected. The Ulema often serve as beacons of guidance and sources of emulation for the Ummah with their scholarly and moral leadership. Their critical role means that they are also expected to speak and act according to a higher standard of truthfulness and ethics. Bearing this in mind makes it especially dismaying and hurtful to witness inaccurate comments from a famous preacher and scholar who should be a part of this heritage of high intellectual rigour and superior moral conduct. It is even more problematic that these erroneous statements pertain to a group of fellow Muslims presently experiencing almost unprecedented duress to criminalize and eradicate their religion and cultural identity.
It is unfortunate that Habib Ali al-Jifri, a popular scholar in the Arab world, in a recent lecture has misused his platform by propagating information that is all at once incorrect, biased, and otherwise detrimental to the lives of an entire Muslim nation colonized and oppressed by China. Although he tepidly acknowledges that China has done wrong to Uyghurs and is not fully innocent, a number of his claims remain inaccurate and deserve to be corrected. This article attempts to walk through some of these inaccuracies, and correct such claims that ultimately work to delegitimize and downplay the deplorable reality of Uyghurs and other Turkic-Muslim peoples, such as Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, of East Turkistan (renamed and referred to as Xinjiang, meaning new territory in Mandarin, by the Chinese occupation).
#1: Shaykh Ali al-Jifri claims that only around half of Uyghurs are Muslim
The first glaring error made by the shaykh is his statement that only around half of the Uyghur population is Muslim. His error may have been a result of confusing the presently reported demographic makeup of East Turkistan with the religious composition of the Uyghur people. While the Uyghur and indigenous inhabitants of the region are overwhelmingly Muslim, the Han Chinese population has climbed drastically from only 6% in 1949 to an estimated 40% – due largely to incentivized migration and other – settler colonial programs embarked upon by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This statistic itself may be unreliable as many undocumented Uyghurs are unaccounted for and, in recent years, scores of Uyghur prisoners and forced laborers have been forcibly transferred to mainland China.
If, however, al-Jifri meant to propogate the notion that only half of Uyghurs are Muslim, this is another matter altogether. To deny the self-professed Islamic faith of the utter majority of Uyghur people is to commit one of atrocities perpetrated by the CCP itself — the denial and erasure of this long persecuted population’s faith. As for the rootedness of Islam among this people, it has been the predominant religion among Uyghurs in East Turkistan– long before Egypt, or even the Levant, became majority Muslim societies during the Mamluk era. Much of the Islamicization of Central Asia and the Turkic world has been credited to the Karakhanids – a group of Turkic tribes who lived in the Uyghur homeland and converted to Islam in the 10th century (4th century Hijri), after their ruler Sultan Abdulkerim Bughra Khan entered the faith (Svat Soucek. A History of Inner Asia. Cambridge University Press. 2002, pp 84).
Uyghurs were also historically part of the Chagatay Turkic Khanate, whence the rulers of the Mughal Dynasty — who ruled much of India for over two centuries — hailed. Tasawwuf-inflected preaching was a key driver in conversions among these Turkic tribes in ways reminiscent of Islam’s spread at the hands of itinerant Hadhrami Sufi scholars and merchants — from whom Habib Ali hails — across the Indian Ocean littoral and Nusantara (Malay world).
Map of East Turkistan in relation to the rest of Central Asia. East Turkistan is the same size as California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada combined.
Source: International Crisis Group
Starting with the aforementioned Karakhanids in the 10th century, Islamic institutions were founded and devoted to the study of theology, natural science, arts, music, and more. These institutions allowed for the emergence of hundreds of prominent Turkic scholars, who helped shape and record Islamic, Turkic, and specifically Uyghur history through their works: The likes of Mahmud Kashgari’s Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk, the first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages. Yusuf Khās Hājib’s Kutadgu Bilig, a mirror-for-princes in prose from the 11th century that shed light on Turkish-Islamic history and culture, and is perhaps one of the earliest surviving Turkic works in the genre of akhlāq (Islamic morality and ethics). The Turks of the region have also been greatly impacted by the Yasawī sufi order which helped make communal dhikr gatherings part and parcel of Uyghur culture. The influence of sufism is also evident in the prevalence of Sufi shrines — most of which have since been systematically destroyed or left abandoned after being blocked off with barbed wire by the CCP.
The survival of old Quranic manuscripts from the area, as well as manuscripts from the 19th and 20th century, testify to the centrality of the Islamic intellectual tradition and its preservation within Uyghur culture. Thousands of beautiful mosques were constructed throughout the region, many of which have been demolished in recent years by the CCP regime. Had they not been places of great significance and visitation, it begs the question as to why the Chinese government would bother razing them. Kashgar, the historic capital of the Karakhanid Empire and “jewel” of the Silk Road, became a prominent center of learning and hub showcasing the rich Uyghur past. Yarkend had also been a particular center of Islamic learning and culture for centuries, with dozens of madrasahs present in the last decades of the nineteenth century. It even holds Queen Amanisa Khan’s shrine, where the 12 Muqam (classical Sufi dance and song performance pieces that are a central Uyghur heritage form) were established.
It is now clear that not only have the vast majority of Uyghurs been Muslim since the 11th century at least, but that the history of East Turkistan cannot be separated from that of the greater Muslim world. Like most Turkic Muslims, Uyghurs have traditionally belonged to Ahl as-Sunnah (the mainstream and overwhelming majority of Muslims), the legal school of Hanafism, and have immense love for the noble Ahl al-Bayt (family and descendants of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ). Uyghurs had even established a maqam (shrine) dedicated to the 8th century scholar and descendant of the Prophet ﷺ, Imam Jafar al-Sadiq – through whom Habib Ali traces his lineage back to the Prophet ﷺ – near the town of Khotan in East Turkistan, which was destroyed by the CCP. If segments of Uyghur society are not practicing Muslims today, it is mostly due to the Communist repression since WWII, just as Soviet anti-religious repression led to the radical decrease in religious literacy and practice in neighbouring Turkic republics. Nonetheless, it is noteworthy and heartening to see that some of the Central Asian republics are currently experiencing a gradual revival of Islamic observance thanks to the demise of oppressive policies, hinting at how the Uyghur religious life could flourish if and when repressive policies in East Turkistan cease.
Before and After of Imam Jafari al-Sadiq shrine. L-R Dec 10 2013, April 20, 2019.
Photograph: Google Earth/Planet Labs
The systematic aggression with which the Chinese government has sought to stamp out the works produced by Uyghur scholars and the many ancient Muslim cities scattered across East Turkistan is evidence of their historical importance. From banning the publication of texts in the Uyghur language, closing all religious spaces, and transforming historic sites into propaganda centers for the dissemination of a sanitized, non-religious, and state-sponsored Uyghur identity, it is clear that the CCP feels not only threatened by Uyghur culture, but is aware of its power in maintaining a social fabric worthy of any independent nation.
And with all of the aforementioned said, we pose the question: Even if the majority of Uyghurs were not Muslim as the shaykh incorrectly claimed, does this excuse Muslims elsewhere of their duty to stand against oppression? Over the course of his commentary on the plight of the Uyghur people, the shaykh himself asked the audience why we [Muslims] are only angry when China oppresses Uyghurs and not the Buddhist Tibetans. Not only does this question contradict his initial premise that the Uyghur community cannot be referred to as overwhelmingly Muslim, but also deeply confuses the listener: “Are we to fight against oppression, regardless of the religion of the oppressed, or not?” We would argue that it is not only an obligation for Muslims, but for all people to resist their own oppression and the oppression of others — especially if this oppression manifests as the criminalization of the most fundamental practices of a people’s faith, Islam in this case. The East Turkistani independence movement itself has always allied itself with those of the Tibetan, Palestinian, and Kashmiri people. It has been incorrectly posited by the shaykh that Uyghurs have only been oppressed for the last 3-5 years. While this is demonstrably false, through the decades-long occupation Uyghurs have faced, what is worse is that he makes this claim in order to draw a false equivalence (between East Turkistan and the Tibetan people) in the hopes of delegitimizing the plight and cause of those in East Turkistan. Worse still, is that when the shaykh is confronted with the truth of the 70+ long years of Chinese colonization of Uyghur lands, he contests its factuality by responding that if China were really so bad then we would see the individual politicians responsible for the colonization personally affected by the Chinese Coronavirus. We question the legitimacy of this apparently necessary correlation and will do so again later in this paper. Furthermore, now that we know that the Uyghur identity is as much an Islamic one as his own Arab identity and that Chinese oppression has been occurring for almost a century, do the scholar’s recommendations change?
#2: Shaykh Al-Jifri claims that the question of Uyghur oppression is a political, not religious, one
We would like to preface this section by making it clear that Islam rejects the false dichotomy between the religious and the secular. What is “political” is not necessarily devoid of religious significance, and what is “religious” is not necessarily apolitical. While the Sharia’s precepts pertaining to siyasah (governance and ‘urfi/customary-public law) are mostly general, with few exact prescriptions established by the sources of Sharia (al-adillah al-sharʿiyyah), Muslims have always conceived of politics as a space bound by Islamic morality and ethics, akhlāq. As with any other dimension of human life, a person’s moral culpability before God extends into the domain of the “political” just as it extends into the domain of the economic, familial, ritual, etc.
While it is true that colonization is often understood as a political phenomenon and not a religious one, religion has featured prominently both as a pretext and the locus of subjugation in China’s crimes against the Uyghur people. China brands its campaign against the Uyghurs as a fight against “Islamic extremism” in an attempt to ride on the coattails of the global “War on Terror” thereby garnering sympathy for its policies — including the imprisonment of millions of Turkic peoples into concentration camps and prisons — and insulate itself from backlash it would otherwise face as a result of its inhumanity in East Turkistan. Like Modi’s India and many Western nations, China exploits the world’s frenzied paranoia surrounding “Muslim terror” to justify its crackdown on innocent Muslims.
“Ubiquitous scene on the streets of #Xinjiang these days. Men and women (inc. the elderly) trudging around with enormous clubs, part of the ‘People’s War’ on terrorism.” – David Brophy, Nov 15th 2017
We acknowledge, however, that if this matter was purely religious, and not political, we would see Hui Muslims, who do not have a territorial claim at stake, rounded up into concentration camps and being subject to the same forms of oppression Uyghurs and other Turkic people are. However, this is not the case. Huis have historically been left largely undisturbed for the sake of maintaining the CCP’s facade of religious acceptance — or at most they are subject to the usual disruptions any religious group faces under the anti-religious CCP. Historically, the Hui have been staunch supporters of the Chinese state, and even played a critical role in the dismantling of the first East Turkistan Republic of 1933 and the second of 1944.. This did not spare them, however, from the current religious crackdown they and other faith groups like Christians face, once again highlighting the inextricably religious dimension of the CCP’s supposedly merely “political” project. As though rounding up innocents into concentration camps and subjecting an entire people to violations of fundamental human rights as part of a larger campaign of ethnic cleansing and cultural destruction would be anything less than heinous, even if religion played no role in the matter.
Much of Uyghur and, by extension, all Central Asian Turkic identity, has centered on religion; Uyghurs and other Turks are Muslim, just like Malays have been Muslim based on historical development in the past millennium. Historically, up until the 1930s, Uyghurs were not commonly referred to as “Uyghurs” — they and other Turkic Muslims of East Turkistan were simply referred to as “Musulman” (Muslim), “Turki” (Turk), or “yerlik” (local). This truth further explains why China has been so adamant in removing religion from the lives of East Turkistanis — Islam is so critical to the history and culture of the Turkic presence that the CCP knows that, without it, East Turkistanis will be left weak and purposeless– easily converted into malleable forced worshippers of the party, and indistinguishable from the rest of China’s largely atheist, but nominally Confucian, Buddhist or Taoist Han majority. Not to mention that they are then exploited in China’s massive hypocritically capitalistic labour scheme — which most of Chinese masses also suffer from.
Claiming that the oppression is not a religious matter implies that Muslims need not care about the Uyghurs out of religious concern, while in reality our blood should be boiling knowing that the rights of God and His worshippers are being violated by the CCP. Muslims around the world rightly condemn and stand in solidarity against zionist oppression in Palestine, though, by the shaykh’s standards, this would be appear a purely political project undeserving of collective Muslim outrage. The Israeli state-apparatus oppresses Muslim and Christian Palestinians alike. The CCP has singled out Muslims, however, especially those in East Turkistan, as the targets of their brutal project. Again, we see that this is both a religious and political issue against which all Muslims and conscientious human beings should speak and fight. Just as we all wish for the freedom of Palestine sooner rather than later, we should pray, speak, and fight for the freedom of our brothers and sisters in East Turkistan.
Practicing Islam is categorically forbidden in East Turkistan, despite China’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion. Islamic texts and names are banned, practicing most of the five pillars of Islam is forbidden, and centuries old Islamic institutions have been destroyed and converted into communist propaganda centers. Religious scholars (ulema) have disappeared, sentenced to life in prison, or killed.
These tragedies are never publicized within China’s borders — and their occurrence is aggressively denied by the Chinese media apparatus. Instead, the media tokenizes and highlights a few religious acts, in reality no more than complex theatrics which the government has directed in order to showcase the power of “CCP Islam”. Journalists and political actors from other countries, especially Muslim ones, are invited to East Turkistan to witness a beautiful charade of “harmony” and happiness that, in reality, is no more than an open air prison for the Uyghurs. Albanian academic and journalist, Dr Olsi Jazexhi, was one of these visitors, who later reflected on his experiences and observations on such a CCP-sponsored trip. He and other journalists toured many mosques with the CCP’s aim being to show to the outside world that there are mosques, and indeed religious freedom, in East Turkistan. Jazexhi recalls venturing into one of the mosques near Urumqi’s Grand Bazaar and finding only a store. He also recalls his visit to a concentration camp or what China calls a “vocational training center”:
“The center was in the middle of the desert. It was a kind of Alcatraz, and by its appearance, we were expecting to find some criminals, terrorists, and killers, and people who were dangerous to society. When we went there, the criminals presented us with a concert. These poor boys and girls who were being held there since many years. They were told to dance to me; Uyghur dance, Chinese dance, and Western dance. The authorities wanted us to film them only dancing and smiling and singing. They were all speaking Chinese, even though they were Uyghurs [sic].”
Jazexhi, a dual Albanian and Canadian citizen, was later fired from his university position in Albania — demonstrating the reach of Chinese economic blackmail diplomacy. The professor was blacklisted by China due to his truthful reports on East Turkistan, highlighting the CCP’s suppression of criticism abroad, even within the context of academia, with its diplomatic and economic pressure.
Scene from a staged tour of a ‘vocational training center’. Uyghur detainees are playing music to show ‘harmony’ and ‘happiness’ inside the camps. Source: BBC
Of course, this harmony would not be complete without the millions of Han Chinese who have been settled, with the aid of the government, within the borders of East Turkistan. While Uyghurs are systematically transported outside of the borders of their homeland and into mainland China to work as forced laborers or to be imprisoned and “reeducated”, it is hard to ignore the demographic erasure of Uyghurs in East Turkistan. As more and more Han Chinese are brought into Uyghur land to replace the displaced natives, the CCP razes ancient mosques, homes, and sanctuaries to make room for the new settlers.
Photo from Gilles Sabrie: “Sledgehammer: The Chinese say Kashgar must be destroyed because it is susceptible to earthquakes” (TIME)
These settlers act both as continuous reminders of the disappearance of Uyghur autonomy as well as wardens over the remaining Uyghur population. There have been many accounts of Han Chinese living with Uyghur families in their homes as “big siblings”— feeding the government information on the family’s every move and assisting in Uyghur imprisonment for even the smallest of religious offences. Aside from simple demographic engineering and ethnic cleansing, the Chinese program of destroying Uyghur cities and patrimony is intended to deracinate East Turkistanis from their culture and make them self-internalize that they are a people with no heritage, and to imprison them in easy-to-surveil panopticons with Han colonialists wardens. Destroying ancient cities and heritage is an old authoritarian communist strategy, reflecting the idea brillianty summarized by Alexander Solzhenitsyn that “to destroy a people you must first sever their roots.”
Muhammad Salih Hajim (82), widely known as the first scholar to translate the Quran to modern Uyghur, is amongst one of the martyred and was killed in detention in January 2018. Source: RFA
One former prisoner, Adil Abdulghufur, in an interview with our co-author, Aydin Anwar, recounted how he was beaten unconscious by Chinese prison authorities and forced to wear a 25 kg cement block for a month hung by a thin string around his neck after saying “Bismillah” (in the name of God) in his sleep. Countless Uyghur women and men, who have been sent to camps and prisons due to religious practice have been raped, forcibly sterilized, drugged, and their bodies used for organ harvesting. Uyghurs are punished with long prison sentences; one Uyghur woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for promoting the wearing of headscarves, a Kazakh man was sentenced to 16 years in jail after Chinese authorities found audio recordings of the Quran on his computer, and several Uyghur refugees we have spoke with said that even saying the Muslim greeting Assalāmu Alaykum (Peace be upon you) can get them locked up for 10 years. Saying Insha’Allah (God-willing) is also prohibited. In one of the many documentaries published on the dystopian existence of the Uyghur people, VICE interviews a woman who states her charged crime was the learning of the Quran and the Arabic language. A man, later in the documentary, details how he was punished for refusing to eat pork even while imprisoned. By many accounts, the word God or Allah itself must be replaced with “Party” (Chinese Communist Party), or the name of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.
Portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Uyghur Imams placed in Kasghar’s historical Id Kah (Eidgah) mosque in East Turkistan. Note that the picture is facing the congregants in the direction of Muslim prayer – Qiblah. Source: David Brophy
#3: Shaykh Al-Jifri claims the reason people are fighting for East Turkistan is because they do not want China to build the so-called ‘New Silk Road’ and become 2x as strong as America economically
This claim reduces the East Turkistani freedom movement to a China vs America binary– thereby completely erasing the decades of occupation East Turkistan has endured under China. In 1759, the Manchu Qing Empire invaded East Turkistan and made it its new colony. Uyghurs rebelled against Qing rule, and in 1863 were able to break free and establish Kashgaria under their leader Yaqub Khan, now known as East Turkistan. Two decades later, the Uyghurs were invaded by the Qing again, and, this time, the Uyghur homeland was formally incorporated under the Chinese empire as “Xinjiang”. Chinese nationalists overthrew the Manchu Qing Dynasty in 1911, putting East Turkistan under the rule of Nationalist China. The Uyghurs carried out numerous rebellions and were able to establish the East Turkistan Islamic Republic in 1933 and 1944, both of which briefly lasted before the Chinese government reoccupied the region through the military intervention and political interest of the Soviet Union. The most recent occupation started in 1949 when the Communist Party of China came to power, and since then, millions of East Turkistanis have been subject to various forms of brutal systematic genocide.
The Declaration of Independence of the Islamic Republic of East Turkistan, November 12, 1933 Note: As is visible, the local ulema/scholars spearheaded the effort for independence.
It is deeply condescending to not only delegitimize the efforts of a Muslim people in standing against their oppressors, but to also deem them to be no more than American pawns. Indeed, Xi Jinping’s China seeks to continue solidifying Chinese hard power in East Turkistan while working towards the larger CCP strategic goal of establishing China as a global hegemonic power with a new Chinese-dominated global economic-political order, via the multi-trillion dollar One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative. This strategic-economic project — the largest the Eurasian Landmass ever seen — spanning over 70 countries via railroads, gas pipelines, and other infrastructure projects, is one of the greatest attempts of China to secure itself a superpower position in the 21st century. Without East Turkistan, deemed by the CCP the “Chinese gateway” to Eurasia and the West in general, the entire OBOR initiative’s immediate feasibility is truly brought into question. In addition to this strategic importance East Turkistan, the land of the Uyghurs is also extremely rich in oil, gas, and coal. According to a 2016 Congressional Research Service report, the region contains the second-highest natural gas reserves and highest oil reserves of any province-level jurisdiction of China, reportedly producing more than 30 BCM of natural gas in 2015.
A statement that reduces the intention of the freedom movement to a simple modern economic enterprise further belittles the rich history of a people that once lived with centuries of independence, and its rightful effort to reclaim its full rights and freedom. The Uyghurs played a crucial role in establishing the Koktürk Khanate (552-744), the Uyghur Khanate (744-840), the Kara-Khanid Khanate (840-1212), Gansu Uyghur Kingdom (848-1036), and Idiqut State (856-1335). They lived co-independently in the Mongol Empire, even playing crucial roles in its administration through Gengiz Khan’s usage of the Uyghur yasa law system and the Uyghur script. After the Chagatai Khanate, East Turkistan was integrated into the Turkic-Muslim milieu of the larger Turkistan stretching from the Caspian to Mongolia including cities and polities like Bukhara, Samarkand, Kokand, etc. with scholars, traders and others moving east and west. Thus, it is truly ridiculous to understand the issue of Uyghur colonization solely through a lens of Sino-American politics. The colonization of East Turkistan began long before China was a real contender in the quest for international political-economic hegemony, and will continue –ceteris paribus– long after a change in the foreign policy of either the United States or China. The recent interest American politicians have taken in the plight of the Uyghurs has never even clearly crossed into the realm of East Turkistani independence– it is Uyghur, Turkic, Muslim, and anti-colonial activists who are at the forefront of the East Turkistani independence movement. Just as it was completely understandable that Afghans accepted American assistance in the fight against Soviet occupation, and that the Viet Cong accepted Chinese assistance to protect against American invasion on the other hand, the Uyghur crisis is so dire that the people are justly tempted to accept the assistance of any powerful nation against the century long Chinese oppression they have faced. Had China, under the yoke of CCP, not suffocated the Muslim peoples inhabiting East Turkistan, Uyghurs could maybe regard China differently…
The only way to secure Uyghurs and other East Turkistanis their essential rights — to practice their faith, operate economically, and take pride in their rich culture and history without fear of imprisonment, assault or death — is to secure the sovereignty of their occupied homeland. For many Uyghurs, the human rights/autonomy discourse is dead. The Chinese government has proven over the course of its long occupation that it can never guarantee Uyghurs the safety or the freedom they deserve. Although China claims Uyghurs to be one of its “proud 56 ethnic minorities”, it sees Uyghurs not only as foreigners, as made clear with their completely distinct language, history and culture, but also as existential threats to its despotic power. As internal but “foreign” threats, the Uyghur people have been imprisoned, enslaved, indoctrinated and murdered. There can be no going back after this horror. The only solution is for the Uyghur people, completely foreign to China, to formally exist outside of the jurisdiction of the Chinese government as their own nation.
#4: Al-Jifri asks how COVID-19 can be divine punishment if Communist Party authorities themselves remain untouched by the virus
While we agree with al-Jifri that we are in no position to state definitely whether any worldly occurrence is a direct act of Divine punishment, we question a few of the implications presented during the lecture. For example, the shaykh asks how the coronavirus pandemic can logically be considered Divine punishment if the individuals, who made the governmental decisions resulting directly in the oppression against Uyghurs, themselves remained unscathed by the virus. We respond: How can a virus which has debilitated the economy and social structure of a country, whose government is committing genocide against millions of colonized peoples, including millions of Muslims, not be? This article does not aim to delve into a metaphysical discussion on the nature of blame and culpability, but we can simply ask how the shaykh knows that none of those individuals he identifies did not fall ill.
Additionally, we question why such a punishment could not target an entire corrupt regime — or even a complicit or apathetic populace — and not simply certain individuals, who he might deem actually culpable.
The fact of the matter is this: We do not know how many of the Uyghurs who are trapped in concentration camps, prisons or forced labor factories, have been additionally subject to this seperate CCP oppression — a virus which only became as terrible of an international menace as it has due to the deception and inadequacy of the CCP. We hope their number is very low, but also understand that the illness of Uyghurs does not indicate that the CCP is any less problematic or morally horrific in its dealing with the virus and with the regime’s colonial holdings. The shaykh also asks why other oppressors would not be more deserving of a plague such as this one. To this we repeat the shaykh’s question to himself: Who are we to question God’s methods? The burning of the Amazon is not certainly a punishment for the South American nations whose borders it crosses, or it may be a punishment for humanity at large — we cannot know.
It does not take an act of divine punishment for us to recognize the immorality of an action or event. We do not wait for lighting to strike us down before we realize we may have committed a misdeed. In the same way, we do not know if COVID -19 is divine punishment, but we do know that the oppression of Uyghurs is a moral outrage and requires immediate international action, especially from fellow Muslim brethren.
As previously noted, we do not seek to act as interpreters of God’s will. On the contrary, we only seek to act according to a well-established Islamic tradition of taking ʿibrah, a lesson derived from a moral experience, from what we observe in the world. Even while carefully performing this observation, we acknowledge that our derivations are zannī, or of uncertainty. This being said, we believe that our history and faith have so clearly called for justice and religious freedom that to ignore the direct suppression of Islam or Muslims, especially through means as violent and cruel as those practiced by the Chinese Communist Party, is to commit a definitive moral misdeed.
This kind of deduction by ulema and regular Muslims alike has been practiced for centuries. One pertinent example is of an individual named Mirza Ghulam of Qadiyan, who apostatized from Islam in the late 19th century as a claimant of prophethood, and experienced a rather gruesome death due to dysentery. His downfall has been commonly interpreted (taʾwīl) as punishment, for his attempting to act as a divinely ordained prophet of God. This kind of informed and qualified interpretation has been performed for centuries and is allowed for any individual so long as they ultimately believe in the finality of the Knowledge and the Will of God. W’Allāhu Aʿlam (God knows best).
Action Items & Closing Notes
We do not seek to find out the intention of Habib Ali al-Jifri’s speeches on the situation of our Uyghur brothers and sisters – he may have simply been misinformed. What we can do, however, is question the sources of his information and highlight the graveness of his actions and words. The fact of the matter is that millions of Muslims are detained by China for committing simple acts of faith that people elsewhere have the pleasure of doing each and every day– including saying “Bismillah” before they take a bite of food. As we observe Ramadan currently, it is devastating to think of the Uyghurs, who are forced to eat and drink, let alone drink alcohol and eat pork, during the holy month to prove their “innocence” from Islam to the Chinese government. While we sit with our families and break our fast, Uyghurs and other Turkic people suffer silently in thousands of prisons and labor camps far from their families.
This scholar, or those who have misinformed him, have not only dismissed the CCP’s violations against our religion and the Ummah at large, but have also attempted to disincentivize hundreds of thousands of free Muslims from aiding the Uyghur people in their plight against the CCP.
We ask that you to pray that the oppression of the Uyghur people ceases as soon as possible; but also urge you to boycott Chinese or Chinese-made products likely to be reliant on Uyghur slave labor; to actively spread the word on the suffering of East Turkistan; and to build interest groups and networks to pressure governments to lower their dependency on China, while increasing economic and political collaboration between Muslim people. Change starts with and around each and every one of us; inquire about Uyghur-East Turkistani exiles in your area and country, and organize your communities to help stranded Uyghur orphans, students and other disadvantaged individuals survive as Muslim Uyghur people with their culture. Lobby for issuing Uyghurs passports and securing Uyghur emigres refugee-asylee status and protection. Stop “extradition-repatriation” of Uyghurs to China. Call for a united diplomatic effort of Muslim, Arab, and/or Turkic and others concerned for freedoms countries against China’s atrocities. They should act according to inter-state relations and not as slavish would-be vassal states, and hold a respectable diplomatic stand vis-à-vis China from our countries.
We ask that you get your universities involved by both raising awareness on campus as well as by assessing your university’s relationship with China. Check to see if your school has a Confucius or China Institute. These entities often serve as a public educational arm of the Chinese government abroad, and are controlled by the CCP — thereby enabling them to exercise soft power all over the world. Insist that these institutes make a statement and acknowledge the atrocities faced by those in East Turkistan, and call them out if they do not. Call for a double background check for Chinese researchers lest they actually be informants as often happens in the U.S. Countless events and panels discussing the horrors committed by the CCP have been canceled by universities around the world due directly to Chinese pressure. Call for university endowments to divest from China. Finally, call on your school to increase funding for Uyghur/Turkistani studies and to set up scholarships and grants to assist exiled Uyghur students and scholars — their lived experiences are essential to hear, accept, and make sure fewer people have to go through again.
It is important to ensure the political and economic independence of academia– without which generations of students will maintain worldviews colored by propaganda and complicit in the oppression of millions. Insist that your school cuts ties with Chinese bodies violating academic freedoms, similar to how Cornell cut ties with a Chinese university. Hold your universities accountable regardless if they are directly complicit in, or just silent on, the human rights abuses China commits. Demand that these important institutions divest from these China and the CCP.
We have seen large-scale protests across the Muslim world, especially in countries, whose governments have remained silent against the oppression in East Turkistan for fear of Chinese retribution, and hope to see even more people push their governments to pressure the CCP. The shaykh encourages members of the audience to maintain an Islamic guiding moral principle and to act on it. We agree with this wholeheartedly — but we vigorously disagree with his calls to (in)action. Instead of focusing only on ourselves and our individual economic and academic developments, we also hope to fight for the Uyghur and other Turkic people’s ability to do the same — to practice their faith, live without fear of imprisonment, and in a homeland that is formally their own. This is not a hopeless cause– our voices can and must be heard, inshAllah.
عَنْ أَنَسِ بْنِ مَالِكٍ رضي الله عنه قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ﷺ إِنْ قَامَتْ عَلَى أَحَدِكُمْ الْقِيَامَةُ وَفِي يَدِهِ فَسْلَةٌ فَلْيَغْرِسْهَا
From Anas Ibn Malik, Allah be pleased with him: The Prophet Muhammad, the Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon him, said: if the day of judgement is upon you, and in your hand is a seed, plant it.
Action Items:
- Keep making Dua for the oppressed of East Turkistan and the world
- Boycott Chinese products– do not be complicit in slave-labour
- Raise awareness on the plight of Uyghurs and the East Turkistani cause, learn more at SaveUighur.org
- Work towards reducing your country’s economic dependence on China
- Build alliances with all people of conscience to demand a cessation of China’s oppression of all faith groups, be it Muslim Uyghur, Hui, Christian or Tibetan Buddhist
- Encourage and promote fairer trade and commerce with Muslims and others rather than China
- Inquire about Uyghur diaspora members in your area. Organize to help out orphans, widows, and students.
- Pressure governments to provide legal protection to Uyghur refugees-exiles by either citizenship or refugee-asylee status. Stop the “extradition-repatriation” of Uyghurs to China!
- Get your universities-endowments to divest from China. Raise awareness about Chinese espionage and hired guns in academia. Demand academic and financial support for Uyghur scholars and students. Request more academic attention and funds for Central Asian, Uyghur, Turkistani studies.
Here is a condensed Arabic version of this article translated by Imam Abdul Jabbar
