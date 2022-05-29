#Life
Audio Article: Customers Accuse Annah Hariri of Fraud
In January, MuslimMatters ran an exclusive story written by journalist Fatimah Waseem on the modest fashion company, Annah Hariri, exposing how thousands of customers have accused the company of scamming them and never fulfilling orders or granting refunds. Read more about this investigation. Make our own judgments and be wary as Eid al-Adha approaches and ads for sales will undoubtedly lure hundreds of orders from first-time customers.
To our wonderful readers, please let us know of any updates about orders being fulfilled. Are missing orders without any refunds still an ongoing issue?
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Related Reading:
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Audio Article: Customers Accuse Annah Hariri of Fraud
Celebrity Shaykh Worship: How Not To Be A Groupie
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Empowering Yourself To Seek Allah’s Forgiveness
Therapist’s Perspective: My Husband Is Not As Practicing As Me (Part II)
The Importance Of Palestinian Stories [Interview]
Global Islamophobia And The Buffalo Terrorist
7 Reasons Why Downton Abbey Feels Totally Muslim
Speaking Truth To Oppression: Shireen Abu Akleh
ShaykhaTalk: Female Scholarship Or Feminism?
Rebuilding Marriage After A Porn Addiction
Small Deeds Massive Rewards : Light On The Tongue, Heavy On The Scales
Best Ramadan Ever: Sunnah of Eid
Small Deeds Massive Rewards : Pray When Everyone Is Asleep
Best Ramadan Ever: Bringing Joy To Others
Small Deeds Massive Rewards : Save Yourself From The Fire Even If By Half A Date
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started