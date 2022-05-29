Connect with us

Audio Article: Customers Accuse Annah Hariri of Fraud

In January, MuslimMatters ran an exclusive story written by journalist Fatimah Waseem on the modest fashion company, Annah Hariri, exposing how thousands of customers have accused the company of scamming them and never fulfilling orders or granting refunds. Read more about this investigation. Make our own judgments and be wary as Eid al-Adha approaches and ads for sales will undoubtedly lure hundreds of orders from first-time customers.

To our wonderful readers, please let us know of any updates about orders being fulfilled. Are missing orders without any refunds still an ongoing issue?

