Audio Article: Raising Resilient Muslim Kids

Dr. Muhammad Wajid Akhter recently wrote on this topic in the article "Did The Prophet ﷺ Wear Glasses? – Raising Your Children To Be Resilient Muslims." He shares his framework for raising resilient Muslim kids, as well as 5 tips that every Muslim parent can start using today.

5 tips to raise resilient Muslim kids. 1. Teach them to be Muslim primarily 2. Educate them to be proud of their history 3. Make the Prophet Muhammad (S) real to them 4. Teach them to love the Ummah 5. Show them the difference between respect and acceptance Click To Tweet

It is important that Muslims of the future grow up not shielded from an outside world that we are increasingly less in control of, but resilient within it. Click To Tweet

Tell us what you think about the author’s suggested framework. Does raising resilient Muslim kids seem to be an important parenting goal in your life? Comment below!

Please do also share what topics you’d like to learn about when it comes to parenting and raising your Muslim kids. Leave us feedback in the comments!

