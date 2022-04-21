The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan

While everyone else is gearing up for an epic last ten nights of Ramadan, those of us on our periods might feel rather deflated, and wonder how we can cash in on these nights -any of which could be Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree). Just because we are menstruating, doesn’t mean that we need to miss out on the barakah of these days and nights!

Fear not! Here’s a handy-dandy Menstruating Woman’s Guide to Hacking the Last 10 Nights of Ramadan (iced coffee in hand is optional)!

1. Qur’an: Keep up with your khatmah! You may take the opinion that you can hold the mus’haf without a barrier even while menstruating, or you can use a copy with English translation, or the Qur’an app on your phone/tablet. If you take the opinion that it is prohibited to recite Qur’an at all while menstruating, make a plan to read a translation or tafseer during the days of your period, or listen to tafseer talks at that time. The priority is that you maintain a strong connection to the Qur’an.

2. Du’a: Refine your du’a list! Include du’as from the Qur’an & Sunnah, recommended du’as for Ramadan, and of course, your own personal list of priorities for yourself, your family, and this Ummah. Here’s an excellent resource on a special du’a: the best of both worlds.

3. Dhikr & Istighfaar: Amp up your dhikr and istighfaar -while you’re cooking, doing chores, puttering about, driving, literally doing anything! There are so many beautiful forms of adhkaar that will reap you more ajr than you can imagine. Spend time reflecting on your sins and seek sincere forgiveness: Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun, tuhibb al-‘afwa, fa’fu ‘annee.

4. Sadaqah: Sadaqah can come in almost any form, whether it is financially giving in charity, helping friends or strangers with kindness and a smile, donating your time and lending your voice to the Ramadan Activism Campaign, or even serving your family with love. Preparing iftaar alone will give you the reward of the fasting person you have fed (without anything being taken from them)! Sadaqah in the last ten nights is something that has no limits for any believer.

Whoever helps break the fast of a fasting person, he will have the same reward as him without decreasing anything from the reward of the fasting person. [Tirmidhi]

5. Tadabbur: Spend time reflecting on the Qur’an and your relationship with Allah , your spiritual journey and progress this Ramadan, and what you have left to accomplish this Ramadan. Make sure to reference and study scholarly tafaaseer along the way. Qur’an journaling is a great way to do this!

6. Seeking Knowledge: Keep up with reading tafseer/spiritual books or listening to Islamic lectures and reminders. There are so many amazing scholars (including women!) who are tirelessly producing content on these topics daily, mashaAllah! Some excellent female scholars to turn to, who provide regular Islamic talks and classes, are Shaykha Dr. Haifaa Younis, Anse Dr. Tamara Gray, Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz, Shaykha Dr. Rania Awaad, Shaykha Maryam Amir, and others.

7. Renew Your Intentions: Allah knows exactly what worship you would do if you weren’t menstruating -He is the Most Generous and will reward you for it all anyway inshaAllah! Know that abstaining from fasting and salah during haydh is in itself an act of obedience and worship. Serving your family, facilitating ‘ibaadah for others, preparing iftaar, and helping others are all actions that will result in great reward, with the right intentions.

“Indeed, actions are by their intentions; indeed, every person will have only what they intended.” [Sahih Bukhari]

8. Shukr: Be thankful to Allah . Slow down and recognize all the blessings around you, yes–even your menses. In His Mercy and Wisdom, we are permitted to eat and drink during the daytime of Ramadan. We are given the space to care for our bodies as well as our souls, to nourish ourselves physically as well as spiritually (so enjoy that iced coffee and taste-testing the samosas before anyone else can!). Fulfill your body’s rights by taking care of yourself: eat well, take your vitamins, and rest as you need to.

The last ten nights of Ramadan are blessed and special for all believers, not just those who are fasting. Menstruating women (or those in nifaas) during this time are not excluded from the many, many acts of worship and amazing opportunities for forgiveness and reward. Don’t lose hope -or lose steam- in your Ramadan efforts during this time just because you cannot fast or pray. Instead, be focused on creating a Ramadan plan of action for the last ten nights, especially if you are menstruating.

May Allah make us of those who benefit the most from the last ten nights of Ramadan, ameen!

