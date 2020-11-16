Tech
6 Phone Hacks to Stop Muslim Pro from Selling You Out to the Military
Vice News has released an article stating the popular app Muslim Pro has been, perhaps unknowingly, selling location data to military contractors. Essentially, this means that your information ends up in the hands of the military itself.
Apps can be monetized a number of ways beyond the one-time app purchase or subscriptions. Different types of data can be gathered from your phone by the app. That data can then be sold to others who are interested in harvesting that data for different uses.
In the case of the Muslim Pro app, it’s been found they have been gathering location data from user phones and selling it to the company X-Mode, which in turn sells this to various entities, including military contractors. Regarding X-Mode clients, the Vice article notes:
Those clients have also included U.S. military contractors, Motherboard found. Included in archived versions of the “Trusted Partners” section on its website, X-Mode lists Sierra Nevada Corporation and Systems & Technology Research as customers. Sierra Nevada Corporation builds combat aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, and supports contractor Northrop Grumman in the development of cyber and electronic warfare capabilities for the U.S. Army. Systems & Technology Research works with the Army, Navy, and Air Force according to procurement records, and offers “data analytics” support to intelligence analysts, according to its website.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
It’s important to note that the Muslim Pro app isn’t the only app that makes use of X-Mode. As well, many app developers who were available for comment stated that they did not realize their data was being resold for military purposes. Muslim Pro has not yet responded to inquiries with Vice.
By no means is this problem limited to the Muslim Pro app, nor is selling our data to the military the only nefarious use of our data. It is troubling nonetheless to know that this practise is occurring. Irrespective of whether this was or was not done with bad intentions, we should still understand how to protect ourselves from inadvertant breaches like this.
Location Services: Privacy Concerns and a Major Battery Drain
Many don’t realize that having location tracking constantly toggled on by default on one’s phone is a major drain on the device’s battery. Add to that various apps that have asked you to opt in on gathering your location data (which they send to others), and you’re looking at multiple recharges daily, even on brand new phones. Let’s review how you can increase your privacy and battery life.
1. Toggle Location Setting to “Off”
The first is to simply toggle your Location setting to off. This prevents the phone from gathering location data. There’s usually no need for it to be on, and it’s a huge drain. Google will try to sell you (well, they already do) on the possibility of losing your phone and better customization of services. Ignore it. Here’s how you turn it off:
- Android Devices
- Apple Devices
– Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and toggle from On to Off
2. Remove App Permissions’ Access to Your Location
There will come a time when you want to toggle Location on, such as when using a map-based app to travel. You probably don’t want 100 apps sending out your location info while you make legitimate use of location tracking for your personal benefit. You may also want to keep location tracking on your kids’ phones for tracking their whereabouts. Here’s how to prevent specific apps from tracking you:
One caveat to keep in mind – many apps that give you the option of “Only while in use” are still in use even if you’re using another app – they’re sitting in the background until you truly close them out.
3. Turn off Location History Tracking
Google keeps track of where you’ve been if you’re signed into a Google account, have location history turned on, and you have location reporting turned on. They do this on both Android and Apple Devices. To turn off tracking, and to automatically have it deleted:
- Disable and Delete Google Location History Tracking on Android
- Disable and Delete Google Location History Tracking on iPad and iPhone
Apple doesn’t have a good support article describing how to disable Location History tracking under their Significant Locations settings, only delete. Here’s a straightforward article on both deleting the history and disabling tracking:
4. Mask Your Online Activity with a VPN
A vpn (virtual private network) hides your online activity, identity, and location information while browsing or making use of streaming services. Some commercial providers include:
To learn more about VPNs, read this article. Please note that many use VPNs to perform illegal and unethical activity anonymously, such as downloading copyrighted material from torrenting sites – as Muslims, we do not and should not condone such behavior.
5. Turn off Ad Tracking and Location-Based Ads
Based on your online behavior and search history, ads will be targeted at you, and there are location-based ads shot your way as well. Here’s how to turn them off:
- Apple: Turn off ad tracking and location-based ads on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
- Google: Turn off ad tracking on Android and iOS devices
Please note that this doesn’t prevent you from seeing ads. This prevents advertisers from gathering your personal data and then retargeting ads specific to what they know about you.
6. Turn off Bluetooth
It’s not just for connecting AirPods and Beats headphones. While GPS tracking can get your location over a wide range, its precision is limited. Bluetooth beacons in stores can talk to your phone’s bluetooth and pinpoint your exact location and tell stores how long you’ve been in a particular area. If you’re interested in learning if there’s a Bluetooth beacon in your store talking to your phone, try using the Beacon Scanner.
- Disable bluetooth on Apple
- Disable bluetooth on Google Android:
– Go to Settings > Connected Devices > Connection Preferences > Bluetooth
– Toggle the button from On to Off
Conclusion
We hope that the makers of the Muslim Pro app are more careful with whom they sell our data to. I would recommend they remove any SDK code that sends location data of users to them and others. It can be lucrative to re-target customers by selling their data, but this shouldn’t be done unless the reseller’s partners are thoroughly vetted.
For the rest of us, it’s important to closely monitor how our phone data is used to make money from us. It’s better to have a minimalist approach to phone and app usage and invasiveness. This article isn’t exhaustive in covering all the ways one can truly secure themselves; however, these are some significant steps one can take to begin protecting themselves and their families.
Why I Turned to Tech to Catch Laylatul Qadr
Make sure you maximize your sadaqah
My life, just like yours, is sooo busy. So naturally, as the tech nerd I am, I turn to tech to help me manage my regular routine including project management apps to manage my daily tasks. I even have a sleeping app that wakes me up at the optimum time (whatever that means!). But even though tech has changed everything in all sectors and helped make efficiencies in my daily life, it had had little impact on my religious activities.
A few years ago, whilst I was preparing for the last 10 nights of Ramadan, it hit me – why doesn’t something exist that automates my donations during these blessed nights to catch Laylatul Qadr. Rather than putting a reminder on my phone to bring out my bank card every night and inputting it into a website – why doesn’t something exist that does it for me, solving the problem of me forgetting to donate. After all we are human and it’s interesting that the Arabic word for human being is ‘insan’ which is derived from the word ‘nasiya’ which means ‘to forget.’ It is human nature to forget.
So the techie in me came out and I built the first scrappy version of MyTenNights, a platform to automate donations in the last 10 nights of Ramadan (took two weeks) because I wanted to use it myself! I thought it would be cool and my friends and family could use it too. That same year, nearly 2000 other people used it – servers crashed, tech broke and I had to get all my friends and Oreo (my cat) to respond to email complaints about our temperamental site!
I quickly realised I wasn’t alone in my need – everyone wanted a way to never miss Laylatul Qadr! Two years down the line we’ve called it MyTenNights, and our team has grown to 10, including Oreo, senior developers, QA specialists, brand strategists, creative directors and more. It fast became a fierce operation – an operation to help people all over the world catch Laylatul Qadr!
Last year alone we raised almost $2 million in just 10 days – and that was just in the UK. We’ve now opened MyTenNights to our American, Canadian. South African and Australian brothers and sisters and we’re so excited to see how they use it! We’ve made it available through all the biggest house name charities – Islamic Relief, Muslim Aid, Helping Hand, Penny Appeal, you name it! All donations go directly to the charity donors choose – all 100% of it.
Looking back at the last couple of years – it feels surreal: The biggest charities in the world and tens of thousands of users who share my need to be certain they’ve caught Laylatul Qadr. Although I hear many impressed with the sheer amount MyTenNights has raised for charity (and that excites me too!), it’s not what motives me to go on. What excites me most is the growing number of people who catch Laylatul Qadr because we made it easier.
I often tell my team that the number of people that use MyTenNights is the only metric we care about, and the only metric we celebrate. It makes no difference to us whether you donate $1 or a million – we just want you to catch Laylatul Qadr and for you to transform your Akhirah, because (after Allah) we helped you do it.
Ismael Abdela is a Law & Anthropology graduate from the London School of Economics. He spent some years studying Islamic Sciences in Qaseem, Saudi Arabia. He is now a keen social entrepreneur. Ismael likes to write about spiritual reflections, social commentary, and tafsīr. He is particularly interested in putting religion in conversation with the social sciences.
Wahed Launches A Mobile App For Halal Investing
The wait is over as we bring the halal investing experience to your mobile device.
We have developed a mobile experience that is smarter and more intuitive, simplifying your investment journey. At Wahed, we know how busy life can be, so we made it easy and quick for you to invest and stay informed about your portfolio’s performance as your money works for you.
You can even sign-up for your new Wahed investment account via our mobile app!
Simply:
- Download the app and sign-up
- Deposit money securely by linking your bank account
- Monitor your Halal investment portfolio
Download Wahed App today (iOS | Android) only available in US stores
For further information about Wahed Invest, please visit https://wahedinvest.com/why_wahed.php
Wahed’s easy-to-use platform is the first automated halal-focused system that is overseen by an Ethical Review Board, preventing concerned investors from investing in companies that do not agree with their values (e.g., companies involved in any aspect of the liquor, firearms, gambling and tobacco industries). The platform also screens investments that generate profit from interest and those that do not comply with certain debt ratios.
This article is part of a paid promotional package for Wahed Invest LLC.Wahed Invest LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Custodial and brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation, member of New York Stock Exchange, FINRA and SIPC. Any returns generated in the past are no indication of future returns. All securities involve some risk and may result in loss. This is not an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities in jurisdictions where Wahed Invest is not registered. For full terms and conditions please visit www.wahedinvest.com
Social Media And The Struggle for Tomorrow
Muslims have never gotten over losing Andalusia (Spain) to the Reconquista. No discussion about Islam and Europe can take place without us pining like BoAbdil – the last Muslim ruler of Granada who cried like a child as he was exiled from his homeland. We lament about how we brought enlightenment to Europe and then managed to find ourselves totally eliminated from the Iberian Peninsula.
If only we knew.
We cry at the loss of Andalusia and rarely reflect on the true enormity of what happened. The whole of South America, the Philippines and indeed the Americas were conquered or “discovered” by the forces of Catholic Spain shortly after they sent the Muslims packing. Were it not for our own ability to play ourselves, the world would look very different today.
The next Andalusia?
Today, we are in the midst of making another monumental mistake. And it may end up making the loss of Andalusia look trivial by comparison.
This mistake, this error, this battle that we cannot afford to lose is for the control of the Social Media narrative about us and our faith. The advent of the Social Media revolution is no less a game changer in the history of the world than the Industrial revolution before it. And just like the Industrial revolution made previously insignificant nations into world powers and reduced world powers into colonised outposts, the Social Media revolution will do the same.
Until just over a decade ago, the control of information – and therefore the levers of power – were in the hands of the wealthy and elite few. It was Fox News, CNN, and the BBC that set the agenda on TV. It was the Washington Post, Time Magazine, The Times of London and Le Figaro that set the agenda on Newspapers and Magazines. The editors of these channels and publications and their owners could decide whether a genocide was worthy of coverage or not. They could choose to paint a leader as a villain that needed to be deposed or a hero that needed to be obeyed. In the court of public opinion, they were the power behind the thrones, pulling all our strings.
Today, their dominance is almost over. Instead, we get our information and news from Social Media. The BBCs YouTube channel has just over 1 Million subscribers whereas Zoella (a lifestyle blogger just out of her teens) has more than 10 Million. Fox News has over 15 Million Twitter followers while Justin Beiber has more than 90 Million. The numbers are staggering, but it is a fact that individuals and small operations are having their voices amplified and heard on Social Media at a level that was previously virtually impossible.
The possibilities are amazing. For the first time, we can talk about ourselves rather than being talked about by pundits from other communities or by talking heads with their own agendas. We could put across discussions regarding long held grievances without having it filtered through the lens of a news organisation with a biased eye. For once, marginalised sections of the Muslim community could speak for themselves rather than be spoken for by “community leaders.”
While this is a great thing for transparency in the sharing of information and giving more power to the people – there is a huge downside to this whole enterprise.
The next Reconquista?
The individuals and organisations that are proving most adept at exploiting Social Media for their own purposes are those at the extremes of society. The extremists amongst the Muslim who advocate violence against civilians and organise to carry out acts of terror are possibly the single most effective and coordinated group of Muslims online. There may be far more Muslims sharing a Mufti Menk tweet or a catchy video by Maher Zain, but it’s the extremists that are getting things done. They are using Social Media to not only propagate their ideas, but to coordinate them. [1]
But even these precocious violent new kids on the block are being left in the shade by the white nationalist–Nazi-Anti-Muslim brigade. [2] You can’t fail to spot them if you’re ever online. You can see them commenting on every article, sending torrents of vile abuse towards anyone who stands in their way and backing each other up to the hilt.
A recent study by the George Washington University study on extremism “revealed that the social media presence of white nationalists and Neo-Nazis is growing at an exponential rate. According to the study, the white nationalist movement on Twitter increased by a whopping 600 percent, surpassing that of ISIS sympathizers.” [3]
What happens if we lose the social media war?
If we lose the social media war against extremism, the best-case scenario is that we continue down the slippery slope we’re on now. We see ever increasing attacks followed by reprisals, followed by attacks.
That is the best-case scenario.
The worst-case scenario would mean the marginalisation of the middle ground to such an extent as to have profound psychological, political and theological consequences for generations to come.
No pressure.
To put it bluntly, the longer the moral majority of both Muslims and non-Muslims remain disunited, disorganised and lacking in coordination – the longer the extremists on both sides of the spectrum will continue to set the agenda, be the loudest and most persistent voices in the room and ultimately succeed in their quest for a clash of civilizations.
Organised evil will always defeat disorganised good. However, if the good got organised… well, that would be a whole different ball game.
References:
[1] https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/may/25/social-media-extremism-and-fears-we-are-losing-the-online-war
[2] https://www.cjr.org/analysis/breitbart-media-trump-harvard-study.php
[3] https://cchs.gwu.edu/files/downloads/Nazis%2520v.%2520ISIS%2520Final_0.pdf
