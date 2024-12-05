Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 5

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~3 minutes

Full Transcript: ~20 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the Role of Knowledge in Islam: Identify why seeking knowledge is considered an obligation for every Muslim, as emphasized by the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him. Explain the Connection Between Knowledge and Angels: Describe how angels honor gatherings of knowledge by surrounding and bringing tranquility to those who seek it. Recognize the Heirship of Prophets Through Knowledge: Explain how students of knowledge inherit not only the teachings of the Prophets but also the responsibility to spread knowledge and face the trials that come with it. Differentiate Between the Three Types of Learners: Compare the three types of people who seek knowledge, based on the Prophet’s analogy of rain and land, and explain their characteristics. Identify Obligatory (Fard ‘Ayn) Knowledge: List the types of knowledge that every Muslim must acquire, such as knowledge related to worship, lawful and unlawful actions, and business practices. Understand the Role of Circumstantial Knowledge: Explain how the obligation to seek knowledge changes with life circumstances, such as wealth, business involvement, or the performance of Hajj. Recognize the Importance of Removing Doubts and Avoiding Innovations: Understand the significance of acquiring knowledge to protect oneself from doubts and religious innovations (bid’ah), and ensure adherence to the Qur’an and Sunnah. Distinguish Between Fard ‘Ayn and Fard Kifaya Knowledge: Differentiate between knowledge that is obligatory for every individual (fard ‘ayn) and knowledge that is a communal obligation (fard kifaya). Appreciate the Lifelong Pursuit of Knowledge: Articulate the idea that seeking knowledge is a lifelong journey that evolves as personal and social circumstances change, requiring continuous learning and application. Relate Knowledge to Practical Life Situations: Apply the concept of obligatory knowledge to practical life situations, such as paying zakat, conducting business, or performing religious obligations like prayer and fasting.

Class Summary

Angels and Knowledge Gatherings

The Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, mentioned that angels surround gatherings of knowledge, spreading peace and tranquility. This act of the angels demonstrates the importance of knowledge in Islam and the honor given to those who seek it. As students of knowledge, we are encouraged to pursue learning, understanding that it pleases Allah and brings divine blessings.

The Heirs of the Prophets

Students of knowledge are described as the heirs of the Prophets. What does this mean? Just like the Prophets, those who seek knowledge inherit the responsibility to spread it and face trials along the way. Sharing what we learn is not always easy, and we must be prepared for the resistance and challenges that come with it. However, this is part of the noble journey of being a student of knowledge.

Knowledge as Rain: Three Types of Learners

The Prophet compared people who acquire knowledge to three types of land that receive rain. Some land is fertile, absorbing the water and producing crops, just like a person who learns and shares knowledge. Some land stores water, benefiting others, but doesn’t produce vegetation itself—similar to a knowledgeable person who helps when asked but doesn’t share knowledge proactively. Lastly, some land is barren, taking in water but offering no benefit, akin to someone who neither benefits from their knowledge nor shares it.

Obligatory Knowledge: What Every Muslim Must Learn

Seeking knowledge is an obligation (fard) on every Muslim, both men and women. But what kind of knowledge is required? It includes understanding how to worship, knowing what is lawful (halal) and unlawful (haram), and being able to navigate life according to Islamic teachings. For instance, as Muslims, we must know how to pray, fast, pay zakat, and perform Hajj. Additionally, people involved in business must understand Islamic rules regarding trade and avoid practices like riba (usury).

Lifelong Learning and Changing Obligations

The pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong obligation. As our lives change, so do our needs for knowledge. For example, when someone becomes wealthy, it becomes obligatory to learn how to properly give zakat. Similarly, if you are in business, you must learn the Islamic rulings related to your trade. Seeking knowledge is not just a one-time task; it’s an ongoing responsibility that adapts to our circumstances.

Removing Doubts and Avoiding Innovations

Another critical aspect of seeking knowledge is safeguarding our beliefs. It is obligatory to learn enough to protect ourselves from doubts and religious innovations that may lead us away from the correct path. By gaining sound knowledge, we can ensure that our practices align with the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Conclusion: The Lifelong Journey of Knowledge

In Islam, seeking knowledge is not just about memorizing facts or following rituals. It’s about strengthening our faith, practicing our deen, and fulfilling our duties to Allah. As life evolves, our need for knowledge continues, guiding us in worship, daily interactions, and our understanding of the world. May Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, make seeking beneficial knowledge easy for us and help us apply it in our lives.

Full Transcript

The Importance of Knowledge and the Role of Angels

The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, mentioned in a hadith that the angels bring themselves down and spread their wings, circling the gatherings of knowledge. They’re pleased with what the people are doing. What is the meaning of the angels spreading their wings and circling around knowledge? What does it mean exactly? Let’s remember.

The angels spread their wings and circle the gatherings of knowledge. This means that they bring peace and tranquility—sakina—that comes with the presence of angels. What else? Humility and humbleness. The angels humble themselves before you, obviously. What else? The third meaning, more literal, is that they actually spread their wings around you. Whether they literally surround you with their wings or show a sign of humbleness and humility toward the students of knowledge, it’s because they know that you have chosen to seek knowledge, which is something of great significance in life. They humble themselves in your presence.

The Presence of Angels and Its Effects

What happens when the angels are present? Alhamdulillah, you get peace and tranquility, as the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, promised. May Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, increase the peace and tranquility in our lives, rabbal alameen.

Students of Knowledge as Heirs of the Prophets

The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said that students of knowledge are the heirs of the Prophets. The heirs of the Prophets inherit a few things, right? What do they inherit? Knowledge. What else? Delivering that knowledge. And what else? The trials that come with it. So, when you’re going to start seeking knowledge, you need to prepare yourself for what? The trials that come with it. When you start seeing yourself, subhanAllah, becoming knowledgeable, you’ll find the obligation to deliver that knowledge. And when you deliver knowledge to people, are they going to receive you with open arms? You wish, right? No. You’re going to start seeing challenges with them—resistance, rejection, and trials.

When the Prophet says you’re going to be the heirs of the Prophets, yes, you’re going to earn the knowledge that they left behind. Yes, you’re going to take on the job of delivering the knowledge they themselves delivered. And thirdly, you are going to face trials. May Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, protect us from trials, rabb al-alameen.

Knowledge as Rain: Three Types of People

When the Prophet, peace be upon him, spoke about the student of knowledge, the scholars, and the position of people when it comes to knowledge, he mentioned the example of rain. The rain falls, and it reaches different types of lands or earths. Can you explain the three types? Let’s hear from the sisters. Do you guys remember them?

Three different responses. One is the land that responds to rain and benefits, yes? It’s the fertile land that takes the water and produces vegetation right away. Number two is the reservoir. The land creates a reservoir. The water doesn’t go deep into the ground, and while it’s not fertile enough to produce vegetation and greenery, it stays down there and can be accessed later. It requires effort to access the water, but there’s benefit in it.

What’s the third example? The dead land. It takes the water, but it goes deep, and you can’t even access it. The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said that people of knowledge fall into these three categories. How does this relate to us today? The land that absorbs water and produces vegetation is like the teacher—someone who learns, benefits, and then immediately starts sharing the benefit with others, even without being asked. Number two is righteous people, good people who learn and benefit themselves. They don’t share until they are asked. If you ask them, they will share the good with you. There are people like that, mashaAllah, who are blessed with knowledge but are not active in delivering it. But if you go and ask them, you’ll be impressed with what they know.

The third example? Nothing. They don’t benefit from the knowledge themselves, and they don’t share it with other people either. May Allah protect us from being part of that group.

Seeking Knowledge Is an Obligation

Today, inshaAllah, we’re going to start the next chapter: “Seeking Knowledge is an Obligation.” We’re good? Okay, bismillah. Alhamdulillah, rabbil alameen.

SallAllahu alayhi wa sallam wa barak ‘ala nabiyyina Muhammad wa ‘ala alihi wa sahbihi wa sallam tasliman kathiran, amma ba’d.

We continue, inshaAllah, with the discussion from the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah ta’ala, Muqtasir Hajj al-Qasideen. We are translating the first chapter, which is “Inner Secrets of Worship.” We are now in section two, which is about the virtue of knowledge and the importance of seeking knowledge. We are coming to the subject of seeking knowledge as an obligation.

The Connection Between Patience and Knowledge

What does this mean? Imam Rahimahullah ta’ala emphasizes that seeking knowledge is not an option. No, it’s an obligation upon the believer to seek knowledge. Over the past few nights, in the late-night khatiras in Ramadan at Valley Ranch, we’ve been talking about the importance of knowledge. We’ve also discussed the importance of patience in acquiring knowledge. Can anyone remember exactly what the connection is between patience and knowledge? It is strength in iman.

When calamity strikes, people become heedless of knowledge. What keeps you firm and grounded in calamity? The strength of patience. Patience is based on the strength of what? Iman. Okay, the strength of iman. What strengthens iman? It’s based on what? The practice of knowledge. The more knowledge you have and practice, the stronger your iman becomes.

To have strong iman, what do you need to have? An extensive amount of knowledge and practice. The more knowledge you have and the more you practice it regularly, the stronger your iman becomes. Many people resist learning anything new about the deen. Why? Busy life, things in life, or they don’t want the knowledge because they believe it will be held against them on the Day of Judgment. Like the saying goes, “Ignorance is bliss.” “Hey, I didn’t know.”

Well, this chapter defies the claim of people saying, “You know what? Ignorance is bliss.” “I’d rather not know because if I don’t know, I won’t be liable on the Day of Judgment.” That’s not an excuse that will be accepted on that day.

The Obligation of Seeking Knowledge

Let’s begin, inshaAllah. Bismillah, ar-Rahman, ar-Raheem. As-salatu wa as-salamu ‘alayka ya RasulAllah, salAllahu alayhi wa sallam.

The author says, in section two, that seeking knowledge is an obligation. Ibn Malik, radiya Allahu anhu, narrated that the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, said, “It is obligatory, a fardh, upon every Muslim to seek knowledge.” This is reported by Imam Ahmad. Here, Imam Ibn Qudamah quotes the hadith of the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, saying that seeking knowledge is obligatory.

What Does Obligatory (Fardh) Mean?

So, two things here. Number one: When we say something is fardh—obligatory—what’s the definition of obligation? Do you remember, in Usul al-Fiqh, what does it mean? It’s a command. Exactly. It’s a binding command. What does it mean when we say it’s a binding command? It means it’s a command that comes from Allah and the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, and it’s binding to fulfill.

And what does it mean, in terms of reward and punishment? You get rewarded for doing it, right? And if you don’t do it? There’s punishment. There’s liability for not doing it. So, the obligation is a command that is binding. Again, a command that is binding, with reward for fulfilling it, and there’s liability and punishment for not fulfilling it.

So, when the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, says that seeking knowledge is an obligation, does he mean the right technical definition of it? Does it mean that if you don’t do it, you’re sinful? Or is he speaking metaphorically, saying it’s an expression that means “it’s important to learn”? This is what the ulama argue regarding the meaning of the word “fardh” here.

Women’s Obligation to Seek Knowledge

When the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, says it’s obligatory (fardh), we will see, inshaAllah, that Imam Ibn Qudamah explains it in more detail. He says that not everything considered an obligation by the technical definition means you’re sinful if you don’t practice it. No, there are two types of knowledge, and we’re going to talk about them later, inshaAllah.

So that’s the first thing in the hadith. The second thing: When the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, says it’s obligatory on every Muslim, in Arabic, the word Muslim is singular masculine. Does that mean women are not obligated to learn? Can they take this as an excuse and say, “Hey, look, the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, didn’t invite women to learn”?

So, should we keep them at home, let them focus on cooking and cleaning, and they shouldn’t be learning the deen of Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala? What do you think about this? Absolutely not. Of course not.

The hadith is in Arabic, and in Arabic, the masculine pronoun is used when speaking in general terms, but it includes women as well. When Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, says in the Qur’an, “those who believe” (al-mu’minun), in Arabic, the masculine plural is used, but it includes women as well. So, this expression means that it’s an obligation upon every Muslim—both men and women.

Different Types of Knowledge According to Different Scholars

Now, what does “knowledge” mean in this context? What kind of knowledge are we talking about? Ibn Qudamah explains further. The author says that scholars differ regarding the types of knowledge referred to in this hadith. Let’s pause here.

When he says “the author,” is he talking about himself? No, he’s not. Who is he saying the author is? Who is he talking about here? The author of the original book, right? So, the book is Minhaj al-Qasideen (The Path of the Seekers). He’s referring to the original author of Minhaj al-Qasideen. That’s Ibn al-Jawzi, rahmatullahi alayhi.

Ibn al-Jawzi himself took from whom? Ibn al-Ghazali. So, when he says, “the author said,” he is referring to the original author from whom he is summarizing the knowledge of the previous scholars.

The jurists (fuqaha) say that knowledge refers to jurisprudence (fiqh), which is understanding what is halal (lawful) and what is haram (unlawful). The scholars of Qur’anic exegesis (mufassirun) say it refers to knowledge of the Qur’an. The scholars of hadith (muhaddithun) say it refers to knowledge of the Sunnah. The Sufis say it refers to knowledge of sincerity (ikhlas) and the purification of the soul. The philosophers say it refers to knowledge of rhetoric and scholastic theology (ilm al-kalam).

These opinions differ regarding the meaning of knowledge, but none of them is satisfactory on its own. The correct interpretation is that it refers to the knowledge a person must observe and fulfill in order to please their Lord. This is the knowledge that relates directly to one’s personal obligation.

Defining Obligatory Knowledge

When you hear the word “obligation” to seek knowledge, what kind of knowledge are we talking about? The author explains that the ulama (scholars) differ in their definitions of knowledge based on their areas of expertise. For instance, the jurists focus on fiqh, which is understanding the intent of the Qur’an and the Sunnah—what is meant by certain verses or sayings of the Prophet, peace be upon him, and how they should be applied in real life. The scholars of tafsir, on the other hand, focus on the meanings of the Qur’an itself, while the hadith scholars focus on the sayings of the Prophet.

The Sufis focus on knowledge that purifies the heart and soul, emphasizing sincerity, humility, and inner transformation. However, Sufis often get misunderstood because some interpret this as dismissing the need for learning details about actions like wudu (ablution), ghusl (ritual purification), or perfecting salah (prayer). But we must clarify: there is no excuse for neglecting acts of worship under the guise of focusing solely on sincerity.

Philosophical Theology and Its Pitfalls

Now, philosophers tend to focus on ilm al-kalam, scholastic theology. They use sophisticated terminology to explain certain principles of belief. However, as Imam Ibn Qudamah notes, this approach has caused confusion and led people away from the simple understanding of the Qur’an and Sunnah. Historically, some of these philosophical approaches have caused deviation, especially when groups like the Mu’tazila began using philosophy to explain divine attributes or other matters of belief.

Knowledge Needed to Maintain a Sound Relationship with Allah

Ibn Qudamah clarifies that obligatory knowledge includes the amount of knowledge necessary to maintain a sound relationship with your Lord, both in belief and action. A person is obligated to know enough to ensure that their theology (aqeedah) is sound, and they know the basics of Islamic practice. This includes the testimony of faith, salah, fasting, and other pillars of Islam.

For example, when a child reaches the age of puberty, the first obligation is to learn the testimony of faith (shahada), understanding its meaning and implications. Even if the child doesn’t fully analyze the evidence behind it, they must understand and affirm the basic tenets of belief. This is true for people born Muslim as well—they affirm their faith through tasdiq (affirmation) and iqrar (proclamation) of the shahada.

Practical Obligations and Changing Circumstances

At the same time, there are some who argue that the first obligation is reflection on the creation of Allah. However, the majority of Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah disagree, saying that the first obligation is to declare the shahada. Reflection and deep understanding come later, but the testimony of faith is the initial step.

Now, the practical obligations that come after shahada depend on a person’s circumstances. For example, when it’s time for salah, a person must learn how to purify themselves and perform the prayer. When Ramadan comes, they need to know how to fast. When zakat becomes obligatory, a person must learn the rules of zakat. When the time comes for Hajj, they must learn the rulings related to pilgrimage.

Obligatory Knowledge for Businesspeople

Businesspeople must learn the rules related to buying and selling, including the prohibition of riba (usury). It’s obligatory to know these rulings to avoid falling into unlawful transactions. For example, if someone starts trading in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it becomes necessary for them to learn the Islamic rulings about it to ensure that their wealth is earned lawfully.

As Ibn Qudamah emphasizes, knowledge is obligatory depending on a person’s situation. For instance, if someone is blind, they are not obligated to learn the rulings regarding looking at unlawful things. A mute person doesn’t need to know what’s permissible or forbidden to say. Likewise, someone living in a Muslim country where alcohol is uncommon may not have the same urgency to learn the details of its prohibition as someone living in a place where alcohol is prevalent.

Knowledge to Remove Doubts and Innovations

When it comes to beliefs, it is also obligatory to seek knowledge in order to remove doubts. For example, if a person finds themselves in a place where innovations in the religion are widespread, they are obligated to learn the difference between the Sunnah and bid’ah (innovation) to protect themselves from misguidance.

Lifelong Pursuit of Knowledge Based on Circumstances

Ibn Qudamah explains that when a person becomes mature, they are obligated to learn the necessary knowledge to perform their religious obligations. For example, if a person becomes wealthy, they must learn the rules of zakat. If someone decides to go on Hajj, they must learn the rulings pertaining to Hajj. If a person is involved in business or trade, they must learn the rulings related to transactions, ensuring they are not dealing in riba or other forbidden practices.

This pursuit of knowledge is not just a one-time event. It’s a lifelong obligation, and as a person’s circumstances change, new obligations arise that require them to seek more knowledge. If a person’s wealth increases, for example, they are required to learn the details of paying zakat. If they start a business, they must learn the rules of commerce. If they plan to get married, they must learn the Islamic rulings related to marriage and family life.

Communal Obligations (Fard Kifaya) and Specialized Knowledge

In addition to the knowledge that is individually obligatory (fard ‘ayn), there is knowledge that is a communal obligation (fard kifaya). This includes more specialized knowledge that scholars or experts within the community must acquire, such as knowledge of inheritance laws or advanced issues of fiqh. If enough people in the community possess this knowledge, the obligation is lifted from the rest.

The Lifelong Pursuit of Knowledge

The personal obligation (fard ‘ayn) refers to the knowledge that every individual must have in order to fulfill their religious duties. This includes knowing how to pray, how to fast, how to perform wudu, and how to engage in other acts of worship. Every Muslim is obligated to learn the basic aspects of faith and practice that will help them live according to the deen.

Ibn Qudamah concludes by reminding us that the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey. As our circumstances change, our obligations change, and so too does our need for knowledge. We should never stop seeking knowledge because it is through knowledge that we can navigate the complexities of life and fulfill our duties to Allah.

Final Thoughts: The Ongoing Process of Seeking Knowledge

In summary, seeking knowledge is an ongoing process. Whether it’s learning how to pray, understanding the rules of business transactions, or deepening our knowledge of Islamic theology, the pursuit of knowledge is something we must engage in throughout our lives. May Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, grant us success in seeking beneficial knowledge, in practicing what we learn, and in protecting ourselves from ignorance and misguidance.

Q&A

Active Recall Q&A on the Importance of Seeking Knowledge in Islam

1. What did the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, say about gatherings of knowledge and angels?

The Prophet said that angels surround gatherings of knowledge, spreading their wings and bringing peace and tranquility because they are pleased with what the people are doing.

2. Why are students of knowledge called the heirs of the Prophets?

Students of knowledge are called the heirs of the Prophets because they inherit the knowledge the Prophets left behind, the responsibility to spread it, and the trials that come with delivering this knowledge.

3. What are the three types of land that the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, compared to people who seek knowledge?

The fertile land, which absorbs water and produces vegetation (like those who learn and share knowledge);

The land that stores water but doesn’t produce vegetation (like those who have knowledge but share it only when asked);

The barren land, which absorbs water but provides no benefit (like those who neither benefit from knowledge themselves nor share it with others).

4. What types of knowledge are obligatory (fard) for every Muslim to learn?

Knowledge related to worship (such as how to pray, fast, and perform Hajj), knowing what is lawful (halal) and unlawful (haram), and understanding Islamic rules in areas like business and trade.

5. How does the obligation to seek knowledge change with life circumstances?

As circumstances change, so do the knowledge obligations. For example, a wealthy person must learn the rules of zakat, a businessperson must know the rules of trade, and someone going on Hajj must learn the appropriate rulings for pilgrimage.

6. Why is it important to seek knowledge to remove doubts and avoid religious innovations (bid’ah)?

Seeking knowledge helps protect individuals from falling into doubts or being misled by religious innovations, ensuring they follow the correct path of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

7. What is the difference between fard ‘ayn and fard kifaya?

Fard ‘ayn refers to knowledge that every individual must learn to fulfill their religious obligations.

Fard kifaya is communal knowledge that only some individuals in the community must acquire, such as advanced knowledge of Islamic law or inheritance rulings.

8. What comparison does the text make between knowledge and rain?

The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, compared knowledge to rain, describing how different types of land (people) benefit from the rain (knowledge) in different ways, depending on their capacity and how they share or use that knowledge.

9. What is the ultimate purpose of seeking knowledge in Islam?

The ultimate purpose of seeking knowledge in Islam is to strengthen one’s faith, practice the deen correctly, fulfill religious duties, and live a life that is pleasing to Allah.

10. How is seeking knowledge described in terms of its duration?