Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 3

Learning Objectives

Understand the Distinction Between a Scholar and a Worshipper: Explain the difference between the alim (scholar) and the abid (worshipper) as described in the hadith, focusing on the role of knowledge and its reflection in the community.

Comprehend the Role of Angels in Knowledge Gatherings: Describe why and how angels lower their wings during gatherings of knowledge and the spiritual benefits associated with these gatherings.

Identify the Challenges and Rewards of Seeking Knowledge: Recognize the difficulties of the path of seeking Islamic knowledge and explain the rewards, including how Allah facilitates the journey to Jannah for those who persist.

Explore the Three Interpretations of Angels Lowering Their Wings: Discuss the three interpretations provided by Imam Al-Khattabi regarding the meaning of the angels lowering their wings in gatherings of knowledge.

Articulate the Value and Importance of Teaching Knowledge: Explain why teaching even a small piece of knowledge is valuable, and how teaching benefits both the individual and the entire creation, including animals and angels.

Understand the Inheritance of Prophets by Students of Knowledge: Outline the three key inheritances from the Prophets that students of knowledge receive: knowledge, responsibility to deliver, and the trials associated with spreading knowledge.

Recognize the Role of Teaching in Preserving Knowledge: Understand the importance of teaching for the retention and practice of knowledge, and how sharing knowledge helps to solidify one’s understanding and memory.

Appreciate the Broader Impact of Knowledge on Creation: Discuss how teaching people beneficial knowledge extends beyond human beings, impacting animals, nature, and all of creation, and how this is reflected in Islamic teachings.

Grasp the Concept of Knowledge as a Lifelong Journey: Internalize that seeking knowledge is a continuous, lifelong process and not just an academic endeavor, leading to spiritual growth and deeper connection with Allah.

Reflect on the Responsibility to Spread Knowledge: Recognize the individual responsibility to share knowledge in appropriate ways, using the Prophet’s instruction to “convey even if it is just one verse.”



Class Summary

The Virtue of Seeking Knowledge: A Path Illuminated by Angels

Islam teaches us that knowledge is not just an intellectual pursuit but a spiritual journey. It has the power to transform hearts, elevate souls, and bring us closer to Allah. As we reflect on these profound teachings, let’s explore the timeless wisdom surrounding the pursuit of knowledge, its rewards, and the blessings that come from teaching and sharing it with others.

The Scholar vs. The Worshipper: A Powerful Comparison

In one of the most remarkable hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said:

“The virtue of a scholar over a worshipper is like my virtue over the least of you.”

In another hadith, he said:

“The virtue of the scholar is like the full moon over the stars.”

This comparison reveals a beautiful truth: while worship is essential, the value of a scholar comes from their ability to reflect and share knowledge. Just as the moon reflects the light of the sun, scholars reflect the wisdom bestowed upon them by Allah, spreading it to those around them.

The Presence of Angels: Humility in the Face of Knowledge

Imagine sitting in a gathering of knowledge, surrounded not just by fellow students, but by angels. The Prophet Muhammad, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said:

“The angels lower their wings in humility to the seeker of Islamic knowledge.”

This profound statement tells us that angels—beings who have no choice but to obey Allah—humble themselves before those who choose to pursue knowledge. Their presence brings tranquility and mercy from Allah, enveloping such gatherings with peace and divine blessings.

The Challenges and Rewards of the Knowledge-Seeker

The path to knowledge is not an easy one, and like any journey worth taking, it comes with its share of difficulties. However, those who persevere are promised incredible rewards. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said:

“Whoever treads a path in search of knowledge, Allah will ease the way to Paradise for them.”

This hadith reminds us that the pursuit of knowledge, though difficult, is a path that leads directly to Jannah. Every lesson learned, every hardship faced while seeking knowledge, brings us closer to Allah.

Teaching: The Ultimate Act of Sharing

Knowledge is a treasure that multiplies when shared. The Prophet Muhammad, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, told Ali ibn Abi Talib:

“For Allah to guide one person through you is better than red camels (the greatest wealth at the time).”

Guiding just one person through the knowledge you share is of immense value, greater than the world’s most coveted riches. Teaching even a single verse, a simple piece of wisdom, can change lives and bring lasting reward in this life and the next.

The Blessings of All Creation

It’s not just humans who benefit from knowledge; all of creation prays for those who teach it. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said:

“Even the fish in the sea pray for the one who teaches people goodness.”

This remarkable hadith highlights the far-reaching impact of teaching beneficial knowledge. From the heavens to the earth, all of creation recognizes and appreciates the spread of wisdom and mercy.

Conclusion: A Lifelong Journey of Growth

Knowledge is a journey that never ends. As we grow in our understanding of Islam, we should strive to reach new levels—Islam, Iman, Ihsan—constantly elevating our relationship with Allah. The beauty of this journey lies in the peace it brings, the blessings it attracts, and the legacy it leaves behind through teaching.

So, seek knowledge, share what you learn, and remember that every step you take on this path is illuminated by the wings of angels.

Full Transcript

Introduction: Welcome and Purpose

So, welcome back to Ta’seel. We are studying right now the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah ta’ala, Muqtasir Minhajil Qasidin. Just before we start reading the new text, insha’Allah, we were still discussing the subject of knowledge.

The Virtue of the Scholar vs. the Worshipper

We discussed a few things last time we had the session. One of them is a hadith of the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, when he compared between the abid (worshipper) and the alim (knowledgeable person). The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said, “The virtue of the alim over the abid is like my virtue over the least of you.” You can imagine right now the alim to us today—what the value of this person could be today.

Also, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said that “the virtue of the scholar is like the excellence of the full moon over the stars.” We talked about this in regard to the ulama, and the comparison here is that the scholar reflects knowledge, just like the moon reflects the light of the sun. The scholar doesn’t have virtue because of who they are; rather, their virtue is because they reflect knowledge, much like the moon does not generate its own light but reflects the light of the sun.

The Source of the Scholar’s Virtue

The knowledge is what gives them virtue, not their essence as a person. In the same way, the moon is just a dead object; it’s dark. It doesn’t have any glow of its own. That glow comes from its reflection of the sun. Similarly, a scholar’s virtue is from the knowledge they reflect, not from themselves as a person. That’s why we say we shouldn’t exaggerate the honor of a scholar to the point of kissing their feet or thinking they have some kind of supernatural powers. It is through the ilm (knowledge) that Allah has bestowed upon them, and their virtue lies in sharing that knowledge with other people.

Continuing with the Hadith of Safwan ibn Assal

So, we’ll continue, insha’Allah. Khalid, Safwan ibn Assal—those who are reading with us—we are on page 17, insha’Allah.

Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim. Wasalatu wasalamu ala Rasulillah. Safwan ibn Assal, radiyallahu anhu, narrated that the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said: “The angels lower their wings in humility to the seeker of Islamic knowledge in appreciation of the knowledge they seek.” In his commentary on this hadith, Al-Khattabi said there are three different views interpreting the meaning of angels lowering their wings as follows:

The Three Interpretations of Angels Lowering Their Wings

Number one, the first view is that the angels will spread their wings. The second view is that it indicates humility towards the student of knowledge in honor of what they seek. The third view states that the angels stop flying and descend to witness and attend the knowledge session.

The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said that the angels lower their wings to the student of knowledge out of satisfaction with what they are doing. This is an Arabic expression. We’ve also seen this in the Arabic expression when Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, spoke about the child’s treatment of their parents: “And lower to them the wing of humility.”So, what does it mean here in regard to the students of knowledge?

Bastu l-Ajniha (Spreading Wings)

Imam Al-Khattabi, rahimahullah, said it’s one of three things. Number one: bastu l-ajniha—what does bastu l-ajnihamean? It means that the angels spread their wings over that circle of knowledge. Imagine alhamdulillah, we are in this circle of knowledge right now in the house of Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, and the angels are hovering around, and they see this gathering is about seeking knowledge, mentioning the name of Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala. So what do they do? They spread their wings over that gathering.

Spreading their wings brings what? In another hadith, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, mentioned that the angels, whenever they see a group of people remembering Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, in the masjid, what do they do? They bring themselves down to them, and they spread their wings over them. Sakinah (tranquility) comes down, and rahmah (mercy) from Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, comes down. So when the angels come and spread their wings, they bring two things: the mercy of Allah and a sense of tranquility and peace.

The Experience of Tranquility in Gatherings of Knowledge

And that’s something really experienced by those who come to these gatherings frequently. When you come to these gatherings and your sole purpose is for the sake of Allah to learn the deen of Allah, it provides a person with a sense of tranquility and peace. I have seen students crying, not for any other reason than the fact that they just feel so good being in that circle. Just being there feels so good, and they cry subhanallah, wishing this feeling could stay with them for a long time. This could be because of the presence of the angels. May Allah make us among those gatherings where the angels spread their wings over them.

Humility of the Angels

The second meaning he says is humility and humbleness. Why would the angels humble themselves to the students of knowledge? Why is that? Because the student of knowledge has a choice. The angels don’t have a choice. The angels are designed, as Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, says about them: “They do not disobey Allah in what He commands them, and they do as they are commanded.” The angels have no choice, but the student of knowledge does. Right now, in this gathering, you have a choice to be somewhere else. You could be watching TV, going to the gym, doing something else, but you chose to come to the masjid and sit down here to learn. So when the angels see that, they humble themselves to the student of knowledge because they respect that choice. They humble themselves because you took yourself out of the dunya to be in this gathering, so you deserve their attention.

The angels deserve to humble themselves to you because they know you have made a choice that they never had. The angels, Allah calls them kiram (noble), and they are at the highest level of respect, but they humble themselves to the student of knowledge because the student has the choice to seek knowledge that they didn’t have.

Angels Attend the Gathering

In our time, when you want to show respect for someone, what do you do? You take off your hat, right? But here, the angels lower their wings of humility and humbleness to the student of knowledge. The third thing he mentioned is that the angels stop hovering, they stop flying, and they sit down and attend the gatherings. So, perhaps, Allah knows best, but angels might be among you right now. That gives you a sense of serenity, peace, and tranquility.

As we speak right now, may Allah make it easy for us. He brought these angels to be amongst us here, sitting down in the house of Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, listening to the dhikr. So this gathering has three meanings: Number one, the angels spread their wings, bringing mercy and tranquility from Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala. Number two, they see the students of knowledge who have the choice to be somewhere else, but they chose to be here for the sake of Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, seeking knowledge. So, they humble themselves to the students. And number three, they attend the gathering, even though they are noble beings and do not need knowledge themselves. They recognize the importance of knowledge and humble themselves to the students of knowledge.

The Blessing of Angelic Presence

What an amazing opportunity to be in a gathering attended by the angels! May Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, make this gathering blessed with the presence of angels. We continue, insha’Allah.

The Path of Seeking Knowledge

Abu Huraira, radiyallahu anhu, reported that the Messenger of Allah, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said: “Whoever treads on a path in search of Islamic knowledge, Allah will ease the way to Paradise for them.” It was also reported that the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said: “Whoever dies while they are engaged in acquiring Islamic knowledge with the intention of reviving Islam with its help, there will be only one decree between them and the Prophets in Paradise.” There are many reports on this topic.

We have two hadiths here. The first is from Abu Huraira, radiyallahu anhu, where the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, says, “Whoever treads a path seeking knowledge, Allah will make the path to Jannah easy for them.” This hadith is in Sahih Muslim.

Challenges of the Path of Knowledge

What comes to your mind when you think about Allah making the path to Jannah easy for those seeking knowledge? It means the path of seeking knowledge is not easy. The path of seeking knowledge has hardships and struggles. Our ulama always tell us that seeking knowledge is like a pyramid. The base of the pyramid is wider and larger than the tip of the pyramid, right? So, when people start their journey in seeking knowledge, they start at the base of the pyramid. At the very beginning, many people are on this journey. But as you move forward, that number shrinks and gets smaller and smaller. How many people reach the level of becoming scholars? Few of them. And how many of those scholars reach the level of mujtahideen (those qualified to perform independent reasoning in Islamic law)? Even fewer. The journey of seeking knowledge becomes narrower and more difficult the further you go.

I have seen this in my own experience when I went to Medina University. After 20-plus, almost 30 years since I graduated from Medina, I am still in touch with some of my colleagues from that time. But not all of them continued on the path of seeking knowledge. Some of them went back to corporate America or other professions. They lost a lot of the knowledge they had been given, and they lost the passion for learning. Some of them, when you meet them, seem no different from any average person, because they didn’t continue on the path. The path of seeking knowledge is not easy, and those who want to reach the target of becoming among the knowledgeable must persist. There is no time to take a break in seeking knowledge, because it is a lifelong journey.

Reward of the Path to Knowledge

Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, in reward for those who take on the difficult path of seeking knowledge, facilitates a path to Jannah for them. The path to Jannah itself is not easy. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said: “Hellfire is surrounded by desires, and Jannah is surrounded by hardships.” So, getting to Jannah is not an easy task. But Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, says those who take the rough path of seeking knowledge to come to Him will have their path to Jannah made easier by Allah.

In the other narration, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said that whoever dies while seeking knowledge, aiming to revive Islam with that knowledge, will be only one degree below the Prophets in Paradise. What does that mean? Where are the Prophets in Jannah? They are in Al-Firdaws al-A’la, the highest level of Jannah. Based on this narration, this person will be one degree below that.

The Inheritance of the Prophets

However, it’s important to note that this particular narration is considered weak, meaning it’s not an authentic narration from the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam. Nevertheless, the meaning is consistent with the hadith we studied previously, where the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said, “The scholars are the heirs of the Prophets. The Prophets did not leave behind dinar or dirham, but they left behind knowledge. Whoever acquires this knowledge has gained a great share of good.”

We mentioned previously that those who seek knowledge inherit from the Prophets three things: Number one, they inherit knowledge. Number two, they inherit the responsibility to deliver that knowledge. And number three, they inherit the trials and tests that come with spreading that knowledge. Don’t think it’s going to be easy to deliver da’wah to people. You’re not going to be welcomed with open arms. So, if you choose the path of knowledge, you must accept that you’re also inheriting the patience required to deal with the trials that come with spreading that knowledge.

The Value of Knowledge Over Worldly Gains

Now, some of the wise people used to say, “I wish those who did not acquire knowledge knew what they were missing, because those who acquired knowledge have gained everything.” The Arabic statement says, “Ayyu shay’in adraka man fatahu al-ilm, wa ayyu shay’in fata man adraka al-ilm.” It means that if someone missed out on knowledge, what did they really gain in life? What do they have of value? Whether it’s fame, wealth, or possessions, without knowledge, it has no real value. But if someone has knowledge, it doesn’t matter what worldly things they missed because they already have the most important thing.

The Importance of Teaching

From the merits of teaching, as mentioned in the two Sahihs (Bukhari and Muslim), Sahl ibn Sa’d, radiyallahu anhu, narrated that the Messenger of Allah, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said to Ali ibn Abi Talib, “By Allah, for Allah to guide one person through you is better for you than red camels.” In Arab culture, red camels were the most valuable of all camels. They represented wealth and status. So, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, is telling Ali, radiyallahu anhu, that guiding one person to Islam is more valuable than the most prized possessions.

The Obligation of Sharing Knowledge

This highlights the importance of teaching. Once you have learned, you must deliver that knowledge. The inheritance of the Prophets includes delivering the knowledge you have gained. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said, “Deliver from me, even if it’s one ayah.” You don’t need to have vast amounts of knowledge to teach others. If you know one thing, you can share it. But be careful not to overstep what you know. Some people, after a few sessions, start giving fatwas on all kinds of topics without the proper foundation. Whatever you learn, share that, and don’t go beyond it.

One thing we’ve noticed is that you learn a lot, but how much can you really retain? The key to retaining knowledge is to practice it and share it. If you want to keep that knowledge alive in your heart and mind, then practice it and teach it to others. Teaching is one way of keeping the knowledge fresh and alive. If you don’t practice or teach what you’ve learned, you will forget it. You might meet someone later and think, “Subhanallah, I remember learning this hadith a long time ago.” But because you didn’t act on it or share it, it slipped from your memory.

The Spiritual Impact of Teaching

So, if you want to retain knowledge, you need to share it with others and implement it in your life.

Ibn Abbas said, “Every living being, even the fish in the sea, prays to Allah to forgive the one who teaches people that which is good.” In another report, the same meaning was raised to the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam. This is similar to what the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said: “Allah, His angels, the inhabitants of the heavens and the earth, even the ant in its hole and the fish in the sea, make dua for the one who teaches people knowledge.”

The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, taught us in the hadith that Allah has prescribed ihsan (excellence) for everything, even when slaughtering an animal. He said, “If you slaughter, slaughter well. Sharpen your blade and spare the animal from suffering.” Even the way we slaughter animals has specific guidance, and this knowledge benefits the animals and all of creation.

The Broader Impact of Teaching

The explanation of this hadith is that if you teach people to treat animals with kindness and mercy, then even the animals benefit from that knowledge. As a result, all of creation prays for forgiveness for the one who teaches people goodness.

To summarize, if you want the angels, animals, and all of creation to make dua for you, then teach others. Teaching doesn’t have to be in a formal setting. You can share knowledge in a casual conversation, on social media, or through any medium. You never know who might benefit from it, and Allah may put barakah (blessing) in your da’wah.

Conclusion and Final Reflections

May Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, make us among those who listen to beneficial speech and follow the best of it.

We will stop here for now and move on to Kitab al-Jami’ al-Hikam by Ibn Rajab, insha’Allah.

Q&A

1. What is the main difference between a scholar (alim) and a worshipper (abid), according to the hadith discussed?

Answer: The scholar’s virtue lies in their ability to reflect knowledge, just as the moon reflects the light of the sun. The worshipper focuses on personal devotion, but the scholar benefits others through the knowledge they share.

2. Why do the angels lower their wings in gatherings of knowledge?

Answer: The angels lower their wings in humility out of respect for the students of knowledge, bringing down mercy and tranquility from Allah, and they attend these gatherings to witness the pursuit of Islamic knowledge.

3. How is the path of seeking knowledge described?

Answer: The path of seeking knowledge is described as difficult and challenging, akin to climbing a pyramid where many start at the base, but only a few reach the top, becoming scholars. Despite the challenges, Allah rewards those who persevere by making their path to Jannah easier.

4. What are the three meanings behind the angels lowering their wings, as explained by Al-Khattabi?

Answer: The angels spread their wings over the gathering, bringing mercy and tranquility. They humble themselves to the students of knowledge because they have a choice to seek knowledge. The angels descend to attend the gathering and listen to the knowledge being shared.



5. What is the value of teaching others, even if it is just one piece of knowledge?

Answer: Teaching others, even a single verse, is immensely valuable. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said guiding even one person to Islam is better than owning red camels. All of creation, including animals and angels, makes dua for the one who teaches others beneficial knowledge.

6. According to the speaker, what is the inheritance from the Prophets that students of knowledge receive?

Answer: Students of knowledge inherit three things from the Prophets: knowledge, the duty to deliver that knowledge, and the trials and tests that come with spreading it.

7. What role does teaching play in preserving knowledge?

Answer: Teaching is essential for retaining and practicing knowledge. By sharing what one has learned, a person keeps the knowledge alive in their mind and heart. If one does not practice or teach the knowledge, they may forget it over time.

8. What is meant by the saying, “I wish those who did not acquire knowledge knew what they were missing”?

Answer: This statement means that people who miss out on acquiring knowledge lose out on the most valuable thing in life. Material wealth or fame without knowledge holds little value, while knowledge enriches one’s life in this world and the hereafter.

9. How does teaching benefit the entire creation, including animals and nature?

Answer: Teaching people kindness, mercy, and ethical treatment of others— including animals— benefits the whole of creation. The hadith states that even the fish in the sea make dua for those who teach others beneficial knowledge.

10. How does the pursuit of knowledge ease a person’s path to Paradise, according to the hadith?