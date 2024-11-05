MuslimMatters Official Statement on Wisam Sharieff

MuslimMatters is appalled and horrified by the shocking revelations surrounding Wisam Sharieff, who has been accused of despicable acts, including using his relationship with a woman to exploit and harm her daughter through the production of child pornography. As documented so far, these alleged actions are an unspeakable betrayal of trust and an abhorrent abuse of power, violating the core values of our faith, our community, and basic human decency.

For many of us, this betrayal feels deeply personal. We are disturbed and profoundly disgusted, as some in our community may have once studied with or respected Sharieff. To now confront the possibility that he may have manipulated his position to cause such harm is revolting and distressing. We stand united in our condemnation of these alleged actions and any other form of abuse, especially when directed toward the vulnerable and innocent. Such actions are not only criminal but a severe violation of the ethical principles we strive to uphold, dictated by the Quran.

MuslimMatters strongly encourages anyone affected by these or similar acts to come forward and report to relevant authorities immediately, and we commit to offering any support necessary. The courage of those who speak out is vital in shining a light on these reprehensible actions, and we honor their bravery in standing up against such evils. The victim’s mother being involved in this abuse makes it especially reprehensible.

Effective immediately, MuslimMatters has severed all association with Wisam Sharieff. He has previously been interviewed on MuslimMatters and we have published transcriptions of his lectures. We are committed to creating a safe, trustworthy, and supportive space for our online community, where abuses of trust are met with zero tolerance. Spiritual abuse, exploitation, and the betrayal of our community’s faith deserve the utmost condemnation, and we pledge to uphold our values of integrity, safety, and accountability.

We urge other organizations in the Muslim community who were closely associated with Sharieff to take a strong stance and consider creating an email or phone hotline for victims.

۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّہَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ كُونُواْ قَوَّٲمِينَ بِٱلۡقِسۡطِ شُہَدَآءَ لِلَّهِ وَلَوۡ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِكُمۡ أَوِ ٱلۡوَٲلِدَيۡنِ وَٱلۡأَقۡرَبِينَ‌ۚ إِن يَكُنۡ غَنِيًّا أَوۡ فَقِيرً۬ا فَٱللَّهُ أَوۡلَىٰ بِہِمَا‌ۖ فَلَا تَتَّبِعُواْ ٱلۡهَوَىٰٓ أَن تَعۡدِلُواْ‌ۚ وَإِن تَلۡوُ ۥۤاْ أَوۡ تُعۡرِضُواْ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ بِمَا تَعۡمَلُونَ خَبِيرً۬ا (١٣٥)

O believers! Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate ˹from justice˺. If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then ˹know that˺ Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do.

May Allah protect the innocent, uplift the oppressed, and grant justice to those who have been wronged.

Resources :

Naseeha: a 24 hour hotline in US and Canada – +1 (866) 627-3342

Write to info@muslimmatters.org

On Preventing Child Abuse

Information on Mandatory Reporting

What is mandated reporting, and who is a mandated reporter? Read here for more information.

In Shaykh’s Clothing

In Shaykh’s Clothing is an organization dedicated to help Muslims understand and recover from spiritual abuse.

Religious/ Spiritual Abuse Toolkit

