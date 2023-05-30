An MM Exclusive: Interview With Tone Trump

Tone Trump is an American rapper and influencer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His name at birth was Tony Lamar Brice, which he later changed to Abdul-Salam. He is the creator of many popular catchphrases, such as “Let’s win,” and “Hustle or starve.” He won Artist of the Year at the 2012 Philly Hip Hop Awards. He also had a cameo in the 2015 boxing film, Creed. He was interviewed by MuslimMatters author Abdullah Najjar, in Ramadan 2023.

Background – “My mom… kept me safe.”

– How would you like to be introduced to a global Muslim audience?

TT: My name is Abdul-Salam, professionally known as Tone Trump. I’m a father, influencer, actor, artist, motivator, entrepreneur, and a Da’i. I’m from West Philly.

– What was your childhood like?

TT: My childhood was beautiful alhamdulillah. My neighborhood was saturated with poverty and violence, but because of my Umi (my mom), I didn’t know it. She kept me safe and happy, and sheltered me from all of it.

– Who did you look up to as a teenager?

TT: I looked up to the dudes in the streets because that was immediate success in my eyes, the guys with nice cars and pretty girls.

Music – “Music is in my blood…”

– Why did you choose music?

TT: Music is in my blood as an African. I am not very close to my dad, and grew up with a single mother, but my dad’s side are successful musicians and you can’t deny genetics and roots. I was also inspired by musicians in Philly. When I started getting in trouble in the streets it was a way out and it didn’t require schooling. Shoutout to Freeway and Beanie Sigel who showed me music.

– Many young men are struggling today. What were the biggest challenges that you faced, and how did you overcome them?

TT: I got shot and it was scary, so I had to reflect and do some deep soul-searching. I was one foot in and one foot out. Fridays at the Masjid but involved in stuff on Saturdays. When I got shot there was glass in my face. I thought I’d be blind. I overcame it after rehab and prayer and dragged myself out of the streets. I went to New York to focus on music and pursue my dreams and signed a six-figure contract.

– What’s your advice for those who don’t know what their purpose in life and role in society is?

TT: Make sincere intention and sincere du’a. Pray to your Lord. Ask for guidance. Ask your parents and elders. But mainly, you have to pray. Without God you’ll be lost. Consistency is key.

Fans and Friends – “My fans pray for me.”

– What’s it like having Muslims around the world following you online?

TT: It’s a beautiful thing. Alhamdulillah. There are people out there praying for me. There are people like Drake and Beyonce who have millions and millions of fans more than me, but do their fans pray for them? My fans support me and pray for me. Sometimes they are tough on me, but I can’t hate the reminders. They’re trying to make me tough. And I love them all, and I want to give them all a big shoutout in this interview. I love you all. Keep praying for me and my family!

– What’s your relationship with Stephen Jackson (@Stak5) like?

He is one of my closest brothers. I support him and he supports me. I had the honor of him reaching out to me when he wanted to accept Islam. We went to a masjid together and he told me after his Shahaada that it was the best day in his life. He won an NBA championship ring but that wasn’t his best day. Allahu Akbar!

– Anything you want to say about Andrew Tate?

I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s Muslim. I pray Allah rectifies his affairs.

Advice – “Be careful who you follow.”

– What’s your advice to Muslim youth who follow celebrities online that are promoting an unIslamic lifestyle?

TT: I don’t like to judge the youth. They are very impressionable when it comes to the internet. Everything you see on the internet is fake. If you find some inspiration, cool, but just move on. If it’s funny, laugh and move on. Be careful who you follow. The deen has everything you need. It’s the truth. Even adults have to be careful. The internet is for entertainment. I want youth to know I don’t judge them and don’t want to put them down, but just want to talk to them. I love you.

– We saw you at Taraweeh in Times Square this year with your son. What did it mean to you to bring your son to such an event and introduce him to the crowd?

TT: Alhamdulilah that was the highlight of my Ramadan. My son Aalim Samir leading thousands of Muslims in NYC screaming Takbir! Allah is Most Kind.

Shoutout to the whole MDF family. I want to wish the whole Ummah an Eid Mubarak!

Free Kill Keem!

Free Imam Jamil!

Free the Akhs & all the Sisters!

Free the oppressed!

Free Palestine!

I love yall!

Big MDF.

