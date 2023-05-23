#Society
[Podcast] What Not To Say To Converts | Amanda Morris
“Welcome to Islam, dear brother/ sister! Takbeer! You are now as sinless as a newborn baby!” These words are undoubtedly familiar to many of us upon the announcement of someone newly accepting Islam. Unfortunately, it’s often followed up with “Sister, you need to get married!” and “Brother, you need to choose a Muslim name!” And, of course, there’s the whole convert/ revert debate. For non-verts, it’s time for us to get a clue on how to engage with new Muslims (as well as those who have been Muslim for many, many years!) in a healthier, sustainable way… one which truly epitomizes the loving relationship of brothers and sisters in Islam.
Sister Amanda Morris sits down with Zainab bint Younus to tell us all what NOT to say to Muslim converts! From “convert stories” to marriage nightmares, raising children as converts, and healthy convert support, Amanda shares the wisdom of her decades of experience.
Amanda Morris is a community organizer and currently works for two UK-based non-profits, where she trains Muslim and other minority communities to challenge hateful media narratives. Amanda has an MA in Islam in Contemporary Britain from Cardiff University, and an MA in Japanese Linguistics, and is a sessional tutor of Japanese at Cardiff University. In her spare time, she runs an organization that supports new Muslims in South Wales, and trains community members to act as mentors for converts to Islam. She is a host of the podcast “New Beginnings,” a podcast for converts, by converts.
