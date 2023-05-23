[Podcast] What Not To Say To Converts | Amanda Morris

“Welcome to Islam, dear brother/ sister! Takbeer! You are now as sinless as a newborn baby!” These words are undoubtedly familiar to many of us upon the announcement of someone newly accepting Islam. Unfortunately, it’s often followed up with “Sister, you need to get married!” and “Brother, you need to choose a Muslim name!” And, of course, there’s the whole convert/ revert debate. For non-verts, it’s time for us to get a clue on how to engage with new Muslims (as well as those who have been Muslim for many, many years!) in a healthier, sustainable way… one which truly epitomizes the loving relationship of brothers and sisters in Islam.

Sister Amanda Morris sits down with Zainab bint Younus to tell us all what NOT to say to Muslim converts! From “convert stories” to marriage nightmares, raising children as converts, and healthy convert support, Amanda shares the wisdom of her decades of experience.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Amanda Morris is a community organizer and currently works for two UK-based non-profits, where she trains Muslim and other minority communities to challenge hateful media narratives. Amanda has an MA in Islam in Contemporary Britain from Cardiff University, and an MA in Japanese Linguistics, and is a sessional tutor of Japanese at Cardiff University. In her spare time, she runs an organization that supports new Muslims in South Wales, and trains community members to act as mentors for converts to Islam. She is a host of the podcast “New Beginnings,” a podcast for converts, by converts.

Related:

New to the Faith? 10 Pieces of Advice For Converts to Islam and Those Discovering Their Faith

Convert Story: To Ask Or Not to Ask, That is the Question