[Podcast] Man 2 Man: Decaffeinated – Physical Prep for Ramadan

In this episode of the Man 2 Man podcast, Irtiza Hasan and Siraaj Muhammad talk shop with Belal Khan on how Muslim men can maintain fitness and healthy lifestyles while fasting in Ramadan… and the eternal struggle of decaffeinating in Ramadan! From managing energy levels to structuring your Ramadan workouts, socializing and work schedules, these practical tips will help you maximize your Ramadan on every level.

Belal Khan is a Media and Marketing professional for his day job, and Martial Arts and Fitness guru is his passion, specifically Brazilian jiu-jitsu. At heart he is a storyteller who works to bring good ideas to life. Originally from New Jersey, he presently lives in Houston TX.

