Podcast: “Mantle of Mercy” & Islamic Chaplaincy | Tricia Pethic
In this episode of The MuslimMatters Podcast, Zainab bint Younus speaks to Chaplain Tricia Pethic, a contributor to the book “Mantle of Mercy: Islamic Chaplaincy in North America.” Chaplain Tricia does a deep dive into sharing her own experiences as a prison chaplain, explains the difference between chaplaincy and other forms of religious authority and leadership, and discusses behind-the-scenes of reality of Muslim chaplaincy. Zainab and Tricia go through a summary of “Mantle of Mercy,” evaluating the good, the bad, and the ugly… and the complicated nuances that impact chaplains and their work.
Tricia Pethic is a seminary-trained chaplain who has served in university, hospital, and correctional settings. She has an MA in Middle East Studies and an MA in Islamic Studies and Christian-Muslim Relations. Tricia is founding director of Muslim Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that serves Muslim inmates and their chaplains by providing religious materials and Eid gifts to the children of incarcerated Muslims.
