Podcast: Rebellious Wives, Neglectful Husbands I Hadia Mubarak
In this episode of The MuslimMatters Podcast, Zainab bint Younus speaks to Hadia Mubarak, author of the new and fascinating book “Rebellious Wives, Neglectful Husbands: Controversies in Modern Qur’anic Commentaries.” From polygamy to nushooz and male darajah (degree/ privilege), Mubarak compares and contrasts the many different ways that Islamic exegetes (mufassiroon) conceptualized and discussed these contentious topics in the Qur’an. Most notably, she addresses the increasingly common claim that traditional tafseer scholars were monolithically misogynistic – and instead, sheds light on the detailed, thoughtful, and nuanced perspectives of tafseer scholars of both the past and the present.
Hadia Mubarak is an Assistant Professor of Religion at Queens University of Charlotte, where she teaches courses on Islam, comparative scriptures, women and gender in the Muslim world, the history of Islam in America, and religious representation in popular culture, among other courses. She was also the first woman to be elected president of MSA National in America.
