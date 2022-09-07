From Muslim Parents To Educators: A Back To School Resource

As the school year begins in Canada (and across many parts of the world), I and other Muslim parents find ourselves once again trying to remember all the things that our kids will need to deal with during the course of the school year. To make things a little easier, I have put together an email template for us to send to our childrens’ principal and teachers, outlining the main issues educators need to be aware of when they have Muslim students in their classrooms. Teachers often appreciate the heads-up in advance, and such an email can be a great resource and starting point for teachers to learn more about their Muslim students’ sensitives and requirements.

Of course, feel free to adjust the template as needed to your own specifications and priorities!

Hello, Mr/Ms/Mrs _______________! My name is _______________________, and I am the parent of ________________ in your class. As it is the beginning of the school year, I would like to inform you of a few things to be aware of with regards to my child. Our family is Muslim, and that comes with certain unique needs, requirements, and accommodations that my child will need during the course of the school year. Awareness of Islamophobia: As you are undoubtedly aware, Islamophobia has reared its ugly head in Canada (*insert your own country of residence*) many times over the years. Unfortunately, Muslim students in particular have faced Islamophobic bullying from peers as well as discrimination from teachers. We urge you to be aware of how Islamophobia manifests, and how it impacts children in particular. Please see the following resources for some information about this:

Prayer: As a Muslim, my child offers the five daily prayers. During the school year, this means that they will need to do at least one prayer during school hours, and as the days get shorter, will include two prayers during school hours. These don’t take longer than about 5 minutes to perform, and all my child will need is a quiet corner to perform their prayers.

