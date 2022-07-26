Connect with us

#Culture

Podcast: A Glimpse Into Muslim Bookstagram

Published

muslim bookstagram

In this episode, Kirin Nabi (The Islamic School Librarian) and Zainab bint Younus talk all things Muslim bookstagram!

From the evolution of Muslim fiction and the theological implications of Muslim fantasy, to diving into critical reading and Muslim bookish pet peeves, this episode is a no-holds barred conversation. Grab yourself a cup of tea and settle down for some steaming hot takes!

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

 

Related articles:

Muslim Bookstagram Awards: A Chat With An Islamic School Librarian

Muslim Bookstagram Awards: A Chat With An Islamic School Librarian

Podcast: Refugee Representation In Muslim Literature

Podcast: Refugee Representation In Muslim Literature

Share33
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
33 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending