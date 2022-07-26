#Culture
Podcast: A Glimpse Into Muslim Bookstagram
In this episode, Kirin Nabi (The Islamic School Librarian) and Zainab bint Younus talk all things Muslim bookstagram!
From the evolution of Muslim fiction and the theological implications of Muslim fantasy, to diving into critical reading and Muslim bookish pet peeves, this episode is a no-holds barred conversation. Grab yourself a cup of tea and settle down for some steaming hot takes!
