Podcast: The Jinn In The Clock & Other Tales | Muslim Bookstagram

Zainab bint Younus interviews Muslim fiction author Juwairiah Simpson, discovering the rich history behind the author’s delightful Duwairig series and talking about what it was like for her to be a pioneer of Muslim children’s literature.

Muslim Bookstagram is always on the hunt for authentic Own Voices additions to #MyMuslimShelfSpace – and while we live in an exciting time of witnessing the success of Muslim fiction authors such as S. K. Ali, Reem Faruqi, and Shannon Chakraborty, we should never forget that the stage for unapologetically Muslim fiction was set by other incredible Muslim writers.

This episode of the MuslimMatters podcast features an interview with Juwairiah L. Simpson: a true pioneer of Muslim fiction. Zainab bint Younus was able to track down the author of the classic books “The Jinn in the Clock” and “A Wicked Wazir,” sharing her own childhood love of these amazing stories and discovering the rich history behind them! Fans of Muslim fiction won’t want to miss this heartwarming interview with one of the most talented Muslim fiction authors of our time. Tune in for a delightful episode.

Show your love and support for Juwairiah by purchasing her books, leaving positive reviews on Goodreads and Amazon, and share your own appreciation for her work by leaving her a message on her Facebook page!

Juwairiah L. Simpson is the author of “A Wicked Wazir,” “The Jinn in the Clock,” “The Four Daughters of Yusuf the Dairy Farmer,” and “The Princess Who Wanted to be Poor.” She also wrote “Burning Boats: the Birth of Muslim Spain” and “Under a Crescent Moon: Stories of Saudi Arabia.” She converted to Islam at the age of 21, and studied writers Ibn Battuta and Ibn Khaldun under San Diego State University Professor Ross Dunn. Marrying a Saudi, the author moved to Saudi Arabia for nearly 20 years, writing for the Riyadh Daily, the Arab News, the Saudi Gazette, the Saudi Broadcasting System, English service, and the BBC World Service.

