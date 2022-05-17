#Islam
ShaykhaTalk: Female Scholarship Or Feminism?
Introducing ShaykhaTalk – a new MM podcast mini-series with female Islamic scholars! This first episode is with Shaykha Umm Jamaal ud-Din, where she explores her journey to scholarship as a convert to Islam, and the unique challenges and experiences she has had to face as a woman in da’wah. She talks about the teachers who guided her way, the importance of female scholarship (and how it doesn’t equate to feminism!), and how online gender wars impact real world dynamics in the Muslim community.
Don’t miss this glimpse into the life of a female scholar!
