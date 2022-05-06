Connect with us

#Islam

The Abortion Debate: A Muslim Social Media Roundup

Published

With the abortion debate once again sweeping headlines across America – and the Internet – the Muslim community, both online and offline, has also found itself mired in confusion. What does Islam actually say about abortion? Can Muslims be “pro-choice” when it comes to the law of the land? The Muslim Internet has many opinions to share, with a wide variety of perspectives.

We will be sharing some of these perspectives below, as well as providing links to some scholarly resources on the topic.

 – A Muslim Doctor Weighs In

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

 – A Cautionary Take

 – A Call to Nuanced Reflection

 – Islamophobic Tropes in Abortion Discourse

 – Scholarly Perspectives

 Islamic Resources About Abortion:

Share
Tweet1
WhatsApp
Reddit
1 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Spirituality

    May 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM

    As Salamu Alaikum,

    I’m not sure what the purpose of this article was. Its not clear why the posters (except the scholars at the bottom) were chosen. Was it simply to show that Muslims are all over the place regarding abortion?

    Summarizing the various scholarly Islamic positions would have been more helpful. There are already a number of MuslmMatters articles on abortion – some of them are excellent, some not so – a summary of these would do the job and provide Muslims more insight than a brief roundup of social media.

    Reply

  2. Spirituality

    May 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM

    Apologies, I do see some links at the bottom. Jazak Allahu Khayran. Still, a summary would be nice!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Trending