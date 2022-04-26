Connect with us

#Islam

I Don't Know If Allah Will Forgive Me

Ramadan is a time of hope for Muslims because it is the time of year when Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) is the Most Merciful. You’re here because you’re wondering: will Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) really forgive me though? These thoughts are coming from a place of shame and guilt, with full awareness of all those times you know you did something that Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) did not want you to do.  And I know you’ve heard this before: we all commit sins, it is in our nature as human beings. But…that doesn’t make it any easier when thinking about what will happen with the mountain of sins you are carrying on your back. How could Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) do anything but punish me for what I’ve done? I don’t deserve to be forgiven–I haven’t done anything to earn it. Many of us have also been told that Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) is a wrathful, quick to punish, and severe God without any mention of His love, mercy, and gentleness.

No matter how big your sins are, Allah’s subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) mercy is always bigger.

Well, you’re in the right place if the thought “I don’t know if Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) will ever forgive me” has lodged itself into your mind. If you have a mental block keeping you from running towards Allah’s subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) mercy in these last few days and nights of Ramadan, here is a complication of resources discussing Allah’s subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) mercy. Each resource is organized with a dark thought you may be thinking that the resource answers.

These last few nights in Ramadan is the perfect time for you and me to turn to Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) and ask for His forgiveness from the heart.

Scripture about Allah’s Mercy and Forgiveness

 – Directly from the Quran: Allah Will Forgive

“Say, ˹O Prophet, that Allah says,˺ ‘ My servants who have exceeded the limits against their souls! Do not lose hope in Allah’s mercy, for Allah certainly forgives all sins. He is indeed the All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.'” [Surah Az-Zumar:53]

 

 

“He exclaimed, ‘Who would despair of the mercy of their Lord except the misguided?'” [Surah Al-Hijr:56]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And tell the believing women….Turn to Allah in repentance all together, O  believers, so that you may be successful.” [Surah An-Nur:31]

 – Sayings of the Prophet Muhammad ṣallallāhu 'alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him): Allah Will Forgive

The Prophet Muhammad ṣallallāhu 'alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) said that Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) said (about Himself): “O son of Adam, so long as you call upon Me and ask of Me, I shall forgive you for what you have done, and I shall not mind. O son of Adam, were your sins to reach the clouds of the sky and were you then to ask forgiveness of Me, I would forgive you. O son of Adam, were you to come to Me with sins nearly as great as the earth and were you then to face Me, ascribing no partner to Me, I would bring you forgiveness nearly as great as it.” [At-Tirmidhi;Hadith Qudsi]

“Verily, on the day Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) created the heavens and earth, He created one hundred parts of mercy. Each part can fill what is between heaven and earth. He made one part of mercy for the earth, from it a mother has compassion for her child, animals and birds have compassion for each other. On the Day of Resurrection, He will perfect this mercy.” [Sahih Muslim]

“Verily, Allah has people He redeems in every day and night of Ramadan. Every servant among them has a supplication that will be answered.” [Musnad Aḥmad 7443]

Articles about Allah’s Forgiveness

– I haven't done anything to earn the gift of forgiveness this Ramadan.

– Would Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) forgive someone who destroyed their family?

– I'm not a good Muslim–never have been and never will be, no matter what. What's the point in trying to ask Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) to forgive me?

– I don't think Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) loves me and I don't deserve His love.

Podcasts about Allah’s Forgiveness

– I know it's Ramadan and it's a special time, but I don't think Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) will accept me.

Videos about Allah’s Forgiveness

– I have done too many haram things…there's no hope for me.

– If a person killed someone, would Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) forgive them?

– I've gone too far down the wrong path–I can't be forgiven.

– I've asked for forgiveness before but I keep messing up. I think it's time to give up.

– I'm not sure how to repent for sins I've done so that Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) can forgive me.

– I feel too ashamed to go to Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) and ask for Him to forgive me.

– What good will come to me if I ask for forgiveness?

 

So, whichever state you find yourself in this Ramadan, do not despair of the Mercy of Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He). After all, He is the Most Forgiving, and loves to forgive.

اَللَّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفْوٌ تٌحِبٌّ العَفْوَ فَأَعْفَوْ عَنِّي

