I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me

Ramadan is a time of hope for Muslims because it is the time of year when Allah is the Most Merciful. You’re here because you’re wondering: will Allah really forgive me though? These thoughts are coming from a place of shame and guilt, with full awareness of all those times you know you did something that Allah did not want you to do. And I know you’ve heard this before: we all commit sins, it is in our nature as human beings. But…that doesn’t make it any easier when thinking about what will happen with the mountain of sins you are carrying on your back. How could Allah do anything but punish me for what I’ve done? I don’t deserve to be forgiven–I haven’t done anything to earn it. Many of us have also been told that Allah is a wrathful, quick to punish, and severe God without any mention of His love, mercy, and gentleness.

No matter how big your sins are, Allah’s mercy is always bigger.

Well, you’re in the right place if the thought “I don’t know if Allah will ever forgive me” has lodged itself into your mind. If you have a mental block keeping you from running towards Allah’s mercy in these last few days and nights of Ramadan, here is a complication of resources discussing Allah’s mercy. Each resource is organized with a dark thought you may be thinking that the resource answers.

These last few nights in Ramadan is the perfect time for you and me to turn to Allah and ask for His forgiveness from the heart.

Scripture about Allah’s Mercy and Forgiveness

– Directly from the Quran: Allah Will Forgive

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

“Say, ˹O Prophet, that Allah says,˺ ‘ My servants who have exceeded the limits against their souls! Do not lose hope in Allah’s mercy, for Allah certainly forgives all sins. He is indeed the All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.'” [Surah Az-Zumar:53]

“He exclaimed, ‘Who would despair of the mercy of their Lord except the misguided?'” [Surah Al-Hijr:56]

“And tell the believing women….Turn to Allah in repentance all together, O believers, so that you may be successful.” [Surah An-Nur:31]

– Sayings of the Prophet Muhammad : Allah Will Forgive

The Prophet Muhammad said that Allah said (about Himself): “O son of Adam, so long as you call upon Me and ask of Me, I shall forgive you for what you have done, and I shall not mind. O son of Adam, were your sins to reach the clouds of the sky and were you then to ask forgiveness of Me, I would forgive you. O son of Adam, were you to come to Me with sins nearly as great as the earth and were you then to face Me, ascribing no partner to Me, I would bring you forgiveness nearly as great as it.” [At-Tirmidhi;Hadith Qudsi]

“Verily, on the day Allah created the heavens and earth, He created one hundred parts of mercy. Each part can fill what is between heaven and earth. He made one part of mercy for the earth, from it a mother has compassion for her child, animals and birds have compassion for each other. On the Day of Resurrection, He will perfect this mercy.” [Sahih Muslim]

“Verily, Allah has people He redeems in every day and night of Ramadan. Every servant among them has a supplication that will be answered.” [Musnad Aḥmad 7443]

Articles about Allah’s Forgiveness

– I haven’t done anything to earn the gift of forgiveness this Ramadan.

– Would Allah forgive someone who destroyed their family?

– I’m not a good Muslim–never have been and never will be, no matter what. What’s the point in trying to ask Allah to forgive me?

– I don’t think Allah loves me and I don’t deserve His love.

Podcasts about Allah’s Forgiveness

– I know it’s Ramadan and it’s a special time, but I don’t think Allah will accept me.

Videos about Allah’s Forgiveness

– I have done too many haram things…there’s no hope for me.

– If a person killed someone, would Allah forgive them?

– I’ve gone too far down the wrong path–I can’t be forgiven.

– I’ve asked for forgiveness before but I keep messing up. I think it’s time to give up.

– I’m not sure how to repent for sins I’ve done so that Allah can forgive me.

– I feel too ashamed to go to Allah and ask for Him to forgive me.

– What good will come to me if I ask for forgiveness?

So, whichever state you find yourself in this Ramadan, do not despair of the Mercy of Allah . After all, He is the Most Forgiving, and loves to forgive.

اَللَّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفْوٌ تٌحِبٌّ العَفْوَ فَأَعْفَوْ عَنِّي