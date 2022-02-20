Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid: An Obituary

On Monday, the 1st of February, the Muslims in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, buried one of the distinguished Imams of the Sunnah – Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid (may Allah have mercy on him). He was the longest sitting Imam in Philadelphia, and his absence will be felt deeply.

Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid’s imamate was representative of the longest chain of the Sunni tradition, going back to 1936 to the first Cleveland Mosque founded by Shaykh Wali Akram, and branching up through the State Street Mosque through Shaykh Dawud Faisal in Brooklyn, through Rajab Mahmood and Imam Yahya Abdulkarim; who took the deen to Queens and founded Dar-ul Islam. His death is a loss to Muslims, but his legacy of continuous leadership upon the deen of Allah , and what he left behind, is a gain for us, and we ask Allah to multiply his scale.

Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid was born on Oct. 12, 1951 as Alexander Thompson to the late Bill Phillips and Ellen Thompson, and raised in North Philadelphia (Francisville). He embraced Islam in 1972 upon the Sunni tradition under the leadership of Imam Ali Ahmed at the original Masjid Mujahideen (which was then located at 19th and Columbia). In 1974, a large part of the community established Masjid Ash-Shuhud in West Philadelphia under the leadership of Imam Zaid Abdul-Subur. Masjid Ash-Shuhud was a member of the Dar-ul-Islam movement, under the leadership of Shaykh Imam Yahyah Abdul-Karim.

Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid first completed his Hajj pilgrimage in 1982, and subsequently completed Hajj four more times, and Umrah five times.

Imam Asim obtained his Islamic education under the minhaj of Ahlus-Sunnah Wa’l-Jama’ah, as well as under various shaykhs and a’lims. He was the leader and Imam of Masjid Mujahideen at 60th and Osage since 1984, and the amir of the Majlis Ash-Shura of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley since 2010. He was also the Amir of the national jammat, Al-Ummah, composed of several masjids in the country. Since 2000, he had been a representative of Imam Jamil Al-Amin (formally known as H. Rap Brown). Overall, he has worked toward the advancement of Islam and the unity of Muslims in Philadelphia, the country, and the world.

Imam Asim was a strong, fearless leader. He upheld the practice, integrity, and Sunnah of the bay’ah, and inherited the leadership of al-Ummah under Imam Jamil al-Amin. His succession was ratified by bay’ah as per the Sunnah of the Prophet and the practice of the companions of the Prophet . We are taught the essence of service to humanity by our beloved Prophet Muhammad , and this was one of the guiding principles that Imam Asim lived by.

He served his community -Muslim and non-Muslim- for over 50 years. He was revered as a community leader and ambassador, he offered chaplain services to incarcerated Muslims, and worked tirelessly to stop senseless violence in his community. He was admired and respected as a devoted Muslim who never hesitated to answer someone’s call for assistance. His dedication to advancing and establishing Islam in Philadelphia, the country, and the world, will be a lasting legacy. He was the founding member of Muslim Alliance of North America (MANA).

Imam Asim was also a passionate outdoorsman and one of the city’s leading horse farriers, also operating a horse stable in North Philadelphia His efforts revived, maintained, and strengthened the sunnah of learning horseback riding and archery amongst the Muslims in the Philadelphia area and beyond.

He was an accomplished hunter with the bow, and a member of the Jawala Bowman – a Muslim hunting organization that specializes in archery hunting. He loved camping, fishing, marksmanship, drumming, martial arts, and caring for dogs.

I’ve known Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid for over 40 years as both an ally and Imam in the struggle to uphold the word of Allah , the Most High, as a keeper of our tradition and covenant, and also a senior and esteemed Imam of the Muslims. He spent 50 years in continuous service to the Muslim community, and used to always enjoin the good and forbid the evil. He gave good counsel, provided steady leadership in the Sunnah, and did not fear the blame of the blamer. Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid lived his life in unwavering worship to Allah upon the deen of Al-Islam, based upon Quran and Sunnah.

Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid, leader of Masjid Mujahideen, died on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the age of 70. He leaves behind 20 children and 55 grandchildren who were born and raised upon the deen of Islam, and his family continues to live upon his legacy of unwavering worship and service to the community.

Having had the pleasure of knowing the Imam Asim since I was 14 years old, and working with him throughout the years, I make dua. Salaam a’laykum Imaamunaa. May Allah place you upon a pillar of light on the Day of Judgment, with those who love each other for the sake of Allah . You preceded us, and we will inshaAllah catch up with you. May Allah make you firm during questioning and enter you in His paradise.

We ask Allah to forgive Imam Asim of any infraction or sin, magnify his good, have mercy on his soul, and raise him amongst the muqarrabeen wal ab’raar, and count him amongst our best Imams, who loved us, and, in turn, earned our love for him.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎

Support the widow of Imam Asim