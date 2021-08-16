Connect with us

#Current Affairs

Afghanistan: Discussing the Crisis And Solutions

Published

Centering Afghan Voices

What has happened in Afghanistan? Who are the role players in the development of the current situation and what is happening now.

On the ground realities, and prospects for the future in terms of solutions.

Panelists: Shaykh Hasib Noor, Prof Haroun Rahimi, Spozhmai S. Stanakzai, and Muslimmatters EIC Hena Zuberi

Hasib Noor is an instructor and researcher that specializes in History, Islamic Heritage & Law, alongside other Islamic disciplines. Founder of Prophetic Legacy & Foundation dedicated to researching and teaching Islamic history, heritage, and archaeological sites. He resides in Madinah.

  1. Hamayoun

    August 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM

    Any chance of publishing the transcript?

