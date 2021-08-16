#Current Affairs
Afghanistan: Discussing the Crisis And Solutions
Centering Afghan Voices
What has happened in Afghanistan? Who are the role players in the development of the current situation and what is happening now.
On the ground realities, and prospects for the future in terms of solutions.
Panelists: Shaykh Hasib Noor, Prof Haroun Rahimi, Spozhmai S. Stanakzai, and Muslimmatters EIC Hena Zuberi
Hamayoun
August 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM
Any chance of publishing the transcript?