Reviving Amanah: Trust And Responsibility In An Age Of Western Individualism

We hold the sacred treasures of the dunya within ourselves. The grand wonders, rare gems, and precious natural resources that we see as the riches of the world do not compare to what has been bestowed upon us. Amanah is an invisible yet powerful gift — something we hold, use, and share every day. It’s reflected in how we speak, what we listen to, how we see the world, what we do with our hands, and where we choose to go. Even our breath exists by Allah’s Will. This sacred trust, given only to humans, is often forgotten and taken for granted, left unused like a treasure gathering dust.

The word “Amanah”, like many words in Arabic, holds multiple profound meanings, among which are trust, loyalty, and responsibility. These qualities are intrinsic to every believer—woven into their very being, breathed into their soul.

“Truly, We did offer the Amanah (trust) to the heavens and the earth, and the mountains, but they declined to bear it and were afraid of it; but man bore it. Verily, he was unjust and ignorant.” [Surah Al-Ahzab; 33:72]

Ibn `Abbas explains in Tafsir al-Qurtubi that this Amanah refers to the responsibilities and obligations that Allah has entrusted to humanity, including acts of worship, obedience, and moral duties. The heavens, earth, and mountains, despite their vastness and strength, refused this burden out of reverence for Allah’s Command. Yet, mankind, often heedless and reckless, accepted it. This highlights both the great potential of human beings to fulfill divine commands and their tendency to neglect responsibilities.

As time moves forward, kingdoms are built, conquered, and fall. Though the meaning of Amanah has shifted slightly with each era, its core remains unchanged. History has recorded eras built on collective responsibility; wars fought to protect dignity, societies created to nurture community, and ideas brought forth for the benefit of all. These moments form the tapestry of inherited connection and shared duty, illustrating how individual acts of trust and responsibility woven together can strengthen society.

The Decline of Amanah in Our Communities

In the modern world, however, the gradual but rampant rise of individualism has led many to neglect this divine trust. As Islam continues to grow in the West, uniting hearts and forming new communities, we witness a shift in how faith is practiced compared to traditional societies. Many Muslims have migrated seeking opportunity and freedom, and while some have found both, the challenge of maintaining Islamic values within highly individualistic cultures remains. Traditional societies emphasize collectivism, familial duty, and shared responsibility—values that naturally reinforce Amanah. What may be perceived as intrusive in the West is often seen elsewhere as communal care and commitment.

Yet, after migrating, many face cultural shock not only from the broader society but from within the Muslim community. The realization that fellow Muslims may view you as a burden rather than a source of barakah is deeply painful. Navigating a new culture is already difficult, but without the safety net of communal responsibility, it becomes even harder.

The influence of Western autonomy and self-focus has slowly crept into Muslim communities. Masjids often form social cliques, making newcomers feel alienated. Marriages are restricted to narrow circles. Muslim consumers may bypass Muslim-owned businesses, and some business owners exploit their community, assuming loyalty will justify price hikes. More troubling is the growing disconnect in immigrant communities themselves; by the second generation, the collective spirit their parents knew begins to dwindle. Children raised in the West may not inherit the same bonds of mutual duty, leading to fragmented communities and a decline in the practice of Amanah. In trying to adapt, we risk building communities shaped by cultural convenience rather than Islamic principles.

“The believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and establish prayer and give zakah and obey Allah and His Messenger. Those—Allah will have mercy upon them. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.” [Surah Tawbah, 9:71]

This verse reminds us of the mu’akhah (brotherhood) the Prophet

established between the Muhajirun and the Ansar. When the Prophet

and his companions migrated to Madinah, the Muhajirun left behind everything.

To ensure their well-being, the Prophet

established this bond of brotherhood between them and the Ansar, pairing individuals together. The Ansar embraced the Muhajirun with unparalleled generosity, sharing their homes, wealth, and resources without hesitation, embodying the principle of believers as allies. established this bond of brotherhood between them and the Ansar, pairing individuals together. The Ansar embraced the Muhajirun with unparalleled generosity, sharing their homes, wealth, and resources without hesitation, embodying the principle of believers as allies.

and Abu Ruwayhah -a former African slave and a renowned Arab poet- shattered societal barriers, proving that Islam is founded on taqwa, not race or status. Such examples are timeless lessons on how to build communities grounded in trust and responsibility. This brotherhood reflected true Amanah. As seen in Al-Sirah Al-Nabawiyyah, pairings like Bilaland Abu Ruwayhah-a former African slave and a renowned Arab poet- shattered societal barriers, proving that Islam is founded on taqwa, not race or status. Such examples are timeless lessons on how to build communities grounded in trust and responsibility.

The Rise of “Self”-Culture

“Self-made,” “Self-owned,” “Self-sufficient” — Western ideals often idolize self-reliance, but in doing so, they risk idolizing the self above all else. The concept of the self has pandered to the innate greed we all have; one of our fatal flaws. In individualistic societies, the sense of Amanah can sometimes weaken, making it essential for believers to consciously uphold it. In such societies, Amanah becomes optional, not instinctive. Being a resource to others is a burden; hands are rarely extended in fear of responsibility being pressed into them, and contacts are spoken to only when in need of a favor. Clinical networking has replaced friendships, connections made superficially, quickly dropped when their usefulness has expired. In this climate, Amanah is commodified, leading to emotional disconnection not only from community, but from our very purpose.

Amanah also extends beyond human relationships. Our duty to Allah’s Creation is often forgotten. Western industrialism, in its relentless pursuit of progress, clears forests, pollutes skies, and destroys ecosystems. Consider trees: Allah has created them to serve as carbon sinks, converting harmful carbon dioxide into oxygen, but also to act as natural protectors or barriers, shielding the land from erosion, floods, and extreme temperatures. Yet, in the race for industrial expansion and urban development, many societies have prioritized human invention over nature’s wisdom, clearing forests to make way for highways, commercial centers, and corporate infrastructure.

When we fail to honor our responsibility to the natural world, we risk losing a fundamental part of our humanity: our ability to care, to protect, and to recognize that true progress is measured not by what we build, but by what we preserve. This pattern goes beyond environmental damage; it reflects a deeper moral and spiritual crisis—the gradual erosion of Amanah in our hearts.

The Loss of Amanah

The Prophet Muhammad warned:

“A man may sleep and Amanah will be taken from his heart, leaving nothing but a trace like a blister left by a coal… Then people will buy and sell, and hardly anyone will be paying attention to Amanah, until it will be said that among such-and-such a tribe there is a trustworthy man.” [Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim]

This hadith of the Prophet Muhammad

about the gradual erosion of Amanah warns that trust, honesty, and moral responsibility will slowly fade from society, so much so that finding a truly trustworthy person who upholds all the qualities of a believer with Amanah becomes rare. The hadith further describes how Amanah will be taken from people’s hearts step by step, much like a person sleeping and waking up to find it gone. The Prophet

illustrates this process using the metaphor of a blister left by a burning coal—a painful incident that then leaves a mark that eventually disappears altogether. This warning is deeply connected to the ayah from Surah At-Tawbah and the mu’akhah, reflecting a time when Amanah was central to the early Muslim community, where believers were bound by mutual support, honesty, and moral duty. However, the Prophet

warns that over time, Amanah will no longer be a defining trait of society. In commerce, governance, and daily interactions, honesty will gradually erode until trust becomes so rare that a truly trustworthy person is seen as an exception rather than the standard. This warning is for more than just financial dealings—it speaks to a broader decline in moral responsibility, ethical leadership, and the sincerity of human relationships. When trust diminishes, communities weaken, and the very fabric of society is compromised. The Prophet’s

words serve as a timeless reminder to uphold Amanah in all aspects of life, ensuring that integrity remains the foundation of both personal and collective well-being.

The Qur’an further warns:

“So that Allah will punish the hypocrites, men and women, and the idolaters, men and women, while Allah will pardon the believers, men and women. And Allah is Ever Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” [Surah Al-Ahzab 33:73]

Here, neglecting trust is linked to hypocrisy. Upholding it earns Allah’s Mercy. Amanah is not just moral—it is spiritual, essential to our standing with Allah .

How to Strengthen Amanah

To strengthen Amanah within ourselves, we must commit to living with integrity, accountability, and care in all aspects of life. This includes how we treat others, how we manage our responsibilities, and how we connect with Allah and the world around us. To get started, below are a few practical ways to uphold and nurture Amanah within ourselves and our communities:

Embrace honesty and integrity.



Keep promises and speak truthfully.

Fulfill responsibilities with sincerity.

Engage in ethical financial conduct.

. Deepen spiritual connection with Allah

Foster inclusive, collaborative communities.

Support Muslim businesses ethically.

Protect the environment.

Teach the next generation about Amanah.

Conclusion

Amanah is a sacred trust that extends beyond our individual relationships to all of Allah’s Creation. Upholding it requires us to live with integrity, responsibility, and care. By nurturing trust in our actions and relationships, we can rebuild stronger communities grounded in Islamic values. This return to Amanah will help us build a society that reflects the mercy, justice, and unity that Islam commands.

