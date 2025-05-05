Moonshot: A Short Story [Part 2] – A Rich Man

Cryptocurrency is Deek’s last chance to succeed in life, and he will not stop, no matter what.

[Read Part 1 here]

The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, “Beware of greed, for it was only greed that destroyed those before you. It commanded them to be miserly and they did so. It commanded them to sever their family ties and they did so. It commanded them to behave wickedly, and they did so.” – Abu Dāwūd

A Rich Man

The trade went through! Deek Saghir stared at the phone in his hand. The trade had finalized. This was not a scam or a mistake. He now had $176,000 worth of USDC in his account. He could not hold actual dollars in this wallet, as software wallets like this could only hold cryptocurrency, not fiat currency. But USDC was a type of crypto called a stablecoin. Its value was pegged to that of the U.S. dollar, and it was backed by Coinbase, its creator, with actual dollars and securities. So it was essentially the same as cash.

He really had 1.7 million dollars. He…he was rich. “I’m rich,” he whispered, and the words felt strange in his mouth, like chewing gum made out of wet cement. That word, rich, with its heavy r sound – he hardly knew how to enunciate it. He feared he might choke on it if he tried to say it more loudly.

Again, he pushed his chair back and hit the wall. Then he leaped up, like a volcano that has been dormant for fifty thousand years suddenly spewing lava and ash. He pumped his fists into the air and shouted, “I did it! I did it! I did it! I did it!” He dropped his arms and tilted his face to the ceiling, mouth open and eyes closed, and lowered his voice to a speaking tone. “I did it,” he said. “I did it I did it I did it I did it…” He might have continued like this for many minutes, like a bullfrog calling in the night, if Rania had not stopped him.

Rizq Comes From Allah

“What is going on?” His wife was at his side, gripping his arm. Her face was white. A smidge of cheesy potato clung to the corner of her mouth. “Baby, are you okay?”

Deek. “I had a really good trade, honey. A really good one.” He shook his head in happy disbelief. “This is what I’ve been working and waiting -”

His petite wife smacked him in the chest, interrupting his dialogue. “A trade? That’s what you were screaming about? You scared me! I thought you were having a heart attack or something. What on earth?”

He laughed. “Sorry. It’s just that it’s a really good one, you won’t believe – ”

She put a finger on his lips, silencing him. Her face had gone from white to flushed red with anger. “I’m happy that you had a good trade. But I’ve heard that before, and we haven’t seen a red cent of real money. So please.” She removed her finger and took a step back. “Our electricity bill hit $500 this month, because of all this.” She waved a hand at Deek’s computers and fans. “I don’t know what to do anymore. I’m not telling you to stop. I know this is important to you. But I don’t know what to do. I can’t keep funding this. I can’t afford it. Our family can’t afford it.”

Deek could not remember the last time he’d seen his wife so angry. She was getting angrier by the second, to the point that she was almost shaking.

“But Rania -”

She held up a hand. “And if you had a good trade, then how about saying alhamduillah, rather than this mindless shouting and muttering like a crazy person? You didn’t do anything. Whatever rizq we are granted comes from Allah. Everything that we have, everything that we are, we owe to Allah. A Muslim always acknowledges that.” With that, she turned and stalked away.

Liquidity Bot

Deek stood, still feeling the sting on his chest where Rania had smacked him. He was frustrated that she had not let him speak. But he understood. It was one of his great shames that he’d made money before and lost it all, not even keeping a little to benefit his family. And every time he lost it all, he had to draw from the joint account to get started again. Since he had no income, that money came right from Rania’s paycheck. From her perspective, this was folly. She would not believe it was real until she had cash in hand.

She was right. He should thank Allah. He went down on hands and knees in the closet and made sajdah. He was not overwhelmed with emotion, but he felt this was what he should do as a Muslim, to show his gratitude. One of those grand gestures that a person should do at such a moment.

Rising and sitting in his computer chair, he considered his next steps. Meme coins were unpredictable. There was no way he would leave all those New York Killa tokens untouched. On the other hand, if he dumped it all, it would crash the price.

He would use a liquidity bot. He’d read about these. He set up a Telegram crypto wallet using a service called Trojan, then downloaded a bot that offered a number of services, including controlled token liquidation. He followed the steps to begin the process, then sat back. Every time someone bought New York Killa, the bot would sell 25% of that amount. So if someone out there bought $60K worth, the bot would sell $15K worth of Deek’s tokens. And it would continue to do so until it had sold everything in the wallet. This would allow him to liquidate without trashing the chart.

Of course, if the token price crashed in the next few days, Deek would lose a lot of money. But if it held steady or continued to rise, this would work out well.

Conductor Eric

That still left $176K in USDC. Theoretically, he could transfer it to a centralized exchange, such as his Coinbase account, swap it for U.S. dollars, and transfer that to his bank account. Within a day, his family’s financial problems would be solved. Then Rania would understand what he had accomplished. He could buy gifts for the kids too, as well as fix the broken side gate, the leaking bathroom faucet, the dry rot in the roof overhang, the cracks in the driveway, and many other things.

But…$176K was not a fortune. It would only go so far. On the other hand, if he invested it in another crypto, he could double or triple it.

There was a brother in the community who had created his own token, called Conductor Eric, based on the concept of a good-hearted monkey who traveled the world on a magical train, helping the poor and standing up to injustice. At one point, Conductor Eric had gone as high as a $1 million market cap, but had subsequently fallen all the way to $20K. If Deek began making regular, controlled buys, the activity might catch people’s attention and could stimulate buying. In other words, he could manipulate the market on this token to drive the price up and make a profit. He’d always known that crypto whales did this, but had never had enough money to do it himself.

The opposite could happen as well. As he drove up the price, long-term holders might take the opportunity to dump their tokens. It was a risk.

Ah well. No guts, no glory. He set it up using another bot. It would make periodic buys, varying the amount and frequency. $50 here, $200 there, and so on, until it had spent $150K, at which point it would alert him via text message.

He was hungry, but more than that, he was exhausted. He hadn’t had a proper sleep in weeks. His eyelids felt raspy, as if there were beach sand trapped behind them, and his mouth tasted like a trash can. Rania often complained about his physical state, and she was right. Shutting down the computers, he brushed his teeth, showered, put on pajamas, and tumbled into bed, where he slept the sleep of a man shot down in the street, unaware and uncaring of all that he had left behind in the world of the living.

Higher and Lower

Something woke him at 4 am. He wasn’t sure what. There was pressure on his ribs, and his skull felt like someone had taken out his brain and replaced it with tapioca pudding. He blinked rapidly, trying to clear his thoughts.

He was in his bed. The pressure on his ribs was Rania’s arm draped over him as she slept. His phone buzzed and lit up. Squinting against the glare of the screen, he saw that it was an alert from the buy bot. That was what had awakened him.

He removed Rania’s arm, grabbed the phone, and stumbled sleepily into the closet. Closing the door, he turned on the light and fired up the computers.

He discovered that two things had happened. One, his plan for Conductor Eric had worked. The token had soared to a $4.5 million market cap. His $150K was now worth $1.9 million.

Two, the Fatality bot had sold 50% of his New York Killa tokens, but New York Killa was still rising in price. In fact, it was going parabolic. The tokens he’d sold had netted $2 million, but the ones he still held were worth $4,116,822. Over four million dollars!

His net worth was now eight million dollars. Quickly, not letting himself think about it or second-guess, he sold all the Conductor Eric. He was aware that this would crash the price of the token, at least temporarily, but he didn’t care. With the extreme slippage his $1.9 million netted $1.2 million. Then he deactivated the Fatality bot and sold 80% of his remaining New York Killa tokens.

High on his win, his blood thrilling like jet fuel in his veins, he had to make another trade. He went to a crypto monitoring website called Birdeye and checked the bubble map to see what was hot. An AI token called Alpha101 was up 132% today alone. It represented a company that had invented some kind of swarming AI agent technology. Deek studied the chart. After so many years of trading crypto day and night, he could read a chart the way a kid could read a comic book. Alpha101 was at a $15 million market cap, which was a crucial level. If it continued higher it would begin to attract whales and institutional buyers. Feeling lightheaded, as if he’d inhaled helium and might burst into high-pitched laughter, he bought $2 million worth.

Hitting the BUY button, he did indeed let out a bark of muted laughter. He’d just spent two million dollars on a new and unverified crypto token. It was insanity, but it was also a heady feeling, like taking a selfie on a ledge over a sheer drop.

Money Management

He shut all the devices off, turned off the light, and sat on the living room sofa in the dark. What was happening? How was this possible? But he knew the answer: he had worked for it. He’d done the research, put in the time, tried scores of different strategies, and he was beginning to figure it out.

And Allah, of course. Allah had blessed him. Still, it bothered him what Rania had said. What had been her words? You didn’t do anything. She was saying that Allah had done it all. Taking all the credit away from Deek, who had worked like an indentured servant to make this happen.

Now he faced the problem of how to manage all this money. If he simply transferred it to his bank account, he’d face a massive tax bill. No, he needed to be smart, like corporations and rich people. He would create an offshore corporation, with a corporate account in the Caymans or the Turks and Caicos. He’d transfer all the USDC to the corporation, which would then sell it, and pay him a monthly salary. The corporation could also buy a house, a new car, and so on. Deek himself would be immune from taxes and liability, except for the salary the corporation paid him.

He didn’t know if he had to go to the islands in person to set it up. His passport had expired, so he’d have to renew it. That would take time. The bottom line was that for now, he would lay low. He would permit himself to transfer only $20K in cash to his bank account, to pay the bills that were burdening Rania. He went ahead and initiated it, moving $20K in USDC to Coinbase, swapping it for USD, and transferring it to the joint bank account.

With these plans spinning in his mind like a dozen tops on a table, he went back to bed. He could not sleep, however, and ended up tossing and turning until morning.

Numb

He must have fallen asleep at some point, because he awoke to find the room full of light and the house empty. It was 11 am. Rania had gone to her job at the hospital, where she worked as a nurse. Sanaya and Amira would both be at school now.

For a moment, he stood in the living room scratching his head, then he remembered the AI token. The two-million-dollar gamble. What was it called? Alpha101. Not wanting to wait for his computer to start, he thumbed the phone and checked the wallet.

Two things had happened. One, Alpha101 had tripled since he bought it. His share was worth $6 million and change. Two, New York Killa had become a monster. It was up massively. Like Pengu and Fartcoin before it, it had hit a $1.5 billion market cap. The tokens he’d kept, which had been worth $800K, were now worth $88 million.

Numbly, he sold 90% of both the Alpha101 and New York Killa, swapping them for Solana, and letting the rest ride. With the slippage, his net worth was now $68 million dollars. He could have retained more of the value if he’d spaced out his sales, but he didn’t care.

He felt nothing. No, “I did it,” escaped his lips, nor “alhamdulilah.” He was empty, not like a cup waiting to be filled, but like one that had fallen and shattered, and now could hold nothing. Perhaps he was in shock. He needed Rania. He needed to share this with her. She would help him make sense of it.

He checked his bank account. The 20K transfer was pending, and would clear by tomorrow, inshaAllah.

A New Idea

They only had one car, and Rania had taken it, so Deek got dressed and ordered an Uber. A half hour later, he strode into Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and took the elevator to the fourth floor.

Rania was seated in front of one of the computers at the nurse’s station, updating records no doubt. She saw him and gave him a quizzical look.

“Hey, baby,” she said. “Are you okay? How did you get here?”

Deek smiled, feeling happy and relieved to see her. “Honey, something has happened. I need to talk to you about it.”

Rania’s face fell. “What? Something with the kids?”

Deek shook his head. “No, nothing like that. It’s about the crypto.”

Rania’s face went white with rage. Deek had never seen her like this and had to take a step back. “You come to my workplace,” she seethed, “to bother me with this? I told you I don’t want to hear any more about it. I don’t believe in it, I don’t care about it. It’s not real. When will you understand that? It’s all play money. But the money you lose is real money.” She threw her hands up. “I can’t talk about this now. Just…” She exhaled loudly. “We’ll talk when I get home.”

Without a word, Deek turned and walked out. He felt like he’d been slapped.

It was at that moment that a new idea began to germinate in his mind. It was one he’d never allowed himself to contemplate, even when he and Rania had argued and fought. It was this: maybe it was time for him and Rania to separate. Not because he had money now, though perhaps that was part of it. One of the things that had kept him bound to her was that he couldn’t afford to live on his own.

More importantly, though, she didn’t believe in him and respect him anymore. You didn’t do anything, she’d said to him. Deek didn’t like that at all. And she’d hit him. He would probably have a mark on his chest from where she’d slapped him.

Another idea crept like a wolf into his mind and sat on its haunches, looking at him: maybe he should not tell Rania the full extent of his crypto windfall. She didn’t believe in it anyway. Maybe he would keep it to himself for now.

***

[Part 3 will be published next week inshaAllah]

