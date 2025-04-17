Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 31

Reading Time

Learning Objectives

Understand the significance of time in Islam and its connection to worship and reflection.

Identify the seven virtuous times for worship during the day and their associated practices.

Recognize the importance of structuring daily routines around acts of dhikr, prayer, and good deeds.

Explore the spiritual significance of specific periods, such as the time between zawal and Dhuhr or after Asr.

Learn how to engage in nighttime worship effectively and the six portions of the night recommended for ibadah.

Reflect on the advice of Imam Hasan Al-Basri about the fleeting nature of time and its impact on self-accountability.

Apply the principle of consistency in worship, as emphasized by the Prophet ﷺ, to achieve spiritual growth.

Incorporate acts of charity, supplication, and reflection into daily practices as a way to enhance devotion.

Understand the holistic nature of Islam, which integrates spiritual worship with social and ethical practices.

Develop strategies to seize moments of virtue throughout the day and night for closeness to Allah.

Class Summary

Islam emphasizes the value of time, urging believers to dedicate their days and nights to purposeful worship and reflection. This guide, inspired by Imam Ibn Qudamah’s Mukhtasar Minhaj al-Qasidin, highlights seven key periods during the day and transitions into the spiritual opportunities of the night. By focusing on these times, we can enhance our connection with Allah and maximize our rewards in both this life and the Hereafter.

The Seven Virtuous Times of the Day

1. Dawn to Sunrise

Begin your day with Fajr prayer and morning adhkar. This is a blessed time when the angels witness our devotion, and acts of worship bring immense rewards.

2. Sunrise to Mid-Morning (Dhuha Time)

Perform Dhuha prayer, reflect, and engage in dhikr. This time symbolizes gratitude for the day’s blessings and sustains spiritual momentum.

3. Mid-Morning to Noon

This quieter period is an opportunity for personal reflection, preparation for Dhuhr, or catching up on missed dhikr or supplication.

4. Noon to Early Afternoon (Dhuhr)

Between the zawal (sun’s decline) and Dhuhr prayer, focus on responding to the adhan, performing nafl prayers, and reciting Qur’an. This is a short but highly virtuous time.

5. Early Afternoon to Late Afternoon (Asr)

Use the time after Dhuhr to engage in charity, remembrance, and other good deeds. Waiting for Asr in a state of worship ensures a continuous connection with Allah.

6. Late Afternoon to Sunset

After Asr, supererogatory prayers are prohibited, but this is an ideal time for dhikr, Qur’an recitation, and reflection. Allah frequently highlights this time in the Qur’an.

7. Sunset to Evening (Maghrib)

As the day concludes, engage in evening adhkar and reflect on your deeds. This is the time to assess your day, seek forgiveness, and prepare for a spiritually fulfilling night.

Reflection and Self-Accountability

Imam Hasan Al-Basri reminds us: “O son of Adam, you are but a collection of days. When a day passes, a part of you is gone.” By ending each day with charity, acts of kindness, or worship, we ensure our time is spent meaningfully. Daily self-reckoning helps maintain focus and allows for repentance and renewal of intention.

Transitioning into Night Worship

The nighttime hours provide another opportunity for worship. Divided into six portions, these hours emphasize prayers, Qur’an recitation, supplication, and reflection. The night is a time for solitude with Allah, offering rewards for those who rise for Tahajjud or spend their time in remembrance.

Lessons for Consistency and Growth

The Prophet ﷺ emphasized that the best deeds are those done consistently, even if small. Whether it’s adhering to daily adhkar, engaging in charity, or reflecting on Allah’s creation, consistency leads to spiritual growth.

Conclusion: Time as a Precious Gift

Time is fleeting, and every day and night is a chance to draw closer to Allah. By structuring our worship around these virtuous times, we align ourselves with the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah. Let us use these moments wisely, reflect on our actions, and strive for consistency in good deeds.

May Allah guide us to maximize our time and accept our efforts. Ameen.

Full Transcript

As-salamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu. Alhamdulillah rabbil alameen. Sallallahu alayhi wa sallam wa mubarak a’nabiyyin wa muhammadin wa ala alihi wa sahbihi wa sallam tasliman kathira. Thumma amma ba’d.

I want to welcome you all back to our Ta’aseel class, in which we discuss the Book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah wa ta’ala, Mukhtasar Minhaj al-Qasidin, a book about spirituality. In this session, we are talking about the first rubu’, the rubu’ of ibadat (the quarter of devotional acts of worship). The second book we study in this class is the work of Imam Ibn Rajab, rahimahullah wa ta’ala, where he explains the hadith of Imam An-Nawawi, rahimahullah wa ta’ala.

Awareness of Current Events

Before we get started, I want to bring two important points to your attention, inshallah.

The Plight of Gaza

First, as we move on with our lives and go back to our schedules, I do not want us to forget about our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the ongoing situation in Palestine. Unfortunately, as people return to their routines, the atrocities and genocide against our brothers and sisters in Gaza might fade into the background. I want you to keep this alive in your memories, your posts, your comments, and your conversations to ensure that people remain aware of what is happening. This awareness is essential in seeking justice for the people of Gaza. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala make it easy for them, Ya Rabb al-alameen.

We ask Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala to restore peace and tranquility in their lives, better than it was before, Ya Rabb al-alameen.

The Tragic Death of Imam Hassan Sharif

The second point I want to bring up is the incident in Newark, New Jersey, involving Imam Hassan Sharif. Tragically, he was shot and killed outside the masjid at Fajr time. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala have mercy on him, count this as a shahada for him, and grant him forgiveness, Ya Rabb al-alameen.

I never met him personally, but after hearing about him, I listened to one of his khutbas. Subhanallah, it truly felt like he spoke from his heart, and it resonated with my heart as well. As an imam, I felt a connection with him, and his loss is significant. We do not yet know the circumstances of his death, as the investigation is ongoing. Regardless of the motive, we must recognize and mention the loss. May Allah grant his family and community patience and strength.

Introduction to Virtuous Times for Worship

With these thoughts in mind, let us turn back to our study. We continue with Imam Ibn Qudamah’s book. If you remember, we have been discussing the different virtuous times for dhikr. Imam Ibn Qudamah summarizes Imam Ghazali’s work in Ihya Ulum al-Din, which itself draws from Qut al-Qulub by Imam Abu Talib al-Makki.

The virtuous times of dhikr during the day are seven. We have already covered three of these:

From the break of dawn until sunrise, which includes Fajr prayer, its sunnah, and morning adhkar. From sunrise until Dhuha time, the mid-morning period. From Dhuha time until right before Dhuhr.

The Fourth Virtuous Time: Zawal to Dhuhr

Today, we discuss the fourth virtuous time for dhikr: from the zawal (when the sun begins to decline from its zenith) until the end of the Dhuhr prayer. This is a very short yet highly virtuous time. When the mu’adhin makes the call to prayer, one should respond by repeating the words of the adhan. Then, they should offer four units of prayer (raka’at), making them lengthy if possible, as the doors of heaven are said to be open at this time. After this, they perform the obligatory Dhuhr prayer and any recommended or supererogatory units (nafl).

Imam Ibn Qudamah explains that the fourth portion of the day, between the zawal and Dhuhr, is significant because of its brevity and virtue. Unfortunately, many people miss its rewards by neglecting the sunnah, rushing to join the jama’ah, or skipping dhikr and du’a. It is an excellent time to maximize benefit in a few short moments.

The Prophet ﷺ said, “The best deed is to pray at the beginning of its time.” He also emphasized the dhikr of Allah during Dhuhr, as mentioned in Surah Ar-Rum:

“So glorify Allah when you reach the evening and when you reach the morning. To Him belongs all praise in the heavens and the earth, and [glorify Him] in the late afternoon and when you enter noon.”

This time for dhikr should not be overlooked. Spend the 10-15 minutes between the adhan and the iqamah wisely, making dhikr, responding to the adhan, or offering prayers. Regarding the four raka’at mentioned before Dhuhr, they are not part of the sunnah but are based on weak narrations. Some scholars suggest these prayers because of their collective merit, even though the narrations are not strongly authenticated. Imam Ghazali even recommended reciting long surahs like Surah Al-Baqarah during these raka’at, reflecting the assumption that many people in earlier times were hufadh(memorizers of the Qur’an).

The Fifth Virtuous Time: Between Dhuhr and Asr

After the Dhuhr prayer, we move to the fifth portion of the day: the time between Dhuhr and Asr. This is another excellent opportunity for dhikr, charity, or any act of goodness. One of the most virtuous actions during this time is waiting for the next prayer. This principle reflects the concept of remaining in a state of ibadah by being conscious of the upcoming prayer.

The Sixth Virtuous Time: Between Asr and Sunset

Next is the sixth portion of the day: the time between Asr and the yellowing of the sun. During this time, there is a prohibition against performing supererogatory prayers (nafl) after the Asr prayer until sunset. However, the time between the adhan and the performance of Asr offers an opportunity for extra nafl prayers. This is based on a weak narration that states, “Whoever prays four raka’at before Asr, Allah will make Hellfire prohibited for him.” Despite its weakness, the narration emphasizes the value of utilizing this brief period for ibadah.

The Seventh Virtuous Time: Sunset to Maghrib

The seventh and final portion of the day is from the yellowing of the sun until sunset. This time is highly emphasized in the Qur’an and is an ideal time for evening adhkar. It is the most virtuous period for performing evening adhkar, as mentioned in the verse:

“And glorify Allah before the rising of the sun and before its setting.”

Concluding the day at sunset provides a moment for reflection and accountability. Life is but a series of days, and each day is a part of our journey. At sunset, evaluate whether your day was fruitful and seek repentance for any shortcomings. Night provides an opportunity to erase bad deeds through good ones.

Reflection and Self-Accountability

Finally, we look to the advice of Imam Hasan Al-Basri, who said: “O son of Adam, you are but a collection of days. When a day passes, a part of you is gone.” Reflect daily: Was today better than yesterday? If so, thank Allah for His blessings. If not, it is a call for repentance and renewal of resolve.

It is also narrated that the predecessors held the view that no day should pass without giving in charity. Whether it was through monetary means, acts of service, or kindness, they saw every good deed as a way to fill the record of the day with virtue. Their approach exemplifies how to conclude each day on a positive note.

Introduction to Nighttime Worship

Imam Ibn Qudamah then points out that the virtues of the night will be discussed in detail in the following chapters. He prepares the reader to transition into the acts of devotion that can be performed during the nighttime hours. These include prayers, supplications, reflection, and recitation of the Qur’an. The framework for nighttime ibadah aligns with the overarching theme of vigilance in worship and seizing every opportunity for closeness to Allah.

Looking Ahead to the Next Volume

Before diving deeper into the nighttime litanies, Imam Ibn Qudamah also introduces the next book to be studied in the class: the second volume of the series. This volume, titled Rubu’ al-Adat, covers the quarter related to traditions, customs, and etiquettes. Unlike the current focus on devotional acts, this upcoming volume will delve into the practical application of Islamic manners and cultural practices. This transition underscores the holistic nature of Islam, which encompasses both spiritual and social dimensions.

Continuity in Good Deeds

The conclusion of this session reminds us of the importance of continuity in good deeds. The best deeds, as emphasized by the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, are those done consistently, even if they are small. Whether it is maintaining the daily adhkar, observing the prescribed prayers with sincerity, or engaging in acts of charity, the key is perseverance.

Closing Reflection

As we end this chapter of the study, the overarching lesson is clear: the journey of life is a collection of days and nights, each presenting unique opportunities for worship. By structuring our time around the virtuous periods highlighted in the Qur’an and Sunnah, we align ourselves with the path of righteousness and draw closer to our Creator. May Allah grant us the ability to utilize our time effectively and accept our efforts in His worship. Ameen.

With that, we conclude this portion and prepare for the next discussion on the nighttime acts of worship, as well as the teachings from Imam Ibn Rajab’s commentary on the Hadith of Imam An-Nawawi. Until then, may Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala keep us steadfast on the straight path. Wa billahi at-tawfiq.

Q&A

Virtuous Times for Worship

What are the seven virtuous times for worship during the day? Dawn to sunrise

Sunrise to mid-morning (Dhuha time)

Mid-morning to noon

Noon to early afternoon (Dhuhr)

Early afternoon to late afternoon (Asr)

Late afternoon to sunset

Sunset to evening (Maghrib) Why is the time between zawal and Dhuhr highly recommended for worship? It is short but virtuous.

The doors of heaven are said to be open.

It allows for dhikr, response to the adhan, and supererogatory prayers. What is the recommended action during the time after Dhuhr and before Asr? Engage in acts of charity.

Perform dhikr and good deeds.

Wait for the next prayer in a state of remembrance. What are believers encouraged to do after Asr? Engage in dhikr and Qur’an recitation.

Avoid supererogatory prayers (nafl) as they are prohibited.

Reflect on Allah’s creation and blessings. What is the best time for evening adhkar (dhikr)? Right before sunset. What did the Prophet ﷺ say about the best deeds? The best deeds are those done consistently, even if small.

What did Imam Hasan Al-Basri say about time? “O son of Adam, you are but a collection of days. When a day passes, a part of you is gone.” What are believers encouraged to do at the end of each day? Reflect on their actions.

Repent for shortcomings.

Conclude the day with charity or acts of worship.

How many portions is the night divided into for worship? Six portions. What are some recommended acts of worship during the night? Night prayers (Tahajjud).

Qur’an recitation.

Supplication and reflection.