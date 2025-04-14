Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 30

In the English translation, at least the first part of it is the inner secret of worship. Insha’Allah, we have been discussing the last portion of this segment, which is the adhkar—making dhikr and making dua. Last week, if you remember, we went through the different segments of the day, which Imam al-Ghazali, rahimahullah, divided into multiple segments, about seven of them.

Early Morning Worship and the Sunnah of Fajr

We covered the first one, which is the early time of the day, before even Fajr Salah. We discussed what dua and what adhkar need to be mentioned. Now, we will continue, insha’Allah, with that portion, bi’idhnillahi azza wa jal, starting from what he said to remind ourselves about what was covered—these supplications and words of remembrance.

Bismillah, let’s proceed. Bismillah wa salatu wa salamu ala Rasulullah, salallahu alayhi wa sallam. The author, Imam Ibn Qudama, rahimahullah, says: Before he sets out for the morning prayer, Salatul Fajr, he should pray the Sunnah prayer at home. After that, he heads towards the masjid and says this dua:

Alhamdulillahi rabbil alameen wa salallahu wa sallam wa baraka nabiyyina Muhammadin wa baraka. Imam Ibn Qudama, rahimahullah ta’ala, says that before setting out for the morning Salah, Salatul Fajr, one should pray the Sunnah prayer at home. Where is this derived from? It is taken from the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, who would typically perform tahajjud. When he was done with tahajjud, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, he would wait until he heard the adhan. When Bilal, radiallahu anhu, would call the adhan, the Messenger of Allah would pray two light rak’ahs—rak’atani khafifatan—because he had spent the night praying tahajjud.

Resting Before the Iqamah

When it came to the Sunnah of Fajr, he made them light. He would then go to the masjid, rest on his right side, and wait until Bilal came to call him for the iqamah. That resting position, after the Sunnah of Fajr and before the iqamah, is noted by Imam Ibn Hazm, rahimahullah ta’ala, as being mandatory, though others differ on this.

The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, had Bilal call him, and he would go out to pray Fajr directly. It was also reported that there should be no prayer between the Sunnah of Fajr and Fajr Salah unless one arrives at the masjid and prays Tahiyyat al-Masjid. If someone decides to pray extra rak’ahs at this time, it is not recommended.

The Virtue of Sunnah and Fajr Salah

The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, said that the two rak’ahs of Fajr are better than this world and all it contains. Moreover, when the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, traveled, he would not pray Sunnah except for the Sunnah of Fajr and Witr. Besides that, he would forgo other prayers until returning home.

The Supplications for Walking to and Entering the Masjid

So, after praying Sunnah at home, one should head to the masjid. On the way, one can say the following dua: “O Allah, I ask You for the blessings of this walk and that You do not allow me to walk in arrogance, hypocrisy, or vanity. I seek Your pleasure and refuge from Hell.”

However, scholars note that this hadith is considered weak due to certain statements. For example, the phrase “I ask You by those who ask You” has been critiqued as lacking proper adab with Allah. No one imposes upon Allah any obligation. Rather, He, subhanahu wa ta’ala, places obligations upon Himself out of His mercy. Despite the weak chain of narration, the general meaning of the dua is beautiful and worth reflecting upon.

When entering the masjid, one should follow the Prophet’s guidance: “When any of you enters the masjid, he should send blessings upon the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, and say, ‘O Allah, open for me the doors of Your mercy.'” And when exiting the masjid, one should say, “O Allah, I ask You for Your bounty.” These duas are appropriate for the moments they are recited. Upon entering, one seeks Allah’s mercy, and upon leaving, one asks for provision and blessing in their daily affairs.