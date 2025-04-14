Connect with us

#Islam

Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 30

Published

Reading Time

  • Summary Transcript: ~7 minutes
  • Full Transcript: ~36 minutes

Learning Objectives

  • Understand the significance of starting the day with the Sunnah of Fajr and its role in spiritual growth.
  • Learn the appropriate duas for entering and exiting the masjid and their spiritual benefits.
  • Explore the rewards of staying in dhikr after Fajr until sunrise and performing two rak’ahs of prayer.
  • Recognize the importance of diversifying acts of dhikr, including dua, Qur’an recitation, praise, and reflection.
  • Comprehend the virtues and timing of the Duha prayer as a valuable mid-morning act of worship.
  • Identify the steps to erase sins through good deeds and the role of consistent repentance in spiritual refinement.
  • Discover the types of good deeds, such as salah, fasting, and dhikr, that help purify the soul and bring one closer to Allah.
  • Learn how to transform daily responsibilities into acts of worship through sincerity, honesty, and compassion.
  • Understand the purpose and benefits of a midday nap (qaylula) in supporting physical and spiritual productivity.
  • Appreciate the balance between worldly duties and spiritual practices as a framework for a fulfilling and meaningful life.
  • Reinforce trust in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness, emphasizing the value of sincere repentance.
  • Develop a practical, structured approach to daily worship and reflection, inspired by prophetic teachings.

Class Summary

In our fast-paced world, maintaining a meaningful spiritual practice can be challenging. Yet, the teachings of Islam provide us with a clear roadmap to balance worship, repentance, and daily responsibilities. Below, we explore timeless guidance inspired by the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, and classical scholars on organizing your day for spiritual growth and connection with Allah.

Begin Your Day with Purpose: Fajr and Early Morning Practices

The day starts with the Sunnah of Fajr. The Prophet, peace be upon him, taught that praying the Sunnah of Fajr at home before heading to the masjid is a highly rewarding act. Following this, one should engage in dhikr (remembrance of Allah) while walking to the masjid and make duas asking for Allah’s mercy and blessings.

Upon entering the masjid, say, “O Allah, open for me the doors of Your mercy,” and as you leave, ask Allah for His bounty. These simple acts align your heart with the purpose of the day ahead. Additionally, after the Fajr Salah, remaining in dhikr until sunrise and praying two rak’ahs can bring rewards equivalent to Hajj and Umrah.

The Power of Reflection and Dhikr

Morning dhikr is a cornerstone of spiritual focus. Spend this time alternating between supplication, Qur’an recitation, and reflecting on Allah’s blessings. Diversifying your worship helps maintain engagement and keeps the heart attentive. Allocating even a few moments for gratitude and contemplation can set a positive tone for the day.

Embrace the Virtue of Duha Prayer

The time between sunrise and midday is an opportunity for further spiritual enrichment. The Duha prayer, often referred to as the “forenoon prayer,” carries immense rewards. It serves as a substitute for charity on behalf of every joint in the body and symbolizes taking a pause from worldly distractions to remember Allah.

The Gift of Repentance: Erase Your Sins with Good Deeds

No one is perfect, and Islam acknowledges our human frailty. The Prophet, peace be upon him, taught that when we commit a sin, we should follow it with a good deed, which erases the sin. This can be as simple as praying, fasting, engaging in dhikr, or even shedding tears out of fear of Allah. Repentance is not just about seeking forgiveness; it is a continuous return to Allah, a sign of sincere faith.

Practical Tips for Balancing Worship and Work

Daily responsibilities are also acts of worship when approached with sincerity. Whether working, learning, or caring for others, performing these duties with honesty, trust, and kindness transforms them into acts of ibadah (worship). Adding a midday nap (qaylula) can help recharge energy for nighttime prayers, but balance is key—moderation in sleep and work leads to productivity in worship.

Conclusion: A Roadmap for Spiritual Connection

By structuring your day around acts of worship, reflection, and good deeds, you create a routine that brings you closer to Allah. The Prophet’s example reminds us to remain steadfast in prayer, consistent in repentance, and mindful of Allah’s blessings in every moment. This balance between spiritual and worldly commitments ensures a meaningful and fulfilling life.

Incorporate these practices into your daily routine to nurture a deeper spiritual connection, stay grounded in gratitude, and continuously draw closer to Allah. May He guide us all on the path of righteousness. Ameen.

Full Transcript

In the English translation, at least the first part of it is the inner secret of worship. Insha’Allah, we have been discussing the last portion of this segment, which is the adhkar—making dhikr and making dua. Last week, if you remember, we went through the different segments of the day, which Imam al-Ghazali, rahimahullah, divided into multiple segments, about seven of them.

Early Morning Worship and the Sunnah of Fajr

We covered the first one, which is the early time of the day, before even Fajr Salah. We discussed what dua and what adhkar need to be mentioned. Now, we will continue, insha’Allah, with that portion, bi’idhnillahi azza wa jal, starting from what he said to remind ourselves about what was covered—these supplications and words of remembrance.

Bismillah, let’s proceed. Bismillah wa salatu wa salamu ala Rasulullah, salallahu alayhi wa sallam. The author, Imam Ibn Qudama, rahimahullah, says: Before he sets out for the morning prayer, Salatul Fajr, he should pray the Sunnah prayer at home. After that, he heads towards the masjid and says this dua:

Alhamdulillahi rabbil alameen wa salallahu wa sallam wa baraka nabiyyina Muhammadin wa baraka. Imam Ibn Qudama, rahimahullah ta’ala, says that before setting out for the morning Salah, Salatul Fajr, one should pray the Sunnah prayer at home. Where is this derived from? It is taken from the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, who would typically perform tahajjud. When he was done with tahajjud, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, he would wait until he heard the adhan. When Bilal, radiallahu anhu, would call the adhan, the Messenger of Allah would pray two light rak’ahs—rak’atani khafifatan—because he had spent the night praying tahajjud.

Resting Before the Iqamah

When it came to the Sunnah of Fajr, he made them light. He would then go to the masjid, rest on his right side, and wait until Bilal came to call him for the iqamah. That resting position, after the Sunnah of Fajr and before the iqamah, is noted by Imam Ibn Hazm, rahimahullah ta’ala, as being mandatory, though others differ on this.

The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, had Bilal call him, and he would go out to pray Fajr directly. It was also reported that there should be no prayer between the Sunnah of Fajr and Fajr Salah unless one arrives at the masjid and prays Tahiyyat al-Masjid. If someone decides to pray extra rak’ahs at this time, it is not recommended.

The Virtue of Sunnah and Fajr Salah

The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, said that the two rak’ahs of Fajr are better than this world and all it contains. Moreover, when the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, traveled, he would not pray Sunnah except for the Sunnah of Fajr and Witr. Besides that, he would forgo other prayers until returning home.

The Supplications for Walking to and Entering the Masjid

So, after praying Sunnah at home, one should head to the masjid. On the way, one can say the following dua: “O Allah, I ask You for the blessings of this walk and that You do not allow me to walk in arrogance, hypocrisy, or vanity. I seek Your pleasure and refuge from Hell.”

However, scholars note that this hadith is considered weak due to certain statements. For example, the phrase “I ask You by those who ask You” has been critiqued as lacking proper adab with Allah. No one imposes upon Allah any obligation. Rather, He, subhanahu wa ta’ala, places obligations upon Himself out of His mercy. Despite the weak chain of narration, the general meaning of the dua is beautiful and worth reflecting upon.

When entering the masjid, one should follow the Prophet’s guidance: “When any of you enters the masjid, he should send blessings upon the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, and say, ‘O Allah, open for me the doors of Your mercy.'” And when exiting the masjid, one should say, “O Allah, I ask You for Your bounty.” These duas are appropriate for the moments they are recited. Upon entering, one seeks Allah’s mercy, and upon leaving, one asks for provision and blessing in their daily affairs.

Securing a Place in the First Row and Performing Adhkar

After entering the masjid, strive to secure a place in the first row and recite dhikr and supplications while waiting for the congregation. This assumes one arrives early, as recommended, to gain the khayr available between the adhan and the iqamah. Additionally, after Fajr Salah, it is encouraged to remain in the masjid in dhikr until sunrise. Anas, radiallahu anhu, narrates that the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, said: “Whoever prays Fajr in congregation, then sits in remembrance of Allah until the sun rises and prays two rak’ahs, will have a reward like that of Hajj and Umrah.”

The condition for this reward is praying Fajr in congregation. However, for women praying at home, it is hoped that Allah will grant them a similar reward if they remain in their prayer area and engage in dhikr. The essence of this practice is consistency and presence of heart. Remaining in one’s place fosters focus and a deeper connection to the act of worship.

The Four Types of Dhikr After Salah

The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, emphasized that dhikr can take many forms: dua, recitation of Qur’an, reflection, and praising Allah. It is essential to diversify acts of worship to maintain engagement. If one has an hour until sunrise, divide the time between morning adhkar, Qur’an recitation, dua, and reflection. Organizing one’s time ensures a balance between spiritual and practical responsibilities.

The Time Between Sunrise and Mid-Morning (Duha)

The duties of the day continue with the time between sunrise and midday. During this time, one should strive to combine both spiritual and practical responsibilities. First, engage in making a living if required. Whether you are a merchant, laborer, or professional, ensure that your work is marked by honesty, trust, and care. Work with sincerity and compassion, remembering that your profession is also a form of ibadah when done with the right intention and conduct.

The Importance of Consistent Repentance

Now, turning to the importance of consistent repentance (tawbah): The hadith of the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, teaches us to follow a bad deed with a good one, as this will erase it. This is emphasized in the verse, “Establish Salah at each end of the day and in the first part of the night. Good deeds erase bad deeds.”

This hadith teaches us that righteousness is not defined by being free from sin but by returning to Allah with sincerity after committing a mistake. Continuous repentance is a sign of faith. The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, assured that Allah forgives those who genuinely seek His forgiveness, even if they repeatedly fall into the same sin. This is demonstrated in another hadith where Allah says about a person who sins and seeks forgiveness repeatedly, “My servant knows he has a Lord who forgives sins and punishes for them. I have forgiven him.”

Acts of Worship That Remove Sins

For example, a companion who struggled with alcohol repeatedly faced punishment for public drunkenness. When another companion cursed him for his repeated offenses, the Prophet intervened, saying, “Do not curse him, for he loves Allah and His Messenger.” This demonstrates that while we may struggle with certain sins, our love for Allah and sincerity in repentance keep us within His mercy.

Additionally, consider that good deeds themselves can erase sins. Acts like Salah, dhikr, fasting, and crying out of fear of Allah are all means to purify oneself. The Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, described that praying between the prescribed Salahs erases the sins committed in between. Fasting out of faith and seeking Allah’s reward also cleanses sins. Hajj, performed sincerely, removes all prior sins. Similarly, dhikr such as saying “Subhanallah wa bihamdihi” a hundred times a day can erase sins as numerous as the foam on the sea.

Concluding Reflections on Worship

In conclusion, the teachings of the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, and the practices of the righteous predecessors provide a structured way to balance worship, repentance, and daily responsibilities. Organizing one’s day around acts of ibadah, combined with a focus on sincerity and consistent repentance, ensures spiritual growth and proximity to Allah. As we navigate our daily lives, we should strive to remain conscious of Allah, seek forgiveness for our shortcomings, and engage in good deeds that bring us closer to Him.

May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala make us among those who listen to the speech and follow the best of it. Ameen.

Q&A

  1. What is the first act of worship recommended at the start of the day?
    • The Sunnah of Fajr, prayed at home before heading to the masjid.
  2. What dua should be recited when entering the masjid?
    • “O Allah, open for me the doors of Your mercy.”
  3. What dua should be recited when exiting the masjid?
    • “O Allah, I ask You for Your bounty.”
  4. What reward is associated with staying in the masjid after Fajr until sunrise and praying two rak’ahs?
    • A reward equivalent to Hajj and Umrah.
  1. Name the four types of dhikr that can be practiced in the morning.
    • Dua (supplication), Qur’an recitation, praising Allah, and reflection (tafakkur).
  2. Why is diversifying acts of worship important?
    • It keeps engagement high and ensures attentiveness in worship.
  1. What is the significance of the Duha prayer?
    • It acts as charity for every joint in the body and is highly virtuous.
  2. When is the best time to perform the Duha prayer?
    • Mid-morning, during the busiest part of the day.
  1. What should one do immediately after committing a sin?
    • Follow it with a good deed to erase it.
  2. What are some examples of good deeds that erase sins?
    • Salah, fasting, dhikr, repentance, and crying out of fear of Allah.
  3. What did the Prophet, peace be upon him, say about those who repeatedly seek forgiveness?
    • Allah forgives those who genuinely repent, even if they fall into the same sin multiple times.
  1. How can daily responsibilities be transformed into acts of worship?
    • By performing them with sincerity, honesty, trust, and kindness.
  2. What is the purpose of taking a midday nap (qaylula)?
    • To recharge energy and make nighttime prayers easier.
  1. How does the Prophet’s guidance help structure daily life?
    • It provides a balance between spiritual duties and worldly responsibilities, ensuring spiritual growth.
  2. What should one always remember about Allah’s mercy?
    • It is far greater than our sins, and sincere repentance is always accepted.

