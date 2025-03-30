IOK Ramadan 2025: Four Steps | Sh Zaid Khan

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters is pleased to host the Institute Of Knowledge‘s daily Ramadan series: Ramadan Reflections. Through this series, each day we will spend time connecting with the Qur’an on a deeper, more spiritual, uplifting level.

Transcript

For the last episode of this year’s Ramadan reflection series, I wanted to go over the summary of Surah Al-Asr, surah 103. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala begins this surah by taking an oath on time.

وَٱلْعَصْرِ ١

“(I swear) by the Time.” (Quran 103:1)

Time, which is the most valuable, most precious commodity that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given each of us. This is because it is with this time and the effective, beneficial usage of this time that a person is able to either earn the mercy of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala, His forgiveness, and be in Jannah for eternity. Or they can make use of this time in a dispute, destructive way and seal their fate for eternity.

إِنَّ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ لَفِى خُسْرٍ ٢

Surely humanity is in ˹grave˺ loss. (Quran 103:1)

Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala says that mankind is at a loss. And they are at a loss because they don’t know what to do with the time that has been given to them.

It is through this existence that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given us where a person is able to fulfill the reason for their existence, which is to acknowledge the greatness of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. Throughout the entire Qur’an, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala always highlights the role of the intelligence that He has given us: the role of our eyes, our ears, our tongue, and the things that allow us to understand and perceive the world. Meaning, if a person is sincere and open-hearted, open-minded, the world around them will lead to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. And when a person believes, they have taken the first step into making sure that their existence is beneficial and good.

Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala says, the people who make effective use of their time in this world are those who believe. That’s step one. When a person believes, they have sealed, inshaAllah, their space in Jannah. They have at least taken the very first step. However, a person can do more. And a person is expected to do more. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala says, except for the ones who believe and do good.

So, it’s not just about believing. But that belief that is within us, which is intellectual or spiritual, must be exemplified and demonstrated through our actions, through how we live our life in this world, maintain our relationships in what we do and what we stay away from. Everything has to be driven by our internal belief. So our Iman has to lead a person, has to lead us to do good.

إِلَّا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ

“Except those who have faith, do good.” (Quran 103:3)

Our belief and our actions go hand in hand. It’s not sufficient for a person to just say, I am a believer. Rather, every action of theirs must always demonstrate that commitment to Allah. In other words, it’s not just about believing, but my belief driving every action that I do in my life. Whether it’s in terms of religious or even non-religious worldly things. Everything is within the ethical framework, within the mindset and world view that Allah has given us.

Number three, Allah says that the believers are those who are not just worried about themselves because they believe and do good. But, they remind each other and advise each other of the truth.

And we, as human beings, are forgetful creatures. We always need a reminder. The reminder is beneficial for the believer. And the most beneficial reminders are the reminders that tell us the most critical things. And the truth, the truth of our life, the truth of our existence, the truth behind our reason for living is the best reminders. The believers are those who constantly tell each other that they are here for a purpose. This is not the end-all be-all. There is something far greater to work towards that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given you and me: an innate dignity and honor that we are committed to and which prevents us from living our lives in any way that we please, in any way that our self (nafs) would want to live, or in any way that we are tempted by shaytaan and the world around us.

وَتَوَاصَوْا۟ بِٱلْحَقِّ

“And urge each other to the truth.” (Quran 103:3)

We remind each other of the truth. And reminding each other of the truth oftentimes might not be enough because people need constant reminders. But also, the fact that we live in an arena of trial. We live among people who might not have the same priorities as you and me, which is where the temptations might get very, very difficult. And it might become very difficult to continuously obey Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. So Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala says to the believers,

وَتَوَاصَوْا۟ بِٱلصَّبْرِ ٣

“And urge each other to perseverance.” (Quran 103:3)

They not only remind each other of the truth but they remind each other to be patient. Meaning, this world is not the end-all-be-all. That if we don’t get something in this world, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala will reward us for it in the hereafter. If we don’t get justice in this world, then the justice of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala is waiting to prevail on the day of judgment.

When we see the world around us and we see so much chaos, death, destruction, so much oppression, that we feel helpless to do what we can. In the eyes of a believer, nothing is ever hopeless. Even though we might feel that we are failing.

The justice for our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Sudan, and all over the world is not going to be possible in this world. We don’t lose hope because we know Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala is watching. And those who are committing these atrocities. Those who are committing these acts of oppression, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala is waiting for them. And nobody will be able to escape the justice of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala.

So, we remind each other to be patient. That is Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala‘s plan. It unfolds in a manner that He sees fit and that He knows is best.

May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala give us all the ability to not just be believers, but to be true believers where all of our actions are embodied with that belief, where we are always there for each other as individuals, as families, as communities, that we are constantly reminding each other of the truth, and we are constantly reminding each other to be patient. May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala guide, bless and protect us all.

والله أعلم وبالله التوفيق