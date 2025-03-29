IOK Ramadan 2025: Giving Preference to Others | Sh Zaid Khan

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters is pleased to host the Institute Of Knowledge‘s daily Ramadan series: Ramadan Reflections. Through this series, each day we will spend time connecting with the Qur’an on a deeper, more spiritual, uplifting level.

Transcript

All thanks and praise are due to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala and may His peace and blessings be upon His last and final Messenger ﷺ, his family, his companions, and those who follow them until the end of times.

In this episode, I want to talk about Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala highlighting the selflessness of the Ansar, the residents of Madinah. In Surah Al-Hashar, verses number 7, 8, and 9. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala talks about the authority He had given the Prophet ﷺ to distribute the spoils of war among the Muhajireen, those who had migrated from Makkah to Madinah. This was primarily so that they would be lifted to a state of independence because they had sacrificed everything for the sake of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala when they had immigrated to Madinah. Yet, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala, while talking about the sacrifices of the Muhajireen and how they did so for the sake of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala, highlights the Ansar and how selfless they were in giving preference to their Muhajireen brethren. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala says:

وَٱلَّذِينَ تَبَوَّءُو ٱلدَّارَ وَٱلْإِيمَـٰنَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ يُحِبُّونَ مَنْ هَاجَرَ إِلَيْهِمْ وَلَا يَجِدُونَ فِى صُدُورِهِمْ حَاجَةًۭ مِّمَّآ أُوتُوا۟ وَيُؤْثِرُونَ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَلَوْ كَانَ بِهِمْ خَصَاصَةٌۭ ۚ وَمَن يُوقَ شُحَّ نَفْسِهِۦ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٩

As for those who had settled in the city and ˹embraced˺ the faith before ˹the arrival of˺ the emigrants, they love whoever immigrates to them, never having a desire in their hearts for whatever ˹of the gains˺ is given to the emigrants. They give ˹the emigrants˺ preference over themselves even though they may be in need. And whoever is saved from the selfishness of their own souls, it is they who are ˹truly˺ successful. (Quran 59:9)

Meaning, the ones who were already residing in Madinah and had accepted Islam before the Prophet ﷺ and the sahabah had immigrated to Madinah, they love their Muhajireen brethren and they don’t want what their muhajireen brethren are given by Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. They don’t covet that. They prefer them over themselves even if they are in need themselves.

In other words, the Ansar are selfless to the point that, even if they are in need, they recognize the greater need of their Muhajireen brethren. And this is an instructive moment for us. When it comes to a selfless, healthy functioning society, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala reminds us that the way it will be functioning in a healthy manner is if every person not only gives their due rights to each other, but also prefers others to themselves. Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala reminds us in verse 7 of Surah Al-Hashr that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala, had given authority to the Prophet ﷺ to distribute wealth as he saw fit so that the wealth would not accumulate within only a certain group of people. This is so that the wealth would be spread within the community.

One of the benefits of sadaqah is that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given us the mechanism that allows us to give and prevents hoarding among ourselves. In other words, this idea of accumulation that we constantly try to earn, gather, and have as much as possible for ourselves and less for others, this is worked against by a person giving away and by a person preferring others to themselves. When a person can put somebody else’s needs in front of themselves, that’s when a person gets the mercy of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala.

This is something that we all do naturally throughout our lives. Parents sacrifice for their children. The elder siblings might sacrifice for their younger siblings and so on and so forth. However, it’s very easy to prefer others to yourself when you have a connection with them, when you have blood ties with them, when they owe you a favor, when you have a relationship with them, or when you can benefit from them by you sacrificing for them. It’s very easy to do.

However, when a person has no connection with someone else, and the only thing that might bind them together are the bonds of Iman, that’s when a person is truly tested. This accumulated wealth that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has given you and me, how much of it are we willing to sacrifice it for others? These are people who, we don’t know, who we may never meet, and who can absolutely be of no benefit to us, perhaps other than their du’as. We’re not going to get anything from them other than their du’as. But are we willing to sacrifice what we might achieve in terms of comfort for the sake of others? Because if we do so, we are following the example of the Ansar. We are following the example of the people who preferred others even though they were in need. And Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala highlighted them in the Qur’an.

May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala guide, bless, protect us, and give us the ability to be selfless in everything that we have, so that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala can have mercy upon us on the Day of Judgment.

والله أعلم وبالله التوفيق