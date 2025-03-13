Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 29

Reading Time

Learning Objectives

Understand the concept of taqwa (consciousness of Allah) and its significance in private and public acts of worship.

Learn how to structure daily worship routines using morning and evening adhkar (litanies) as recommended by Islamic scholars.

Explore the transformative power of aligning intentions with Allah’s pleasure, turning daily responsibilities into acts of worship.

Memorize key supplications like Sayyidul Istighfar and morning and evening adhkar to incorporate into daily practice.

Recognize the importance of repentance (tawbah) in cleansing the heart and seeking Allah’s forgiveness.

Analyze the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) teachings on prioritizing Allah’s approval over societal expectations.

Appreciate the diversity of acts of worship and the need to balance them to avoid spiritual fatigue.

Reflect on the practical examples of taqwa demonstrated by the Prophet (peace be upon him) and his companions in their public and private lives.

Apply the principles of taqwa to real-life scenarios, including managing responsibilities like caregiving and household duties.

Embrace a mindset of gratitude, contentment, and patience in the face of life’s challenges, inspired by the lives of previous generations.

Class Summary

Understanding Taqwa: A Lifelong Shield

Taqwa—a constant awareness of Allah—is the foundation of a successful life in both this world and the hereafter. It’s not limited to worship in public spaces but is deeply rooted in private moments when no one else is watching. As the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught, “Fear Allah wherever you are.” True taqwa requires aligning your actions, intentions, and behaviors with the recognition that Allah sees all.

Daily Worship: Structuring Your Time

Imam Ibn Qudamah, in Muqtasir Minhaj Al-Qasidin, outlines practical ways to incorporate worship into your daily life:

Morning Litanies (Adhkar): Between fajr and sunrise, engage in dhikr like “Alhamdulillahi alladhi ahyana ba’dama amatana wa ilayhi nushur” (All praise is due to Allah, who gave us life after causing us to die).

Between fajr and sunrise, engage in dhikr like “Alhamdulillahi alladhi ahyana ba’dama amatana wa ilayhi nushur” (All praise is due to Allah, who gave us life after causing us to die). Evening Dhikr: Similar to the morning, these litanies include praising Allah’s sovereignty and seeking His protection.

Similar to the morning, these litanies include praising Allah’s sovereignty and seeking His protection. Diverse Acts of Worship: Avoid monotony by balancing Quran recitation, salah, dhikr, and other forms of remembrance throughout the day and night.

The key is consistency. Even small acts, done regularly, hold immense spiritual value.

Repentance and Accountability

No one is free from mistakes, but tawbah (repentance) offers a powerful way to return to Allah. Acknowledging one’s sins and seeking forgiveness with sincerity cleanses the heart. The Sayyidul Istighfar (Master Supplication for Forgiveness) is an excellent daily practice:

“O Allah, You are my Lord. There is no deity but You. You created me, and I am Your servant. I uphold Your covenant as much as I can. I seek refuge with You from the evil I have committed. I admit Your blessings upon me, and I admit my sins. So forgive me, for no one forgives sins except You.”

Balancing Worship with Responsibilities

Not everyone has the luxury of uninterrupted worship time, especially caregivers, parents, or those with demanding jobs. However, daily tasks can become acts of worship when done with the intention to please Allah. The Prophet (peace be upon him) reassured a woman who felt men had more opportunities for reward, saying that managing her home with sincerity would earn her the same blessings.

Prioritizing Allah’s Pleasure

The Prophet (peace be upon him) taught: “Whoever seeks to please Allah, even if it displeases people, Allah will make those people pleased with him.” Striving for Allah’s approval above all brings harmony and fulfillment. On the other hand, seeking people’s approval at the expense of Allah’s displeasure leads to spiritual and social discord.

Key Takeaways for Everyday Life

Start Each Day with Dhikr: Incorporate structured litanies to begin and end your day in Allah’s remembrance. Diversify Worship: Avoid fatigue by alternating between Quran recitation, salah, and other forms of ibadah. Transform Responsibilities into Worship: Align your intentions with Allah’s pleasure to earn spiritual rewards for daily tasks. Seek Forgiveness Regularly: Embrace the power of repentance and keep your heart connected to Allah. Focus on Allah’s Approval: Prioritize Allah’s pleasure, trusting that it will lead to peace and success in all areas of life.

Taqwa is a lifelong journey that combines worship, repentance, and good character. By living consciously in Allah’s presence, every moment can become an opportunity for spiritual growth. May Allah guide us to remain steadfast in our pursuit of His pleasure. Ameen.

Full Transcript

As-salamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu.

Alhamdulillah rabbil alameen. Sallallahu alayhi wa sallam wa barakatuhu wa nabiyyin wa muhammadin wa ala alihi wa sahbihi wa sallam tasliman kathira. Thumma amma ba’ad.

We welcome you back to a Ta’aseel class in which we discuss the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, may Allah have mercy on him, Muqtasir Minhaj Al-Qasidin, and the book of Imam Ibn Rajab, may Allah have mercy on him, Jamil Ulum Al-Hikam. In the first book, we are talking about the adab and the etiquette of many of our acts of worship (ibadat) and the secrets of worship. For example, we have discussed the essence of salah, the Qur’an, the etiquette of reciting it, beautifying our voice with it, and the meanings involved.

The Next Level of Worship: Remembrance of Allah

Now, Imam Ibn Qudamah, may Allah have mercy on him, moves us to the next level. The second best form of dhikr after the Qur’an is the remembrance of Allah (dhikrullah). The author explains how to arrange the adhkar and organize our day into different timings, engaging in acts of obedience (ta’a) and the remembrance of Allah.

The author says: “Set acts of worship for different parts of the day and their virtue. Know that when one knows Allah, believes in His promise, and realizes how short life is, it is binding that he leaves all negligence in this short lifespan of his.”

Living with Urgency: The Preciousness of Time

Imam Ibn Qudamah, may Allah have mercy on him, begins by establishing a premise. He says: If you recognize who Allah is, if you truly believe in His promise of another life with reward or punishment, and if you understand how short life is compared to eternity, then you will realize the urgency of utilizing every single breath. Not every minute—every breath—because once it is gone, it never comes back. Therefore, if you have these realizations, you will not waste any opportunities in this short lifespan.

Diversifying Worship: A Cure for Spiritual Fatigue

He continues by advising us to focus on different types of worship to prevent our souls from becoming weary. Allah tells us in Surah Al-Insan, “And mention the name of your Lord in prayer, morning and evening. And during the night prostrate to Him and exalt Him for a long part of the night.” This verse reminds us to diversify our acts of worship throughout the day and night, keeping our souls engaged and refreshed.

Human nature is such that we quickly become bored when doing the same thing repeatedly. Ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, would alternate between teaching hadith and other lighter activities, like sharing anecdotes and poetry, to refresh the hearts of his students. He explained: “These hearts get sour and tired; they need moments of recreation.”

Back then, they didn’t have distractions like social media. Their entertainment came from wise words and poetry. Similarly, Ibn Qudamah advises us to diversify our worship. Divide your time so that you engage in different acts of worship during the day and night, whether in the morning, evening, or night.

The Blessing of Day and Night: Opportunities for Worship

Ibn Qudamah quotes Surah Al-Furqan: “It is He who has made the night and the day in succession for whoever desires to remember or desires gratitude.” Alternating day and night allows people with different schedules to dedicate themselves to worship at suitable times. For example, those who miss nighttime prayers can compensate with extra morning worship.

Practical Suggestions: Daily and Nightly Worship

The author then discusses a structured approach to worship, presenting seven litanies (awrad) for the day and six for the night. He emphasizes the importance of creating a daily schedule for worship rather than waiting for “extra time,” which may never come. We must actively make time for worship by structuring our days.

Morning Worship: A New Beginning Every Day

The first wird of the day is between true dawn (fajr) and sunrise. The author explains that this time is noble, as Allah swears by it in Surah At-Takwir: “And by the dawn when it breathes.” This time symbolizes the fresh breath of a new day. Imagine waking up each morning with the attitude that it is a fresh new beginning—a new chance to live meaningfully. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) would leap out of bed without hesitation, fully embracing the new day as an opportunity to worship Allah.

Ibn Qudamah provides several morning supplications, starting with: “Alhamdulillahi alladhi ahyana ba’dama amatana wa ilayhi nushur” (All praise is due to Allah, who has given us life after causing us to die, and to Him is our return.) This du’a acknowledges our belonging to Allah, who gives life and causes death. It reminds us of our ultimate return to Him.

Evening Worship: Reflecting on the Day

The Prophet (peace be upon him) also recited the following morning dhikr: “Asbahna wa asbahal mulku lillah” (We have entered the morning, and the sovereignty belongs to Allah). This supplication reflects gratitude for another day and submission to Allah’s sovereignty.

Another recommended dhikr is: “Bismillah, alladhi la yadurru ma’asmihi shay’un fi al-ardi wa la fi al-sama’, wa huwa al-sami’ul al-‘alim” (In the name of Allah, with whose name nothing on earth or in the heavens can harm, and He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing). Starting your day with this affirmation invokes Allah’s protection over you.

Further supplications include: “Raditubillahi rabban, wa bil-islami deenan, wa bi-Muhammadin sallallahu alayhi wa sallam nabiyyan wa rasulan” (I am content with Allah as my Lord, Islam as my religion, and Muhammad as my Prophet and Messenger). This expresses contentment and trust in Allah’s wisdom, no matter the circumstances of your day.

Repentance: Cleansing the Heart

Ibn Qudamah also mentions a powerful du’a for repentance known as Sayyidul Istighfar: “Allahumma anta rabbi, la ilaha illa anta, khalaqtani wa ana abduka, wa ana ‘ala ahdika wa wa’dika mastata’tu, a’udhu bika min sharri ma sanatu, abu’u laka bini’matika alayya, wa abu’u laka bidhanbi, faghfir li, fa-innahu la yaghfiru al-dhunuba illa anta.” This comprehensive supplication acknowledges Allah’s lordship, admits one’s sins, and seeks forgiveness.

Responsibilities as Worship: Transforming Everyday Tasks

Not everyone has the luxury of uninterrupted worship time, especially caregivers, parents, or those with demanding jobs. However, daily tasks can become acts of worship when done with the intention to please Allah. The Prophet (peace be upon him) reassured a woman who felt men had more opportunities for reward, saying that managing her home with sincerity would earn her the same blessings.

Prioritizing Allah’s Pleasure: A Timeless Principle

The Prophet (peace be upon him) taught: “Whoever seeks to please Allah, even if it displeases people, Allah will make those people pleased with him.” Striving for Allah’s approval above all brings harmony and fulfillment. On the other hand, seeking people’s approval at the expense of Allah’s displeasure leads to spiritual and social discord.

Conclusion: Practical Takeaways for a Life of Taqwa

The lesson concludes with a reminder to implement these teachings daily, whether through structured acts of worship or fulfilling our responsibilities with sincerity and devotion. Taqwa is a lifelong journey that combines worship, repentance, and good character. By living consciously in Allah’s presence, every moment can become an opportunity for spiritual growth.

May Allah enable us to implement these teachings and make every moment of our lives meaningful in His service. Ameen.

Summary: Key Lessons on Taqwa and Worship

Taqwa as the Core of Faith:

Taqwa is living with the awareness that Allah sees everything you do, in public and in private. It requires aligning every action, intention, and thought with His pleasure. Structuring Daily Worship:

Dividing the day into segments for different forms of worship, such as morning and evening adhkar, helps maintain consistency and spiritual vitality. The Importance of Private Worship:

Acts of devotion done in private, away from the eyes of others, are the truest expressions of sincerity and commitment to Allah. Balancing Responsibilities and Worship:

Fulfilling duties like caregiving, household management, or work can be acts of worship if done with the intention to please Allah. The Power of Repentance:

Regular tawbah cleanses the heart, strengthens faith, and draws us closer to Allah, helping us overcome the negative effects of sins. Prioritizing Allah’s Approval:

Seeking Allah’s pleasure over people’s approval ensures success in this world and the next, bringing harmony and fulfillment to life.

Reflection: How Will You Incorporate Taqwa Today?

The essence of taqwa is not just in grand acts of worship but in how you approach every moment of your life. Whether through structured prayers, consistent remembrance of Allah, or intentional living, every action can bring you closer to Him. As Imam Ibn Qudamah emphasized, our lives are short and our breaths numbered. Use each one meaningfully.

Start your day with this du’a:

“Alhamdulillahi alladhi ahyana ba’dama amatana wa ilayhi nushur.”

(All praise is due to Allah, who gave us life after causing us to die, and to Him is our return.)

Let these teachings guide your actions, transform your routines into worship, and deepen your connection with Allah. May your journey of taqwa lead to everlasting success.

Ameen.

