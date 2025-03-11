Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 28

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~4 minutes

Full Transcript: ~37 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the significance of dhikr (remembrance of Allah) as a spiritual practice and its role in bringing tranquility and divine mercy.

as a spiritual practice and its role in bringing tranquility and divine mercy. Recognize the hierarchy of dhikr, with Qur’anic recitation being the most virtuous form.

Explore the benefits of both individual and collective dhikr, and how they strengthen personal and communal spirituality.

Learn the etiquettes and optimal times for making du’a (supplication) to enhance its effectiveness.

to enhance its effectiveness. Appreciate du’a as an expression of servitude and dependency on Allah, while understanding how sincerity and presence of heart contribute to its acceptance.

Define taqwa (God-consciousness) and examine its practical application in daily life, including fulfilling obligations, avoiding prohibitions, and engaging in recommended acts.

and examine its practical application in daily life, including fulfilling obligations, avoiding prohibitions, and engaging in recommended acts. Analyze the analogy of taqwa as walking on a thorny path, emphasizing vigilance in avoiding sin.

Reflect on the three principles of a fulfilling life: maintaining taqwa, rectifying mistakes with good deeds, and treating others with good character.

of a fulfilling life: maintaining taqwa, rectifying mistakes with good deeds, and treating others with good character. Identify how integrating dhikr, du’a, and taqwa into daily life strengthens one’s relationship with Allah and improves moral conduct.

Develop a personal understanding of how these practices create a comprehensive roadmap for spiritual growth and success in this life and the Hereafter.

Class Summary

Living a life rooted in spirituality and faith requires constant connection with Allah through acts like dhikr (remembrance of Allah), du’a (supplication), and taqwa (God-consciousness). These practices, emphasized in the Qur’an and the Sunnah, offer a roadmap for personal and spiritual growth. Let’s explore their significance and how they shape our relationship with Allah and His creation.

The Virtue of Dhikr: Remembering Allah

Why Dhikr Matters

Dhikr is one of the most virtuous acts of worship. It connects us with Allah, bringing tranquility and peace to our hearts. As the Qur’an says: “Remember Me, and I will remember you” (Qur’an 2:152). Among all forms of dhikr, reciting the Qur’an holds the highest position, followed by verbal remembrance and reflecting on Allah’s greatness.

Individual and Collective Dhikr

Dhikr can be practiced individually or in gatherings. Individual dhikr strengthens personal spirituality, while collective gatherings provide support and remind us of Allah’s mercy. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that when people gather to remember Allah, angels surround them, mercy descends, and Allah mentions them in a better gathering.

The Dangers of Neglect

Gatherings without the mention of Allah or salawat (blessings) upon the Prophet are a missed opportunity. The Prophet warned that such gatherings would be regretted on the Day of Judgment, emphasizing the importance of incorporating Allah’s remembrance into every aspect of life.

The Power of Du’a: Supplicating to Allah

Du’a as Servitude

Du’a reflects our dependence on Allah and is a direct plea for His help. Unlike people, who may grow tired of constant requests, Allah loves when we ask Him. Supplication during specific times—like the last third of the night or between the adhan and iqamah—is especially powerful.

Etiquettes of Du’a

For a du’a to be effective, sincerity and presence of heart are essential. Facing the qibla, raising one’s hands, and beginning with praise for Allah and blessings upon the Prophet are recommended etiquettes. Whispering your du’a rather than making it loudly ensures a personal connection with Allah.

Taqwa: The Foundation of a Virtuous Life

What is Taqwa?

Taqwa, often translated as God-consciousness, is the awareness of Allah that protects us from sin. It is like walking a path full of thorns—carefully avoiding every prick. Talq ibn Habib defined it as, “Acting in obedience to Allah, upon a light from Allah, hoping for His reward, and avoiding disobedience to Allah, fearing His punishment.”

How to Practice Taqwa

Fulfill Obligations: Perform daily prayers and other mandatory acts of worship. Avoid Prohibitions: Stay away from what Allah has forbidden. Engage in Recommended Acts: Strive for excellence in devotion by going beyond the obligatory. Refrain from Disliked Actions: Even avoid actions that are not explicitly forbidden but are discouraged.

A Roadmap for Life: The Three Principles

In a powerful hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered three principles as a roadmap for a fulfilling life:

Be Conscious of Allah Wherever You Are: Maintain taqwa in all situations, public or private. Follow a Bad Deed with a Good Deed: Mistakes are inevitable; rectify them with repentance and good actions. Treat People with Good Character: Preserve your dignity and ensure your actions do not harm others.

Conclusion: A Path to Spiritual Growth

Dhikr, du’a, and taqwa provide a comprehensive framework for personal and spiritual growth. They connect us with Allah, guide us in fulfilling our obligations, and improve our interactions with others. By integrating these practices into daily life, we align ourselves with divine guidance and work towards a life of balance and success.

May Allah grant us the ability to remember Him, call upon Him sincerely, and live with taqwa in our hearts. Ameen.

Full Transcript

Assalamu alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh. Alhamdulillahi rabbil alameen, wa salatu wa salamu ala nabiyyina Muhammad wa ala alihi wa sahbihi ajma’een. I welcome you back to the Ta’seel classes, in which we study the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah ta’ala, Mukhtasar Minhaj al-Qasidin, and the book of Imam Ibn Rajab, rahimahullah ta’ala, Jami’ al-‘Ulum wa al-Hikam. Tonight, in sha Allah, as we continue, we will build upon what Imam Ibn Qudamah summarized previously about the topic of dhikr (remembrance of Allah). He explained that the best form of dhikr is the Qur’an, the word of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. Tonight, we will begin the second part of this discussion.

The Excellence of Dhikr

Dhikr as a Form of Worship Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah, writes about invocations and supplications. He begins with section one, on the excellence of remembrance. He says, “Know that after the recitation of the Qur’an, there is no other worship performed with the tongue as virtuous as remembering Allah Most High and raising one’s needs to Him through pure invocations. The excellence of dhikr is testified to by the word of Allah: ‘Remember Me, and I will remember you.’”

Verses Emphasizing Remembrance He also refers to the verse: “Those who remember Allah standing, sitting, or lying down on their sides.” Imam Ibn Qudamah explains that the best form of verbal dhikr is the recitation of the Qur’an. Second to that is remembering Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala in all forms of dhikr. He elaborates on what it means to remember Allah and cites verses where Allah emphasizes remembering Him in different states of life. He explains that the second form of dhikr after the recitation of the Qur’an is having consciousness of Allah in all your affairs and aspects of life.

Dhikr and Taqwa Connection Who among us can truly maintain a constant form of dhikr? This is a challenge for everyone. Imam Ibn Qudamah highlights the relationship between dhikr and taqwa (God-consciousness). Allah loves for us to remember Him, and this remembrance has numerous virtues. The Prophet Muhammad, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, described the virtue of dhikr, explaining that when people gather to remember Allah, the angels encompass them, mercy covers them, tranquility descends upon them, and Allah mentions them to those who are with Him.

Individual and Collective Dhikr The Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa sallam differentiated between two types of dhikr: individual remembrance and collective remembrance in gatherings. Individual dhikr is vital for personal spirituality, but collective gatherings help reinforce faith and provide support for those who may feel weak in their personal devotion.

Benefits of Attending Gatherings of Knowledge Attending halaqas (gatherings of knowledge) provides an opportunity to escape the distractions of the world and focus on spiritual growth. These gatherings bring tranquility and peace, which are blessings from Allah. The mercy of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala envelops these gatherings, and they are mentioned in a better gathering—the gathering of angels in the heavens. Allah, in a manner that suits His Majesty, mentions those who remember Him.

Warnings Against Neglecting Dhikr There are also warnings about gatherings where Allah is not mentioned. The Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa sallam said that gatherings devoid of Allah’s remembrance or sending blessings upon the Prophet will be regretted on the Day of Resurrection. Therefore, it is essential to incorporate dhikr and salawat (sending blessings upon the Prophet) into our conversations. Even casual mentions of Allah or His Messenger can bring barakah (blessings) into our discussions.

The Virtue of Du’a (Supplication)

Significance of Du’a The discussion transitions to the excellence of supplication (du’a). Abu Huraira narrates that the Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa sallam said, “There is nothing more noble before Allah than supplication.” Supplication is a form of dhikr where one raises their personal needs to Allah. While dhikr primarily involves praising Allah, du’a is a direct plea for one’s needs. Both forms of remembrance reflect a deep connection with Allah. Asking Allah for one’s needs is not only permissible but encouraged. Unlike people, who may grow tired of constant requests, Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala becomes angry when we do not ask Him.

Du’a as Servitude Du’a is the ultimate manifestation of servitude to Allah. It reflects our dependence on Him, even if we are wealthy or self-sufficient in worldly terms. True servitude acknowledges that we cannot live or succeed without Allah’s blessings and guidance. Du’a also has etiquettes, such as choosing special times for supplication, like the last third of the night, between the adhan and iqamah, and after obligatory prayers. These are moments when du’a is more likely to be accepted.

The Role of the Heart in Worship Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah, also explains the significance of having one’s heart present during acts of worship. A moment of genuine connection with Allah, even if brief, can be more valuable than performing an act of worship mechanically. When the heart is inclined towards devotion, one should seize the moment and make du’a.

Physical and Spiritual Etiquettes In addition to the right timing, there are physical etiquettes of du’a, such as facing the qibla, raising one’s hands, and starting with praise for Allah and sending blessings upon the Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa sallam. The du’a should be sincere and not overly focused on poetic or rhymed prose, as that can distract from the essence of the supplication.

Inner Conduct for Du’a Inner conduct also plays a fundamental role in the acceptance of du’a. This includes repentance, fixing one’s wrongs, and ensuring that the heart is free of arrogance or insincerity. Without genuine remorse or a commitment to change, du’a loses its spiritual depth.

The Hadith of Three Principles: A Roadmap for Life

The Three Core Principles The next section of the discussion transitions to the teachings of Imam Ibn Rajab in his commentary on the hadith: “Be conscious of Allah wherever you are. Follow up a wrong action with a good action, which will erase it. And treat people with good character.” This hadith provides a roadmap for life, offering three core principles: taqwa (God-consciousness), repentance and rectification, and good character. Each principle serves as a guide for personal and interpersonal conduct.

Taqwa as the Foundation The Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa sallam emphasized the universality of taqwa. It applies in both private and public settings. Mistakes are inevitable, but the hadith reminds us that repentance and good deeds can erase sins. Additionally, treating people with kindness and respect ensures that our mistakes do not harm others.

The Comprehensive Meaning of Taqwa

Definitions and Analogy of Taqwa Mu’adh ibn Jabal said that on the Day of Judgment, a call will be made: “Where are the people of taqwa?” They will be brought near to Allah, the Most Merciful, and He will not conceal Himself from them. When asked, “Who are the people of taqwa?” he replied, “They are those who protect themselves from associating partners with Allah, from worshipping idols, and who make their worship sincere for Allah alone.”

Talq ibn Habib, one of the scholars, provided a concise yet profound definition of taqwa. He said, “Taqwa is that you act in obedience to Allah, upon a light from Allah, hoping for a reward from Allah. And that you give up all disobedience to Allah, upon a light from Allah, fearing the punishment of Allah.” This definition combines knowledge, action, and an ever-present hope and fear of Allah’s judgment.

Abu Huraira explained taqwa through a powerful analogy. He was once asked, “What is taqwa?” He responded, “Have you ever walked on a path covered with thorns?” The questioner answered, “Yes.” Abu Huraira then said, “What did you do?” The man replied, “I avoided the thorns or stepped carefully to avoid being pricked.” Abu Huraira concluded, “That is taqwa.” This analogy illustrates that taqwa requires vigilance and careful consideration of one’s actions, always being mindful of potential pitfalls and sins.

The Source of Taqwa Knowledge is essential for taqwa. A person cannot fear Allah or avoid His displeasure without understanding what pleases and displeases Him. This requires both knowledge of the shari’ah (Islamic law) and a personal relationship with Allah through reflection, prayer, and devotion.

Practical Applications of Taqwa

What Taqwa Entails Imam Ibn Qudamah emphasized that taqwa involves:

Fulfilling obligations: Performing acts of worship and adhering to Allah’s commands. Avoiding prohibitions: Staying away from what Allah has forbidden, no matter how tempting or convenient. Engaging in recommended acts: Going beyond the obligatory and striving for excellence in devotion. Avoiding disliked actions: Steering clear of even those acts that are not explicitly forbidden but are discouraged. This is considered the highest level of taqwa, as it demonstrates a proactive effort to stay as far as possible from Allah’s displeasure.

Taqwa in the Qur’an The Qur’an frequently highlights the traits of the people of taqwa. In Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah describes them as those who:

Believe in the unseen,

Establish prayer,

Spend from what Allah has provided them,

Believe in what was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and previous messengers, and

Are certain about the Hereafter.

Taqwa and Good Character

Complementing Worship with Morals The third principle in the roadmap for life—treating people with good character—complements taqwa. The Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa sallam repeatedly emphasized the importance of good manners, describing them as one of the heaviest deeds on the scale on the Day of Judgment.

Conclusion: A Life of Taqwa

In conclusion, taqwa is a comprehensive concept that encompasses both external actions and internal states. It is about fulfilling one’s obligations to Allah and His creation, avoiding sin, and striving for excellence in worship and character. Taqwa is the foundation of a life lived in accordance with divine guidance, and it is the ultimate goal of the believer.

May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala grant us true taqwa in our hearts and actions. May He make us among those who listen to beneficial words and follow the best of them. Wallahu ta’ala a’lam.

Q&A

What is the most virtuous form of dhikr? The recitation of the Qur’an. What did the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) say about gatherings of dhikr? Angels surround them, mercy descends, tranquility envelops the participants, and Allah mentions them in a better gathering. Why is it important to incorporate dhikr into gatherings? Gatherings without Allah’s mention will be regretted on the Day of Judgment.

What makes du’a the ultimate manifestation of servitude? It reflects complete dependence on Allah, acknowledging that we cannot live or succeed without His help. What are the etiquettes of making du’a? Face the qibla, raise your hands, begin with praise for Allah and blessings upon the Prophet, and ensure sincerity and presence of heart. When are the best times to make du’a? The last third of the night, between the adhan and iqamah, and after obligatory prayers.

How did Talq ibn Habib define taqwa? Acting in obedience to Allah, upon a light from Allah, hoping for His reward, and avoiding disobedience to Allah, fearing His punishment. What analogy did Abu Huraira use to describe taqwa? Walking on a path full of thorns, carefully avoiding every prick. What are the four components of taqwa? Fulfill obligations, avoid prohibitions, engage in recommended acts, and refrain from disliked actions.

What are the three principles of the hadith that offer a roadmap for life? Be conscious of Allah wherever you are.

Follow a bad deed with a good deed to erase it.

Treat people with good character. Why is it important to treat people with good character? To ensure that personal mistakes do not harm others and to maintain dignity and respect in relationships.