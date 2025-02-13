Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 21

Reading Time

Understand the unique status of fasting as a private act of worship directly connected to Allah, distinguishing it from other acts of worship.

Identify and describe the three levels of fasting (Sawm al-Amun, Sawm al-Khusus, and Sawm Khusus al-Khusus) and recognize how each level deepens the spiritual experience.

Explain the significance of fasting with the heart and how it involves abstaining from all worldly distractions, focusing entirely on Allah.

List and describe recommended practices and etiquette for fasting, including the importance of suhoor, breaking the fast promptly, and following the sunnah of generosity and Quran study.

Recognize the importance of controlling speech during fasting, as careless words can have significant spiritual consequences, and understand the Prophet's guidance to "speak well or remain silent."

Examine the purpose of fasting in weakening shaitan's influence and reinforcing self-control, ultimately leading to increased compassion and closeness to Allah.

Set personal goals for spiritual growth through fasting, aiming to practice beyond the basic level of fasting and incorporate mindful actions and intentions.

Reflect on the ultimate goal of fasting as a path to inner peace, spiritual rewards, and a strengthened connection with Allah.

Class Summary

The Inner Secrets and Spiritual Benefits of Fasting

Fasting is more than refraining from food and drink; it’s a journey toward spiritual purity, sincerity, and a deeper connection with Allah. This post explores the unique nature of fasting in Islam and how it can elevate us spiritually.

The Unique Status of Fasting

Fasting holds a special place in Islam, unlike any other act of worship. In a hadith Qudusi, Allah says, “Fasting is for Me, and I alone will reward for it.” This direct connection with Allah highlights fasting as a private act, free from riya (showing off). Because fasting is hidden, it encourages sincerity and purity, teaching us self-discipline and devotion.

The Levels of Fasting: From Physical to Spiritual

1. Physical Abstention (Sawm al-Amun)

The most basic level of fasting is abstaining from food, drink, and marital relations from dawn to sunset. This level is practiced by all fasting Muslims.

2. Controlling Senses and Actions (Sawm al-Khusus)

At this level, fasting goes beyond physical abstention to include avoiding sinful actions, speech, and thoughts. Practitioners are conscious of their eyes, ears, and hands, striving to abstain from anything displeasing to Allah.

3. Fasting of the Heart (Sawm Khusus al-Khusus)

The highest level involves fasting of the heart, where one avoids all worldly distractions and maintains a deep focus on Allah alone. This level is the most spiritually rewarding.

Recommended Practices and Etiquette of Fasting

1. Pre-dawn Meal (Suhoor)

Eating suhoor, even something small, is a recommended practice that brings barakah (blessings) and follows the Prophet’s example.

2. Breaking the Fast (Iftar)

It’s encouraged to break the fast promptly at sunset, reinforcing that fasting is about spiritual benefit, not enduring hardship.

3. Generosity and Quran Study in Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is an ideal time to increase generosity, good deeds, and charity. Studying the Quran and striving in worship, especially during the last ten nights, is also highly recommended, particularly to seek Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree).

The Power of Speech: Controlling the Tongue

The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, advised believers to “speak well or remain silent.” Fasting helps us become mindful of our words, as a single careless word can have major consequences. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, warned that even an insignificant word could lead to harm, while a well-intentioned word could transform lives positively.

Conclusion: Fasting as a Path to Purity and Sincerity

Through fasting, we learn self-control, compassion, and closeness to Allah. It’s a time for spiritual reflection, controlling our desires, and aligning our actions with the teachings of Islam. By observing the etiquette of fasting and understanding its inner secrets, we can elevate our worship and strengthen our connection with Allah.

Full Transcript

Introduction to the Secrets of Fasting

Alhamdulillah, Rabbil ‘alameen. Salallahu wa sallam wa baraka a’la nabiyyina Muhammad wa a’la alihi wa sahbihi wa sallam wa tasliman kathira thumma amma ba’ad. I want to welcome you all again to a Ta’seel, in which we study the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah ta’ala, Mukhtasar Minhaj Al-Qasidin. Today, we’re going to be discussing, inshallah ta’ala, the inner secrets of fasting.

Previous Topics and Transition to Fasting

We talked about salah, we talked about zakah, and now we’re going to talk about fasting. It’s very appropriate for us to talk about fasting because, as we come closer to the winter time, you’ll notice that Maghrib is now around 7:15 or 7:20. If you remember, last month it was 8 something, and now it’s earlier. Soon, it will be even earlier than that, making it the best time to start practicing this ibadah.

This is a unique treasure. Allah, subhanahu wa ta’ala, has given you a long night and a short day. A short day to fast, and a long night to pray.

Exploring the Inner Secrets of Fasting

What are the inner secrets of fasting? When you start preparing yourself for fasting on Mondays and Thursdays—by the way, tomorrow is Thursday, so if anyone is interested, they can fast—you might wonder what the inner secrets of this ibadah are. Let’s see what Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah ta’ala, says.

Allah’s Special Reward for Fasting

In the name of Allah and peace and blessings be upon the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him. The author, Imam Ibn Qudamah, says, “Know that in fasting, sawm, there is a special quality that is not found in anything else: its close connection to Allah, such that He says, ‘Fasting is for Me, and I reward for it.’ This alone is sufficient to show the high status of fasting.”

Alhamdulillah, rabbil alamin wa sallallahu alayhi wa sallam. Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah ta’ala, wisely chose to begin this chapter with a hadith that grants fasting a unique and exclusive quality among all other forms of worship. He quotes that fasting has a unique status because, in a hadith Qudusi, Allah says, “Fasting is for Me, and I alone will reward for it.” This quality is not shared by any other form of worship.

Significance of the Statement “Fasting is for Me”

So, what does that mean? In the hadith reported in Bukhari and Muslim, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, quotes Allah as saying, “Everything the son of Adam does is for himself, except fasting; it is for Me, and I alone will give the reward for that.” Now, we know that Allah also rewards salah, zakah, and all other acts of worship. So, what makes fasting so unique?

Let’s explore this idea. What do you think it means when Allah says that fasting is “for Me”? The ulema have different opinions. One possible explanation is that fasting is a purely private act of worship, where there’s no riya (showing off). When you pray, give charity, or perform other acts of worship, people might see you. But with fasting, you could spend days fasting without anyone noticing, because it’s something hidden. This gives fasting a purity and sincerity that other acts of worship might lack.

Purity and Sincerity of Fasting

For example, if you’re in public, you might lengthen your salah to appear pious. But fasting? You don’t take shortcuts. Fasting is fasting, and it’s purely for Allah.

Children understand this naturally. When a child is fasting and a drop of water accidentally slips down their throat while making wudu, they might even choke themselves trying to spit it out. They feel guilty and might come to you, asking, “Did I break my fast?” They care deeply about maintaining the fast.

You can often tell which children have fasted by watching their joy at iftar. Those who fasted sincerely beam with pride, while those who might have eaten a little in secret often feel guilty. Fasting, in that sense, has no riya, which is one of its unique qualities.

Fasting as a Beloved Act of Worship

Another opinion is that fasting is a beloved act that Allah cherishes. It brings you closer to Him. In one hadith, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said that the smell that comes from the mouth of a fasting person is dearer to Allah than the fragrance of musk. This indicates how much Allah values the sacrifice of refraining from food and drink.

Limitless Reward for Fasting

A third meaning of this hadith is that Allah, when He says, “I will reward for it,” does not specify the amount. For other acts of worship, like charity or salah, there’s a set reward, such as 10 times, 100 times, or 700 times, as mentioned in the Quran. But with fasting, there’s no fixed amount. Allah simply says, “I will reward,” implying a limitless reward.

If you understand just this hadith, it provides enough inner secrets to elevate fasting in your eyes. But there’s more to learn about fasting and its value.

Honoring of the Kaaba and Exclusive Status of Fasting

Similarly, the Kaaba is dignified because of its close connection to Allah. When Allah says, “My house” in Surah Al-Hajj, He honors it above all other places on earth. So, when Allah ascribes fasting to Himself, it is similarly elevated above other acts of worship.

The ulema also mention that fasting has no riya because it’s done in secret. In public, someone might see you praying or giving charity, but fasting is hidden. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, mentioned a man who, when noticed for his piety, said, “I’m fasting too,” ruining the sincerity of his act.

Fasting as a Shield from Shaitan

Fasting also weakens the influence of shaitan. When desires are controlled, the pathways for shaitan to enter the heart become narrower. In one hadith, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, explained that fasting narrows these pathways, reducing the influence of shaitan. During the last ten nights of Ramadan, for example, the Prophet’s wife Safiyyah visited him, and two young men from the Ansar, upon seeing him with a shadowy figure, felt awkward. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, clarified, “This is my wife, Safiyyah.” He taught us that shaitan can plant suspicion, even in the hearts of the righteous, so fasting helps us guard against that influence.

For young people, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, advised fasting as a shield from desires. Fasting narrows the pathways for shaitan by reducing energy levels and weakening desires. It serves as a shield against both shaitan and one’s own nafs.

Recommended Practices and Etiquette of Fasting

Fasting also has recommended practices, such as eating the pre-dawn meal (suhoor), delaying it as much as possible, and breaking the fast promptly at sunset. Following the sunnah in these practices brings barakah. Even if you’re not hungry at suhoor, it’s recommended to eat something small to follow the example of the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam.

During iftar, there’s no need to wait until the adhan finishes; breaking the fast right at sunset is sufficient. The purpose of fasting is not to endure hardship but to please Allah, and breaking it promptly is part of that.

Generosity and Good Deeds During Ramadan

Ramadan is also a time for generosity and increased charity, following the example of the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, who was known to be especially generous during this month. During Ramadan, it’s encouraged to study the Quran and perform itikaf, especially during the last ten nights to seek Laylatul Qadr.

Levels of Fasting According to Imam Al-Ghazali

There are three levels of fasting, according to Imam Al-Ghazali. The first level, sawm al-amun, is the basic abstention from food, drink, and marital relations. The second level, sawm al-khusus, is abstention not only from physical desires but also from sins of the eyes, tongue, hands, and all other body parts. The highest level, sawm khusus al-khusus, is a fasting of the heart, abstaining from worldly aims and anything that might distance one from Allah.

Understanding the General Fast, Sawm al-Amun

The general fast of sawm al-amun involves refraining from satisfying the stomach and private parts. This is the layman’s fast. The select few, sawm al-khusus, control not just their physical desires but also their actions and speech. They refrain from looking at, hearing, or doing anything inappropriate.

Fasting of the Heart, Sawm Khusus al-Khusus

The fast of the elite, sawm khusus al-khusus, involves the heart abstaining from all worldly concerns, focusing solely on Allah.

One hadith of the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, emphasizes that if someone doesn’t avoid false speech and bad behavior, then Allah is not in need of their fasting. This shows that fasting is not complete unless one also refrains from sinful actions and behaviors.

Moderation in Eating

Another aspect of fasting is moderation in eating. Excessive eating at suhoor or iftar causes laziness, defeating the purpose of fasting, which is to experience hunger and self-control. Fasting teaches empathy for the poor, who often have no guarantee of a meal.

For many of us, fasting ends with a hot meal, but some people experience hunger day and night. We’ve met people who, when offered food, say, “This is my first meal in two or three days.” This should inspire gratitude and humility in us.

The Connection Between Iman and Good Conduct

In the hadith about Iman, the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said, “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him speak well or remain silent.” He emphasized three actions connected to faith: speaking well or staying silent, honoring one’s neighbor, and honoring guests.

When the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, repeats “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day,” he emphasizes the importance of these actions as expressions of faith. Iman is shown through actions like hospitality and kindness, which are practiced universally but carry a special reward when done with the intention of pleasing Allah.

The Importance of Controlling the Tongue

The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, emphasized controlling the tongue. A straight tongue is a sign of a straight heart, and until one controls their tongue, their Iman is incomplete. Abu Huraira reported that the Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, said, “A man may speak a word he considers insignificant, but it causes him to fall into the Hellfire for a distance greater than that between the east and the west.” This shows the seriousness of careless speech.

Other hadiths state that a person who speaks a single word without considering its harm could fall in Hell for seventy years, a terrifying reminder of the power of words. The Prophet, sallallahu alayhi wa sallam, also said, “Whoever is silent is saved.” It’s better to remain silent than to speak something that might harm others or oneself.

The Blessing of Good Words

One positive side of speech is that a good word can lead to Jannah. You might say something simple that profoundly impacts someone’s life, even if you don’t realize it at the time. I’ve met people who say, “Your words changed my life,” even though I thought little of them at the time.

In one experience, following 9/11, we reached out to schools, offering to speak about Islam. At the time, my English was broken, and I wasn’t sure if I was effective. But three years later, a history teacher approached me and said, “I heard you speak, and it intrigued me.” After three years of research, she came to embrace Islam, showing how a small word can lead to great blessings.

Conclusion: Importance of Words and Actions

So, let’s strive to control our words, speak good, and be mindful of the impact our words and actions have. May Allah make us among those who listen and follow the best of what we hear and say.

