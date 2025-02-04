Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 18

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~5 minutes

Full Transcript: ~27 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the significance of zakah as one of the five pillars of Islam and its role in both personal and communal life.

as one of the five pillars of Islam and its role in both personal and communal life. Identify the deeper spiritual purposes of zakah, including purification of wealth, testing attachment to material possessions, and expressing gratitude to Allah.

including purification of wealth, testing attachment to material possessions, and expressing gratitude to Allah. Recognize the ethical guidelines and etiquettes involved in giving zakah, such as secrecy, humility, and sincerity.

involved in giving zakah, such as secrecy, humility, and sincerity. Distinguish between types of zakah (zakat al-fitr and zakat al-mal) and the appropriate forms of giving, whether in kind or in cash, based on the recipient’s needs.

(zakat al-fitr and zakat al-mal) and the appropriate forms of giving, whether in kind or in cash, based on the recipient’s needs. Comprehend the concept of loving for others what one loves for oneself and how it relates to the completion of iman (faith).

and how it relates to the completion of iman (faith). Appreciate the importance of humility in giving zakah and understand why Islam discourages seeking superiority or dominance over others.

in giving zakah and understand why Islam discourages seeking superiority or dominance over others. Analyze positive competition in Islam in the context of seeking knowledge and wealth for charitable purposes.

in the context of seeking knowledge and wealth for charitable purposes. Explore the dual responsibility fulfilled by zakah —meeting both Allah’s command and the needs of the community.

—meeting both Allah’s command and the needs of the community. Apply the concept of zakah as a form of spiritual connection with Allah, beyond its role as a charitable transaction.

Class Summary

Understanding the Spiritual Essence of Zakah: Beyond Financial Obligation

Zakah is often seen as a financial obligation in Islam, but its essence goes far beyond simply calculating and distributing wealth. This post explores the deeper spiritual and ethical meanings of zakah, as taught by scholars like Imam Ibn Qudamah, who urge us to approach zakah as a transformative act of worship.

Zakah: A Pillar of Faith and Compassion

As one of the five pillars of Islam, zakah is as fundamental to a Muslim’s faith as prayer. Like prayer, it is an obligation—mandatory for those who can afford it—and is deeply tied to a believer’s spiritual and communal well-being. In fact, zakah is frequently paired with salah in the Qur’an to emphasize its significance, reminding us that both financial giving and prayer are integral to a complete, compassionate faith.

The Purpose of Zakah: Purifying Wealth and Heart

The true purpose of zakah is threefold:

Testing Love for Allah: By giving from what we love most—our wealth—we demonstrate our love for Allah over material possessions. Purification from Stinginess: Regularly giving a portion of our wealth helps purify us from miserliness, making us more generous and humble. Expressing Thankfulness: Zakah is a way to show gratitude for the blessings Allah has granted, by sharing them with those in need.

Duty and Etiquette in Giving Zakah

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

To fulfill zakah properly, certain guidelines and intentions should be followed:

Give in Secrecy Where Possible : Giving in private preserves the dignity of the recipient and helps avoid pride in the giver. However, public giving can be acceptable if it inspires others or clarifies any doubts about fulfilling the obligation.

: Giving in private preserves the dignity of the recipient and helps avoid pride in the giver. However, public giving can be acceptable if it inspires others or clarifies any doubts about fulfilling the obligation. Avoid Self-Righteousness : We should avoid seeing ourselves as “better” for giving; rather, we should view the poor as doing us a favor by accepting what Allah has obligated us to give.

: We should avoid seeing ourselves as “better” for giving; rather, we should view the poor as doing us a favor by accepting what Allah has obligated us to give. Choose Lawful and Good Wealth: Allah is pure and only accepts what is pure. Therefore, we should give from the best of our lawful earnings, not what we ourselves wouldn’t want.

Loving for Others What You Love for Yourself

A core value in Islam is to love for others what we love for ourselves. This concept, emphasized by the Prophet ﷺ, highlights the importance of empathy in completing our iman (faith). True iman isn’t only about personal piety but about compassion and wishing good for others. If we see others facing difficulties, we should be moved to help them, and if we see them blessed, we should feel joy, not envy.

Humility and Zakah as a Path to Completion of Faith

The Qur’an praises those who do not seek superiority on earth nor cause corruption. Similarly, believers should strive to be humble, not seeking to outdo others in material gains. In fact, the only competition encouraged in Islam is in acts of goodness. The Prophet ﷺ said there is no “envy” except in two cases: wishing to have wealth to give in charity, or knowledge of the Qur’an to teach and live by it.

Conclusion: Zakah as a Transaction with Allah

Ultimately, zakah is not just a transaction with people—it’s a transaction with Allah. By fulfilling this duty with sincerity, humility, and compassion, we purify our wealth, strengthen our connection with Allah, and complete our faith. May Allah grant us the understanding and sincerity to perform zakah in its true spirit, loving for others what we love for ourselves, and helping us fulfill this sacred duty to our communities.

Full Transcript

The Inner Secret of Zakah

Today, we will be discussing the inner secret of zakah. Usually, when we talk about our ibadat, we focus a lot on salah and siyam, but we rarely think much about zakah because it’s a financial obligation. Often, we see it as just a matter of calculating the numbers, giving away the amount, and considering it done. We don’t always pay close attention to the spiritual side of zakah.

Understanding the Essence of Zakah

When preparing for this class, I came across some insights from Imam Ibn Qudamah, who emphasized the importance of understanding the essence of zakah. We should reflect on why we give zakah and how to prepare ourselves spiritually when performing this form of ibadah. Even though it’s a financial worship, it has profound spiritual aspects. Let’s explore Imam Ibn Qudamah’s discussion on the inner secrets of almsgiving and zakah.

Zakah as a Pillar of Islam

Imam Ibn Qudamah begins by noting that zakah is one of the pillars of Islam. Allah mentions it alongside prayers in His command: “And establish prayer and give zakah.” This emphasis highlights that zakah is not optional; it is obligatory for every individual who has the financial ability to pay it. Allah combined zakah with salah to underscore its significance. The Prophet ﷺ said in a hadith that the first matter a servant will be questioned about on the Day of Judgment is salah. If it is accepted, the rest of one’s deeds will be accepted; if not, everything else will be in jeopardy. Since salah is so critical, anything consistently paired with it, like zakah, holds similar importance.

The Significance of Zakah in the Time of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq

This connection also explains why Abu Bakr al-Siddiq, may Allah be pleased with him, fought those who refused to pay zakah after the Prophet ﷺ’s death. Some people argued that they used to pay zakah to the Prophet ﷺ, and with his passing, they no longer needed to fulfill this obligation. Abu Bakr saw this stance as a severe threat to the faith and insisted on fighting them for every penny owed in zakah, equating it to the significance of salah. This incident reflects the serious nature of zakah in Islam.

The Focus on the Spirit of Zakah

When discussing the nature of zakah, Imam Ibn Qudamah clarifies that his focus is not on the legal rulings, the fiqh of zakah—such as how much to give or from which wealth—but on the essence, etiquette, and spirit behind it. He speaks on whether zakah should be given in physical items, like food, as specified in divine texts, rather than in monetary value, highlighting that the aim of zakah goes beyond simply alleviating poverty.

Categories of Zakah: Zakat al-Fitr and Zakat al-Mal

Zakah can be divided into two categories: zakat al-fitr and zakat al-mal. Zakat al-fitr is given at the end of Ramadan, usually in food items like dates or wheat, while zakat al-mal is an annual payment on accumulated wealth. When it comes to zakat al-fitr, some scholars debate whether it’s better to give it in the form of food, as the Prophet ﷺ prescribed, or in cash, which may be more practical for the poor’s needs today. Imam Ibn Qudamah leans toward the opinion that adheres to the Prophet’s tradition of giving food, viewing it as essential to retain the spirit of the sunnah.

Imam Ibn Taymiyyah and other scholars suggest a balanced view, saying it depends on the poor’s needs. If the poor need food, then give food; if their needs are better met with cash, then cash is acceptable. In certain circumstances, providing cash may be more helpful, particularly in areas where food is not the primary concern but other expenses like rent or utilities are. Therefore, depending on the situation, zakah may be given in a way that best fulfills both the spirit of the sunnah and the practical needs of the community.

Legal Obligations in Worship and Their Types

Imam Ibn Qudamah also categorizes legal obligations into three types: sheer worship with no apparent reason, actions with clear reasoning (such as paying back debts), and a combination of both. Zakah falls into the third category, where it is both a spiritual act and a practical means of helping those in need. By doing so, it combines the spirit of worship with a real-world impact, helping both the giver in their obedience to Allah and the recipient in their material needs.

Duties and Etiquette in Giving Zakah

In the act of giving zakah, certain duties or etiquettes should be observed.

Duty 1: Understanding the Purpose of Zakah

The first duty is understanding the purpose of zakah, which includes testing one’s love for Allah by giving away what one loves, purifying oneself from miserliness, and expressing thankfulness for the blessing of wealth. These purposes align with verses from the Qur’an. As Allah says, “You will not attain righteousness until you give from what you love.” Giving zakah is an act of detaching from the things we love most, such as wealth, to strengthen our connection with Allah.

Duty 2: Secrecy in Giving Zakah

The second duty is secrecy. Giving zakah in secret is preferable to protect the dignity of the recipient and avoid the temptation of showing off. However, if there is a fear of being accused of not giving zakah, it may be given publicly, especially if the recipient is comfortable with that. The Qur’an says, “If you give charity openly, it is well; but if you conceal it and give it to the poor, it is better for you.” Public giving can inspire others, but when possible, secrecy is advised.

Duty 3: Avoiding Self-Righteousness and Harm

The third duty is refraining from self-righteousness or causing harm to the recipient. We should not consider ourselves superior for giving zakah. Instead, we should view the poor as doing us a favor by accepting Allah’s right, which purifies us. Zakah is an obligation, and once calculated, it is no longer our wealth but the right of the poor. Holding onto it too long or becoming overly selective about where to give it is inappropriate.

Additionally, zakah should be considered a small gesture regardless of the amount. No matter how large a sum, it’s best to view it as minimal, as a means to guard against pride. In the end, even large amounts like $25,000 given from a wealth of a million dollars are only a fraction of one’s total blessings. Zakah is different from taxes; it is given from excess wealth, not from one’s essential earnings. It’s a means to help those who are less fortunate with our extra wealth.

Duty 4: Giving From Lawful and Good Earnings

Moreover, zakah should be given from lawful and good earnings. Allah is pure and accepts only that which is pure. We should avoid giving the poorest quality of our wealth. When we give, we fulfill two rights: Allah’s right and our own, as what we give will meet us on the Day of Resurrection. Just as we want to see the best of what we have on that Day, we should give the best of what we possess.

Duty 5: Giving from What You Love Most

Loving money is natural, as Allah says, “And you love wealth with immense love.” When we give, it’s a test of parting with what we hold dear. This is illustrated in the story of Ibn Umar, who once longed for fish while ill. When a fish was finally found and prepared, a poor man came asking for food, and Ibn Umar immediately gave him the fish. His wife was surprised, but he explained that since he loved the fish, giving it away fulfilled the command to give from what one loves.

Likewise, one’s zakah should reflect sincerity and gratitude, not arrogance. Acts of zakah are transactions with Allah, using the poor as vessels to fulfill our duty to Allah. This mindset shifts the focus from a transactional relationship with the poor to a connection with Allah, done with humility and gratitude.

The Perfection of Iman in Loving for Others

The Prophet ﷺ said, “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” This hadith emphasizes the perfection of iman (faith). If one feels no joy for others’ success or no sorrow for their hardships, there’s a flaw in one’s iman. Islam promotes empathy, compassion, and collective well-being.

Humility and Refraining from Arrogance

The Qur’an also encourages a humble spirit, praising those who do not seek to exalt themselves on earth nor cause corruption. Imam Ibn Jarir relates a statement from Ali where he says that even trivial matters like being conceited over a better sandal strap can fall under this warning, emphasizing humility and caution against arrogance.

One may wonder whether wishing for a better station or condition than others conflicts with this teaching. The answer is that as long as there is no envy or ill feeling, it is acceptable to wish for one’s own improvement in dunya. In matters of the Hereafter, however, competition is encouraged, especially in good deeds. The Prophet ﷺ said there should be no envy except in two situations: a person blessed with wealth who spends it generously and a person blessed with knowledge of the Qur’an who recites and practices it with devotion.

Mutual Affection and Sympathy in Islam

On the whole, a believer should love for others what they love for themselves and should strive to correct their fellow Muslims’ shortcomings without malice. Muhammad Ibn Wasir was once selling his donkey, and a man asked, “Are you pleased with it for me?” He replied, “If I were pleased with it, I would not sell it.” This indicates his sincerity, as he didn’t want to pass off something he no longer found valuable as something desirable to someone else.

The hadith of Nu’man ibn Bashir describes the believers’ mutual affection, sympathy, and compassion, comparing it to the unity of the body: “When any of its members suffers, the rest of the body rallies with fever and sleeplessness.” This unity reflects how believers should feel for one another—if one person suffers, others should feel it as if they themselves are in pain.

The Qur’an also encourages a humble spirit, praising those who do not seek to exalt themselves on earth nor cause corruption. Ibn Jarir relates that even minor conceit can violate this principle. In matters of dunya, Muslims should not wish to surpass others, but in matters of faith and good deeds, competing for excellence is encouraged.

The mu’min who completes their iman is one who loves for others what they love for themselves. They will correct others’ faults with compassion, not judgment, and feel sadness at their brothers’ hardships while rejoicing at their blessings. Those who love Allah see others with His light, detesting the sins but not the sinner. They wish for all Muslims, even those weak in faith, to turn back to Allah with guidance and mercy.

Conclusion

May Allah grant us the understanding and ability to embody these principles, and may He make us among those who strive for the completion of iman, loving for others what we love for ourselves.

Q&A

What is zakah, and why is it significant in Islam? Answer: Zakah is a pillar of Islam that emphasizes charity and purification of wealth. It’s an obligatory act that not only aids those in need but purifies the giver’s wealth and heart. How does zakah compare to salah in terms of importance? Answer: Zakah is often paired with salah in the Qur’an, highlighting its importance. Like prayer, it’s essential for fulfilling one’s obligations in Islam.

What are the three main purposes of zakah according to Imam Ibn Qudamah? Answers:

To test one’s love for Allah by giving away beloved possessions.

To purify oneself from stinginess.

To express thankfulness for Allah’s blessings. How does giving zakah help in purifying one’s heart? Answer: Regularly giving zakah reduces attachment to wealth, combats stinginess, and promotes generosity, leading to a purer heart.

Why is giving zakah in secrecy recommended? Answer: Secrecy protects the dignity of the recipient and prevents the giver from becoming prideful. When is public giving of zakah appropriate? Answer: Public giving is acceptable if it encourages others to give or clarifies that the obligation is fulfilled. What type of wealth should be given as zakah? Answer: Zakah should be given from lawful, good, and valued wealth, as Allah accepts only that which is pure. How should we view the act of giving zakah in terms of self-perception? Answer: We should avoid seeing ourselves as superior for giving zakah and should instead feel gratitude for fulfilling an obligation.

What did the Prophet ﷺ say about loving for others? Answer: The Prophet ﷺ said, “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” How does loving for others complete one’s iman (faith)? Answer: True iman includes compassion and empathy, caring for others’ well-being, and sharing in their happiness or sadness.

Why does the Qur’an praise those who don’t seek exaltation on earth? Answer: Seeking humility over superiority aligns with Islamic values, encouraging a life of service and kindness rather than dominance. What are two areas in which “envy” or competition is considered positive in Islam? Answer: Positive competition is allowed in seeking knowledge of the Qur’an to teach it and wealth to use in charity.