#Culture
A Prayer On Wings: A Poem Of Palestinian Return
The concept of Palestinian return encompasses not only refugees displaced by conflict but also millions in the diaspora who have preserved their cultural identity and connection to their homeland despite generations of exile. For them, return goes beyond a physical journey; it signifies a restoration of rights, history, and a sense of belonging.
Related:
– Standing With Palestine: A Poem
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
A Prayer On Wings: A Poem Of Palestinian Return
Beyond Polarization: An Attempt at Impartial Discussion on the Concept and Rulings of Religious Innovation
5 Steps And A Petition For Reform: Ending Sexual Violence Against Children In Islamic Institutions
Pardon me? Biden Withholds Clemency From Aafia Siddiqui
Signs Of Allah Everywhere We Turn – An Invitation To Reflect
Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 12
The Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2024: Meet The Finalists!
Calamity In Kashgar [Part I]: The 1931-34 Muslim Revolt And The Fall Of East Turkistan
The Elon Musk Anti-Islam Crusade
The Conflicted Muslim: Finding Purpose In A Changing World
Study Classical Texts The Traditional Way [Session 1] | Sh. Yaser Birjas
Sami Hamdi: “Muslims Must Abandon Harris” | Transcript and Summary
IOK Ramadan: The Importance of Spiritual Purification | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep30]
IOK Ramadan: The Power of Prayer | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep29]
IOK Ramadan: The Weight of the Qur’an | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep28]
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Islam1 month ago
Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 9
-
#Islam1 month ago
Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 10
-
#Life1 month ago
Inspired By The Prophet: Building Your Personal And Family Plan For 2025
-
#Islam1 month ago
Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 11
jimmy
February 1, 2025 at 11:22 AM
“This poem beautifully captures the longing for home and the resilience of the human spirit. Just as identity and belonging are deeply rooted in one’s land, proper vehicle registration is essential for ownership and accountability.