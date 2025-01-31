Connect with us

A Prayer On Wings: A Poem Of Palestinian Return

Palestinian Return

The concept of Palestinian return encompasses not only refugees displaced by conflict but also millions in the diaspora who have preserved their cultural identity and connection to their homeland despite generations of exile. For them, return goes beyond a physical journey; it signifies a restoration of rights, history, and a sense of belonging.

A bird
Soaring the skies
Wings beating
Bringing blessings
As it embraces the air
A messenger of hope
And symbol of peace rare
The sound of silence
Resonating
Within those who dare
To have upturned eyes
To the heavens
To witness
Where
A solitary creation
Of Allah
In His might
Has been given
The gift of flight
Thus, we stand in awe
In Allah’s Light
And take flight
Towards
The magnificence
Of
Allah’s Light
All praise to Allah
As He foresees
Human plight
And acknowledges
The flight
Of freedom
Given
And ordained
By the King of Heaven

