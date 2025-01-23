Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 17

Reading Time

Learning Objectives

Understand the role and significance of nawafil (voluntary prayers) in Islam and how they supplement obligatory worship.

Identify and differentiate between the three main categories of nawafil prayers: sunnah, mustahab, and tatawwu.

Recognize the specific virtues of certain nawafil prayers, such as salat al-witr and salat al-duha, and understand the scholarly views on salat al-tasbih.

Learn the spiritual benefits of nawafil prayers, including their role in compensating for deficiencies in obligatory prayers and bringing one closer to Allah.

Analyze the hadith, “A part of the excellence of a man’s Islam is his leaving alone that which does not concern him,” and its implications for focusing on personal spiritual growth.

Appreciate the value of self-restraint, especially in guarding one’s speech and avoiding distractions that don’t contribute to spiritual progress.

Understand how nawafil prayers and purposeful living contribute to achieving ihsan (excellence in worship).

Recognize the significance of the restricted prayer times and their intended purpose in Islamic practice.

Explore how nawafil prayers and zakah (almsgiving) both serve as purifying practices that enhance spiritual and material aspects of a Muslim’s life.

Prepare for further study on zakah and its spiritual impacts as discussed in Islamic teachings.

Class Summary

The Value of Voluntary Prayers and Purposeful Living in Islam

In Islam, nawafil (voluntary prayers) play a significant role in bringing believers closer to Allah, enhancing their spiritual connection, and adding blessings to their lives. While the five daily prayers (fard) are obligatory, voluntary prayers serve as a spiritual supplement, creating a buffer that strengthens one’s connection to Allah and fills any gaps in obligatory worship.

Understanding Nawafil: Sunnah, Mustahab, and Tatawwu

Nawafil prayers are categorized into three main types: sunnah, mustahab, and tatawwu.

Sunnah prayers are the recommended acts of worship the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) consistently practiced, like the rawatib prayers that accompany the five daily prayers.

are the recommended acts of worship the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) consistently practiced, like the rawatib prayers that accompany the five daily prayers. Mustahab prayers are encouraged acts not necessarily performed daily, such as prayers when entering or leaving home.

prayers are encouraged acts not necessarily performed daily, such as prayers when entering or leaving home. Tatawwu prayers are entirely voluntary and can be performed at any time, such as extra tahajjud (night prayers) or salat al-duha (morning prayer).

Each category offers unique spiritual benefits and is a means for Muslims to draw nearer to Allah.

Special Virtues of Specific Nawafil Prayers

Some nawafil prayers hold special virtues. For instance, salat al-witr is highly recommended, and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) never neglected it, even while traveling. Another valuable practice is salat al-duha, which offers morning blessings and peace of mind. Although there is some debate around salat al-tasbih, which includes numerous recitations, it remains an optional prayer that some choose to perform for its potential rewards.

Why Voluntary Prayers Matter

Performing nawafil enriches a Muslim’s spiritual life. In a hadith Qudsi, Allah states that after fulfilling obligatory duties, believers draw closer through voluntary acts until He loves them. Additionally, nawafil prayers compensate for any missed parts in obligatory prayers, serving as a spiritual “backup.” On the Day of Judgment, if one’s obligatory prayers are found incomplete, nawafil will fill those gaps. The Prophet also taught that two nafil rak’ahs before Fajr are “better than the world and all it contains,” showing the profound value of these acts.

Avoiding Distractions and Focusing on What Truly Matters

Another important teaching is found in hadith number twelve from Jami’ Uloom wal-Hikam: “A part of the excellence of a man’s Islam is his leaving alone that which does not concern him.” In today’s world, social media and other distractions can pull us into other people’s lives, sometimes even leading to gossip or judgment. This hadith encourages Muslims to focus on their own growth and priorities, letting go of what has no spiritual benefit.

Practicing Self-Restraint and Living Purposefully

Guarding the tongue and refraining from useless talk is essential. Speaking only about matters that benefit us spiritually or in practical life helps maintain a peaceful, focused mind. Purposeful living is about ensuring that our actions serve a higher purpose and reflect our relationship with Allah. By focusing on beneficial pursuits, we fulfill the qualities of ihsan, which means worshiping Allah as though we see Him or, at the very least, knowing that He sees us.

Conclusion: Embracing Spiritual Growth Through Nawafil and Mindfulness

Nawafil prayers and purposeful living help create a balanced life, one that brings Muslims closer to Allah while reinforcing good character and mindfulness. As we build this spiritual practice, may we remain focused on what benefits us, asking Allah to help us live with intention and pursue what truly matters. In our next discussion, we’ll explore Kitab az-Zakah, examining the transformative effects of zakah on both wealth and heart.

Full Transcript

As-salamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu. Alhamdulillah, rabbil alameen. Salallahu wasallam wa barakatuhu, nabiyyin wa muhammadin wa ala alihi wa sahbihi wasallam tasliman kathira. Thumma amma ba’d.

Continuing the Ta’aseel Program: Understanding Nawafil

We continue, inshallah ta’ala, with our Ta’aseel program from the book Mukhtasir Ibn Hajj Al-Qasidin by Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah. We’re discussing the secrets of salah—its essence and the deeper meaning of the salawat. Tonight, inshallah ta’ala, we’re moving into a new chapter: Faslun fi dhikri an Nawafil.

Types of Nawafil (Supererogatory) Prayers

This chapter is about the salawat considered nawafil, or the extra salah that you pray besides the fard salah. What does Imam Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah, mention on this? Bismillah, let’s begin. Bismillah wa salatu wa salam ala rasulallah, salallahu alayhi wa salam.

The author, Ibn Qudamah, rahimahullah, says regarding the supererogatory prayers: know that acts of worship that are not fard (obligatory) are divided into three parts: the sunnah prayers, the recommended prayers (mustahab), and the voluntary prayers (tatawwub). Before we continue, let’s define the difference between fard and sunnah, or at least nafil as he mentions here. We have two types of salawat, or types of ibadat: the fard, and that which is not fard, which we categorize as nafil into sunnah, mustahab, or tatawwub.

Difference Between Fard and Mustahab

What is the difference between fard and mustahab? Technically, fard is a commandment from Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala that is binding. When Allah azawajal issues an amr (command) that is binding, it becomes fard. These include the five daily prayers. If you perform them, you are rewarded; if you neglect them, it is sinful.

Now, mustahab, or nafil in general, is a command from Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala that is not binding. When Allah orders something that isn’t binding, it means that if you do it, you gain a reward, but if you don’t, there is no liability or harm on you. That’s the difference between fard and mustahab. For instance, if you don’t pray Isha salah at all, it is haram and sinful. But if you pray it, alhamdulillah, you gain the reward. As for the sunnah of salat al-Isha, if you do it, you are rewarded. But if you feel lazy and skip the sunnah, there is no sin in that.

This does not mean, however, that nafil prayers have no value. The nafil prayers have intrinsic value. So, what is this value? Let’s explore.

Categories of Nafil Salawat

The first level of nafil salawat is what we call sunnah. Note that these technical terms—sunnah, mustahab, and so on—weren’t necessarily from the Prophet salallahu alayhi wa sallam but were codified by scholars, particularly ulama al-usul(scholars of legal theory), to make it easier for students of knowledge to understand different categories. Yet, all of these fall under the same category: if you perform them, you are rewarded, and if you don’t, there is no liability.

Definition and Examples of Sunnah

The first category, as mentioned, is sunnah. The word sunnah can have multiple meanings. In fiqh, sunnah means “recommended.” In aqeedah, sunnah refers to actions opposed to bid’ah (innovation). Here, the sunnah refers to those actions consistently performed by the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, such as the rawatib—the prayers associated with the obligatory salah. The word rawatib comes from ratiba, meaning something done consistently.

There are twelve sunnah rawatib according to Hadith Ibn Umar, and twelve according to Hadith Um Habibah. What are these? Two rak’ahs before Fajr, four before Dhuhr, two after Dhuhr, two after Maghrib, and two after Isha. These make twelve, and it is mentioned in a hadith that whoever prays twelve rak’ahs outside the obligatory prayers, Allah will grant them a house in Jannah. Some scholars state that the reward is cumulative over one’s lifetime, while others think it might apply each day. Either way, even one house in Jannah is a tremendous blessing.

Now, do these twelve rak’ahs have to be the specific ones I mentioned? Some scholars argue that any twelve rak’ahs beyond the fard are sufficient to count among those who receive a house in Jannah.

The Special Importance of Salat al-Witr and Salat al-Duha

The rawatib include salat al-witr, which the Prophet salallahu alayhi wa sallam never neglected, regardless of whether he was traveling or resident. He encouraged making Witr the last prayer of the night unless one intends to perform tahajjud.

Another significant nafil prayer is salat al-duha, which the Prophet recommended to Abu Huraira and others as part of a daily practice that also includes Witr and fasting three days each month. This regular performance of nafil is considered the highest level of nafil since it was regularly practiced by the Prophet.

Understanding Mustahab and Tatawwu

The second category is mustahab—prayers that are encouraged but not performed regularly by the Prophet. These include praying two rak’ahs when entering or leaving one’s home or when traveling. This type of prayer, though less frequent, is recommended to be performed when possible.

The third category is tatawwu, additional voluntary prayers that one can perform at any time without a fixed schedule. Examples include two rak’ahs after making wudu, salat al-ishraq (prayed after sunrise), or extra rak’ahs of tahajjud at night.

All three categories—sunnah, mustahab, and tatawwu—fall under nafil, meaning they are supererogatory prayers that add to our obligatory worship and bring us closer to Allah.

The Virtue and Significance of Nafil Prayers

The best voluntary act of devotion is salah, as it engages the body, mind, and soul. Unlike other acts of worship, salah requires full bodily participation, including reciting Qur’an, doing dhikr, and focusing one’s mind.

The Debate Over Salat al-Tasbih

The types of nafil prayers and their virtues are extensively detailed in the books of fiqh, yet the author highlights salat al-tasbih as particularly noteworthy, although it is a controversial topic. The majority of muhaddithin (hadith scholars) consider the narration on salat al-tasbih to be weak, though some fuqaha (jurists) accept it because it promotes a virtue without establishing a new obligatory act or creed. However, there is no obligation to practice it, especially since the act involves repetitive counting, which might distract from khushu (concentration).

If someone wishes to pray salat al-tasbih, the Prophet advised performing it with an intricate pattern of recitations in each unit, totaling seventy-five repetitions of specific phrases in each rak’ah. However, since the hadith’s authenticity is debated, there is no necessity to perform it, especially given the ample other opportunities for nafil prayer in authentic sunnah.

Benefits of Nafil Prayers

The virtue of nafil prayers is significant, as they bring one closer to Allah’s pleasure. In a hadith Qudsi, Allah states, “My servant does not draw nearer to me by anything more beloved than what I have made obligatory on him. And My servant continues to draw closer to Me with nawafil until I love him.” Therefore, nawafil are a means of earning Allah’s love and coming closer to Him.

The Role of Nafil Prayers as Compensation and Their Rewards

Nafil prayers also compensate for any deficiencies in our fard prayers. On the Day of Judgment, if one’s obligatory prayers are incomplete, Allah will command the angels to supplement them with any available nafil prayers. Therefore, keeping up with nafil is like a backup for our obligatory acts.

The reward for nafil prayers is also incomparable, as demonstrated in the hadith that states two rak’ahs before Fajr are better than the entire world and all it contains. Additionally, these prayers serve as a doorway for forgiveness, as exemplified by the Prophet’s advice to perform a thorough wudu and then pray two focused rak’ahs for forgiveness of previous sins.

Maintaining regular nafil prayers creates a buffer, so if one’s faith dips, they are more likely to leave nafil first before endangering their obligatory prayers. This practice safeguards one’s commitment to the fard prayers.

Prohibited Times for Prayer

Finally, there are times when prayer is prohibited, such as during sunrise, sunset, and when the sun is at its zenith. These restrictions remind us of the need for breaks and also prevent us from coinciding with the timings associated with sun worship, as the Prophet explained that these times are significant for those who worship the sun and planets.

In summary, nafil prayers are essential in drawing nearer to Allah, compensating for missed parts of our worship, and ensuring we maintain a strong connection with our faith. May Allah grant us the ability to maintain these acts of devotion and elevate us through them, bringing us closer to Him and the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam.

Applying Hadith 12 from Jami’ Uloom wal-Hikam

Tonight, we’re studying hadith number twelve from Jami’ Uloom wal-Hikam by Imam Ibn Rajab, rahimahullah. This hadith, though brief, carries profound significance: “A part of the excellence of a man’s Islam is his leaving alone that which does not concern him.”

Applying the Hadith in Modern Context

In our time, this hadith is one of the most relevant teachings we have. Modern culture, especially social media, thrives on people minding others’ business—what they wear, eat, or where they go. People spend hours on social media watching the lives of others instead of focusing on their own personal growth. This hadith reminds us to focus on ourselves and leave alone what does not concern us.

Imam Ibn Salah mentioned four pivotal hadith for personal conduct, and this hadith is one of them. Together, these hadith outline the core principles for how we should live and interact with others. They include:

“Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him speak well or remain silent.” “A part of the excellence of a man’s Islam is his leaving alone that which does not concern him.” “Do not get angry,” as advised to a man who asked for guidance from the Prophet, salallahu alayhi wa sallam, and who received this instruction repeatedly. “The believer loves for his brother what he loves for himself,” which fosters community harmony.

Significance of Self-Control and Avoiding Useless Talk

The meaning here is clear: a person should refrain from things that don’t contribute to their faith or well-being. Islam encourages focus on purposeful living, avoiding unnecessary gossip, and curbing excessive curiosity about others.

When it comes to matters that do not directly benefit our relationship with Allah, we should leave them. Whether the issue is a form of gossip, undue curiosity, or even excessive pursuit of material things, it’s essential to ask: Does this bring me closer to Allah? If not, we should avoid it. The true believer seeks actions that bring value in the sight of Allah, nurturing the quality of ihsan, where one worships Allah as though they see Him.

Guarding the Tongue and Seeking Higher Purpose

Additionally, guarding our tongues is vital. Often, witnessing something or hearing news tempts us to talk about it, but if it doesn’t concern us, the hadith advises silence. Resisting the urge to speak about everything we encounter is part of what makes our Islam excellent.

Striving for Purposeful Living and Conclusion

Finally, most importantly, this hadith serves as a filter. By prioritizing what truly matters—acts that benefit us in this life and the hereafter—we can make our faith more profound and focused. We ask Allah to help us adhere to this teaching and to focus our lives on what is truly beneficial.

May Allah guide us to focus on that which truly matters, helping us to live with intention, prioritize our relationship with Him, and seek beneficial pursuits. Alhamdulillahi rabbil alameen.

Looking Ahead: Exploring Kitab az-Zakah

Inshallah, we’ll continue our studies next week by delving into Kitab az-Zakah and exploring the spiritual secrets of zakah. This chapter will reveal how zakah purifies both our wealth and our hearts, leading us to a deeper connection with Allah.

Q&A

What are nawafil prayers, and why are they important in Islam? Answer: Nawafil are voluntary prayers that help strengthen a Muslim’s connection to Allah and supplement the obligatory (fard) prayers. They bring additional blessings, help compensate for deficiencies in obligatory prayers, and bring one closer to Allah. What are the three main categories of nawafil prayers? Answer: Sunnah, mustahab, and tatawwu. How does sunnah differ from mustahab and tatawwu? Answer: Sunnah refers to recommended practices regularly performed by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), such as the rawatib prayers. Mustahab are encouraged acts not regularly practiced, like prayers when entering or leaving home. Tatawwu are voluntary prayers that can be performed anytime, such as extra night prayers. What is a key benefit of performing nawafil prayers? Answer: They help draw a person closer to Allah’s love and compensate for any deficiencies in obligatory prayers.

What is the significance of salat al-witr? Answer: The Prophet never neglected it, even when traveling, and he encouraged making it the last prayer of the night. What are salat al-duha and salat al-tasbih, and how do they differ? Answer: Salat al-duha is a morning prayer encouraged for added blessings. Salat al-tasbih involves repeated phrases in each rak’ah and is controversial, with scholars differing on its necessity. What reward is associated with praying twelve sunnah rawatib rak’ahs daily? Answer: According to a hadith, Allah will grant a house in Jannah to those who perform these prayers daily.

What does the hadith, “A part of the excellence of a man’s Islam is his leaving alone that which does not concern him,” teach us? Answer: It encourages focusing on personal spiritual growth and avoiding distractions or matters that don’t benefit one’s faith. How does guarding one’s tongue relate to purposeful living? Answer: By avoiding gossip or unnecessary talk, one can maintain peace of mind and focus on matters that strengthen their relationship with Allah. How does purposeful living help one achieve ihsan? Answer: Purposeful living involves striving to be conscious of Allah, worshipping with sincerity as though we see Him or are aware that He sees us, which is the essence of ihsan.

Why are there times when prayer is prohibited, such as sunrise and sunset? Answer: To prevent prayer times from coinciding with times associated with sun worship, and to give a mindful break in prayer routines. What are the rewards of nawafil prayers on the Day of Judgment? Answer: Nawafil prayers can fill any gaps in obligatory prayers if they are found incomplete, serving as a backup. What practices should one prioritize to build a balanced spiritual life? Answer: Maintaining nawafil prayers, focusing on beneficial pursuits, avoiding distractions, and practicing self-restraint.