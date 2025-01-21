Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 16

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~4 minutes

Full Transcript: ~25 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the importance of preparing for Jumu’ah : Identify why preparation for Jumu’ah starts on Thursday night. Recognize the significance of cleanliness, fresh clothing, and punctuality for Jumu’ah prayer.

: Apply Sunnah practices for attending Jumu’ah prayer : Describe the recommended actions such as bathing, dressing well, and using perfume. Recall the etiquette of walking calmly to the masjid and respecting others’ space during Jumu’ah.

: Implement specific acts of worship on Fridays : Identify the benefits of reciting Surah Al-Kahf and making du’a during the blessed hour. Understand the importance of sending abundant blessings (salawat) upon the Prophet ﷺ on Fridays.

: Reflect on the hadith about avoiding doubt and practicing truthfulness : Explain the meaning and implications of “Leave that which causes you doubt for that which causes you no doubt.” Analyze how truthfulness brings tranquility and strengthens integrity in daily life.

: Practice wara’ (scrupulousness) in decision-making : Recognize how wara’ encourages cautiousness in ambiguous or doubtful situations. Apply the concept of wara’ to personal decisions to align actions with Islamic values and peace of mind.

: Apply the principle of “certainty over doubt” in Islamic law : Understand the maxim “certainty is not removed by doubt” and its practical applications, like assuming wudu validity amidst uncertainty.

: Appreciate the broader spiritual and moral significance of Jumu’ah and integrity : Reflect on the value of integrating these etiquettes and principles into one’s life to foster a deeper sense of faith and character.

:

Class Summary

Introduction

The Friday prayer (Jumu’ah) holds special significance in Islam, not just for its spiritual reward but also for the unique etiquettes and preparations associated with it. This post summarizes key etiquettes to observe for Jumu’ah and explores a hadith that provides guidance on practicing integrity and avoiding doubt in our daily lives.

Preparing for Jumu’ah: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Begin Preparation on Thursday Night

Preparation for Jumu’ah ideally begins on Thursday night by setting intentions, cleansing, and organizing anything needed for the prayer. Time management is crucial, as it allows us to attend Jumu’ah with calmness rather than rushing.

2. Bathing and Dressing Well

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Bathing close to the prayer time is preferred, ensuring freshness and a pleasant appearance. The Prophet ﷺ recommended wearing clean, respectable clothing and applying perfume, as Allah loves when we meet Him in our best state. This outward preparation reflects an inward reverence for the sanctity of Jumu’ah.

3. Walking Calmly to the Masjid

Arriving at the masjid on time, calmly and humbly, sets the tone for a focused prayer. Walking without rush, with a tranquil heart, helps cultivate the right mindset for worship.

4. Respecting Space and Focus

Avoid disrupting others by passing over people’s shoulders or squeezing into rows if you’re late. Keeping the masjid’s peaceful atmosphere is also important—come early to sit close without disturbing anyone. Once the sermon begins, shift focus to listening and responding silently to the adhan.

Special Acts of Worship on Fridays

1. Seeking the Blessed Hour

The Prophet ﷺ spoke of a time on Fridays when prayers are accepted. Scholars differ on the exact hour, but it’s commonly believed to be the time just before sunset. Make du’a throughout the day, especially in this period, as it’s an opportunity to have your prayers answered.

2. Reciting Surah Al-Kahf

Reading Surah Al-Kahf on Fridays is a well-known sunnah, bringing a “light” of guidance for the week ahead. This surah reminds us of the trials of life and provides a moral compass for challenges we may face.

3. Sending Salawat (Blessings) on the Prophet ﷺ

Increasing blessings upon the Prophet ﷺ on Fridays brings immense reward. When we engage in this act, we follow the example set by Allah and His angels, as mentioned in the Qur’an.

Living with Integrity: The Hadith on Avoiding Doubt

One of the short yet powerful teachings of the Prophet ﷺ is: “Leave that which causes you doubt for that which causes you no doubt.” This principle encourages Muslims to steer clear of ambiguity and live by truthfulness, as truth fosters confidence and tranquility. When faced with choices, integrity means prioritizing what is clear and avoiding what raises inner discomfort or doubt.

In practicing wara’ (scrupulousness), we are reminded that even permissible actions may be avoided if they bring unease or doubts. Living by this hadith ensures a heart at ease and a mind focused on righteousness, making it a foundational guideline in Islamic law.

Conclusion

Observing these etiquettes and living with integrity is not just about fulfilling religious obligations, but about embodying the moral and spiritual ideals of Islam. By integrating these practices into our weekly routine and daily lives, we can nurture a strong, confident faith rooted in reverence and mindfulness.

Full Transcript

Opening Remarks

As-salamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh. It’s a pleasure to be here at Valley Ranch Islamic Center. Alhamdulillah, to be with this amazing community here in Dallas. I must say that it is probably one of the most awkward moments of my life to be teaching a session with Shaykh Yasir Birjas in front of me. But I’m inspired by the statement of Sa’id Ibn Jubair, when his Shaykh, Ibn Abbas, told him, “Why don’t you teach?” And Sa’id Ibn Jubair said to Ibn Abbas, “Do you want me to teach in your presence? I can’t do that.” Ibn Abbas replied, “And what better for you than to teach in my presence so that if you are correct, that’s what you want. And if you make a mistake, then I correct you.” That’s my inspiration in this moment, and I ask Allah Azza wa Jalla to preserve our Shaykh, Shaykh Yasir Birjas, protect his family, bless him, increase him in humility, beauty, and knowledge. Allahumma ameen.

Introduction to the Etiquettes of Jumu’ah (Friday)

Our topic is the adab of Jumu’ah in this session, inshallah. So we’ll start with our reader, Ahmed, and we’ll cover some points, inshallah. Bismillah.

The author said: “The etiquettes of Friday and the Friday prayer comprise 15 modes of conduct.”

Preparing for Jumu’ah

First, one prepares for the Friday observance on Thursday, the night preceding Friday, Laylat Jumu’ah, by cleansing the body, washing clothes, and preparing what needs to be prepared. Right from the beginning, it’s a good habit to say, “قَالَ الْمُؤَلِّفِ رَحِمَهُ اللَّهُ” or “The author, may Allah’s mercy be upon them, said.” As one of the scholars said, “قَبِيحٌ بِكُمْ أَن تَنْقُلُ عَنَّا وَلَا تَتَرَحَمُ عَلَيْنَا,” which means, “It is very ugly of you that you narrate knowledge from us and do not seek Allah’s mercy for us.”

Whenever we read a text, I want to re-emphasize something you’ve probably heard before: make it a habit to always invoke mercy on the scholars who direct us to Allah. This also shows us that no one is more famous than the scholars of Islam. Often, as young people, we get distracted by the fame of celebrities with millions of followers or subscribers. But who is more famous than the scholars of Islam? 1,400 years later, we’re still quoting people like Imam Al-Bukhari. Their fame is not just in its length or duration but also in its quality. When you mention their names, you say, “May Allah have mercy on them.”

The first thing he says is to prepare for Jumu’ah by preparing on Thursday night, bathing, and preparing what needs to be prepared. The idea of preparation is important; as we say, “Failing to plan is planning to fail.” A person not preparing for Jumu’ah might schedule classes or work in ways that consistently make them late. The person who selects a course at Jumu’ah time because they don’t want to take an early morning class is not preparing for Jumu’ah. Every single week, you see people who fail to manage their day properly, causing them to miss Jumu’ah or to always come late.

Allah says in the Qur’an, “وَلَوْ أَرَادُوا الْخُرُوجِ لَأَعَدُّوا لَهُ عُدَّةً,” which means, “If they had truly wanted to go out with Rasulullah ﷺ on the expedition, they would have prepared for it.” So on the Day of Judgment, someone may bring excuses for their lateness or absence, saying, “I had this commitment, or that one.” But if they truly wanted to attend, they would have prepared better. Preparing for Jumu’ah includes planning your time. How long does it take to park at Valley Ranch? You have to figure that out so you don’t get stuck in line and end up late.

Bathing Before Jumu’ah

Secondly, bathe on Friday, as mentioned in the hadith reported in the two Sahihs and other collections. It is preferable to bathe a little before going out to the prayer. Why does he say to bathe closer to prayer time? Why not just bathe in the morning? I need the geniuses of Dallas to tell me the answer. Why is it preferred to bathe closer to Jumu’ah time?

One reason is to keep your wudu fresh, but also so that you smell pleasant and are fresh when you get to Salah. Bathing as close as you can to the time of prayer keeps you fresh for longer. So if Jumu’ah here is at 1:30, try to bathe around 12:30. Bathing close to the time of prayer helps keep you fresh when you arrive for Salah.

Beautifying Oneself for Jumu’ah

Thirdly, beautify yourself by cleansing your body, clipping your nails, using the siwak, and removing waste. He should also use perfume and wear his best clothes. Allah ﷻ says in the Qur’an, “يَا بَنِي آدَمَ خُذُوا زِينَتَكُمْ عِندَ كُلِّ مَسْجِدٍ,” meaning, “O children of Adam, adorn yourselves at every place of prayer.”

How would you rate our Jumu’ah fashion on a scale of 1 to 10? We have a culture of “Casual Friday” in the corporate world, where people dress down on Fridays. But we have a religious encouragement to dress up on Fridays. Which one wins? Which should win? When we walk into the masjid on Friday, we see people coming in with T-shirts, jeans, and even shorts, which goes against what is recommended by the Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ. We want to encourage people to dress up. I know villages in Sudan where people, even though they don’t have many clothes, come on Fridays wearing their best clothes, even if they are shabby.

When we have the wealth that Allah has provided for us, and closets full of clothes, it’s an opportunity to dress up on Fridays. I have a friend in Clear Lake masjid who I consider my competition in fashion every Friday. He has an amazing fashion sense, and I often feel like I lose to him—even though he doesn’t even know we’re in a competition! The way we dress can also become an opportunity for da’wah in a non-Muslim country. On Eid, when you wear beautiful garments, people often ask, “What’s going on? Is there a holiday today?” You don’t have to say there is, but they can see it by the way you look. Last Eid, I was walking around in my neighborhood in Houston, and an elderly lady said to me, “Eid Mubarak!” She asked if I was Islamic, and I said, “Yes.” Our clothes opened that entire conversation.

Then he says to purify the body by clipping nails and brushing teeth. Rasulullah ﷺ said, “If it were not that I feared hardship for my Ummah, I would have commanded them to use the siwak before every prayer.” Look at how important these concepts are for everyday salah, let alone Jumu’ah.

Arriving at the Masjid Calmly

Fourthly, go to the masjid early, on foot, walking in a calm and humble manner, intending itikaf in the masjid as long as you are inside. Take advantage of privileges before they’re gone. I used to live in New York, where I prayed janazah every week. After moving to Houston, I probably only pray janazah three times a year because there aren’t as many opportunities. Many of you walk to Valley Ranch masjid—two, five, or ten minutes on foot. Don’t forget this blessing, as it’s rare in the United States to be able to walk to the masjid safely. We took a group to Palestine recently, and while walking to Masjid al-Aqsa, we were questioned by guards with automatic rifles. Now, we walk to the masjid peacefully and without any trouble.

Walk with tranquility, being grateful to Allah for this blessing. Walk without rushing, even if you are late. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Walk to the prayer with tranquility, and whatever you catch of the salah, pray it, and whatever you miss, make it up.” Rushing affects your khushu’ (focus) in the prayer.

When you’re coming from a busy, fast-paced environment, try to slow down as you approach the prayer, allowing your heart to become still. Pray your remembrances, repeat the adhan, and focus on being mindful as you approach the salah.

Avoiding Disturbance in the Rows

Fifthly, do not pass over the necks of people or separate two people from each other. If, however, there is an empty spot, you can walk over their necks to reach it. This is a good place to mention the hadith of Salman al-Farisi in Al-Bukhari. The Prophet ﷺ said, “There is no person who bathes on Jumu’ah, purifies themselves as best as they can, puts on perfume, or uses whatever fragrance they can find, then goes out to prayer without separating between two people, remaining quiet when the imam speaks, except that he will be forgiven for the sins between that Jumu’ah and the next.”

These sunnah acts—coming early, not separating people, and remaining quiet during the khutbah—are highly emphasized. So, if you see a space, you may walk to it, but do not force your way to the front row if you came late. There are many people who arrived before you, so respect their place.

Respecting the Space of Others in Prayer

Sixthly, do not pass in front of a person who is praying. The Prophet ﷺ said that if you knew the sin incurred by passing in front of a praying person, you would wait 40 days, years, or whatever period it might be. Also, it is advised to develop the habit of praying towards a sutra (a barrier), as it helps maintain focus in salah. If you’re praying in an open space without a sutra, it can be awkward for both you and those passing by.

Seeking the First Row

Seventhly, seek the first row unless you see or hear something inappropriate. The Prophet ﷺ said that if people knew the reward in the adhan and the first row, they would draw lots for it. So, if you have access to the first row, seek it for the incredible reward that it brings.

Stopping Voluntary Prayers as the Imam Begins Khutbah

Eighthly, cease voluntary prayers or recitations when the imam ascends the pulpit and occupy yourself with answering the mu’adhdhin and listening to the sermon. I have a gift for you regarding the khutbah. I want to give you a tool that will change every khutbah you hear for the rest of your life, inshallah. Here at Valley Ranch, you probably get an amazing khutbah every week, but even if you attend khutbah elsewhere, sometimes people ask, “Do I already know this?” If the khatib mentions a story or a hadith you’ve heard before, you might feel like you haven’t benefited.

Instead of asking, “Do I know this?” ask, “Do I do this?” If the khutbah is about praying qiyam al-layl, ask yourself if you’re actually praying qiyam al-layl. If it’s about reciting the Qur’an, ask if you’re consistently reciting the Qur’an. If it’s about giving charity, then are you giving charity? This approach helps you benefit from every khutbah by focusing on implementing the reminders.

Performing Sunnah Prayers After Jumu’ah

Ninthly, perform voluntary prayers after the Friday prayer—two, four, or six rak’ahs according to preference. The Prophet ﷺ would pray two rak’ahs in the masjid after Jumu’ah, and when he went home, he would sometimes pray four or even six.

While waiting in the masjid, if you can stay until ‘Asr or even Maghrib, that’s excellent, as you are considered in a state of prayer.

The Special Hour of Du’a on Fridays

Tenthly, observe the hour in which du’a is accepted. The Prophet ﷺ described an hour on Jumu’ah when prayers are answered. There is a difference of opinion among scholars regarding when this hour occurs. Some hadiths suggest it is between the sitting of the imam and the end of the prayer, while others suggest it is the last hour after the ‘Asr prayer before sunset.

When the Prophet ﷺ teaches us about something valuable, he often leaves the exact details ambiguous, encouraging us to seek it out. This is like Laylatul Qadr in the last ten nights of Ramadan. So, we should use every opportunity on Friday to make du’a, as it could fall within this blessed time.

Sending Blessings Upon the Prophet ﷺ

Twelfthly, send abundant blessings upon the Prophet ﷺ. It’s narrated that whoever sends blessings upon him 80 times on Friday will be forgiven 80 years of sins. This hadith is weak, but the Prophet ﷺ did say, “Of the best of your days is Friday, so make a lot of salawat upon me on this day.” The sahabah asked, “O Messenger of Allah, will our salawat be presented to you after your death?” He replied, “Yes, for Allah has forbidden the earth from consuming the bodies of the prophets.”

Then the question becomes, what is the bare minimum that is considered ikthar, or “abundance,” of sending blessings? Is it 80 times, as mentioned here, or is it less? Or more? What would you say is the bare minimum?

Honestly, when it comes to the Prophet ﷺ, there is no bare minimum. It’s about the quality of the salawatand the dhikr of Allah ﷻ. So whether it’s 10, 70, or 100 times, the Prophet ﷺ simply said, “Sallu ‘alayya”—just send blessings upon me. The quantity should be whatever you can manage based on your time and ability to stay focused. Wallahu ta’ala a’lam.

One important point about this is that, sometimes, people do things simply because the people they love are doing them. How often have you wanted to do something just because people you admire or follow were doing it? Allah ﷻ says in the Qur’an, “إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَمَلَائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا صَلُّوا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيمًا,” meaning, “Indeed, Allah and His angels send blessings upon the Prophet. O you who believe, send blessings upon him and greet him with peace.” Allah doesn’t just command us to send blessings, but first tells us that He and His angels do so. This is something Allah Himself does and then invites us to do as well.

Reciting Surah Al-Kahf on Friday

Thirteenth, it is recommended to recite Surah Al-Kahf on Fridays. Aisha reported that the Prophet ﷺ said, “Shall I tell you about a chapter whose greatness fills what is between heaven and earth? Whoever writes it will receive a similar reward, and whoever reads it on Friday will have their sins forgiven between that Friday and the next, plus three additional days.” Also, it is narrated that if someone reads the last five verses of Surah Al-Kahf before sleeping, Allah awakens them at any part of the night they wish.

Some of these narrations are weak or fabricated, but the Prophet ﷺ did say that whoever recites Surah Al-Kahf on Friday will have a light illuminated between that Friday and the next. It is recommended to read it on Friday as well as to recite the Qur’an in general, and if possible, complete its recitation on that day or the night preceding it.

Giving Charity on Friday

Fourteenth, it is recommended to give charity on Friday as much as one can afford, and it should ideally be done outside the masjid. Charity, of course, is encouraged because Friday is the best day of the week, and we want to maximize our good deeds on that day. However, I’m not sure why it specifies giving charity outside the masjid.

Performing Salat al-Tasbih on Fridays

Fifteenth, it is recommended to perform Salat al-Tasbih on Fridays.

Salat al-Tasbih is based on a very weak hadith, and most scholars discourage it because of this. However, some scholars say that if you perform it once in your lifetime, there is no harm in doing so. Wallahu a’lam.

Dedicating Fridays for Worship

Lastly, dedicate Fridays for the actions of the afterlife and avoid engaging in worldly work. Fridays are an ideal time for silat ar-rahim, or maintaining ties of kinship, especially if you have family members in the Muslim world, who often have Fridays off. Take this opportunity to call and check on them, especially since they might be off work and more available to talk. Allah knows best.

Beginning of the Next Hadith and Discussion

Bismillah. Alhamdulillah rabbil alameen. Assalamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh. We will continue with the book of Imam Ibn Rajab, focusing on hadith number 11—a very important hadith that is one of the shortest in the collection but powerful in its meaning. This hadith has a lot to do with your personal life and your practice in matters of faith. This will be our discussion for tonight, inshallah.

Before we get there, I want to comment and thank Sheikh Ammar for giving us the opportunity to share his wisdom with us from the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah. The view from here is quite different than when you’re sitting as a student. Wallahi, it’s a privilege to be sitting as a student, because once you start teaching, going back to learning becomes extremely hard. No teacher you go to wants to teach you because they feel that you should be teaching them instead. So, when you have the privilege to sit down and learn, cherish it.

When given the chance to learn, go for it. Because when the day comes that you start teaching, it will be very hard to find someone to teach you. May Allah bless you all with beneficial knowledge in this life and in the afterlife.

Hadith Number 11: “Leave That Which Causes You Doubt for That Which Causes You No Doubt”

Bismillah, Alhamdulillah, wassalatu wassalamu ala Rasulillah.

Hadith number 11 is from Al-Hasan ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet ﷺ, who was like a flower to the Prophet ﷺ. He said, “I remember from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, ‘Leave that which causes you doubt for that which causes you no doubt.’” Narrated by An-Nasa’i and At-Tirmidhi, who graded it a sahih hadith.

This is part of a longer hadith that includes the qunoot (supplication) of the witr prayer. Some narrations from At-Tirmidhi and Ibn Hibban add, “For truthfulness is tranquility, and lying is doubt.” Ibn Hibban’s wording includes, “Goodness is tranquility, and evil is doubt.”

This hadith, though short, is powerful. Some scholars say it may come as part of a longer hadith in which the Prophet ﷺ was teaching a supplication to his grandson, Al-Hasan ibn Ali. When the Prophet ﷺ passed away, Al-Hasan was about seven or eight years old. So he says, “I remember learning this from the Prophet ﷺ.” Then he adds, “For truthfulness is tranquility, and lying is doubt.”

The Importance of Truthfulness and Integrity

When you tell the truth, you feel strong and confident, no matter how absurd the truth may sound. If it’s what you saw, heard, or did, you can still stand there confidently, even against aggression, because you know it’s true. But if you are lying, the moment you’re under scrutiny, you begin to shake because you know you’re not telling the truth. Allah ﷻ says in the Qur’an, “بَلِ الْإِنسَانُ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِهِ بَصِيرَةٌ وَلَوْ أَلْقَىٰ مَعَاذِيرَهُ,” meaning, “Rather, man is a witness against himself, even if he presents excuses.”

This reminds us of the famous hadith of Ka’b ibn Malik and the three companions who did not go out with the Prophet ﷺ on the Battle of Tabuk. Ka’b said he was trying to fabricate a lie, but he thought, “Who am I kidding? This is the Messenger of Allah, and he will know.” So, he told the truth. By telling the truth, he became strong.

This hadith is telling us that if you follow the truth, you will feel at ease, no matter how hard it may be. If you are lying or fooling yourself, you won’t feel comfortable. Truthfulness brings tranquility and peace, while evil creates doubt and restlessness.

There’s a saying about checking your heart when you do something questionable, for example, when you go to an all-you-can-eat buffet and wonder if certain items are halal. You see others eating, and think, “I think it’s halal.” But if you put your hand on your heart, you might feel your heart racing because you know it might not be right. In contrast, if you act with full confidence, your heart will feel at ease. This narration, though weak, points to the idea that the heart can act as an indicator of doubtful matters.

Practicing Scrupulousness (Wara’) in Matters of Ambiguity

The scrupulous one hesitates when there is ambiguity rather than running into doubtful things, unlike many people today who seek out differing opinions to justify actions. If something is ambiguous, the scrupulous response is to avoid it. Even if something is allowable, avoiding it due to doubt is pious and shows a sense of wara’ (piety).

Hassan ibn Abi Sinan said, “There is nothing simpler than scrupulousness. If something causes you doubt, give it up.” This may be easy for someone like him, but for an average person, living with scrupulousness is a challenge.

There’s a story about Hassan ibn Abi Sinan, who was in business while being a scholar. His servant informed him that the sugar market was about to increase, so Hassan bought sugar at a lower price before the news spread. When the price increased, he felt guilty because he believed he had an unfair advantage. So he went back to the original merchant and disclosed his knowledge. The merchant replied, “I am pleased with the deal we made; it’s yours.” But Hassan still felt guilty, so he insisted on returning the transaction, giving up a profit equivalent to what could be millions in our time.

In comparison, Al-Miswar ibn Makhrama, one of the companions, had hoarded food to sell it for a better price, but when he saw clouds approaching, indicating that it might rain and thus lower prices, he felt guilty. Instead of benefiting from the price increase, he refused to make a profit and informed Umar ibn al-Khattab, who then praised him.

Imam Ahmad recommended avoiding profits from hoarding goods that are necessities if it leads to hardship for others. Similarly, if someone rents something to turn a profit, or takes advantage of ambiguity in transactions, Imam Ahmad advised giving any excess as charity.

The Balance in Practicing Wara’

In summary, the teachings of wara’ guide us away from doubtful matters, regardless of whether something is wholly haram. However, it’s essential to have balance. Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah said that complete piety is being able to recognize both the best of two goods and the worst of two evils.

As an example, consider someone asking if they can work at Walmart. Since Walmart sells both halal and haram items, it becomes a matter of whether the benefit outweighs the harm. A person should balance this decision, ensuring they fulfill their obligations without compromising their principles unnecessarily.

The Principle of Certainty Over Doubt

This hadith represents one of the major qawa’id fiqhiyyah (legal maxims) in Islamic law: al-yaqeenu la yazulu bish-shak, meaning “certainty is not removed by doubt.” For example, if you come to pray and doubt whether you have wudu, but you remember that you had wudu during Maghrib, then you should assume you still have it, as certainty is not negated by doubt.

This hadith is a reminder to prioritize clear guidance and to avoid ambiguity. Next week, we will continue with hadith number 12, inshallah. Jazakumullahu khair. Thank you for being here with us, and inshallah, after Salat al-Isha, we’ll have Sheikh Muhammad Faqih and Sheikh Waleed Basyuni join us to answer questions related to this hadith.

Assalamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.

Q&A