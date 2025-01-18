The Conflicted Muslim: Finding Purpose In A Changing World

There is a profound emptiness that comes from living solely for worldly gains. Spiritual stagnation often feels more suffocating than any physical burden. Many find purpose in external pursuits—career success, social status, or personal mastery. Yet these goals, while tempting, often leave us feeling unfulfilled at a deeper, more fundamental level.

A higher purpose must transcend materialism and invite us toward internal aspirations. Islam anchors us in values like discipline, selflessness, and gratitude. These are not merely ideals, but transformative practices that free us from external validation and refocus our efforts on service. In this sense, service itself becomes an act of worship.

Existential questions –Why am I here? Where am I heading? Does any of this matter? –haunt all of us at some point.

While secular systems offer material success and societal progress, they often focus on productivity and achievements as markers of human worth. This approach can leave individuals trapped in a cycle of work and consumption, prioritizing external rewards over deeper, more meaningful aspirations. Though these systems provide temporary fulfillment, lasting answers must be tied to something that transcends temporal, and fleeting desires, which Islam, when approached holistically, offers. Islam offers profound clarity. Yet, many Muslims struggle to reconcile their faith with a modern world steeped in consumerism, hyper-individualism, and distorted values.

The Conflicted Muslim

This term describes someone who is grounded in their faith yet unsure of how to navigate modern life. This conflict stems not from a lack of belief but from an environment designed to pull us away from internal alignment. The modern Muslim faces a threefold dilemma:

Do they tread lightly, practicing their beliefs in silence or relegating them to the background?

Do they assimilate, seeing religion as a burden and embracing modern life fully?

Do they reject modernity outright, living in isolation?

The answer lies in a balance: staying true to core values while engaging intentionally with the world. The Quran provides timeless guidance, reminding us that true strength comes from reliance (tawakkul) on Allah .

“And put your trust in Allah, and sufficient is Allah as a Disposer of affairs.” [Surah Al-Ahzab, 33:3]

Like Prophet Ibrahim’s courage in the face of the fire, our faith must embolden us to stand firm despite societal pressures.

Overcoming Fear and Temptation

Modern media thrives on fear and temptation, manipulating audiences to conform through cancel culture and the inversion of values, making negative traits like vanity and shamelessness seem appealing. For Muslims, this can lead to a fear of being labeled as “backward” or “extreme” for adhering to religious practices, such as wearing the hijab or abstaining from alcohol. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok often glorify influencers who promote vanity, materialism, and promiscuity, presenting these as symbols of success and happiness.

As a result, for many Muslims, this fear manifests as hesitation to openly practice their faith. Social stigma and political repercussions have led to the phenomenon of “Muslims in the closet” where Muslims feel compelled to hide or downplay their religious identity. This stems from the belief that being Muslim somehow makes one less progressive or poses a threat to societal values, often seen as incompatible with mainstream culture. Hence, many Muslims feel the need to suppress or avoid publicly expressing anything about their religion to avoid judgment or backlash.

Tawakkul offers a liberating alternative —the Islamic concept of placing complete trust in Allah while taking responsible action, recognizing that the ultimate outcome is in Allah’s Hands. Trust in Allah empowers us to overcome external pressures. The stories of the Prophets show how reliance on Allah transforms vulnerability into strength. When Prophet Ibrahim stood before the fire, his unwavering faith turned an impossible situation into a moment of divine intervention, as Allah commanded,

“O fire, be coolness and safety upon Abraham.” [Surah Al-‘Anbiya, 21:69]

These narratives are not mere tales but rather provide guidance on one’s path.

Temptation in the modern age is equally pervasive, revolving around the pursuit of instant gratification, material wealth, social validation, and mindless consumption, which can take precedence over values, self-discipline, and reflection. From social media’s endless distractions to consumerist ideals, our attention is constantly diverted from spiritual growth. The solution isn’t to avoid all worldly pleasures but to align our pursuits with Islamic values. Engaging in meaningful activities such as sports, art, and literature can help us rise above mindless consumption. Imagine reclaiming the ethos of the Islamic Golden Age, where creation outshone consumption, and culture reflected the Divine.

Community Preservation

Modern society suffers deeply from a loss of community. A Meta-Gallup survey across more than 140 countries found that nearly 1 in 4 adults report feeling very or fairly lonely. Loneliness has become a pandemic, exacerbated by technological isolation, superficial interactions, and a growing focus on individualism over collective well-being. Amid this crisis, the Ummah remains a vital asset for Muslims: a source of belonging, shared purpose, and spiritual support.

Islam’s emphasis on community preservation, rooted in the Quran and Sunnah, offers a remedy to this modern ailment. By upholding shared values, mutual accountability, and collective goals, Muslims are uniquely positioned to resist the fragmentation so prevalent in secular societies. Every Muslim has a role to play to strengthen the Ummah. Daily acts of kindness, community engagement, and the creation of content that reflects Islamic values all contribute to a stronger, more resilient community. These small, intentional actions build the foundation for collective strength and ensure the preservation of our shared identity in a rapidly changing world.

Aesthetics, which encompasses the beauty found in both spiritual and physical realms, also plays a critical role in showcasing the Muslim way of life. Historically, Islam’s appeal often stemmed from the dignity, generosity, and courage displayed by its followers. For example, consider the transformative impact of the adhan on non-Muslims who hear it for the first time. The spiritual resonance, combined with the dignity of Muslim conduct, has long been a source of dawah. This connection is particularly important in an age of superficial interactions. Today, these principles remain powerful tools for creating connections and inviting others to explore the faith.

Reclaiming Our Narrative



Modern Muslims have the tools to navigate this complex world, but we must learn to wield them. There is no need to choose between religious values and modernity; both can be beautifully and meaningfully integrated.

Islam offers a comprehensive way of life, and it’s our responsibility to live it authentically. By focusing on spiritual depth, strengthening community bonds, and committing ourselves to excellence, we can remain true to our values while engaging with the modern world. Whether through critically engaging with the media, supporting community initiatives, or dedicating ourselves to personal and professional growth in line with Islamic principles, we must embody the beauty of Islam and share it with the world.

Never let the fear of judgment hold you back from practicing your religion fully and respectfully. In doing so, you beautify the world with values that uplift and inspire, showing the true beauty of Islam in action.

