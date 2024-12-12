Study Classical Texts the Traditional Way | Session 7

Reading Time

Summary Transcript: ~2 minutes

Full Transcript: ~17 minutes

Learning Objectives

Understand the Different Types of Obligatory Knowledge Identify and differentiate between Fard Ayn (individual obligation) and Fard Kifayah (communal obligation). Provide examples of each category and explain their relevance in daily Islamic practice.

Explore the Four Categories of Knowledge Understand the definitions of Usool (fundamentals), Furu’ (branches), Muqaddimati (tools), and Mutammimati(enhancers). Be able to categorize Islamic sciences or subjects into these four types.

Recognize the True Essence of Knowledge Explain the concept of ‘Uloom al-Quloob or ‘Ilm al-Mu’amala, focusing on how it relates to dealing with Allah and purifying the heart. Reflect on how knowledge should enhance one’s spiritual connection with Allah.

Appreciate the Original Meanings of Key Islamic Terms Describe how terms like Fiqh, Tawheed, Dhikr, and Hikmah have evolved over time and return to their original, deeper meanings. Discuss the broader spiritual implications of these concepts beyond their modern-day restrictions.

Prioritize Beneficial Knowledge Define what constitutes beneficial knowledge according to the Qur’an and Sunnah. Understand the Prophet’s (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) teachings on seeking knowledge that positively impacts one’s heart and actions.

Develop Strategies for Seeking Knowledge Consistently Identify practical ways to manage time effectively for seeking knowledge, even with other life commitments. Explore methods of integrating learning into daily routines and ensuring consistency in one’s studies.

Maintain Sincerity in Seeking Knowledge Reflect on the importance of sincerity (ikhlas) in the pursuit of knowledge and ways to renew and purify one’s intention. Avoid the common pitfalls of seeking knowledge for fame or recognition.

Handle Doubts and Confusion in Learning Learn how to address doubts that arise during study, including seeking guidance from reliable scholars and authentic sources. Embrace patience and persistence in learning as a process that involves continuous reflection and clarification.



Class Summary

Understanding the True Essence of Knowledge: Insights from Imam Ibn Qudamah

In a recent Ta’seel class, Shaykh Yaser Birjas explored Imam Ibn Qudamah’s Muqtasar Minhaj Al-Qasideen, providing valuable insights into the true nature of knowledge in Islam. This post will summarize the key points discussed, offering a deeper understanding of how knowledge should be pursued and applied in our daily lives.

Categories of Knowledge: Fard Ayn vs. Fard Kifayah

Shaykh Yaser explained that knowledge is divided into two primary obligations:

Fard Ayn (Individual Obligation): This is knowledge that each individual Muslim is required to know and act upon, such as the five daily prayers. Fard Kifayah (Communal Obligation): Knowledge that is a communal responsibility, like learning medicine or performing funeral rites. If a sufficient number of people fulfill these obligations, the rest of the community is absolved.

The Four Types of Knowledge

Imam Ibn Qudamah categorized knowledge into four types:

Usool (Fundamentals): Core sciences, such as studying the Qur’an, which is learned for its own merit. Furu’ (Branches): Branches of knowledge like Fiqh (jurisprudence), which involve learning what is halal (permissible) and haram (forbidden). Muqaddimati (Tools): Tools used to engage with fundamental knowledge, such as Arabic grammar and Hadith science. Mutammimati (Enhancers): Enhancers like Tajweed (Qur’anic recitation rules) that deepen your study of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Reclaiming the True Meaning of Knowledge

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Shaykh Yaser emphasized that true knowledge isn’t just about learning rulings; it’s about understanding your relationship with Allah. He pointed out that over time, concepts like “Fiqh” and “Tawheed” have become narrowly defined. Originally, Fiqh was about comprehending the deeper reality of life and the Hereafter, not just legal rulings. Tawheed, similarly, was more than an intellectual exercise—it was about truly living in recognition of Allah’s Oneness.

The Essence of Dhikr and Wisdom

The Shaykh reminded us that Dhikr (remembrance of Allah) should be an internal, spiritual practice, not just an outward ritual. He also discussed Hikmah (wisdom), highlighting that true wisdom is about applying knowledge in a way that benefits both ourselves and others.

Balancing Knowledge and Life: Key Takeaways from the Q&A

During the Q&A session, Shaykh Yaser provided practical advice:

Consistency : Even small but regular acts of seeking knowledge are valuable.

: Even small but regular acts of seeking knowledge are valuable. Sincerity : Always purify your intentions when seeking knowledge—study to please Allah, not for recognition.

: Always purify your intentions when seeking knowledge—study to please Allah, not for recognition. Avoid Doubts: Clarify doubts by asking reliable scholars and engaging with authentic sources.

Conclusion

Imam Ibn Qudamah’s teachings, as explained by Shaykh Yaser Birjas, highlight the need for a balanced approach to seeking knowledge—prioritizing what brings us closer to Allah and applying it with sincerity and humility. May Allah grant us the ability to seek and act upon beneficial knowledge, bringing us closer to Him.

Full Transcript

Welcome back to our Ta’seel class, where we are discussing the book of Imam Ibn Qudamah, Muqtasar Minhaj Al-Qasideen. We are still in the chapter of knowledge, where he explains the meaning of knowledge and what its essence is exactly. If you remember from last time, Imam Ibn Qudamah (rahimahullah) mentioned different categories of knowledge that are required of you.

Categories of Knowledge: Fard Ayn and Fard Kifayah

Fard Ayn (Individual Obligation)

The first type of knowledge is that which is required individually from you. What do we call that? Everything that you need to do individually—what kind of knowledge is that? Fard Ayn. What does Fard Ayn mean? It means it’s individually obligatory, meaning it’s an obligation on each and every one of you. No one can do this on your behalf. Can anyone give me an example of Fard Ayn? What is it? Salah? No, it depends.

When we say Salah, what do we mean by Salah in jama’ah? Fard Ayn refers to the obligatory acts, meaning Salah (prayer), the five daily prayers, which are individually obligatory.

Fard Kifayah (Communal Obligation)

The second part is the knowledge that is considered communal obligation. If a group of the community or even one individual takes care of that, alhamdulillah, the sin is removed from the entire Ummah. What do we call that? Fard Kifayah. Fard Kifayah, which again means it’s a communal obligation. Can anyone give me an example of this? Salat al-Janazah, for example, not just Salat al-Janazah, but also washing the body, I’tikaf, medicine, all these things are examples of Fard Kifayah. If a sufficient group of people takes care of that, it lifts the obligation from everyone.

The Four Categories of Knowledge

Then Imam Ibn Qudamah (rahimahullah) divided knowledge into four categories. He said there is:

Usool (Fundamentals) Furu’ (Branches) Muqaddimati (Tools) Mutammimati (Enhancers)

Usool (Fundamentals)

Usool means the fundamental knowledge, things you study for their own sake. Like what? The Qur’an. The Qur’an is an example of fundamental knowledge. It’s a science that is studied for its own value.

Furu’ (Branches)

Then we have Furu’—the branches. Furu’ would be things like Fiqh (jurisprudence), where we discuss what is halal and haram.

Muqaddimati means the tools by which we study the Qur’an and Sunnah, like Nahw (Arabic grammar), Usool al-Fiqh (principles of jurisprudence), and Mustalah al-Hadith (science of Hadith). These are not the end goals, but the tools necessary to engage with the primary texts.

Mutammimati (Enhancers)

Mutammimati are things that enhance your study of the Qur’an and Sunnah, like Tajweed (the rules of Qur’an recitation) and Uloom al-Qira’at (the science of Qur’anic recitations).

Prioritizing Knowledge

The purpose of knowing these categories is to set your pursuit of knowledge in the right order of priorities. Don’t spend your whole life on grammar, for example, and miss out on the more important aspects of knowledge. You need to prioritize what is most beneficial to you, especially in terms of your relationship with Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala).

The Essence of Knowledge: ‘Ilm al-Mu’amala and ‘Uloom al-Quloob

Defining the Essence of Knowledge

Then Imam Ibn Qudamah discussed the essence of knowledge. What is the essence of knowledge? It is called ‘Uloom al-Quloob or ‘Ilm al-Mu’amala—the knowledge of knowing how to deal with Allah. This includes the conditions of the heart, such as love for Allah, fear of Allah, contentment, gratitude, and removing ill feelings like envy from your heart. This is the true meaning of knowledge.

The Distortion of Knowledge in Imam Ibn Qudamah’s Time

Distortion of Fiqh

Imam Ibn Qudamah (rahimahullah) addresses a major issue of his time, which is the distortion of the true meaning of knowledge. He laments how some people have started seeking specific titles or disciplines, thinking this is what knowledge truly is. He warns that this was not the way of the early generations of Muslims.

He gives us an example. He says the word “Fiqh” today has been restricted to jurisprudence and rulings. People think that if you know the fiqh rulings about prayer and fasting, you are a Faqih. But the early generations used the word “Fiqh” to mean something much deeper—understanding the religion itself and having an awareness of the Akhirah (Hereafter). This is why Al-Hasan Al-Basri (rahimahullah) said, “A true Faqih is the one who abstains from this world and desires the Hereafter.” Fiqh, in its original meaning, was not just about knowing how to perform wudu or Salah, but about knowing how to live your life in accordance with the guidance of Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala).

Imam Ibn Qudamah says that true knowledge is understanding your relationship with Allah, and everything else is secondary to that.

Distortion of ‘Ilm

The next word he discusses is ‘Ilm (knowledge). He says, in the early generations, ‘Ilm referred to knowledge of Allah, His signs, His blessings, and His actions. But today, ‘Ilm is often restricted to specific debates about jurisprudence, even if someone is ignorant of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Restoring the True Meaning of Key Concepts

Tawheed (Monotheism)

He also discusses Tawheed (monotheism). He says, originally, Tawheed was about recognizing that everything happens by the will of Allah and that He is the Creator and Sustainer of all things. The fruit of understanding Tawheed is that you have reliance (tawakkul) on Allah, contentment with His decree, and a constant seeking of His guidance. Today, however, Tawheed has become a subject of philosophical debate, which has taken away from its spiritual essence.

Dhikr (Remembrance of Allah)

He moves on to Dhikr (remembrance of Allah). The Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) said, “Remind, for the reminder benefits the believers.” He also said, “If you pass by the gardens of Paradise, graze therein,” referring to gatherings of Dhikr. Unfortunately, today, Dhikr has been turned into outward rituals, where people gather, chant, and sway, thinking this is true Dhikr. But the true essence of Dhikr is a deep, personal connection with Allah.

The Pitfalls of Misguided Spirituality

Imam Ibn Qudamah criticizes the excessive focus on outward practices that lack true sincerity and devotion. He warns against “roaming sermons” where speakers make bold claims about spirituality and deceive people into abandoning their professions to follow misguided paths of false piety.

Hikmah (Wisdom)

Lastly, Imam Ibn Qudamah discusses Hikmah (wisdom). True wisdom, he says, is combining knowledge with action. It is living according to what you know to be true. Today, the term Hakim (wise) has been distorted, and people use it to refer to anyone with knowledge, even if they do not act on that knowledge. True Hikmah is applying knowledge in a way that benefits you and others.

Conclusion: Prioritizing Beneficial Knowledge

Imam Ibn Qudamah concludes by reminding us to always focus on the true meaning of knowledge, which is understanding our relationship with Allah and acting on that knowledge. He warns against getting caught up in titles, debates, or outward displays, and encourages us to seek knowledge that brings us closer to Allah.

He says: “May Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala) make us among those who seek beneficial knowledge and act upon it.”

Question 1: Balancing Knowledge with Daily Life

Student: Shaykh, you mentioned that Ilm is supposed to benefit our hearts. How do we balance seeking knowledge with our everyday obligations?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: That’s a good question. Seeking knowledge should be a part of our lives, not something that pulls us away from our responsibilities. You don’t have to abandon your job or family to seek knowledge. Balance is key—dedicate time to studying, even if it’s just a little bit every day. The goal is consistency and making sure you’re applying what you learn.

Question 2: Dhikr Gatherings and Bid’ah

Student: Shaykh, some people say that Dhikr in gatherings is a bid’ah (innovation). How do we know if a form of Dhikr is permissible?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: The basic principle is that Dhikr should be done according to the Sunnah of the Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam). If you’re doing Dhikr in a way that the Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) or the Sahabah didn’t do, you need to question whether it’s permissible. Dhikr gatherings are fine as long as they follow the Sunnah. But when people start adding rituals or practices that have no basis in Islam, that’s when it becomes problematic.

Question 3: Can Dhikr Be Done in Any Form if It Brings You Closer to Allah?

Student: Shaykh, what if someone argues that as long as the Dhikr brings them closer to Allah, it doesn’t matter how it’s done?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: That’s a common argument, but it’s important to remember that in our religion, acts of worship must be done according to how the Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) taught us. We don’t invent new ways of worship. The companions of the Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) were the best generation, and they followed the Prophet’s guidance precisely. If a form of Dhikr was truly beneficial, it would have been taught by the Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) or practiced by his companions. So, it’s not just about feeling closer to Allah; it’s about following the correct way to get closer to Him.

Question 4: How to Navigate Overwhelming Amounts of Information

Student: Shaykh, how can we ensure that we’re pursuing the right type of knowledge? There’s so much information out there, and it’s hard to know what’s truly beneficial.

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: That’s an excellent question. We live in a time where information is abundant, but not all of it is beneficial. The key is to prioritize the knowledge that will benefit your relationship with Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala) and your understanding of the Deen. Start with the fundamentals—learn about Tawheed, Salah, and the basics of your obligations as a Muslim. Then, as you grow in your understanding, you can branch out to more specific fields of study. It’s also important to seek guidance from trustworthy scholars and avoid information that comes from unreliable or unknown sources.

Question 5: How to Identify Beneficial Knowledge

Student: What’s the difference between knowledge that benefits and knowledge that doesn’t? How do we distinguish between the two?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: The Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) used to make du’a, asking Allah for beneficial knowledge and seeking refuge from knowledge that does not benefit. Beneficial knowledge is the type that brings you closer to Allah, corrects your actions, and helps you live a life in accordance with the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah. Knowledge that doesn’t benefit is information that may distract you from your purpose, make you arrogant, or have no positive impact on your relationship with Allah or others. Always ask yourself: Is this knowledge bringing me closer to Allah? Is it making me a better person? If the answer is no, then perhaps it’s not the best use of your time.

Question 6: Seeking Knowledge for the Right Reasons

Student: Shaykh, some people seek knowledge just for fame or recognition. What advice would you give to someone who is worried about their intentions when studying Islam?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: That’s a very important point. Sincerity is key in seeking knowledge. You should always check your intentions and ask yourself why you’re studying. Are you doing it to be recognized by others, or are you doing it for the sake of Allah? The scholars of the past were very cautious about their intentions. They used to say that one of the hardest things to purify is your niyyah (intention). A person might start out sincere, but over time, the desire for recognition or praise can creep in. Constantly renew your intention and remind yourself that you’re seeking knowledge to please Allah and benefit yourself and others, not for worldly gain.

Question 7: How to Deal with Doubts While Studying

Student: How do we deal with doubts that arise while studying? Sometimes, when learning about Islamic rulings or concepts, it’s easy to become confused or overwhelmed.

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: Doubts can happen, especially when we’re faced with complex or new information. The key is not to ignore those doubts, but to seek clarification from reliable sources. Don’t let confusion linger—ask scholars, study the Qur’an and Sunnah, and engage in discussions with people of knowledge. Also, be patient with yourself. Learning is a process, and sometimes things may not make sense immediately, but with time and dedication, insha’Allah, those doubts will clear up. And always make du’a for guidance, asking Allah to show you the truth and to protect you from misunderstanding.

Question 8: Managing Time While Seeking Knowledge

Student: Shaykh, what advice do you have for those of us who feel like we don’t have enough time to study because of work, family, or other commitments?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: Time management is a challenge for many of us, but seeking knowledge doesn’t have to take up your entire day. The most important thing is consistency. Even if you only dedicate 10 or 15 minutes a day to studying, over time, that adds up. Make the intention that whatever free time you have, you’ll use it wisely to increase your knowledge. You can also combine your daily routines with beneficial learning—listen to Islamic lectures or Qur’an while driving or doing household chores, for example. It’s about making the most of the time you do have and being consistent, even if the time is short.

Question 9: Claims of Spiritual Secrets Not Found in the Qur’an or Sunnah

Student: Shaykh, what about people who claim to have spiritual knowledge or secrets that are not found in the Qur’an and Sunnah? Should we listen to them?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: Be very careful of anyone who claims to have special knowledge or spiritual secrets that are not based on the Qur’an and Sunnah. The Prophet (sallallahu alayhi wa sallam) made it very clear that Islam was completed during his time. There is no need for any additional information beyond what has been revealed. Anyone who claims to have hidden knowledge or a secret way to get closer to Allah is either misguided or trying to mislead others. Stick to what is authentic and always verify any claims with the teachings of the Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah.

Question 10: Reconnecting with the Deeper Meaning of Fiqh

Student: Shaykh, you mentioned earlier that Fiqh has become more about legal rulings, but it used to have a deeper meaning. How can we reconnect with that original understanding of Fiqh?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: That’s a great point. Fiqh, in its true essence, is about understanding how to live your life in accordance with the guidance of Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala). It’s not just about knowing the technicalities of legal rulings, but about applying those rulings in a way that brings you closer to Allah. To reconnect with that understanding, focus on the holistic aspects of Islam—how your prayers, fasting, and actions should all be leading you towards a deeper relationship with your Creator. Study the inner dimensions of worship and reflect on how the rulings of Islam are there to purify your heart and soul. This is the deeper meaning of Fiqh, and it’s something we need to revive in our studies and practices.

Question 11: Where to Start When Seeking Knowledge

Student: What’s the best way to start seeking knowledge if someone is just starting on their journey? Should they focus on books, lectures, or attending classes?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: If you’re just starting, the most important thing is to begin with the basics. Start with the fundamentals of the religion, such as learning about Tawheed, Salah, and the obligations that every Muslim needs to know. You can do this through books, lectures, or attending classes—whatever works best for you. But always make sure that the sources you’re using are reliable and come from scholars who are grounded in the Qur’an and Sunnah. After that, you can expand into more specific areas of interest. The key is to build a strong foundation first and be consistent in your learning.

Question 12: Protecting Ourselves from Arrogance

Student: Shaykh, you talked about sincerity in seeking knowledge. How can we protect ourselves from becoming arrogant or showing off as we gain more knowledge?

Shaykh Yaser Birjas: Humility is essential in seeking knowledge. No matter how much we learn, there will always be more to know, and we must always remind ourselves that knowledge is a blessing from Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala). It’s not something we achieve on our own, but a gift that He bestows upon us. The more knowledge you have, the more you should realize how little you know and how much there is still to learn. Surround yourself with people who keep you grounded, and always check your intentions. Remember that the purpose of knowledge is to bring you closer to Allah, not to elevate your status in the eyes of others.

Q&A

1. What are the two primary categories of obligatory knowledge in Islam?

Answer: The two primary categories are Fard Ayn (individual obligation) and Fard Kifayah (communal obligation).

2. Can you give an example of Fard Ayn knowledge?

Answer: Examples of Fard Ayn knowledge include the five daily prayers, which every individual is responsible for performing.

3. What is an example of Fard Kifayah knowledge?

Answer: Examples of Fard Kifayah include performing Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayer) or studying medicine. These are obligations on the community, and if some fulfill them, others are relieved of the duty.

4. What are the four categories of knowledge according to Imam Ibn Qudamah?

Answer: The four categories of knowledge are Usool (fundamentals), Furu’ (branches), Muqaddimati (tools), and Mutammimati (enhancers).

5. What type of knowledge is considered Usool?

Answer: Usool refers to fundamental knowledge, like the study of the Qur’an, which is learned for its own merit.

6. How does Imam Ibn Qudamah describe the true essence of knowledge?

Answer: The true essence of knowledge, according to Imam Ibn Qudamah, is ‘Ilm al-Mu’amala or ‘Uloom al-Quloob, which is the knowledge of knowing how to deal with Allah, including matters of the heart like love, fear, and contentment.

7. How has the concept of Fiqh (jurisprudence) been distorted over time?

Answer: Fiqh was originally understood to encompass a deeper understanding of the Deen and the Hereafter, but over time it has been restricted to legal rulings on matters like prayer and fasting.

8. What is the spiritual significance of Tawheed according to Imam Ibn Qudamah?

Answer: Originally, Tawheed was about recognizing Allah’s Oneness and living in full reliance on His will, but today it is often debated philosophically, which takes away from its spiritual essence.

9. What is the true essence of Dhikr (remembrance of Allah)?

Answer: The true essence of Dhikr is a deep, personal remembrance of Allah, not just outward rituals or chanting.

10. How does Imam Ibn Qudamah define true wisdom (Hikmah)?

Answer: True Hikmah is the combination of knowledge and action. It is the ability to apply knowledge in a beneficial way.

11. What advice does Shaykh Yaser give for managing time while seeking knowledge?

Answer: Shaykh Yaser advises consistency, even if it’s only 10-15 minutes a day. It’s about making the most of your available time and applying what you learn.

12. What should you do if doubts arise while studying?

Answer: If doubts arise, seek clarification from reliable scholars, study the Qur’an and Sunnah, and be patient with yourself as you learn.

13. How can a person purify their intention while seeking knowledge?

Answer: Constantly renew your intention to study for the sake of Allah, not for recognition or praise. Reflect on why you are seeking knowledge and keep it focused on pleasing Allah.

14. How did the early scholars view knowledge that does not benefit?