The Fall Of Barsisa: Lessons On Spiritual Corruption And The Abuse Of Religious Authority

In a world where spiritual leaders are often held in high regard, stories of their moral failings can be particularly distressing. These individuals are expected to be role models of virtue and guidance, so it’s profoundly unsettling when they fall into corruption and use their authority to harm others. When religious figures are elevated beyond human standards, the risk of corruption, abuse, and spiritual harm increases. The story of Barsisa the worshiper, as recounted in Islamic tradition, highlights the gradual decline to sin, the role of the community in protecting the vulnerable, and, above all, the importance of remaining firmly grounded in faith to resist the persistent whisperings of Shaitan.

The Story of Barsisa

Ibn Jawzi (rahimahullah) mentions this story in his book, Talbees Iblees, translated into English as “The Devil’s Deception”:

Barsisa was a devout worshiper, known for his dedication to Allah and respected as a figure of piety. His reputation led people to trust him. When a family of three brothers were planning to leave for war, they were concerned about the safety of their sister – a young, unmarried woman. After discussion, they ultimately decided to leave her in the care of Barsisa, believing his reputation and piety made him the best choice. They approached him with their request, but Barsisa initially refused, seeking Allah’s protection from the responsibility. Yet the brothers insisted, pleading until he finally agreed to take her under his care. He asked them to place her in a house next to his place of worship. She stayed there for some time, and every day, Barsisa would prepare her food and place it outside his door. He would then lock the door and return to his place of worship, telling her to come out and take the food herself. Over time, Shaitan whispered to Barsisa, suggesting that it would be better to bring the food directly to her door. Accepting this as an act of kindness, he began placing the food at her doorstep. But Shaitan returned to Barsisa and suggested that it would be even more rewarding if he entered her home to set down the food for her. Barsisa complied, now bringing the food inside without speaking to her. After some time, Shaitan returned once again, suggesting that he speak to her for a while. “She must be lonely,” he whispered, “and is likely in a state of fear.” Thinking his presence would comfort her, Barsisa began conversing with her from his place of worship. Shaitan then urged him to come down to her door so that they might speak more easily. Soon, Barsisa began visiting her at her door, and she would sit at her entrance while they spoke. Gradually, Shaitan convinced him to sit even closer to her, reasoning that it would bring her peace and be an even greater act of kindness. Finally, Shaitan suggested Barsisa enter her house to speak with her in private, so she wouldn’t have to show herself at the door. Barsisa followed each suggestion, spending time with her inside, and eventually, fell into sin, committing zina (fornication) with her. As a result of their actions, the woman became pregnant, eventually giving birth to a son. Now in fear of being exposed, Shaitan came to Barsisa again, warning him of the trouble he would face if the woman’s brothers discovered the affair and the child. He urged Barsisa to kill them both to hide the sin, and once more, Barsisa listened to Shaitan, taking their lives. After some time, the woman’s brothers returned from war and asked Barsisa about their sister. He told them she had passed away and showed them her supposed grave. The brothers were deeply grieved by her loss. That night, each brother dreamed of a traveler who revealed the true events surrounding their sister’s death. Shaitan, in disguise, appeared to each brother separately, telling them that Barsisa had sinned with their sister, fathered a son, and killed both mother and child out of fear. He described exactly where to find the bodies. The next day, the brothers shared their dreams, and decided to investigate further. When they uncovered the spot Shaitan had described, they found their sister and her child buried together. Enraged, the brothers confronted Barsisa, who confessed to everything. They seized him and as he was being tied to the cross, Shaitan appeared one last time, telling Barsisa that he was the one who had misled him all along. He offered Barsisa a way out of his situation—if Barsisa would only deny Allah, Shaitan promised to save him from punishment. In his desperation, Barsisa renounced Allah, hoping Shaitan would make good on his promise. But at that moment, Shaitan abandoned him, leaving him to face his fate alone.

Barsisa was crucified for his actions, his story serving as a powerful reminder of Shaitan’s tactics. As we learn from the Quran:

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

“(Their allies deceived them) like Shaitan, when he says to man, ‘Disbelieve,’ but when (man) disbelieves, Shaitan says, ‘Indeed, I am free of you; indeed, I fear Allah, Lord of the worlds’” [Surah al-Hashr, 59:16]

Understanding the Temptations of Authority and Power

One of the first lessons from Barsisa’s story is the danger of unchecked authority. Barsisa’s status as a respected worshiper provided him with access and influence over others. People looked to him as a moral leader, placing absolute trust in him, which he ultimately violated. This mirrors what we see today with certain spiritual leaders whose authority can go unchecked due to the respect and reverence they command within their communities. When no one questions them, they may feel invincible, which can lead to moral and ethical blind spots.

The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ warned against the dangers of self-righteousness and unchecked power, saying:

“He who has, in his heart, an ant’s weight of arrogance will not enter Paradise.” [Sahih Muslim]

This hadith underscores the importance of humility, especially for those in positions of influence. The respect that others have for a spiritual leader can lead to self-deception, as the individual begins to see themselves as above others and this can lead to self-righteousness, where the leader begins to believe that their position or knowledge somehow exempts them from the consequences of sin. This mindset was one of the first traps Barsisa fell into, and it serves as a reminder of how unchecked power can erode even the most devout hearts.

The Slippery Slope of Sin and Self-Deception

Barsisa’s story also teaches us that sin rarely happens all at once. Instead, it often comes in a series of seemingly small decisions, each building on the previous one. Shaitan approached Barsisa gradually, starting with minor compromises that eventually led to serious transgressions. This progression is familiar to those who study cases of abuse by community leaders. Often, they do not start with blatant acts of harm. Instead, there is a slow escalation—a bending of boundaries here, a rationalization there—until they cross lines they once might never have imagined.

Each compromise Barsisa made paved the way for a larger sin, illustrating how small acts of self-deception and moral compromise accumulate. Allah reminds us in the Quran:

“O mankind, eat from whatever is on earth [that is] lawful and good, and do not follow the footsteps of Shaitan. Indeed, he is to you a clear enemy.” [Surah al Baqarah, 2:168]

The Role of Shaitan in Exploiting Weaknesses

An essential element in Barsisa’s downfall is Shaitan’s role in exploiting his weaknesses, appealing first to his pride, then to his desires, and finally to his fear of exposure. The Quran repeatedly warns us against the whispers of Shaitan. For some people, Shaitan’s whispers often target pride and the desire for recognition—qualities that can arise subtly in the heart of any individual in a position of influence.

Modern cases of spiritual abuse echo this dynamic. Leaders who fall prey to pride or unchecked desire can begin to believe they are invincible or even justified in their actions. Shaitan’s ability to exploit the weaknesses of even the most pious reminds us that no one is above the need for self-awareness, and to engage in purification of the soul.

Hero-Worship and its Risks

We also learn about the many dangers of elevating spiritual leaders beyond human standards. This phenomenon, sometimes referred to as “hero worship” or “shaykh worship,” is common in communities where religious figures are revered to an extreme degree. When leaders are idolized, they are often assumed to be above error, and their actions or decisions may go unquestioned, allowing any weaknesses to remain unchecked. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was known for his humility and repeatedly discouraged his Companions from raising him to an exaggerated status that was beyond humanity. As the Prophet ﷺ said:

“Do not exaggerate in praising me as the Christians praised the son of Mary, for I am only a slave, so call me the Slave of Allah and His Messenger.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

Accountability and the Importance of Safeguards

The story of Barsisa underscores the critical need for accountability and safeguards to protect both leaders and followers from moral failings. If Barsisa had had checks on his behavior or trusted individuals holding him accountable, he might have been spared the path he ultimately took. Today, this serves as a powerful reminder for communities to establish transparent systems to prevent abuse and protect the vulnerable. Regular check-ins and clear ethical guidelines are essential.

When leaders betray their followers’ trust, it’s not just a personal failure but a serious breach of their religious responsibility. Victims of such actions deserve compassion as well as a commitment from the community to seek justice on their behalf. As it is mentioned in the Quran,

“Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people, to judge with justice. Excellent is that which Allah instructs you. Indeed, Allah is ever Hearing and Seeing.” [Surah an-Nisa; 4:58]

Conclusion

The story of Barsisa is a cautionary tale, reminding us that even the most devout can fall. It is a lesson on the dangers of pride, unchecked power, and the absence of accountability. In a world where spiritual abuse is a painful reality, Barsisa’s story serves as an important reminder. For communities, it calls for a balanced view of spiritual authority, and to develop transparent systems to safeguard the vulnerable. By steadfastly adhering to the principles of Islam, we can uphold justice, prevent moral decline, and build communities rooted in trust, compassion, and accountability, inshaAllah.

Related:

– Processing Spiritual Abuse In Islam: A Comprehensive Guide For Individuals, Communities, And Organizations

– Blurred Lines: Women, “Celebrity” Shaykhs, and Spiritual Abuse