Toolkits to Fight Child Sexual Abuse

At MuslimMatters.org, we have zero tolerance for any kind of abuse, and especially for child sexual abuse. We recognize that molestation and abuse exist in the Muslim community just as they do in every other community. We believe that it is the Ummah’s communal obligation to raise awareness of this heinous evil, to work towards preventing it as much as possible, and to actively prevent it from continuing whenever it is discovered.

Over the years, MuslimMatters has published various pieces related to CSA (child sexual abuse) to serve as resources for the community.

Najwa Awad, a licensed social worker and psychotherapist, shares information on what Muslim parents and educators need to know about preventing CSA. This is necessary reading for anyone responsible for minors.

Saba Syed shares further CSA prevention tips, as well as spotting warning signs of abuse, and advice on moving forward.

This post acknowledges and validates the pain that victims of CSA experience, while providing suggestions on healing from abuse.

This article examines common struggles that adult victims of CSA experience in relation to intimacy and marriage, shedding light on these stigmatized topics.

Hena Zuberi supports Imam Nick Pelletier’s decisive actions in calling out CSA during a khutbah, and underscores the Islamic obligation for all Muslims to stand against CSA, including through reporting to the authorities and pursuing legal action.

The Female Scholars Network, and many supporting male and female scholars, issued a statement condemning abuse in all its forms, and calls for accountability.

MuslimMatters official statement on Wisam Sharieff.

Other Resources:

The following are other resources regarding CSA, prevention of CSA, and religious/ spiritual abuse. These are not published through MuslimMatters.

Muhammad Rima, a licensed counselor, provides a valuable list of information for parents on warning signs, preventative measures, communication with children, and how to provide support regarding CSA.

The Family and Youth Institute, a Muslim organization for mental health and families, has developed a comprehensive toolkit to support those impacted by spiritual abuse.

This comprehensive guide discusses everything from myths about CSA, understanding grooming, recognizing signs of CSA, talking to children about CSA, and more.

Ustadh Danish Qasim talks about the dangerous phenomenon of physical and sexual abuse in Muslim schools.

Mufti Nawaz Khan speaks about the importance of acknowledging and addressing CSA in Muslim contexts.

Dr. Juhayna Ajami explains what grooming is, how it happens, and how victims are impacted.

