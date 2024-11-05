#Society
Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network
{…يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ كُونُواْ قَوَّـٰمِينَ بِٱلۡقِسۡطِ شُهَدَآءَ لِلَّهِ وَلَوۡ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِكُمۡ}
{You who believe, uphold justice and bear witness to God, even if it is against yourselves…} (4:135)
We, a network of Muslim women scholars, teachers, and da’iyas, are horrified by recent criminal allegations that have come to light against a prominent Qur’an teacher. We are appalled and angered by this allegation as well as the instances of abuse in our community’s recent history where the perpetrators have faced few consequences and little accountability.
We stand in solidarity with victims, survivors, and community members as they speak out, seek justice, and heal. There is much work to be done in addressing the cultures and behaviors that enable the abuse of vulnerable people. We pledge to our communities that we will stand firmly against all forms of abuse and participate in creating effective safeguards for all, especially women and children. We also promise to do our best to build communities of goodness and justice in order to resist and repair the effects of abuse in all its forms.
It is the responsibility of religious leaders to address and strongly condemn any and all abuse – spiritual, sexual, physical, emotional, and financial – especially when the perpetrator is in a position of power or influence. A reticence on the part of religious leaders to do so and an unacceptable societal tendency to blame victims of abuse have led to a sense of impunity among perpetrators, the serial retraumatizing of survivors, and feelings of abandonment and betrayal among women. This silence and enabling must end.
We will be issuing a formal statement along with a list of resources for victims and communities in the coming days insha’Allah.
Signed:
The Female Scholars Network
- Ustadha Aamenah Patel, UK
- Anse Afshan Malik, USA
- Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed, Maldives / Malaysia
- Ustadha Alia Dada, USA
- Ustadha Alima Ashfaq, UK
- Ustadha Amal Abdifatah, USA
- Ustadha Dr. Amina Darwish, USA
- Ustadha Amina Mujela-Botic, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Ustadha Arzoo Ahmed, UK
- Ustadha Dur-e-Nayyab Khan, UK / Pakistan
- Ustadha Faduma Warsame, USA
- Ustadha Fadwa Silmi, USA
- Anse Fadiyah Mian, USA
- Ustadha Fatima Patel, UK
- Dr. Hadia Mubarak, USA
- Ustadha Hafsah Sayeed, UK
- Sh. Dr. Haifaa Younis, USA
- Ustadha Hosai Mojaddidi, USA
- Dr. Huda Waraich, UK
- Ustadha Imaan Barday, UK
- Dr. Ingrid Mattson, USA
- Ustadha Dr. Jinan Yousef
- Ustadha Kaltun Karani, USA
- Dr Khadijah Elshayyal, UK
- Ust. Lobna Mulla, USA
- Ustadha Louma Sebai, USA
- Dr. Mariam Sheibani, USA
- Ustadha Marjaan Ali, USA
- Ustadha Maryam Amir, USA
- Ustadha Maryam Bint Khalisadar, USA
- Sh. Muslema Purmul, USA
- Ustadha Najiyah Maxfield, USA
- Muftiyyah Nasima Umm Hamza, UK
- Ustadha Noura Shamma, USA
- Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil, Singapore/Malaysia
- Sh. Dr. Rania Awaad, USA
- Ustadha Rashida Esakjee, UK
- Ustadha Reem Shaikh, USA
- Ustadha Rehana Meer, UK
- Ustadha Dr. Saadia Mian MD (USA)
- Ustadha Sadia Abdul Sattar, USA
- Ustadha Sophia Khan, USA
- Ustadha Razia Hamidi, Canada
- Ustadha Rumaysa Sidat, UK
- Ustadha Romessa Mirza, USA
- Ustadha Saira Master, UK
- Ustadha Safiyya Dhorat, UK
- Dr. Sameera Ahmed, USA
- Ustadha Sarah Ahmed (USA)
- Ustadha Sana Mohiuddin, USA
- Ustadha Shazia Shamshad Ahmad (USA)
- Ustadha Sheam Khan (UK)
- Ustadha Sumaiyah Saleem, UK
- Ustadha Suzane Derani, USA
- Sh. Dr. Tamara Gray USA
- Ustadha Taimiyyah Zubair, Canada
- Umm Ayyoub, UK
- Umm Hasan bint Salim, UK
- Sh. Umm Jamaal ud-Din, AUS
- Ustadha Umm Maryam, UK
- Yusairah Batan, UK
- Ustadha Zahida Suleman, UK
- Dr. Zainab Alwani, USA
- Zainab bint Younus, Canada
- Ustadha Zaynab Ansari, USA
- Sh. Zehra Hazratji, USA
With support from the following scholars:
- Sh Abdullah Anik Misra (Islamic Society of Orange County, Southern California)
- Imam Adam Jamal (Muslim Association of Puget Sound, WA, USA)
- Imam Adeel J. Zeb, USA
- Imam Adeyinka Mendes (Marhama Village, Houston, Texas)
- Sh Mohammad Akram Nadwi, UK
- Ustadha Afshan Syeda, USA
- Imam Asad Patel (Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte, NC)
- Ustadha Asiya Shaikh, USA
- Imam Atif Chaudhry (Rahma Center of Charlotte, NC)
- Imam Bilal Elsakka, USA
- Ustadha Dana Nass, USA
- Imam Daniel Hernandez (Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley)
- Anse Eamaan Rabbat, USA
- Anse Emmanuelle (Eman) Manigat, Canada
- Anse Dr Farhana Yunus, USA
- Ustadha Farheen Farooq, USA
- Shaykh Hammadur Rahman Fahim, UK
- Ustadha Hazel Gomez, USA
- Dr. Jasser Auda
- Ustazah Khadijah Monica Dingjan, The Netherlands / Malaysia
- Anse Maha Gaafar, USA
- Dr. Michael Dann, Tayseer Seminary
- Anse Michelle Sekusky, USA
- Sh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith (Dallas, Texas)
- Mufti Moinul Abu Hamza, UK
- Dr. Ovamir Anjum, USA
- Sh Rami Nsour, USA
- Ustadha Roohi Tahir, USA
- Anse Samia Uddin, USA
- Ustadha Sakina Syeda, USA
- Ustadha Sobia Ahmed, USA
- Chaplain Sondos Kholaki, USA
- Imam Suhaib Webb, USA
- Sh Suhail Mulla, Khalil Center (Los Angeles)
- Sh Umer Khan, Fiqh Council of North America
- Shaykh Uthman Khan (Academic Dean, Critical Loyalty)
- Ustadha Zeba Syeda, USA
- Dr Zohair Abdul-Rahman, Faith Circle Academy, Brisbane AUS
