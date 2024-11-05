Connect with us

#Society

Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network

Published

statement against abuse

{…يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ كُونُواْ قَوَّـٰمِينَ بِٱلۡقِسۡطِ شُهَدَآءَ لِلَّهِ وَلَوۡ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِكُمۡ} 

{You who believe, uphold justice and bear witness to God, even if it is against yourselves…} (4:135)

We, a network of Muslim women scholars, teachers, and da’iyas, are horrified by recent criminal allegations that have come to light against a prominent Qur’an teacher. We are appalled and angered by this allegation as well as the instances of abuse in our community’s recent history where the perpetrators have faced few consequences and little accountability.

We stand in solidarity with victims, survivors, and community members as they speak out, seek justice, and heal. There is much work to be done in addressing the cultures and behaviors that enable the abuse of vulnerable people. We pledge to our communities that we will stand firmly against all forms of abuse and participate in creating effective safeguards for all, especially women and children. We also promise to do our best to build communities of goodness and justice in order to resist and repair the effects of abuse in all its forms.

It is the responsibility of religious leaders to address and strongly condemn any and all abuse – spiritual, sexual, physical, emotional, and financial – especially when the perpetrator is in a position of power or influence. A reticence on the part of religious leaders to do so and an unacceptable societal tendency to blame victims of abuse have led to a sense of impunity among perpetrators, the serial retraumatizing of survivors, and feelings of abandonment and betrayal among women. This silence and enabling must end.

We will be issuing a formal statement along with a list of resources for victims and communities in the coming days insha’Allah.

Signed:

The Female Scholars Network

  1. Ustadha Aamenah Patel, UK
  2. Anse Afshan Malik, USA 
  3. Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed, Maldives / Malaysia 
  4. Ustadha Alia Dada, USA
  5. Ustadha Alima Ashfaq, UK
  6. Ustadha Amal Abdifatah, USA
  7. Ustadha Dr. Amina Darwish, USA
  8. Ustadha Amina Mujela-Botic, Bosnia and Herzegovina 
  9. Ustadha Arzoo Ahmed, UK
  10. Ustadha Dur-e-Nayyab Khan, UK / Pakistan
  11. Ustadha Faduma Warsame, USA
  12. Ustadha Fadwa Silmi, USA
  13. Anse Fadiyah Mian, USA
  14. Ustadha Fatima Patel, UK
  15. Dr. Hadia Mubarak, USA
  16. Ustadha Hafsah Sayeed, UK
  17. Sh. Dr. Haifaa Younis, USA
  18. Ustadha Hosai Mojaddidi, USA
  19. Dr. Huda Waraich, UK
  20. Ustadha Imaan Barday, UK
  21. Dr. Ingrid Mattson, USA
  22. Ustadha Dr. Jinan Yousef
  23. Ustadha Kaltun Karani, USA
  24. Dr Khadijah Elshayyal, UK 
  25. Ust. Lobna Mulla, USA
  26. Ustadha Louma Sebai, USA
  27. Dr. Mariam Sheibani, USA
  28. Ustadha Marjaan Ali, USA
  29. Ustadha Maryam Amir, USA
  30. Ustadha Maryam Bint Khalisadar, USA
  31. Sh. Muslema Purmul, USA
  32. Ustadha Najiyah Maxfield, USA
  33. Muftiyyah Nasima Umm Hamza, UK
  34. Ustadha Noura Shamma, USA
  35. Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil, Singapore/Malaysia
  36. Sh. Dr. Rania Awaad, USA
  37. Ustadha Rashida Esakjee, UK
  38. Ustadha Reem Shaikh, USA 
  39. Ustadha Rehana Meer, UK
  40. Ustadha Dr. Saadia Mian MD (USA)
  41. Ustadha Sadia Abdul Sattar, USA
  42. Ustadha Sophia Khan, USA
  43. Ustadha Razia Hamidi, Canada
  44. Ustadha Rumaysa Sidat, UK
  45. Ustadha Romessa Mirza, USA
  46. Ustadha Saira Master, UK
  47. Ustadha Safiyya Dhorat, UK
  48. Dr. Sameera Ahmed, USA
  49. Ustadha Sarah Ahmed (USA)
  50. Ustadha Sana Mohiuddin, USA
  51. Ustadha Shazia Shamshad Ahmad (USA)
  52. Ustadha Sheam Khan (UK)
  53. Ustadha Sumaiyah Saleem, UK
  54. Ustadha Suzane Derani, USA
  55. Sh. Dr. Tamara Gray USA
  56. Ustadha Taimiyyah Zubair, Canada
  57. Umm Ayyoub, UK
  58. Umm Hasan bint Salim, UK
  59. Sh. Umm Jamaal ud-Din, AUS
  60. Ustadha Umm Maryam, UK
  61. Yusairah Batan, UK
  62. Ustadha Zahida Suleman, UK
  63. Dr. Zainab Alwani,  USA 
  64. Zainab bint Younus, Canada
  65. Ustadha Zaynab Ansari, USA
  66. Sh. Zehra Hazratji, USA

With support from the following scholars:

  1. Sh Abdullah Anik Misra (Islamic Society of Orange County, Southern California)
  2. Imam Adam Jamal (Muslim Association of Puget Sound, WA, USA)
  3. Imam Adeel J. Zeb, USA
  4. Imam Adeyinka Mendes (Marhama Village, Houston, Texas)
  5. Sh Mohammad Akram Nadwi, UK
  6. Ustadha Afshan Syeda, USA
  7. Imam Asad Patel (Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte, NC)
  8. Ustadha Asiya Shaikh, USA
  9. Imam Atif Chaudhry (Rahma Center of Charlotte, NC)
  10. Imam Bilal Elsakka, USA
  11. Ustadha Dana Nass, USA
  12. Imam Daniel Hernandez (Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley)
  13. Anse Eamaan Rabbat, USA
  14. Anse Emmanuelle (Eman) Manigat, Canada
  15. Anse Dr Farhana Yunus, USA
  16. Ustadha Farheen Farooq, USA
  17. Shaykh Hammadur Rahman Fahim, UK
  18. Ustadha Hazel Gomez, USA
  19. Dr. Jasser Auda
  20. Ustazah Khadijah Monica Dingjan, The Netherlands / Malaysia
  21. Anse Maha Gaafar, USA
  22. Dr. Michael Dann, Tayseer Seminary
  23. Anse Michelle Sekusky, USA
  24. Sh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith (Dallas, Texas) 
  25. Mufti Moinul Abu Hamza, UK
  26. Dr. Ovamir Anjum, USA
  27. Sh Rami Nsour, USA
  28. Ustadha Roohi Tahir, USA 
  29. Anse Samia Uddin, USA
  30. Ustadha Sakina Syeda, USA
  31. Ustadha Sobia Ahmed, USA
  32. Chaplain Sondos Kholaki, USA
  33. Imam Suhaib Webb, USA
  34. Sh Suhail Mulla, Khalil Center (Los Angeles)
  35. Sh Umer Khan, Fiqh Council of North America
  36. Shaykh Uthman Khan (Academic Dean, Critical Loyalty)
  37. Ustadha Zeba Syeda, USA
  38. Dr Zohair Abdul-Rahman, Faith Circle Academy, Brisbane AUS

 

