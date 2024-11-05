Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network

{…يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ كُونُواْ قَوَّـٰمِينَ بِٱلۡقِسۡطِ شُهَدَآءَ لِلَّهِ وَلَوۡ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِكُمۡ}

{You who believe, uphold justice and bear witness to God, even if it is against yourselves…} (4:135)

We, a network of Muslim women scholars, teachers, and da’iyas, are horrified by recent criminal allegations that have come to light against a prominent Qur’an teacher. We are appalled and angered by this allegation as well as the instances of abuse in our community’s recent history where the perpetrators have faced few consequences and little accountability.

We stand in solidarity with victims, survivors, and community members as they speak out, seek justice, and heal. There is much work to be done in addressing the cultures and behaviors that enable the abuse of vulnerable people. We pledge to our communities that we will stand firmly against all forms of abuse and participate in creating effective safeguards for all, especially women and children. We also promise to do our best to build communities of goodness and justice in order to resist and repair the effects of abuse in all its forms.

It is the responsibility of religious leaders to address and strongly condemn any and all abuse – spiritual, sexual, physical, emotional, and financial – especially when the perpetrator is in a position of power or influence. A reticence on the part of religious leaders to do so and an unacceptable societal tendency to blame victims of abuse have led to a sense of impunity among perpetrators, the serial retraumatizing of survivors, and feelings of abandonment and betrayal among women. This silence and enabling must end.

We will be issuing a formal statement along with a list of resources for victims and communities in the coming days insha’Allah.

Signed:

The Female Scholars Network

Ustadha Aamenah Patel, UK Anse Afshan Malik, USA Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed, Maldives / Malaysia Ustadha Alia Dada, USA Ustadha Alima Ashfaq, UK Ustadha Amal Abdifatah, USA Ustadha Dr. Amina Darwish, USA Ustadha Amina Mujela-Botic, Bosnia and Herzegovina Ustadha Arzoo Ahmed, UK Ustadha Dur-e-Nayyab Khan, UK / Pakistan Ustadha Faduma Warsame, USA Ustadha Fadwa Silmi, USA Anse Fadiyah Mian, USA Ustadha Fatima Patel, UK Dr. Hadia Mubarak, USA Ustadha Hafsah Sayeed, UK Sh. Dr. Haifaa Younis, USA Ustadha Hosai Mojaddidi, USA Dr. Huda Waraich, UK Ustadha Imaan Barday, UK Dr. Ingrid Mattson, USA Ustadha Dr. Jinan Yousef Ustadha Kaltun Karani, USA Dr Khadijah Elshayyal, UK Ust. Lobna Mulla, USA Ustadha Louma Sebai, USA Dr. Mariam Sheibani, USA Ustadha Marjaan Ali, USA Ustadha Maryam Amir, USA Ustadha Maryam Bint Khalisadar, USA Sh. Muslema Purmul, USA Ustadha Najiyah Maxfield, USA Muftiyyah Nasima Umm Hamza, UK Ustadha Noura Shamma, USA Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil, Singapore/Malaysia Sh. Dr. Rania Awaad, USA Ustadha Rashida Esakjee, UK Ustadha Reem Shaikh, USA Ustadha Rehana Meer, UK Ustadha Dr. Saadia Mian MD (USA) Ustadha Sadia Abdul Sattar, USA Ustadha Sophia Khan, USA Ustadha Razia Hamidi, Canada Ustadha Rumaysa Sidat, UK Ustadha Romessa Mirza, USA Ustadha Saira Master, UK Ustadha Safiyya Dhorat, UK Dr. Sameera Ahmed, USA Ustadha Sarah Ahmed (USA) Ustadha Sana Mohiuddin, USA Ustadha Shazia Shamshad Ahmad (USA) Ustadha Sheam Khan (UK) Ustadha Sumaiyah Saleem, UK Ustadha Suzane Derani, USA Sh. Dr. Tamara Gray USA Ustadha Taimiyyah Zubair, Canada Umm Ayyoub, UK Umm Hasan bint Salim, UK Sh. Umm Jamaal ud-Din, AUS Ustadha Umm Maryam, UK Yusairah Batan, UK Ustadha Zahida Suleman, UK Dr. Zainab Alwani, USA Zainab bint Younus, Canada Ustadha Zaynab Ansari, USA Sh. Zehra Hazratji, USA

With support from the following scholars:

Sh Abdullah Anik Misra (Islamic Society of Orange County, Southern California) Imam Adam Jamal (Muslim Association of Puget Sound, WA, USA) Imam Adeel J. Zeb, USA Imam Adeyinka Mendes (Marhama Village, Houston, Texas) Sh Mohammad Akram Nadwi, UK Ustadha Afshan Syeda, USA Imam Asad Patel (Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte, NC) Ustadha Asiya Shaikh, USA Imam Atif Chaudhry (Rahma Center of Charlotte, NC) Imam Bilal Elsakka, USA Ustadha Dana Nass, USA Imam Daniel Hernandez (Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley) Anse Eamaan Rabbat, USA Anse Emmanuelle (Eman) Manigat, Canada Anse Dr Farhana Yunus, USA Ustadha Farheen Farooq, USA Shaykh Hammadur Rahman Fahim, UK Ustadha Hazel Gomez, USA Dr. Jasser Auda Ustazah Khadijah Monica Dingjan, The Netherlands / Malaysia Anse Maha Gaafar, USA Dr. Michael Dann, Tayseer Seminary Anse Michelle Sekusky, USA Sh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith (Dallas, Texas) Mufti Moinul Abu Hamza, UK Dr. Ovamir Anjum, USA Sh Rami Nsour, USA Ustadha Roohi Tahir, USA Anse Samia Uddin, USA Ustadha Sakina Syeda, USA Ustadha Sobia Ahmed, USA Chaplain Sondos Kholaki, USA Imam Suhaib Webb, USA Sh Suhail Mulla, Khalil Center (Los Angeles) Sh Umer Khan, Fiqh Council of North America Shaykh Uthman Khan (Academic Dean, Critical Loyalty) Ustadha Zeba Syeda, USA Dr Zohair Abdul-Rahman, Faith Circle Academy, Brisbane AUS

