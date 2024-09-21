A New Way To Read Fiction: Critical Islamic Mindful Reading

Many of us love reading fiction for leisure. There’s nothing like curling up with a good book or mindlessly cleaning while listening to an audiobook. However, it’s hard to find “good books” that we can’t wait to rip open and read, and even harder to find books that have some type of “Islamic benefit” in them. Finishing a novel involves investing a considerable amount of time and time is precious. Sometimes Muslims may feel guilty for spending so much time reading a fictionalized story instead of engaging in something more “worthwhile;” whether that’s reading a spiritual text or another activity we’d easily call a good deed. Those of us who love to read fiction may find that reading a good story is essential for our mental health. So how can we take a relaxing activity and turn it into something that we may be able to benefit from in this life and the next?

Critical Islamic Mindful Reading: A Reading Approach

As a high school English teacher myself, I never think reading fiction is simply an exercise of reading comprehension or a “waste of time,” especially when we approach whatever we’re reading mindfully. The biggest reason reading for pleasure can be so valuable is because fiction provides a safe space for us to explore and discuss personal and social issues. Using the characters and the fictionalized story, we don’t have to enter into the world of gossiping or backbiting in order to explore the messiness of life. Having a perspective from within a novel allows us to deeply empathize with the characters and better understand the complexities of the situations they experience.

My mindset of trying to find valuable lessons in whatever I read started when I was a high school student. I would obsessively read all of my assigned novels for school and think–but what does Islam think about these stories and characters? What can I learn from this book to benefit me in my own life? When I got to college, I started asking, what Islamic stories from the Quran and Sunnah does this remind me of?

These questions are essential to my approach to “critical Islamic mindful reading.” This mindful reading approach is inspired by “sacred reading,” which involves treating a secular, non-religious text similar to a sacred scripture–what does the novel teach you or guide you towards? Obviously nothing compares to the guidance provided by the Quran, so please don’t misunderstand this concept. That is where the critical part of this approach comes in. The ultimate source of wisdom and guidance is Allah –so always put Islamic ideas and teachings at the forefront of your mindful reading practice. Rooting this whole process in Islam is at the crux of this mindful reading approach and helps you explore your faith in a rigorous, healthy way.

Getting Started

Once you’ve made some decent progress in the novel or finished it, figure out what major topics the novel explores that you want to spend some time thinking about. Is it patriarchy? Mental health? Sexuality? Racism? Materialism? Now it’s your job to do some research on the side and get your bearings within Islam’s general approach on these topics. What does Islam say about patriarchy? You can look up articles on MuslimMatters, lectures on YouTube, find books, or talk to your learned friends or imam. You may also prepare more detailed questions, such as–does Islam value women’s engagement in society?

It’s hard to find a “100% Halal” book, and what does that mean anyway? While I can’t pin down what could be a completely faultless book from an Islamic standpoint, it is relatively easy to determine what content crosses the line too many times or too extravagantly. For example, in Prophet Yusuf’s story, he faces the temptation to have an illicit relationship with a married woman. But how does the Quran describe and handle this content? There may be some gray area in this conversation and it is one I am not qualified to hold, but having a personal standard that respects Islamic boundaries is important.

Once you’ve found a book that passes some sort of litmus test, there may still be some problematic moments or undercurrents. As you’re reading the novel and you’re finding objectionable things, note the highly problematic things that go against Islamic teachings and lifestyle. For example, is there an abusive relationship between family members or a character who steals? It’s important to not desensitize ourselves from major sins and to simply call them what they are.

The Method for Critical Islamic Mindful Reading

Here are the three questions that will guide your mindful reading:

What Islamic stories from the Quran and Sunnah does this remind me of? How would Islam address the big questions in the story? What can I learn from this book to benefit me in my own life?

Step 1: Similar Stories in the Quran and Sunnah or Your Life

Find something from the Quran or Sunnah related to the story. It can be an example or a non-example.

I’ll give you some examples. In To Kill a Mockingbird, there is a false rape allegation that reminds us a lot of the incident with Prophet Yusuf and the governor’s wife. Let’s move on to a non-example. In Fahrenheit 451, Guy Montag finds a new calling at his doorstep, much like the prophethood of Muhammad . The husband-wife relationship between Guy Montag and his wife, Midlred, is the polar opposite of the support and love between the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadijah .

Think about these examples and suss out how they relate to the novel you’re reading. Wonder about what these examples say when you put them in conversation with each other. This level of reflection and pondering might lead you to new insights into familiar Islamic stories, not just a way to think about the novel you’re reading!

Step 2: Islam’s Stance on a Novel’s Big Questions

Tackle the big questions that the novel asks while thinking about what Islam’s answer would be to the same questions. This is a great way for you to make sense of what you’re reading within an Islamic paradigm.

Here are some examples. What would Islam say about the materialism in The Great Gatsby? You may think of multiple parts of the Quran that teach us about the never-ending obsession with the dunya [Surat at Takathur, 102] and the lack of focus on doing good for the Hereafter [Surat al Kahf, 18:46] to come up with your stab at an Islamic answer, or a “thesis statement” or “claim.”

Islam condemns the obsession with materialism in The Great Gatsby as a never-ending pursuit of unquenchable desires for the dunya that not only distracts from but also compromises people’s success in the akhirah.

If you think about the notion of hearts finding ease in their spiritual connection to their Creator [Surat al Raad, 13:28], you may wonder about the pursuits of the characters in The Great Gatsby.

To find peace and satisfaction, Gatsby should focus on his relationship with Allah as the most important relationship he prioritizes in his life instead of his relationship with Daisy.

Here’s another (though non-bookish) example. Thinking of the animated Disney film, Encanto, Isabella is being forced into an engagement/marriage that she doesn’t want to be a part of–which is the opposite of what Islam preaches. The consent of the bride is necessary for a valid Islamic marriage and is one of the rights Islam reinforces for women.

The wishes and desires of a young woman regarding major life decisions are something a family should always honor and seek to be aware of through positive family interactions.

Or

Young women can easily be taken advantage of and should be protected and treated with extra care because of their vulnerable position in families and society.

What’s the point of going through this question? It’s using a novel as a case study for real life that allows you to explore messy, complex issues in real life. The world is far from perfect and identifying the Islamic paradigm helps us read mindfully and can protect us when life’s tests become overwhelming.

Step 3: Lessons Learned from the Novel

The last thing you’ll want to talk about is the benefits of reading this book as lessons you can take forward with you into your own life. This imbues mindfulness into your “just for kicks” reading and provides you opportunities to develop your own wisdom without having to suffer through the experiences in the novel themselves.

Here are some examples from novels I’ve already mentioned earlier in this post.

Fahrenheit 451: Your spouse may have huge changes or upheavals in their life. It’s important to hear them out and support them, as long as they’re doing something good, to keep the marriage strong.

The Great Gatsby: Don’t put someone in the place of Allah in your own life. Setting your whole life in pursuit of someone or something other than Allah is like worshiping that person or thing–and nothing is infinite, pure, or worthy of that attention other than Allah .

Conclusion

I wish you the best as you embark on these exciting literary journeys. You may find yourself shaken to the core at your findings! I hope you can use this mindful reading practice in book clubs and with readings from various media, like movies and podcasts. I pray that critical mindful reading is something you can benefit from and share with others.

