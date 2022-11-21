#Culture
Podcast: Is Harry Potter Haram? Islamic Perspectives of Poetry and Literature with Sh. Shahin-Ur Rahman
Is Harry Potter haram? Muslim parents and kids alike have been asking this question for over two decades, and it’s still hard to find a definitive answer! For avid readers, a larger question looms: what does Islam actually say about literature and poetry? Can Muslims read non-Islamic works of fiction? Doesn’t the Qur’an tell us that poets are cursed?
In this episode of the MuslimMatters podcast, Shaykh Shahin-ur Rahman and Zainab bint Younus discuss Harry Potter, Matilda, how Muslims can benefit from literature, and what Islam really says about poetry!
Shaykh Shahin-ur Rahman graduated in 2014 from a traditional Islamic seminary in the UK. In 2021, he completed a master’s degree at the University of Warwick in 2021 in Islamic Education: Theory and Practice. A thinker, educator and writer, he is the founder of Al-Rahma, a daʿwah platform based in his hometown of Northampton. Professionally, the shaykh works as a curriculum writer for a publishing house in London.
