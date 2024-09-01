From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Long And Short Of Vaping

Question: Recently a lot of my friends have started vaping saying that it’s not as harmful to one’s health as smoking cigarettes because it doesn’t contain tobacco and it isn’t addictive. If that’s the case, is it permissible to vape?

The Short Answer

It is impermissible to vape or inhale smoke from electronic cigarettes for the following five reasons:

1) It can be extremely harmful to one’s health because of the harmful substances often found in e-cigarette flavoring

2) It is classified as something that is unwholesome

3) It is a gateway to smoking cigarettes

4) It increases the risk of future addiction to other drugs, and

5) It is a waste of one’s wealth on something that is harmful and has no benefit.

Cigarettes, cigars, and shisha would also be impermissible for the same reasons.

The Background Of The Issue

Cigarette usage is at an all-time low among children and adults across the United States. Fifty years ago 42.4 percent of adults smoked. That number declined by more than half to 17.4 percent in 2014 and continues to drop. This decline in smoking can be attributed to several different reasons, including prevention efforts aimed at young people, more scientific proof of the short and long-term health effects, increased cigarette prices, and anti-smoking laws. There is also a social aspect to the decrease in cigarette usage.

However, there are fears that all of the progress that has been made against smoking will be reversed by the increasing popularity of electronic cigarettes. An electronic cigarette is a device that heats an often nicotine-laced fluid, which then becomes a vapor that users inhale. A national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that e-cigarettes are more popular amongst teenage students than traditional cigarettes and other forms of tobacco. The use of e-cigarettes tripled among teenagers and middle school students from 2013-2014. In that same time period, the use of hookah almost doubled amongst the same demographic.

During 2017 and 2018 e-cigarette use skyrocketed among youth, leading the U.S. Surgeon General to declare the use of these products among youth an epidemic in the United States.

There’s a common misunderstanding that e-cigarettes and hookah are less harmful than cigarettes because of the absence of tobacco and a reduced amount of carcinogens.

The Detailed Answer

It is impermissible to use e-cigarettes because of their highly harmful nature. Allah ﷻ tells us in the Qurʾān [Surah Al-Baqarah: 2;195],

“And spend in the way of Allah and do not throw [yourselves] with your [own] hands into destruction [by refraining]. And do good; indeed, Allah loves the doers of good.”, and

“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” [Surah An-Nisa: 4;29]

Based on these verses, the vast majority of scholars consider anything that causes tangible harm to the body to be impermissible. Similarly, the Prophet ﷺ told us, “Let there be no harm or any reciprocation of harm.” Although e-cigarettes may not contain tobacco they usually contain nicotine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have even found nicotine in e-cigarettes marketed as containing zero percent nicotine. Nicotine, whether inhaled from an e-cigarette or a regular cigarette, is a highly addictive substance that has many harmful effects on one’s body. It can cause damage to the heart, arteries, and lungs, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, and chronic lung disease. Studies show that it also negatively affects cells, which can eventually lead to cancer. In addition, nicotine exposure at a young age may cause lasting harm to brain development, promote addiction, and lead to sustained tobacco use. A recent study found that trying e-cigarettes increased the odds that a teenager would also try tobacco cigarettes and become a regular smoker. E-cigarette vapor also contains several other harmful and carcinogenic substances such as formaldehyde. Some flavorings, such as diacetyl, have even been linked to lung disease.

Since the vapor from e-cigarettes is demonstrably harmful it is classified as a substance that is evil, unwholesome, and unhealthy. Allah ﷻ has made permissible those things that are healthy and pure and has prohibited those that are unhealthy and impure. Allah ﷻ says regarding the Prophet ﷺ, “Who makes good things lawful to them and bad things unlawful.” [Surah Al-A’raf: 7;157]

E-cigarettes may also be a gateway drug for some users, as their use is associated with the use of opiates.

Purchasing e-cigarettes is also a huge waste of money on something that is impermissible. Being wasteful is prohibited. Allah ﷻ tells us,

“O children of Adam, take your adornment at every masjid, and eat and drink, but be not excessive. Indeed, He likes not those who commit excess.” [Surah Al-A’raf: 7;31] Recent studies show that individuals who vape are more likely to try cigarettes, which would lead to even more waste of money.

