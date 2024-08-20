[Podcast] From the Maldives to Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed

From the Maldives to Malaysia, Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed has traveled many miles in her pursuit of Islamic knowledge! In this episode, Shaykha Aisha shares what it’s like to have her qadr decreed in ways she never expected; insights on studying both Islamic and secular law; and spiritual pitfalls that students of knowledge should watch out for. She also delves into navigating da’wah as a career, especially a woman seeking to balance family obligations and work alike.

Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed is a daughter of the Maldivian islands, currently acclimating to the tropical rainforests of Malaysia with her husband and son. She graduated from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, holds a BA in Islamic Law and Jurisprudence, and a shahadah alimiyyah from Al-Salam Institute, where she is now also a teacher. Pre-order her book, “Auntie Aisha Answers: The Muslim Tween’s Guide to Growing Up!”

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related: