Connect with us

#Islam

[Podcast] From the Maldives to Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed

Published

From the Maldives to Malaysia, Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed has traveled many miles in her pursuit of Islamic knowledge! In this episode, Shaykha Aisha shares what it’s like to have her qadr decreed in ways she never expected; insights on studying both Islamic and secular law; and spiritual pitfalls that students of knowledge should watch out for. She also delves into navigating da’wah as a career, especially a woman seeking to balance family obligations and work alike.

Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed is a daughter of the Maldivian islands, currently acclimating to the tropical rainforests of Malaysia with her husband and son. She graduated from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, holds a BA in Islamic Law and Jurisprudence, and a shahadah alimiyyah from Al-Salam Institute, where she is now also a teacher. Pre-order her book, “Auntie Aisha Answers: The Muslim Tween’s Guide to Growing Up!”

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related:

Podcast: Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending