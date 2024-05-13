Mothers: Honoring The Longing, The Losses, And The Love

Part of the beauty of Islam is that it provides us with many types of mothers. No matter the circumstances that surround your particular motherhood journey, whether you are a biological mother or a mother figure in someone’s life, your impact is immeasurable.

Your selflessness and devotion create a nurturing environment where your children can flourish and thrive. To all the mothers who labor tirelessly for your children every day, know that your dedication and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. You pour your love and energy into nurturing and guiding your children, shaping their lives with your unconditional care. Your role as a mother is one of profound importance, shaping the future generation and instilling values that will carry on for years to come. In the midst of the challenges and demands of motherhood, it’s essential to remember that you are not alone. The struggles you face, the sleepless nights and the worries and doubts, are all part of the journey. But your strength, resilience, and unwavering love for your children shine through in every moment.

In times of longing for the presence of your own mothers, or for the experience of motherhood itself, it’s important to find solace in the shared experiences of others. The stories of remarkable women who came before us, such as the Prophet Muhammad’s deep love for his mother, offer comfort and solidarity. They remind us that the bond between a child and a mother transcends time and place, and that the love we carry in our hearts is eternal.

Losing Your Mother

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

For those who simply miss their mothers, like Fatima yearned for her mother Khadija , the bond between a child and a mother is eternal. The memories, love, and longing for your mother are treasured. The emptiness left behind by her absence is felt deeply, and your yearning to be reunited is understood.

For those who feel a desperate longing for their deceased mothers, even decades after they have passed away, know that you are not alone. The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, himself wept at his mother’s grave, years after her departure from this world. The depth of a mother’s love and the ache of missing her is a universal experience that transcends time and place.

Longing to Become a Mother

To those among you who have never experienced the miracle of life within your own womb, like Aisha, the beloved wife of the Prophet Muhammad , may Allah be pleased with her, know that your yearning is valid and understood. The desire to nurture and bring forth life is a deeply human instinct, and it is a natural longing for many. Your aspirations and dreams of motherhood are cherished, even if the path to it may be different for you.

To those who yearn for the news of pregnancy, like Sarah , the wife of Prophet Abraham and the mother of Prophet John (Yahya) who is the son of Prophet Zachariah , know that your hopes and dreams are acknowledged. The longing for the miracle of life is a profound desire, and your prayers for the gift of motherhood are heard.

First-Time and Pregnant Mothers

For those who are expecting to become mothers for the first time, surviving the path to motherhood can be tough and fraught with many fears. Whether it is the strain of pregnancy, the pain of childbirth, or the difficulty of caring for a baby,

Allah knows and sees all of those struggles

, Mary , experienced excruciating pain during childbirth and had a . Just like the mother of Prophet Jesus, Mary, experienced excruciating pain during childbirth and had a

strong emotional reaction

because of it, many of you may be worried about whether or not your body can meet the physical demands of becoming a mother. Still to come are all of the worries about being a parent in many other ways.

Losing Your Children

There are those among you who have experienced the heartbreaking loss of miscarriage or have had to bury your own children. The pain and grief you carry are unimaginable. Your longing to be reunited with your little ones, knowing they await you in Paradise, is a testament to the strength of a mother’s love. Your sorrow is seen, and your hope for a joyous reunion is cherished.

There are those among you who have experienced the heart-wrenching pain of letting go of your children, not knowing if they will return, similar to the mother of Prophet Moses . Your worries and fears are deeply felt. The bond between a mother and her child is profound, and the uncertainty that comes with releasing them into the world can be overwhelming. Your prayers for their safety and well-being are heard and your love for them remains unwavering.

Shouldering Parenthood Alone

Single mothers, like the Virgin Mary who nurtured and raised Prophet Jesus , we know the challenges you face. Your strength and determination in shouldering the responsibilities of both mother and father are admirable. The journey may be arduous, but your unwavering love and sacrifices for your children are cherished and recognized.

Widowed mothers, like the mother of the Virgin Mary, have endured immense loss and grief. Your strength in navigating life’s difficulties without the presence of a spouse is awe-inspiring. You embody resilience and serve as a shining example of courage and perseverance.

For mothers who have borne the weight of raising their children alone, enduring long and challenging journeys, reminiscent of Hajar , the mother of Prophet Ismail , your fortitude is commendable. You have faced countless obstacles and overcome them with unwavering determination. Your dedication to providing and caring for your children is an inspiration.

Mother-Figures

Adoptive mothers hold a special place in our hearts, just like Queen Asiyah , the wife of Pharaoh, who embraced Prophet Moses as her own. Whether you have adopted or are fostering a child or are a step-parent, your love knows no boundaries as you open your hearts and homes to children who need your care and guidance. In the face of oppression and challenges, you continue to provide love and support, mirroring the strength and resilience shown by Queen Asiyah herself. Your selflessness and devotion are commendable.

Motherhood is a Journey

Each step of your motherhood journey, whether marked by joy or sorrow, is witnessed and acknowledged. Your prayers for your children’s well-being, your hopes for their future, and your moments of triumph and defeat are all heard by the Most Merciful. Your love as a mother is a reflection of the Divine love that knows no bounds.

So, to all the mothers who carry the weight of longing, who face challenges with both wavering and unwavering strength, and who shower their children with love and guidance, know that you are appreciated, honored, and celebrated. Your role as a mother is a testament to the power of love, and your impact on the lives of your children is immeasurable. Embrace the journey, cherish the moments, and know that your love as a mother echoes throughout eternity.

Related:

– It’s Not Mother’s or Father’s Day but… Imam Omar Suleiman

– Spiritual Self–Care For Mothers