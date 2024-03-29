Advice For Muslim Seniors On Ramadan: It’s Not About The Food

Or as my husband so aptly puts it, “Ramadan 2024 is not ‘The Great Cooking and Baking Contest for the World’ that’s currently streaming.”

Take yourself back to Ramadan of 2020; our “Covid Ramadan”. It was a precursor to lessons we had never dreamed of experiencing in our lifetimes. Our Covid Ramadan of social gatherings during suhoor, iftar, taraweeh, and, as well, Eid celebrations had vanished; while quarantines, and for some, isolation appeared.

It was mind-blowing. How could we not enjoy one another’s company in breaking bread together? How could we not open our homes, masjid doors to meet newcomers, and neighbors to share in our Ramadan? How could we not relax after iftar with our community while sipping tea before taraweeh? How could we not stand shoulder to shoulder, or, as in this senior’s case, chair to chair, in unison during salat al-taraweeh?

While it definitely was a lot to sort out, we made it through.

Looking back now, we thought it was tough. We thought we had experienced it all. But guess what, think again.

Writing this article has been challenging. My inner best friend, procrastination kept nudging me, “hold on, you’re missing something.’” Procrastination was correct. But during those writing blocks my inner best friend had turned further inward to grasping my lifelong companion, faith tied to fate. Procrastination was packed and out the door.

As the month of Ramadan 2024 steadily progressed, the daily incidents of injustices toward Gazans increased. Beginning with Gazans posting on social media requesting Muslims not to post food photos from suhoor and iftars (aka, let’s not rub salt in their ever-increasing wounds of loss, hardships, and difficulties we have not experienced).

Personal exchanges as well, gifted me with another perspective to reflect on. While having my vitals taken at my doctor’s office, the nurse asked me various questions about Ramadan. All very normal, valid, and relevant.

It was this question that hit me the hardest, however, in examining how I approach Ramadan. She genuinely asked me, “But when you eat at night, don’t you stuff yourself?”

I explained how it affects my metabolism, and how I gradually become used to the fasting along with the body changes, i.e., my stomach shrinks and overeating is a big turn-off. My mind was stuck on the question, “don’t you stuff yourself?” Every visual, spoken cry of Gazans replayed in my mind. The gradual loss of food supplies. The inhumane destruction of food. The refusals of food distributions. The water cut off. The starvation. All of it.

How could I stuff myself? How will I meet Ramadan this year? Which took me back to ask, were the tests of Ramadan 2020 sent to us to prepare for the gut-wrenching exams of Ramadan 2024? Such soul-searching tests are reminders for each of us to embrace the best of our abilities most especially this Ramadan.

We have numerous reminders to jump-start our souls into internal and external actions. Actions of dua’s from the heart. Actions of practicing what we preach.

The early Muslims were harshly forced into an embargo by the Meccans. They suffered severely in exile with grass, insects, roots, and shrubbery as sources of food. It was reported that ants ate the parchment detailing the unjust clauses of the proclamation by the Muslims, except for the wording in the Name of Allah .

The reference regarding the embargo against the early Muslims rewound in my mind, specifically with the brutality of which the apartheid regime of Israel has focused on Palestinians for over 75 years. It is most relevant now in Gaza and all occupied territories of Palestine.

It has often been relayed how Palestinians hold the highest levels of faith in Allah . Their trust, strength, patience, and perseverance are essential cores in their faith. How can we not follow their examples?

Because Ramadan is not, nor has it ever been, about the food.

It’s about digging deep into our relationship with Allah . Our relationship with ourselves, family, neighbors, community. The world. It’s about the blessings Allah has given us in striving to improve ourselves. To reflect on all of the blessings we see or know of and those we are not yet aware of in our lives.

As we (as Muslim seniors in particular) delve into the final days of Ramadan, consider these conversations, again and again, of pointers for an overall healthy Ramadan of mind, spirit, and body.

– Time may be our companion in faith or our companion in stress. Take hold of the rope of Allah as your companion in faith by managing time to the best of your abilities.

as your companion in faith by managing time to the best of your abilities. – Continue to donate (more) in whatever ways are feasible to you financially and spiritually. Give monetary funds locally and internationally to Muslim organizations you are familiar with. Give spiritually more than you ever have before; a smile, kindness, a helping hand.

– Make continual dua’s for everyone. Pray on time.

– Muslim seniors, it is no embarrassment to utilize your time in taking naps. Naps are good as we age. They especially help us get through the fasting days and prayer nights to our goals of meeting the 29th or 30th day of fasting.

– Focus on your connection with Allah . Use this month to be alone with Allah . It’s really okay to decline an invitation for suhoor or iftar. While they are spiritually uplifting in bonding with community members, they can also be very challenging when witnessing waste of food, or disregard for our environment by not going green.

. Use this month to be alone with Allah . It’s really okay to decline an invitation for suhoor or iftar. While they are spiritually uplifting in bonding with community members, they can also be very challenging when witnessing waste of food, or disregard for our environment by not going green. – Don’t waste water.

– Don’t overeat. Eat simple foods.

– For Muslim seniors with health challenges, make a doctor’s appointment when you can. Before, during, or even after Ramadan. Maybe schedule a tele-appointment. You may have diabetes, for example, and not sure how to approach fasting. As well, an appointment after Ramadan may point to health improvements made due to fasting. Diabetics sometimes find their blood sugar levels have vastly improved by leveling off to more of a safe zone. What a blessing of food for thought!

– Remember, your body has a right over you:

Narrated `Abdullah bin `Amr bin Al-`As: Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, “O `Abdullah! Have I not been formed that you fast all the day and stand in prayer all night?” I said, “Yes, O Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ)!” He said, “Do not do that! Observe the fast sometimes and also leave them (the fast) at other times; stand up for the prayer at night and also sleep at night. Your body has a right over you, your eyes have a right over you and your wife has a right over you.” [Sahih al-Bukhari 5199]

– Meet each day striving to become closer to Allah . Read and absorb the Qur’an. Do you have a favorite scholar or series to gain knowledge from on YouTube, for example? The Ramadan Series from Yaqeen Institute with Dr. Omar Sulieman is full of inspiration and awe in continuing our education as Muslim seniors.

. Read and absorb the Qur’an. Do you have a favorite scholar or series to gain knowledge from on YouTube, for example? The Ramadan Series from Yaqeen Institute with Dr. Omar Sulieman is full of inspiration and awe in continuing our education as Muslim seniors. – Perform salat al-taraweeh as though it is our last because time is more significant now more than ever as a Muslim senior.

– We are living during a genocide during Ramadan. Something we would never have fathomed. Be a witness to the ongoing sufferings of Gazans, of Palestinians worldwide, and speak out. Fight the good fight.

– Make plenty of dua’, dua’, dua’… and as often as possible.

May our Ramadan be a blessing for each and every one of us, inshaAllah. Ameen.

