IOK Ramadan: True Love | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep10]

Juzʾ 10: True Love

Juzʾ 10 Contains: Sūrah al-Anfāl – al-Tawbah (#8-9)

Al-Tawbah (9): 24

قُلۡ إِن كَانَ ءَابَاۤؤُكُمۡ وَأَبۡنَاۤؤُكُمۡ وَإِخۡوَ ٰ⁠نُكُمۡ وَأَزۡوَ ٰ⁠جُكُمۡ وَعَشِیرَتُكُمۡ وَأَمۡوَ ٰ⁠لٌ ٱقۡتَرَفۡتُمُوهَا وَتِجَـٰرَةࣱ تَخۡشَوۡنَ كَسَادَهَا وَمَسَـٰكِنُ تَرۡضَوۡنَهَاۤ أَحَبَّ إِلَیۡكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِۦ وَجِهَادࣲ فِی سَبِیلِهِۦ فَتَرَبَّصُوا۟ حَتَّىٰ یَأۡتِیَ ٱللَّهُ بِأَمۡرِهِۦۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا یَهۡدِی ٱلۡقَوۡمَ ٱلۡفَـٰسِقِینَ ۝٢٤

“My Prophet! Tell the believers, ‘If your parents, children, siblings, spouses, families, wealth you’ve earned, deals and contracts that you’re worried might fail, and/or the properties that you enjoy are more beloved and dear to you than Allāh, His Messenger, and fighting/striving in The Path of God, then just wait until the decision of Allāh comes! Allāh does not guide transgressive people.’”

He makes it clear that if we love

Our Parents Our Children Our Siblings Our Spouses Our Families Our Earned Money Our Businesses that we’re afraid to lose Our Homes that we love

more than Allāh, The Prophet ﷺ, and fighting and striving in God’s Path, then we need to just wait until the Command of Allāh comes. But what is “the Command of Allāh – أمر الله” in this āyah referring to? There are two main opinions among the companions and their students: (a) the victory of Allāh via the Conquest of Makkah and (b) the punishment of Allāh (see Zād Al-Muyassar by Ibn Al-Jawzī raḥimahu Allāh).

This āyah (verse) is in reference to the believers who were still living in Makkah, even while the Prophet ﷺ and Muslims were living in Al-Madīnah. They had to migrate (hijrah), but they didn’t due to their love of one or more of the eight categories just mentioned. They had the physical and financial ability to perform hijrah (migration), but they didn’t. As a result, Allāh told His Prophet ﷺ to address them in a very stern manner: who do you love more? Are you willing to sacrifice everything for The One True God Allāh, or not? And if you are not ready and willing to do anything and everything for His Sake, then go ahead and wait until the punishment of Allāh comes. We can also understand it in a less harsh tone, wherein they are being told to wait until the Conquest of Makkah, at which point the obligation of migration (hijrah) will drop off.

With that in mind, the Qurʾān is still applicable to us, even if the context of revelation was specific to certain individuals. Who do I love more? Am I more likely to obey Allāh and His Messenger ﷺ, even if my family wants me to disobey? Or am I more likely to give in to the peer pressure of my family at the expense of ignoring the rules of Allāh? What am I willing to sacrifice for the sake of Allāh? Am I willing to give up some financial gain if that means I will earn money in a way that Allāh has permitted? Or am I excited to use impermissible means to earn massive amounts of money, all the while opening the door of the punishment of Allāh?

To summarize, there are 4 categories of balancing love:

Loving Allāh and The Prophet ﷺ more than everything This is the highest and best category. I will never prioritize anything above their judgment. I will gladly sacrifice worldly pleasures, luxuries, and enjoyment if that means I will earn the pleasure of Allāh ﷻ and His Messenger ﷺ. Loving Allāh and The Prophet ﷺ less, but still fulfilling their rights This is not good, but can be acceptable in a practical manner. Someone’s heart may have a stronger attachment to their family or their wealth, but they will still take time away to obey Allāh by praying, fasting, giving zakāh, performing Ḥajj, taking care of others, and having good character. They may have a hard time going above and beyond, and excelling, but they are fulfilling the bare minimum requirements set by Allāh. We must work on ourselves to grow, deepen, and strengthen our love for Allāh ﷻ, and make His Reward our number one goal. Loving Allāh and The Prophet ﷺ less, and failing to fulfill their rights This is unacceptable. We can never find ourselves in a state wherein we neglect the duties, morals, and lifestyle given to us by Allāh ﷻ and His Messenger. This requires us to seek His forgiveness ( istighfār ) and turn our life around ( tawbah ). We cannot continue a life in this state. We are open and susceptible to the anger and punishment of Allāh. We must start by forcing ourselves to obey Him ﷻ, learn about Him ﷻ, and wholeheartedly submit our lives, wealth, and beings to Him ﷻ. Not loving Allāh and The Prophet ﷺ at all We simply cannot be a part of this category. Once we believe in Allāh as our One True God, and Muḥammad as His Messenger, there has to be even the slightest bit of love.

Allāh has made it clear that we must love Him, His Prophet ﷺ, and submitting ourselves to His Will. Or else we’re in for possible punishment, and being considered amongst the fāsiqīn, those who transgress the bounds set by Allāh.

When it comes to truly loving Allāh and His Messenger, the Prophet ﷺ said: