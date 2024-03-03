From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Ramadan Reads 2024

Gear up for Ramadan 2024 with this list of recommended Ramadan reads for kids and adults alike – fresh off The MuslimMatters Bookshelf!

Kidlit

– Ramadan: A Holy Month (A Little Golden Book)

It’s exciting to see a Little Golden Book that encompasses the Muslim experience! “Ramadan: A Holy Month” by Malik Amin does an excellent job explaining Ramadan to a young audience and ensuring that Islam and worship as the core of it.

Beautifully illustrated, with a diverse array of Muslim men, women, and children, this book is a must-have for classrooms and bookshelves for little ones. I love how it mentions the Qur’an and prayer, shows the masjid, and even explains that young children, the sick, and the very elderly don’t fast.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Purchase here.

– Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr by Sara Khan

Sara Khan’s “Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr,” published is an exceptional example of a Ramadan book done right. Although spun as a young girl telling readers all about Ramadan, it is essentially a non-fiction book, beautifully illustrated by Nadiyah Suyatna.

This isn’t a “story” in the sense of being a storytime read, but it is absolutely valuable as a classroom resource or even an at-home bookshelf addition. It can be a bit lengthy to read in one go, but can be broken up easily and flipped through repeatedly. I LOVE how Islam-centered this book is – it stays far away from saying things like “we fast so that we can feel what it’s like to be hungry like the poor!”

I also love the inclusion of things that *are* part of many Ramadan experiences, like good deed calendars, Ramadan cards, Ramadan baking, and other fun activities that incorporate good deeds as well as fun. Volunteering, charity, and prayer are all mentioned – and accompanied by lovely illustrations that really bring heart to the text. There is also fantastic backmatter, including a chart with the 5 pillars of Islam, explaining the Lunar calendar, and an entire section on the important spiritual aspects of Ramadan.

Purchase here.

– Eliyas Explains Ramadan by Zanib Mian

Zanib Mian’s unique “Eliyas Explains” series is a must-have for all families with little ones who aren’t so little anymore (ages 7-10)! This Ramadan explainer (and included guided journal!) connects with curious kids who get antsy sitting through a halaqah.

“Are you as excited as the adults about Ramadan? I wasn’t until I found out a load of incredible things that blew my socks to space! After that, I was on a mission. Oh yeah, and I had a force field! I’ll tell you all about it in this book and help you transform into a better you!”

Purchase here.

– Maymoona’s Moon by Razeena Omar Gutta

“Maymoona’s Moon” by Razeena Omar Gutta is illustrated by Zayneb Haleem, whose super cute art style is immediately recognized from her work on Instagram. The pictures are so cute that little readers will enjoy flipping through them alone! Maymoona is a future astronaut, and she is determined to sight the moon for Eid. Off she goes, climbing her Lunar Ladder, Galactic Goggles at the ready! This book is sure to be a cute addition to an end-of-Ramadan bedtime story rotation. The illustrations are a visual delight of adorableness, sure to fill young readers with joy.

– Trouble at Taraweeh by Rosalind Noor

Umama tends to accidentally cause havoc in the masjid whenever she goes for taraweeh, but she’s determined to make sure everything goes smoothly for Laylatul Qadr! Too bad her frog has other plans… This is a hilarious book about an adorable girl’s unintentional hijinks, and in the end, everything works out and there are valuable lessons learned along the way.

Purchase here.

– Made from the Same Dough by Laura el-Alam

Papa isn’t a Muslim, but he’ll be spending Ramadan with his grandson, Rayan, and his family. Rayan worries his grandfather won’t fit in and might even do something embarrassing. When Papa suggests bringing cookies made from his favorite Christmas recipe, Rayan panics. How will Rayan handle the challenge of having his Christian grandfather at his Ramadan gathering? Can he and Papa find common ground and respect each other’s traditions?

Purchase here.

– Ramadan Kareem by M. O. Yuksel

“Ramadan Kareem” is really and truly the very essence of Ramadan faith and joy, brought to life with Hatem Aly’s incredibly lively, hilarious, and touching illustrations. From the Ummah’s diversity and spotting the different flags on each page, to mischievous kitties everywhere, to little easter egg surprises, and most of all… the Eid page with Masjid al-Aqsa, giving us a glimpse of a truly joyous Eid in a free Palestine, inshaAllah.

Note: There is one minor error where Laylatul Qadr is described as “better than a thousand nights,” rather than “better than a thousand months.”

Purchase here.

– Moon’s Ramadan by Natasha Khan Khazi

“Moon’s Ramadan” by Natasha Khan Kazi is a sweet Ramadan story from the moon’s perspective.

Moon loves watching people prepare for Ramadan, worship and give sadaqah during its days and nights, recite Qur’an and share traditions from around the world. Each page demonstrates the waxing and waning of the moon throughout the month, which makes for a nice visual understanding of what a lunar month is. For me, it’s the illustrations that charmed me – mostly purples and golds, with sweet Ramadan scenes from different countries. I’ve gone back several times to enjoy the pictures alone!

I loved the specific mention of taraweeh, giving zakah, and reciting Qur’an – all too often, Ramadan stories ironically end up erased of the acts of worship that practically define it. This will make a great bedtime Ramadan read!

Purchase here.

Adult

– Ramadan Reflections by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan

This beautiful book by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan is unlike most “Ramadan books” you’ll come across. Part Islamic reminders, part journal, this is a book to journey with each day of Ramadan.

Divided into three chunks – past, present, and future, corresponding with the first ten days, middle ten days, and last ten days of Ramadan – each chapter is divided into the ‘meat’ of the content (a reflection that ties into themes of Islamic values, such as hope in Allah’s Mercy, repentance, Allah’s Love, fear of Allah, and more), an inspirational quote from Islamic scholars, a “du’a invitation,” and finally, journaling prompts specific to the chapter. I LOVE journal prompts, and I truly appreciated the structure of each chapter and the very thoughtful prompts provided.

What makes this book such a great Ramadan resource is that it’s written simply, beautifully, and honestly in a way that can connect with the average Muslim reader – not just the ‘super religious’ folks, but literally anyone who feels a yearning to reconnect with Allah this Ramadan.

– Remembering Beautiful Days in Jerusalem by Sh Muhammad Akram Nadwi

“Remembering Beautiful Days in Jerusalem” is Sh Muhammad Akram Nadwi’s travel diary from his 2014 journey to Palestine during Ramadan. It consists of his notes of places he and his travel group went to, spiritual reflections, and observations of their experiences. (I do wish someone had taken the time to sit with Sh Akram and develop this further into something more travelogue-y and more in-depth with religious/ spiritual content, but I also know how hard it is to get a busy shaykh to sit down and do extra work on something he’s already put together!) Overall, this was a fairly easy read, and a reminder of why Palestine is so close to a Muslim’s heart.

– The Power of Du’a by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan

Just in time for Ramadan comes Aliyah Umm Raiyaan’s newest book, “The Power of Du’a.” This book combines classical Islamic discourse on du’a and spirituality, alongside individual du’a stories and personal reflections, to create a rich narrative that creates personal connections between readers and the concept of du’a. Similar to Ramadan Reflections, the author provides important reflective prompts for readers to think over, and suggestions on how one can elevate their personal du’a.

What are your favourite recommendations for Ramadan 2024? Share in the comments below!

– Related: